PDL BioPharma's (PDLI) CEO John McLaughlin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John McLaughlin

Thanks, Jennifer, and good afternoon everyone. Joining me is Dominique Monnet, PDL's President; and Peter Garcia, its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn with me now to Slide number 3. As you know, we remained focused on creating additional value for our shareholders. Our strategy is to build this value though investment. We're pleased to have finished the third quarter with more than $500 million in cash, so we're in excellent position to continue to grow our business. We're also very pleased with the caliber of investment opportunity we're seeing. One of these opportunities is Neos Therapeutics, as you know we made a proposal first to Neos' Board and then publically to acquire Neos. We'll discuss this in more detail in a few minutes.

Turning to the first investment that we can point to that is already paying off for PDL and our shareholders. Let me provide an update on Noden Pharma DAC. I'm on Slide number 4. This was our first significant equity transaction with specialty pharma company and was completed last summer. The Noden transaction has provided us with a platform upon which to build out a specialty pharmaceutical company. In May, we purchased the remaining interest in Noden that we did not own and as a result now own 100% of the Noden companies. Noden's two marketed products Tekturna and Tekturna HCT as they are known in the U.S., and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT as they are known in the rest of the world are approved for the treatment of hypertension.

Please turn with now to Slide number 5. We reported product revenues for Tekturna and Rasilez of 15.1 million for the quarter. We strongly believe in the value of these products, so we're in a process of turning their trajectory back in the right direction. As you remember, these products have not been adequately marketed for several years, so we are meticulously putting a peasant place to drive growth. In U.S., we’ve now built a very capable sales and marketing team including 65 field staff. We believe it is sized appropriately to restore Tekturna to profitable growth.

Please turn with me now to Slide number 6. Many of you may be familiar with the dynamics of hypertension market. It is largely a generic market with a sizable unmet medical need with very little promotional activity. It is exactly the kind of market where relatively small commercial team can have an impact. Almost one out of two hypertension patients are not at goal and the target for blood pressure is likely to down for patients at risk. Close to one in eight patients cannot tolerate ACE inhibitors or ARBs, so this represents a large cohort where Tekturna is uniquely positioned to be the drug of choice.

Tekturna is an opportunity therapy for the treatment of hypertension because as the only approved direct renin inhibitor. It has a unique mechanism of action. This offered hope to the patients who are intolerable or unresponsive to other hypertension treatments. Based on recently completed market research with physicians who specialize in the treatment of hypertension, the Noden U.S. marketing is refining the positioning of Tekturna to focus on the specific types of patients who will benefit most from this treatment. These new initiatives and promotional materials will be rolled up soon.

As you see on Slide number 7, on the international front, we are on track in transferring the market authorization for Rasilez and Rasilez HCT to our country distributors and to start booking sales. This will happen in most markets by the end of the year as previously announced in early 2018 for some markets in Asia in particular. With a focus on maximizing profitability, we are looking at each country on a case by case basis. This led us for example to discontinue selling Rasilez in France where the product was not profitable. This will have a negative impact on revenue but a positive one on profitability and return on our investments. Additionally, we will evaluate our sales team proposals to resume promotion in certain ex-U.S. markets given the return that we may expect from such investments.

As you see on Slide number 8, we're pleased to announce the appointment of Dominique Monnet as President of PDL during this quarter. Dominique brings more than 30 years of biotech and pharma business experience to PDL, specifically in commercializing products in multiple geographic markets. Dominique will work closely with Noden and PDL's future acquisitions to build value for our shareholders. We believe his proven track record of achieving commercial success with other biotech and pharma companies is an important addition to the PDL team and we are very happy to have him here.

As all of you know on October 26, 2017, PDL made a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Neos for $10.25 in cash. On October 30, 2017, the Neos' Board of Directors rejected our proposal, which remain outstanding until November 8. Let me lay out why we believe this is a good deal for PDL shareholders and why it’s a good deal for Neos shareholders.

For PDL shareholders, the acquisition of Neos is a logical next step in the execution of our stated growth strategy. The acquisition gives us a foundation for a pediatric franchise we could expand upon. With the greater recourses of PDL applied to the Neos portfolio through this acquisition, we believe we could add both value to the currently marketed products over a shorter period of time and additional products within the same therapeutic class.

As for the benefits of Neos shareholders, the same rationale applies. It is apparent to us that Neos's commercial efforts will continue to be constrained by its limited financial resources. This problem will only be exacerbated with the launch of a second commercial product. Instead of facing this ongoing execution risk, our proposal represents approximately a 40% premium is in all cash proposal that we believe can close quickly without regulatory impediments or financing contingencies.

To provide some background on our interactions with the Neos' Board, we knew when they sold shares in February, 2017 at $5 per share then they would need to raise more money later in the year. That's why we reach out to them in June with a verbal proposal of interest to acquiring Neos for $10 per share. We also indicated that time we could potentially raise our price. They demonstrated that their company was worth more. The response from the Neos was that our offer was not compelling or specific enough to warrant distracting Neos' management.

We subsequently submitted to Neos a formal written proposal and increased the offer to $10.25 per share. We were all surprised and disappointed by the Neos' Board decision to sell more than 5.5 million of shares at a net price of $6.25 per share on June 26. Three days after Neos' Board rejected our written proposal to acquire the Company were 10.25 per share. The negative impact of this decision was substantial dilution to Neos' shareholders.

Some have asked why we did not increase our offer from 10.25 per share. Two adverse events have occurred since our initial written proposal. First, the previously referenced sale of common stock at a net of $6.25 per share not only subjected Neos shareholders to substantial dilution, but also increased the cost of an M&A transaction for any potential acquirer by approximately $56 million at our $10.25 per share offer price. Second, Neos announced that the period of exclusivity for its most important commercial product, Adzenys XR-ODT had been reduced as part of a settlement of a patent suit filed by a generic challenger.

This is not just a view of PDL. Neos' share price rapidly declined subsequently to the announcement of this settlement. In spite of these adverse events, we did not reduce our offer per share price but maintain on $10.25 per share price. In essence, these events resulted in an increased offer price for Neos totaling approximately $300 million plus our outstanding debt, which in the absence of this proposal is an additional risk for Neos' current shareholders.

On Tuesdays, a new story citing unidentified, but knowledgeable sources reported that Neos has authorized Jefferies to seek other buyers. If the sources are accurate, we're pleased to see that that Board of Neos is starting to listen to its shareholders and we say that as a shareholder of Neos. Our proposal to Neos remains outstanding through November 8th. We urged the Neos' Board to enter into constructive discussions with us in keeping with their fiduciary duties.

We're committed to doing this deal at our stated offer price and can complete this purchase quickly. Have been said that, our business model is to acquire income generating assets to add to our portfolio and Neos is only one of number of investments opportunities before us that we find compelling, and that’s with all our investments we have been and will remain disciplined in our approach. We will continue to evaluate all of the options as they pertain to our proposal for Neos.

Please turn with me now to Slide 10 for an overall review of our portfolio of income generating assets. The seven concluded deals that we have measured in our portfolio now including kaleo have yielded an average annualized internal rate of return of 15.9% pre-tax. We should note in this calculation, we do not yet consider DFM to be a concluded deal because we are still in the process of monetizing its remaining assets.

On Slide 11 related to the most recently concluded deal, you will see that on September 21, 2017, we entered into an agreement with our third-party purchaser whereby we sold our entire interest in a kaleo note. Pursuant to that agreement, purchaser paid us an amount equal to a 100% of then outstanding principal plus a premium of 1% of such amount and accrued interest on then the notes for an aggregate purchase price of a $141.7 million. This is subsequent to 18 months escrow holdback of approximately 1% or $1.4 million against certain potential contingencies. We were pleased with the sale of this asset to help fund product and company acquisitions.

We would also like to update you on another transaction which you'll see on Slide number 12 and relates to our royalty rights transaction with Depomed. As you may remember, Depomed has already quest exercise its order rights with respective Glumetza royalties owned by Valeant for the period of October 2013 through December 2015. Shortly after the conclusion of the audit, a lawsuit was filed for unpaid royalties, fees and interest.

On December 27th, PDL and Depomed entered into a settlement agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals, resolving all matters associated in the lawsuit. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the litigation will be dismissed with prejudice, and Valeant has paid a one-time lump-sum payment of $13 million which will be transferred to us pursuant to the terms of Depomed royalty agreement.

We have accounted for this settlement and our Depomed royalty rights asset discounted cash flow valuation as of September 30, 2017, and the cash from the settlement agreement is expected to be received in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, in October, we received a royalty payment from Valeant in the amount of $6.9 million for royalties earned on sales of Glumetza for the month of September. The royalty payment included royalties related to the authorized generic version of Glumetza.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Pete to discuss in greater detail our financial results for the quarter. Pete?

Peter Garcia

Thank you, John. Please turn with me now to our financial results on Slide number 13. We are pleased to report our financial results reflect another strong quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, our net income was $20.7 million or $0.14 per share. Net income increased 49% over the same period in 2016 and EPS increased 75%.

Our net income for the quarter can be attributed to total revenues of $62.7 million, which included royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents of $1.4 million, which consisted of royalties earned on sales of Tysabri. Net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets of $35.4 million, interest revenue from notes receivable financings to kaleo and CareView Communications of $6.1 million; and product revenues of $15.1 million from sales of Noden products and $5 million for the sales and leasing of the LENSAR Laser System.

Total revenues increased by 17% for the three months ended September 30, 2017, when compared to the same period in 2016. Royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents were lower due to reduced sales of Tysabri manufactured prior to the patent expiry date. The increase in royalty rights change in fair value was primarily due to the current period increase in fair value of the Depomed royalty asset by $22 million.

We received $26.3 million in net cash royalties from our royalty rights in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $15.3 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in cash royalties is mainly due to the launch of the authorized generic for Glumetza sold by Valeant Pharmaceutical subsidiary, Oceanside Pharmaceuticals. We received royalties on the authorized generic equivalent under the same terms as the branded Glumetza, which is 50% of the gross margin reported.

The decrease in the interest revenue was primarily due to the early repayment of the Paradigm Spine note receivable investment. And the increase product revenues were derived from the sales of the sale and lease of the LENSAR Laser System, which PDL did not begin to recognize until May of 2017.

To update you further on our Tysabri royalties, during our Q3 close period Biogen sent us a notice of over payment related to royalties on Tysabri sales of 13.5 million through the period ending September 20, 3017. The notice stated that the overpayment was a result of royalties being paid on product manufactured after the exploration of the Queen et al. patents. We had received cash payments of $14.9 million from Biogen earlier during the third quarter of 2017, the $1.4 million of records of revenue we recognized this quarter was the net amount of the $14.9 in cash received and the potential overpayment of $13.5 million.

Biogen also informed us that our fourth quarter 2017 royalties based upon their third quarter sales will be $4.5 million, leaving a potential net overpayment of $9 million. PDL is currently working with Biogen to resolve this issue, however based upon preliminary discussions with Biogen, we do not expect further royalties in the U.S. in future periods and we expect a further reduction in royalties in other countries as product inventory manufactured prior to the exploration of Queen patents is depleted.

Turning to our expenses. Operating expenses for the quarter were $30.1 million compared to $21 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in operating expenses was primarily result of the $5.6 million increase in cost of Noden and LENSAR product revenues and a $5 million increase in Noden and LENSAR sales and marketing cost due to an increase in sales force headcount.

For the nine months period ended September 30, 2017, our net income was $88.4 million or $0.56 per share. Net income increased 20% and EPS increased 24%. Total revenues were $252 million, an increase of 42% when compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the year to date increase in fair value of the Depomed royalty asset by $144.3 million. With regard to royalty rights, year-to-date, PDL has received $74.4 million in net cash royalties from its royalty rights, compared to $47.2 million for the same period of 2016.

Operating expenses were $88.1 million compared to $40.7 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in operating expenses was primarily a result of $12.6 million and the increase cost of Noden and LENSAR product revenues, $12.4 million in non-cash amortization of intangible assets, $11.2 million increase in Noden and LENSAR sales and marketing cost, due to the increase in sales force headcount and an $8.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses related to the full year impact of Noden been acquired in July of last year and LENSAR being acquired this year.

Turning to our condensed balance sheet results on Slide 14, we ended the quarter with a strong cash position with cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investment of $516.5 million compared to $242.1 million at December 31, 2016.

Phil Nadeau

First, just a few housekeeping items on the numbers, make sure I understand them. On the $2 million payment from Valeant, it's still unclear to me how that’s going to be book in Q4. Is that booked as the cash received in Q4 short of $13 million revenue item? Or is the impact on the P&L simply through the change in the DCF value so something somewhat less than $13 million?

Peter Garcia

Yes, it's the ladder Phil. Obviously, we're stuck with the fair value accounting for this and so what we did was we did include -- we were in settlement discussions, so we included a forecast of the likelihood of that happening. I think so that, that would be included in the third quarter value of the asset. So it is already included although there may be a difference in terms of probability.

Phil Nadeau

And then second on Tekturna. Could you breakdown the contribution of U.S. sales versus ex-U.S. profits in the quarter? And I guess want I am really trying to figure is once you start booking the revenue in Q1 given the current rate of sales. What would that number look like as a revenue item?

Peter Garcia

So, the revenue -- the total revenue was 15.1. The U.S. revenue was 11.5. The remainder is EU, Canada and rest of world. Specifically, on the profit, I don’t think we've identified that level of detail at this point. And we're still -- I'm sorry, so just to follow on the ex-U.S. we're still under the Novartis profit transfer for Q3.

Phil Nadeau

Am I right that in Q4 sounds like the last quarter as a profit transfer and then in Q1 of next year really booking almost all worldwide revenues?

Peter Garcia

To the degree that all those marketing authorizations have taken place, yes.

Phil Nadeau

Third question is on the Glumetza authorized generic sales. Not sure, if you are going to do want to catch on this, but do you have a sense of how sustainable that business is given that there is two generics on the market today two that have been approved but now you have launched. Are you making estimates for how long current revenue is going to run, and if you are, I'll be curious to know how sustainable you think this level of revenue is?

Peter Garcia

So we haven’t given guidance on that per se. We do feel that the Valeant and their subsidiary Oceanside have taken advantage of the fact that there are really a limited number of other generics in the market given -- and our understanding is some of those that are not in the market are having issues with manufacturing and our formulation issues. So we do expect that on both the branded and the generic authorization, there is exploration if you will on we will receive royalties. So as long as those are out and being sold, we will continue to benefit.

John McLaughlin

Phil, this is John. How are you doing? We do actually model frequently to sort of the out okay, what is the generic road and curve look like compared to what we acted. And frankly, they have been doing better than we initially modeled, but it is something we review approximately in a quarter basis and say what the erosion curve look like versus what we thought it would look like. So far they are going doing better.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. And just last question is on Neos, they're in interesting bid. Can you talk little bit about what synergies you've seen between this and the Noden platform? And it does seem to me like they're being so much in the same position. But are their synergies there? What is that Noes in particular that you're going after so aggressively?

John McLaughlin

No to be clear, we think there are some synergies in G&A. But you’re absolutely, the call points are different. I think what's of interest to us is we like this particular space and we think that frankly their efforts to commercialize this have been capitally constrained. And as I said in the script, we think that problem is going to exacerbated when they launched their second product. And obviously, we have capital, we can bring to bear. We see a lot of complimentary products that we could acquire and add to that platform. So I think that probably how we think about it as opposed to necessary you're going to be able to use the same sales force as you've observed from know to Neos.

Maxim Jacobs

So I was just wondering, are you going to be considering your repurchase program in light of the Neos' deal?

Peter Garcia

Hi, Max. This is Pete. So, as you know we’ve completed the $30 million program that we had and the Board authorized us to do another $25 million. We were subject to blackout so we've not started that yet, but we anticipate doing that in the near future, beginning those purchases in the near future.

John McLaughlin

This is John. To be clear, when the Board authorized that they were cognizant of the fact that we're going to make this bid.

Maxim Jacobs

I mean wonderful, that’s very helpful. And then just one more question, I saw that you have 2.9% increase in the gross margin for Tekturna in the U.S. I was just wondering what was behind that?

Peter Garcia

So it's primarily looking at the gross to net and adjusting that and we're also better terms in terms of the manufacturing in cost that were associated with those. But primarily it's an adjustment related to the gross to net.

