Delta: Is It Cheap To Fly High?

Introduction

Warren Buffett is in love with airlines. So much so that the same Warren Buffett - who once claimed he'd call his airline hotline to help talk him down from buying airline stocks - now holds significant positions on many airline stocks, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (AAL), United Continental (UAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV). And I'm not surprised because Delta has been on a tear and flying high for more than five years now. I wondered if I should join the party in the sky.

You can read more at Seeking Alpha contributor John Vincent's recent review of 2017 Q2 Berkshire Hathaway portfolio update. According to Vincent's review, Berkshire now holds ~7.3% of Delta and over 9% each of American and United. So, what's the deal? What made a name like Delta so attractive to a name like Buffett?

Source: Seeking Alpha Delta chart

Background

As an overarching narrative, one might guess that part of the airline stock's profitability is tied to the travel industry. And you can guess that travel - both business and personal - has a lot to do with how the economy is doing. In 2009, the GDP shrank from the housing crisis and didn't really pick up until 2012 to levels above late 2007. I generated the chart below from BEA's GDP data.

Source: generated using Excel GDP data from Bureau of Economic Analysis

One can see a rough reflection of this in Delta's performance summarized in 2016 10-K's Item 6. Delta has grown its earnings power quite a bit since 2012 from $1.19 per diluted share to $5.79 per diluted share in 2016, a nearly five-fold increase!

Further, 2016 diluted earnings per share suggest that current share price of ~$50.35 is trading at a trailing 12-mo P/E ratio of only 8.7. That sure feels cheap to me!

Source: Delta 2016 10-K. Item 6. "Selected Financial Data."

A quick note, 2013 performance was boosted by tax accounting matter, while 2014 performance was hindered by mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments tied to fuel hedges and restructuring costs. You can also see at a high-level that the company was cleaning up its balance sheet and restructuring in the years from 2012-2014. At any rate, you can get a general sense of the increase in profitability between 2012 and 2016 from the above.

P&L Analysis: Expense Drivers

One thing that jumped out at me as I took a look at the above table is that the revenues didn't increase very much between 2012 and 2016. In fact, 2016 revenues of $39.6 billion are 7.9% higher than 2012 revenues of $36.7 billion. In case you are wondering, this represents a CAGR of ~2.0%. That's all. Now, if you look at just the operating expenses (OpEx) and operating income on a common-sized basis, you get the following.

(common-sized) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Operating expense 82% 81% 95% 91% 94% Operating income 18% 19% 5% 9% 6%

So, over the past five years, operating expenses have declined as a % of total revenues, such that even with a relatively flat revenue (in fact, flat in real terms, given the annual GDP growth), the business itself has become more profitable.

Was this simply a case of cost-cutting coming out of the Great Recession, or is there more to this playbook? Many people likely have heard about big pension liabilities and pilots and flight staff threatening strikes at some point in recent years. Are the labor relations a big part of the story? In simple terms, no. In fact, Delta's labor force grew between 2012 and 2016, and more were unionized in 2016 than in 2012. See below, 10-K disclosures from 2016 and 2012, respectively.

Here is 2016 -

vs. 2012 -

This should make sense. If the business is up, you hire more employees.

Let's cut to the chase and dive into the OpEx per audited income statement.

Source: 2016 10-K.

As you might guess, payroll is the top OpEx item, accounting for $10 billion of the $39.6 billion in revenues, or ~25%. The next highest expense item is fuel cost. Here, you see something very striking. Fuel costs declined dramatically between 2014 and 2015, and then further declined in 2016. In fact, 2016 fuel costs were less than half of 2014 fuel costs. I also want to call attention to the fact that as we guessed earlier, Restructuring costs largely ended in 2014.

The dramatically lower fuel price is not isolated to Delta. Not surprisingly, American Airline's P&L shows some of the similar trends: fairly flat revenues, fuel prices in 2016 roughly half of 2014. Labor costs rising modestly.

Source: American Airlines Group Inc. 2016 10-K.

Big Picture on Airline Expense Drivers

If you consider the Regional Airlines revenues to roughly wash regional expenses (ignore for the moment the benefit of driving customers to the main hubs), then we have the big picture: roughly 45-55% of Delta's OpEx is payroll plus fuel, and given that revenues are pretty flat, managing those two expense items drives quite a bit of the business profitability (See below regarding jet fuel hedging). This big picture applies to American Airline's income statement as well.

I highlighted depreciation and amortization because Delta owns the majority of its fleet (639 of the total 832 aircraft were owned), and those depreciation expenses are non-cash items. I want to caution the reader here because it's tempting to back those dollars out in computing cash flows. However, keep in mind that I think that depreciation is a true cash expense to a large degree in airlines. I'm not a mechanical engineer, but I'll play the layman engineer here and say that airplanes will need servicing and parts will require replacement. On their own, airplanes will not appreciate in value over time like a real estate assets might.

Other Pieces of the Puzzle

Even so, a five-fold increase in per-share earnings in five years on flat revenues is quite impressive. It appears that this growth has come on the back of very shareholder-friendly initiatives by the management during years of historically low oil prices. We can find a summary of these in the company's May 11, 2017, 8-K presentation.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Delta has returned a large portion of its free cash flow to owners through share buybacks and dividends. According to the chart below, the company returned 81% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2016, and the company targets return of ~70% of free cash flow through 2020. In a sense, that kind of return of capital feels more like an MLP or REIT stock than a capital-intensive industrial stock.

This may not last, but for the past few years and for the next few years, Delta (and other airline stocks) story has been compelling through low fuel prices. Low fuel prices have helped the airline increase dividends and buy back shares.

Balance Sheet Restructure, Pension Obligations

The improvements have extended beyond returning capital to shareholders. They involved improving the balance sheet obligations to make the business more stable and attractive for the long term. Specifically, Delta has worked to reduce its long-term debt and to fund more of its pension obligations in the recent years. Below chart also is from the aforesaid May 11, 2017, 8-K.

To be sure, Delta's pension is still not fully funded at current discount rates, but it is looking a lot better than it was a few years ago.

I took another look at the pension-related disclosures in the 10-K. Pension remains the largest long-term liability for the business. The left column of numbers is 2016, and the right column of numbers is 2015 figures from the 10-K balance sheet. Pension liability dwarfs other liabilities, including debt.

How sensitive are these valuation assumptions to interest rates and return assumptions? Management discloses that the impact of a 0.5% decrease in future return on assets would lead to a $55 million pension expense on its P&L. That's a modest amount of < 1% of 2016 operating income (from the P&L summary above).

In footnote 8, you can dig deeper. You'll find that management is using 4.2% weighted average discount rate to value the benefit obligation in 2016. Moreover, management assumes that current pension assets are growing at 8.94% long-term.

That rate of growth was used in 2014-2016. If you look back at 2012 10-K, then that 8.94% long-term return assumption was also used in 2012, and 8.93% in 2011. Now, I don't know about you, but I find that assumption to be pretty aggressive. (American Airlines uses a slightly more modest assumption of 8.00% long-term rate of return on plan assets.) For example, pension assets are not all-stock portfolios of a 20-something college graduate. If there are any bank or insurance industry experts out there, they know that banks and insurance companies manage a large portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets, and the returns on those assets in recent years have come nowhere close to 8%. So, this is a bit of a wildcard for me considering that pension and benefit obligation is the largest liability on the books.

Fuel Prices: A Wildcard

Fuel price trends remain a factor of unpredictability. Management expects fuel prices to rise in 2017 and beyond, but they will remain low by historical standards. It remains to be seen whether the jet fuel prices will remain low in the upcoming years. Management believes that jet fuel will remain under the $2/gallon range through 2020. Those readers with investments in the energy sector know that crude oil prices were very low in 2016 and that they remained low in 2017, but have begun to rise in recent weeks.

Certainly, Delta, like other airlines, use jet fuel hedge contracts to manage the price risk. But, hedge contracts typically manage only a portion of the overall fuel-related costs. Further, hedge contracts typically are for short term, and long-term contracts are double-edged swords (i.e., commodity prices go both ways, and like any insurance contracts, they are not free).

Summary

In summary, I am impressed with the recent profitability of Delta (and other airline stocks). Management has used the historically low fuel prices to make smart moves to improve its balance sheet and return capital to shareowners.

In some ways, the way swings in key operating expenses can swing the bottom-line figures so dramatically in conjunction with share buybacks makes airlines feel a lot like a leveraged private-equity play. Perhaps a position in an airline stock is a way for the main street investor to make a leveraged bet on fuel prices.

That said, I remain surprised that Warren Buffett has fallen in love with Delta, American, and other airline stocks. To me, the wildcard fuel costs and large pension benefit obligations remain structural weaknesses that suggest that airlines are not such "wonderful businesses" that Buffett touts he likes to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.