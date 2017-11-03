MyoKardia's (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Tassos Gianakakos - CEO

Marc Semigran - CMO

Jake Bauer - SVP, Finance & Corporate Development

Analysts

Ian Somaiya - BMO Capital

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Ritu Baral - Cowen

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for MyoKardia Financial Results and Corporate Update Call for the Third Quarter of 2017. Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos. Tassos is joined today by Dr. Marc Semigran, MyoKardia's Chief Medical Officer, and Jake Bauer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development.

A press release of the company's third quarter 2017 financial results and progress. updates became available at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time this afternoon. This press releases can be found on to investors and media section of the MyoKardia website.

Tassos Gianakakos

Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining our third quarter earnings call. This has been such an important quarter for MyoKardia highlighted by the read out from the first patient cohort of the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study in symptomatic, obstructive HCM patients. This is a major milestone in a quarter that also saw our company's fifth anniversary since being founded.

As we reviewed with you on our last call, these data suggest for the first time that an investigational therapeutic directly targeting cardiac muscle hyper contractility can reduce left ventricular outflow tract obstruction and improve exercise capacity in patient’s symptoms.

While still early, the data from PIONEER gives us a peek into mavacamten’s potential and is further strengthen our team's drive and dedication towards our mission of changing the lives of patients suffering from severe cardiovascular diseases.

Importantly, the PIONEER results provided us with an opportunity to move into Phase 3 sooner than we had originally planned. Since we last updated you we've met with the FDA to discuss mavacamten’s registration program and symptomatic, obstructive HCM focusing on the EXPLORER-HCM trial and long-term extension study. We are incorporating FDA feedback from that meeting and are proceeding with EXPLORER-HCM as a Phase 3 pivotal trial.

In addition, FDA agreed that demonstrating an improvement in exercise capacity, as measured by peak oxygen consumption or peak VO2 is an appropriate primary endpoint for assessing mavacamten’s efficacy in this indication. Later on today's call, you'll hear from our CMO Dr. Marc Semigran, who will review the status of our mavacamten program and provide further color on the meeting.

In order to convert the EXPLORER study into a pivotal trial and incorporate feedback received from the FDA, we're currently anticipating dosing the first patient in the second quarter of 2018. As we forge ahead with our pivotal trial preparations, we expect our dialogue with FDA to continue. Between now and study start, we're planning on additional interactions with the agency, including a meeting to discuss the final Phase 3 trial design.

Turning to MyoKardia's other pipeline programs. We are advancing our drug candidate MYK-491 in dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM. Dosing continues in the single ascending dose safety study in healthy volunteers. Data from that trial are anticipated in the first quarter of 2018.

We plan to begin the Phase 1b trial before the end of this year, which will evaluate single ascending doses of MYK-491 in symptomatic DCM patients. Our drug discovery and research efforts also remain robust and we look forward to providing more details over the course of next year on some of the opportunities that are emerging from MyoKardia's research labs.

I’d like to now ask Marc to walk through our most recent clinical progress.

Marc Semigran

Thanks you, Tassos and good afternoon to everyone. As Tassos mentioned, we had a meeting with the FDA to review our Phase 2 data and discuss the registration pathway for mavacamten in the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Guided by the sense of Phase 2 meeting, we've identified the key elements of our registration program for mavacamten and symptomatic obstructive HCM or OHCM. This includes the Phase 3 EXPLORER trial and a planned long-term extension study. Specifically, we plan for the Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trial to serve as a pivotal registration study.

The FDA agreed with our proposed primary endpoint of improved exercise capacity as a measure of efficacy, as measured by a comparison of the change in pVO2 from baseline in patients taking mavacamten to those taking placebo. We are now converting EXPLORER to a pivotal trial for the late stage clinical development of mavacamten to treat OHCM.

The data from mavacamten from the Phase 2 PIONEER study provided a basis for this discussion. To briefly recap. In August we released topline data from the first cohort of the PIONEER trial. In September, Dr. Steve Heitner of Oregon Health Sciences University, our lead investigator on the trial presented additional data from the study at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting.

Mavacamten was administered in PIONEER at doses of 10 milligrams to 15 milligrams for 12 weeks with a four week wash out period. 10 OHCM patients completed this cohort of the trial. We found that importantly mavacamten was generally well tolerated.

The primary endpoint of change in post-exercise to LVOT gradient from baseline to week 12 was achieved with statistical significance and all 10 of valuable patients showed a reduction in post-exercise LVOT gradient to a level below clinical significance. 9 out of the 10 achieved that clinically meaningful result in a related measure, resting LVOT gradients within two weeks.

The trial also demonstrated a statistically significant improvements and change in pVO2, a secondary endpoint in PIONEER that we have confirmed will serve as the primary endpoint for our pivotal EXPLORER trial. At week 12, patients in PIONEER saw a 17% improvement in their mean pVO2 from baseline. This surpasses the 10% to 15% increase in pVO2 that we believe should be viewed as clinically meaningful.

Also of note, significant improvements were observed with respect to New York Heart Association functional classification, when patients were treated with mavacamten for 12 weeks when compared to baseline. By week 12 an improvement of at least one NYHA class was observed in 7 out of 10 patients and of those 7, two patients improved by two classes. These two patients improved from having severe symptoms to being asymptomatic.

For patients improvement of even one NYHA class can mean the difference between being able to work or being disabled by their disease. Our commitment to advancing mavacamten through late stage development expeditiously has never been stronger. We received input from the FDA and we are now implementing their suggestions. We look forward to continuing this dialogue with the FDA, as we move towards patients dosing in a Phase 3 EXPLORER study expected in the second quarter of 2018.

Turning to our second low dose cohort in PIONEER, enrolment is complete with 10 symptomatic obstructive HCM patients. We are planning to share data from that cohort in the first quarter of 2018.

As a reminder, we added this cohort based on our observations in the first PIONEER cohorts that mavacamten led a clinically meaningful improvements in resting LVOT gradient as early as week 2.

In addition to assessing a lower dose of mavacamten this second cohort will give us an understanding of the potential impact if any of beta blockers on mavacamten activity.

We are also starting a Phase 2 clinical trial the MAVERICK-HCM study in another second indication, no- obstructive HCM or NHCN. It is estimated that of the 100,000 diagnosed HCM patients approximately one third fall into this not obstructive category. I believe this number may grow as awareness of HCM and its diagnosis increases. Patients with non-obstructive HCM, like their OHCM counterparts suffer from shortness of breath, chest pain and reduce exercise capacity.

Their hearts also show the characteristic thickening of the walls of the left ventricle, hypertrophy on echocardiogram. They differ from all HCM patients as they do not have LVOT obstruction either at rest or with exertion. These patients tend to present later in life with more severe disease when compared with OHCM patients and they can progress to the need for cardiac transplantation.

Given the common genetic and biomechanical defects between OHCM and an HCM, we look forward to investigating the safety and clinical impact of mavacamten in this population. We anticipate dosing for the study will commence in the first quarter of 2018.

The Phase 2 trial of mavacamten in non obstructive HCM is designed to assess safety, but will also look at certain efficacy endpoints and provide us with an understanding of dose response in this non obstructed population.

Finally, I want to mention that myocardial researchers will have several presentations of new data at the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions occurring on November 11 through 15.

One of these presentations is a late breaker in the basic science session. It will describe the novel use of a digital wearable device similar to the fitness trackers worn on the wrist by millions of people to non-invasively assess abnormalities in blood flow that are unique to the HCM heart. In another oral presentation data from preclinical studies that further elucidate the myocardial activity of mavacamten will be discussed.

I am more excited than ever to see how MyoKardia’s precision medicine approach to targeting the burden of cardiovascular disease is yielding dividends in our understanding of the mechanisms of the cardiomyopathy.

With that, I will now turn it over to Jake to discuss our financials.

Jake Bauer

Thank you, Marc. MyoKardia ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $23.2 million, compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase in the company's cash position is attractable to the successful follow-on offering completed in August.

Net proceeds received from the offering of approximately 4 million shares of common stock totalled $133.8 million. Taken together with anticipated [ph] receipts from our collaboration with Sanofi, we anticipate being able to fund operations into at least 2020.

Collaboration and license revenue for the third quarter was $5.6 million, compared with $3.6 million in the same period in 2016. For the 9 months ended September 30th 2017, collaboration license revenue was $16.9 million, compared to $10.7 million the same period in 2016. The increase in collaboration revenue for the first three quarters of 2017 is attributable to recognition of the $45 million continuation payment received from Sanofi.

MyoKardia’s research and development expenses for three months ended September 30th 2017 were $14.4 million, up from $8.8 million for the same period in 2016. Research and development expenses were $40 million in the first nine months of the year compared to $26.2 million for the same period in 2016.

The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by ongoing clinical studies, including the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM clinical study for mavacamten and the Phase 1 study for MYK-491, plus the expansion of R&D staff and increased costs for contract research, chemistry and biology expenses related to our discovery and preclinical programs.

General and administrative expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $4 million for the same period in 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, G&A expenses were $16.5 million, compared to $12 million for the same period in 2016. The change in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in employee headcount, marketing and recruiting expenses, as well as stock compensation expenses.

Net loss was $14.2 million or $0.42 per share for the third quarter of 2017, compared to a $9.2 million or $0.35 per share for the third quarter of 2016. Net loss was $38.6 million or $1.21 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $27.4 million or $1.04 per share for the same period in 2016. The slight increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the increase in operating expenses noted above.

And with that, I’d like to open the call to Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question is from Ian Somaiya of BMO Capital. Your line is open.

Ian Somaiya

Thank you. And let me just - just say congratulations on all the clinical and regulatory progress. I was just hoping to maybe clarify a couple of points as it relate to the coming Phase 3 trial. First Marc, you mentioned the 10% to 15% delta [indiscernible] to being significant clinically. Is that a definition of the – that the FDA also agrees with? Just wanted to clarify that.

Marc Semigran

Sure. The FDA agreed with pVO2 as being an acceptable primary endpoint. The magnitude of pVO2 that I described is generally agreed upon by clinicians as being a significant impact on how patients feel and how well they function. And I think it represents an important threshold.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. And just as it pertains to beta blocker and the combination of beta blockers, is that something we should expect in the Phase 3 studies. I know you've mentioned that that was the plan previously?

Marc Semigran

Well, you know, we are not going into depth - into the details of our Phase 3 study design at this call. We'll probably be doing that in the first portion of next year. However, we do plan to allow patients into EXPLORER who are going to continue on beta blockers.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. And just a last question as it relates to beta blockers, some of the more selective beta blockers have shown an ability to benefit patients in terms of pVO2. Just curious if the - if the PIONEER study, the next cohort allows for you know, I guess, does it limit the type of beta blockers that patients are on and what should we expect then in the Phase 3 trial?

Marc Semigran

Right. I'm sorry, Ian clarify. In the in the PIONEER cohort B, we did not limit the beta blocker used to a certain beta blocker. So - and I would think that you know there are a spectrum of the beta blockers both the selective and the non-selective that are used in the community and I think that at this time in EXPLORER we probably will not limit that type of beta blocker used.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. All right. Thank you. I guess, I'll get back in queue.

Our next question is from Vamil Divan of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Vamil Divan

Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions. Also just following up on some of the discussion with the FDA. You mentioned the EXPLORER-HCM and then also the long term extension phase. Just curious if you have a clear understanding of exactly what do you mean in terms of patient numbers and sort of follow up in terms of when you get to the filing of the application, just what the safety database would need to look like?

Tassos Gianakakos

Hey, Vamil. Its Tassos here. So we'll be giving you guys more details as we get closer to starting the EXPLORER study. But what we can tell you is in addition to agreement on key elements like the primary endpoint, on the study EXPLORER is a placebo controlled, double blind trial and we're estimating to enrol about 200 to 250 patients.

We do intend to allow those patients to roll into a long-term extension which we've been planning on as well. Those are the major pieces remaining in the registration program.

Vamil Divan

Okay. And then my second question, I think we talked a little bit about this before, but just you have the low dose cohort going on now. Is there anything from that cohort that you're sort of looking for or waiting for that you may cooperate in your final design around EXPLORER-HCM before that starts? It looks like it will about a one quarter difference from the first and then in the second one starting?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yeah. We're not going to be talking a whole lot more today Vamil about the design necessarily to EXPLORER. I think the fact that we have incorporated - we're incorporating the feedback from the FDA and converting. That time obviously that we're going to gain here is giving us an opportunity to ramp up cohort B. So we'll certainly incorporate it as it's always intended all the data we're generating into our thinking of the subsequent study.

Vamil Divan

Okay. All right. Thanks for taking my question and congrats also on – on all the progress this quarter. Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Vamil. Thank you.

Next question is from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Hey, guys. Thanks for all the details and congrats on the progress. Just on EXPLORER-HCM. Just wondering do you have agreement on the 12 week timeframe for measuring pVO2 or is it your sense that FDA might want to follow this over a longer period of time.

And then the second question is just on the long- term extension, is that just to cumulate safety data or is there something specific on the efficacy side that FDA wants to see from that extension study?

Marc Semigran

Well, I'll take that one. In terms of the duration of EXPLORER, again, we're not going to go into the final details. But I think that our intention is to show efficacy in terms of pVO2 for more than a 12 week period of mavacamten campaign when compared to placebo.

I think - I know that we're going to follow long-term extension patients fairly carefully. And again the FDA did not express any mandates here, but we ourselves are very interested as to what's going to happen to cardiac structure and function over time as these patients continue to take mavacamten.

Jim Birchenough

But just to be clear there is no focus on outcomes in terms of cardiovascular events or hospitalizations or that sort of thing in the longer term follow up?

Marc Semigran

No there is not and in fact even in the shorter term the EXPLORER randomized portion of the trial. The FDA did not insist on any demonstrations in pre-vascular morbidity or mortality.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question is from Ritu Baral of Cowen. Your line is open.

Ritu Baral

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I guess moving on to your Phase 2 non-obstructive trial. Can you tell us how MAVERICK may or may not create contrast with the obstructive data and any timelines for when we might expect enrolment completion in data from that study?

Marc Semigran

Surely. You know, an investigation such as we're planning on in non- obstructive HCM is really quite unique because as opposed to the studies of myomectomy and septal ablation there is no obstruction there to address with an agent such as mavacamten.

The data on beta blockers and non-obstructive HCM are certainly next. And I think that what we're going to be really tracking on there is what are the myocardial effects of mavacamten in this population. And how might they possibly lead to an improvement in how patients feel and what they can do.

Ritu Baral

What sort of endpoints that you’d be talking about. Will it be - I mean there's no gradient, so would it be ppO2 directly, would it be dyspnea. How should we think about the priority of endpoint in MAVERICK?

Marc Semigran

Yeah. Well you know, we're looking into that fairly carefully. You know, I think that certainly we want to go after endpoints that both measure how well patients feel, as well as objectively as possible how much they can do.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And then as we look forward to the cohort, the data in Q1 just beyond how it will inform EXPLORER. I guess, I'm trying to think about what we should expect from that data in contrast to cohort A, you know, what constitutes success, given the background beta blockers, as well as the lower dose, should we expect lower efficacy, should we expect higher variability in response and maybe less statistical significance, you know how these going about?

Tassos Gianakakos

Ritu, its Tassos here. The cohort B was designed as you know to EXPLORER lower dose and really its goal was to help us fill in the dose exposure activity relationships at those lower doses, given what we saw very early in the cohort A study.

In addition, we're going to look to see if these beta blocker background medications influence mavacamten’s activity at all. So with that in mind, we expect that the studies can achieve both of those goals. It's really about helping us understand and fill in the dose range and dose ranging it sometimes might get variable responses that would not be necessarily surprising, but we'll have a lot more to say about that when we roll out the full set of data in the first quarter.

Ritu Baral

Got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. We have a follow up from Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Hey, guys. I want to follow up on that same line of questions, you for the non- obstructive patients. Are there any correlates of exercise tolerance improvement or ppO2 you know, things like end-diastolic pressure or end end-systolic volumes?

Marc Semigran

You know, to get some of the measurements you just described, particularly end-diastolic pressure, one would have to do an invasive study. And at this point we're not planning that. On the other hand we will look at echocardiogram measures of cardiac volumes, as well as some of the surrogates from tissue doppler measurements or - and diastolic pressure, like the e-ovary prime [ph] for example.

Jim Birchenough

Got it. And then just maybe finally, can you make any comments on just the powering assumptions, what sort of power in these four HCM study you have with a 200 to 250 patients, what power do you have impact – what level of benefit?

Marc Semigran

I think you know, really a detail that we'll go into when we discuss the entire design of EXPLORER-HCM next year. I think certainly we're going to want our target - a power that convinces ourselves, as well of the clinicians that we indeed have the capability to assess our primary endpoint in this patient population.

Tassos Gianakakos

Jim, similar magnitudes of effect that we saw in pVO2 and PIONEER in the 2 to 250 patient range is what we're expecting. But we'll get into more nitty gritty as Marc as alluding to as we get closer to dosing.

Jim Birchenough

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the follow ups.

Tassos Gianakakos

Paul, thank you. And thank you all for joining us this afternoon. We're really encouraged by the data from PIONEER and in converting EXPLORER-HCM to a pivotal study. Mavacamten is a novel drug candidate and an indication that has not seen any therapeutic innovation in over 40 years. So if approved it would be the first precision therapy targeting the biomechanical underpinnings of HCM.

The need for innovation as represented by new safe and effective therapeutic options has never been greater. The next few quarters for us will be really busy ones. We expect a steady stream of activity across several research and clinical programs. If we look ahead you can expect the following milestones. I'll summarize here for you.

For 491, first the initiation of a Phase 1b study in patients with symptomatic dilated cardiomyopathy by the end of this year. And secondly, in the first quarter of 2018 the reporting out of data from the healthy volunteer Phase 1 single ascending dose study.

For mavacamten there are several milestones in the coming months. First, two presentations at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions later this month, including late breaker data from our Digital Health Substudy, as well as new non-clinical data on mavacamten’s mechanism of action.

Second, data from the second lower dose cohort of PIONEER HCM will be reported in the first quarter of 2018. Third, we plan to initiate a Phase 1 study of mavacamten in non- obstructive HCM, our second indication, also during the first quarter of 2018. And finally, the pivotal Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial is expected to begin dosing patients in the second quarter of 2018.

MyoKardia's mission is to change the world for patients suffering from serious cardiovascular disease. We took a big step towards achieving this mission this quarter, building a rich pipeline of products, driven by our research platform, we believe is a key competitive advantage for us.

As we learn more in the clinic, we further this competitive advantage by feeding those learning’s back into our research efforts and strengthening our platform. This is all with the goal of delivering best-in-class targeted therapies to patients who so desperately need them.

We are inspired by the patients, we're working so hard to help and proud to be on the forefront of innovating new treatments for cardiovascular conditions that have long been lacking therapeutic options.

So thank you all for your continued support and please note that I and the rest of the team here are always available to answer questions. We look forward to keeping you informed of our progress on all fronts over the coming weeks and months.

