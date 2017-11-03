Why Dividend Stocks Could Offer Comfort In Scary Markets

Halloween may have passed this year, but there’s still fear in parts of the market of sudden shocks and blood-curdling drawdowns. A long bull run for equities has left some wondering whether prices could be slashed if confidence were to suddenly disappear.

Last week I wrote about how the present conditions are in some ways reminiscent of the run-up to the nightmare crash of 1987. But while it’s easy to get spooked by uncertainty, there are ways to feel your way through the market and find shares that may offer better protection from the unknown. The latest data on dividend payments from UK companies, for example, is one area where there are reasons to be optimistic.

On the hunt for income

Dividends appeal to different investors for different reasons. For some, they’re a welcome bonus but not the priority. Take, for example, Robbie Burns who is well-known for his ‘Naked Trader’ approach to buying growth stocks, but who sees dividends as simply a good way of offsetting trading costs.

But more typically, dividend income is the hallmark of the classic ‘Owner’ persona that Ed talked about in his article here. For this type of investor, dividends are a clear route to compounding wealth over long periods. While the exact strategies differ, and dividend folios can be built in various ways, the objective is generally the same - to find stable income.

Since the EU referendum in June 2016 - and the devaluation of the pound that followed - dividend payouts have been in an interesting phase. That’s because a big chunk of them are either made in dollars and euros or paid by companies that make large profits in those currencies. With the pound falling in value, those payouts were worth a lot more to UK investors.

But this exchange rate effect couldn’t last. The issue that was always coming was that after 12 months of supercharged growth caused by weak sterling, the effect would disappear. Year-on-year comparisons wouldn’t pick it up anymore because the rates have been stable for so long. And that’s exactly what we’ve seen in the latest payout figures for the third quarter - exchange rates made hardly any difference.

The predictions were that dividends would drift as things started to normalise. But that didn’t happen, and dividend payouts actually broke records over the autumn.

According to Capita Asset Services, payouts hit £28.5 billion in the third quarter, up 14.3 percent on the same period last year. That makes it the best Q3 on record. When you strip away the impact of companies paying ‘special’ dividends, the growth was still an impressive 13.2 percent.

And when you remove the negligible impact of exchange rate effects, dividend growth of 12.9 percent was the fastest growth we’ve seen in payouts in any quarter since 2012.

A 'low-vol' approach to high yield

We track a number of income strategies at Stockopedia - and you can find them all here. One that has performed well over the past year is the blue-chip, high-yield income screen, Forecast Dividend Dogs (up 17.2pc before dividends). It’s a simple strategy looking for the highest forecast yields in large-cap stocks. Often, these high yields are found in shares where prices have been depressed (hence the term ‘dogs’). The idea is that they are often cheap to buy, but theoretically strong enough to maintain their dividends.

Following last week’s look at low volatility, there’s an alternative ‘low vol’ take on this strategy, which focuses on only Balanced and Conservative Risk Ratings.

Name P/E Ratio Forecast Yield (pc) Forecast Dividend Cover Stock Rank Risk Rating Sector Direct Line Insurance 15.6 7.4 1.1 85 Conservative Financials Centrica 12.2 7.3 1.3 48 Balanced Utilities SSE 9.2 6.9 1.3 74 Conservative Utilities Lloyds Banking 11.9 6.5 1.6 53 Balanced Financials BT 9.0 6.3 1.7 72 Balanced Telecoms Vodafone - 6.1 0.6 76 Conservative Telecoms Imperial Brands 22.2 6.0 1.5 46 Conservative Defensives Legal & General 10.4 6.0 1.5 93 Balanced Financials GlaxoSmithKline 12.8 5.9 1.4 58 Conservative Healthcare Royal Dutch Shell 23.6 5.9 1.1 93 Balanced Energy

A look at the price-to-earnings ratios of these companies suggests that a number just aren’t on the heady multiples that you can easily find elsewhere in the market. That’s with the exception of stocks like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). It maybe suggests a general ‘coolness’ towards these sorts of larger stocks, where rapid price re-ratings tend to be less likely (but the higher, more stable yields can make up for it).

Many of the best-known dividend payers are here - ranging from stalwarts like Shell, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYY) to the likes of Direct Line Insurance and Lloyds Banking. Against Stockopedia's own ranking of each stock’s quality, value and momentum - with StockRanks from zero (poor) to 100 (excellent) - there is a trend towards pretty good ranking positions.

So while there seems to be a lot of commentary about the potential for a market correction, there are still reasons to be cheerful. Our team often writes about how it’s better to be generally prepared for turbulence at any time rather than trying to time the market. The latest data on dividend growth suggests - at least for the time being - that income stocks are holding up well. The most recent figures show that payouts are set to grow further this year, with an overall prospective yield of 3.7 percent. But by digging around among some of the slightly unloved blue chips, it’s possible to find much better forecast yields than that.