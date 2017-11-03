Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

Gary Carano

Thank you, Joe. And welcome everyone joining us today on our third quarter conference call and webcast. As you know, we've completed the number of acquisitions as a company with Isle of Capri closing in May being the latest. And these transactions we make numerous assumptions of about how the acquired properties will perform under our ownership and we develop a detailed integration plan to ensure a smooth transition. This afternoon we reported our first full quarter results since the Isle closing and we could not be more pleased with our progress to date.

For the third quarter, pro forma total revenue was slightly down to $449.9 million while adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $112 million. Property level adjusted EBITDA in third quarter increased 11.7% to $118 million, reflecting a property operating margin percentage of 26.6%, which is up 300 basis points year-over-year. We posted these strong results despite dealing the business impact of two separate hurricanes in our southern region during this quarter. Just to closing, we've demonstrated terrific execution on our integration plan and achieved the anticipated synergies and also some additional ones. Across our 19 properties, we are focused on generating profitable growth as we bring together the best practices from the Eldorado and Isle team, as well as some of our individual properties in our team as the property level in pursuit of growing our EBITDA.

As we continue to demonstrate this focus combined with our legacy emphasis on amenities and guest service level that place our properties ahead of pack in the respective market. This positions Eldorado to continue to grow our EBITDA. We've tremendous success in growing our operating margin to date but we also believe we still have a lot of runway opportunity ahead of us and we will accomplish this in terms on this front.

Eldorado today is a leading diversified regional gaming operator with growing margin, growing free cash flow and organization wide commitment to further increasing shareholder value. I want to thank all of our team members for their hard work to get us to this point and we look forward to our continued growth in the future.

With that I'll turn the call over to Anthony. Anthony?

Anthony Carano

Thank you, Gary, and good afternoon, to everyone on the call. In a moment, Tom will review the third quarter results in detail, so let me first provide some high-level operating perspective. What continues to be notable for us is the strength across our property portfolio with 12 of our 19 properties growing adjusted EBITDA despite of 1% revenue decline year-over-year. Really the only true weakness in the quarter was the South region where EBITDA was down at all four properties as we felt the impact of hurricane Irma and Harvey. The benefit of larger diversified operating base is evidence in the EBITDA growth in our West, East and Midwest segment more than offset the approximate $2.7 million EBITDA decline we experienced in our South region. Reno in particular had an exceptional quarter at visitation and per visit, hotel occupancy and ADR are benefiting from the $50 million facility enhancement plan we've undertaken there.

If you visit the Tri Properties today and compares to how the properties look just prior to the initiation of this project, you'll be quite surprised by how much we've accomplished and how effectively we've invested this capital. As evidenced by the quarterly results, the return on investment is quite high and high ROI on growth capital is not unique to the Tri Properties. We've consistently demonstrated that we can invest wisely in facility enhancement that helps elevate our guest value experience. Whether it's the addition of new food option such blue brothers at both Brew Brothers at Scioto and Presque Isle, smoking patios, or much ambitious project such as Reno. We have a history of generating very solid returns on our capital expenditures.

Our Reno investment initiative to create an integrated resort experience across the three properties was done against the backdrop of what is the remarkable turnaround in Reno economy and an increasingly positive longer term outlook. Reno is a strong and growing economy as over the last six years approximately 175 new companies and approximately 10,000 new jobs each year has come to the region which now boasts unemployment of less than 4%. Given the success of our investment in Reno, we are currently planning to allocate to additional capital to Reno and expect that we will have renovated each of our 4,100 rooms by the summer of 2019.

While Reno performance has been exceptional, other properties contributed outstanding quarter as well led by Black Hawk, Columbus and Waterloo. In total, outside of weather impacted south region, 10 of the 12 market in which we operate posted property level EBITDA gain of more than 13% in the quarter. Gary noted our success with integration of Isle of Capri into our operations since the May acquisition. In fact, we've exceeded our $35 million synergy target within four months of closing the transaction in May. And we expect is more to come on this front. Beyond the initial identified synergies, we are able to look across the 19 properties and at the corporate level to see where best practices can help us to implement measures that increase efficiency and very importantly help us to drive profitable growth.

With that I'll turn it over to Tom to provide more detail on the quarter. Tom?

Tom Reeg

Thanks Anthony. Obviously we are very pleased with where we came out this quarter to jump into the numbers a little bit the West was absolutely spectacular in the quarter. Black Hawk had a huge quarter and yet was still a little bit of a drag on the region earnings. Reno was just on fire -- RevPAR was up over 16% over the quarter, occupancy up was 1,000 basis points, effectively every weekday or summer we were filling 400 to 600 more rooms than we were filling in the year prior. And there were at a Circus where we had 400, same day walk-up room which we never had before in the history of that property. So Reno has just been a tremendous engine for the company. To give you an idea when we bought the MGM interest out, we signed $25 million of value to Circus Circus which was around where our trading multiple was at the time and we can see going out a couple of years that Circus should exceed $25 million of EBITDA on its own.

So Reno has just been outstanding for us. The Midwest we had a tough comp in Bettendorf with the move to the barge occurring last year's quarter. Tri Properties in the Midwest grew 13% or better and are on track for record annual results. Gary I think touched briefly on the South. There is hurricanes in South we think cost us in excess of $2 million of EBITDA. I personally think without the hurricanes we were going to threaten an up 20% quarter in EBITDA. We were closed for four days at Pompano and we had evacuation on either side of the storm. In Pompano and we had business disruption in Shreveport although thankfully the storm - both storms did not do any physical damage to the properties. The South has rebounded strongly in October and was our best performer in the month of October.

The East had an extraordinary quarter as well, Scioto, we had the full quarter of hotel which has significantly outperformed the expectation of us and our partner. Scioto EBITDA was over 13% in the quarter and on a year-over-year comparable basis that was the worst performer in the East region. So again very, very strong performance most of the hotel business in Scioto is cash, unrated business or unrated play is up quite a bit. That has been an absolute home run for us.

In terms of the synergies as Anthony stated, we reached our target of $35 million of synergies four months from closing the transaction and have now moved past that number. And rather than update a target and keep updating target I would point you to our EBITDA margin, consolidated EBITDA margin assuming the $35 million of synergies is in the range of 23%. We see a clear path to beyond 25% consolidated EBITDA margin in this portfolio over the next couple of years. We've just now gotten into making some changes at the Isle property starting in the labor area and started to move to marketing. But we are in the very, very early inning of making changes at Isle.

You'll notice in the quarter we ended up with $134 million of cash which is above where we normally run it. Cage cash runs at about $95 million. We did the refinancing during the quarter we took out all of the revolver, some of term loan basically swapped floating for fixed and priced it 6% paper at 105.5 which was extraordinary attracted to us. We have access to our full revolver as of end of the quarter. So all in all this was about as good as we could hope this would come together.

This is latest in the series of acquisitions, this is our largest and most complex and I would say it has been the smoothest from an integration standpoint and takes the efforts of Anthony Carano on the legacy Eldorado side and Richard Weber coming from the Isle side spearheading the integration and it has been just, it's gone very, very smoothly for us. So we feel very good October we had one last Saturday, you traded a Saturday for Tuesday which as you all know is a poor trade Despite that EBITDA was up solidly on consolidated basis in the quarter. So we feel good about fourth quarter as well. If you recall last year's fourth quarter or any fourth quarter is going to be skewed to December and New Year. New Year was on -- New Year day was Saturday night last year and it's Sunday night this year. There were some ice storms that impacted the Midwest and the East last December; we'll see what happens weather wise this quarter. But we see a very, very good as we get towards the end of year and look forward to 2018 that ERI.

So with that I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

We will hear first from Patrick Scholes with SunTrust.

Patrick Scholes

Hi, good evening. Quite the margin performance here. I am wondering maybe you can walk -- one that really stood out to me, this was quite unusual. In the West region you grew revenues by $9 million but EBITDA grew by $10 million. Can you kind of walk us through exactly what -- how that transpired? What's specifically changes you instituted that would lead to good response? Just more color there.

Tom Reeg

Well, as you know we've been making changes across the board in our marketing in particular you started to see the impact of taking out the old Isle agency contract and creative that attached to that. You would have some corporate expense that would have been rolling through the Isle property level. Remember, we didn't reclassify that. We just left it where Isle had it historically but we have been pulling back substantially on marketing across the board without any detrimental impact to revenue for quite some time across a number of properties across the entire country. And you are seeing some of that in the West this quarter.

Patrick Scholes

Okay, thank you. Two more questions here. I believe Tom it was you who on the previous earnings call hinted at some possible M&A plans and the works for next year. I am wondering do you have any additional thoughts on that you could discuss.

Tom Reeg

You should presume that we are always actively looking at potential M&A as you've heard from others there is a number options that are ongoing in the sector. We are not historically an auction participant. So you shouldn't expect us to be active in those but you should expect we are having conversations and looking for the next transaction as we speak.

Patrick Scholes

Okay, fair enough. One last question more of modeling relating question. What kind of blended average gaming tax rate is included in that 25% margin target?

Tom Reeg

We are not assuming any changes to the existing portfolio in that target so if there were -- if we got out of high tax jurisdiction or added a different tax rate environment that would change that's a static portfolio assumption.

Chad Beynon

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to harp in a little bit more on the West on Reno. Tom you laid out some of the metrics and Anthony you talked about CapEx and the timing in terms of those 4,100 rooms. I understand that the seasonality is more important in 2Q and 3Q but is there any reason why this performance should really slowdown. I mean it really sounds like the consumer is really taking to the product and obviously if you are expediting your CapEx that clearly tells us that things are going well. Maybe just a little bit more color this is just kind of ahead of expectation and what we should -- how should we think about this going forward? Thanks.

Gary Carano

Chad, its Gary. I think this has been very widely reported the economic trends in Reno just recently and I think Union Gaming out with a report and granted we are going to have some disruption with room interruption with our remodeling but the Reno economy just seems to be where it's never been and so like you say we don't see any slowdown in our productivity and our growth in Reno. It seems to be growing and we expect after -- during and after our finish up our capital program we will continue to have a great integrated resort with 4,100 rooms and amenities both for -- more importantly the non giving amenities in our sector now than even gaming. So --

Tom Reeg

And Chad you know that when this first started we were cautious in assuming that it was sustainable just because we really haven't -- there is really not a good comp to look back and say -- I remember when this happened in Council Bluffs in whatever market you want to pick, this is -- the demand we've been seeing is unlike-- the demand pickup we've been seeing is unlike we've seen in any market in our careers we collectively around the table you got about 60 years of experience in and around the space. So we feel very strongly about Reno. Again to your point there is seasonality we are going into the winter, that the snow and ice that you get over the past will impact a particular weekend or a month or a quarter. But generally speaking the demand picture in Reno is outstanding.

Anthony Carano

We can't underestimate the Northern California strong economy there which is our primary market in downtown Reno which can't under estimate that all how strong it is over Northern California.

Chad Beynon

Great, thanks. And than moving on to the East, you mentioned that Scioto at 13% EBITDA growth was actually the worst of the three and these are all legacy Eldorado assets I guess MTR assets so are there still cost containment measures that you are implementing here? I wouldn't surprise us to see some cost containment at Isle property but a little surprised to see trends at legacy property so there are still opportunities to improve margin in legacy Eldorado markets. And that's all for me. Thank you.

Tom Reeg

No question about. And I've tried to communicate that what we are talking about in the marketing arena is a structural change in the ways that we interact with our customers not a -- we are cutting marketing on the margin and I think this is a perfect order to illustrate outside of what's going on in Reno, some of our best performers were properties where we are a number of quarters into that those changes and we are seeing accelerating benefit. So we will keep going as long as we don't see negative customer response and we have not seen negative customer response in a single market today.

Danny Valoy

Hi, everyone. Congrats on the quarter. Can you talk a little bit about the promotional environment across your markets? A lot of operators within the space have talked about pulling back with respect to promotional spend. So just wondering if that something you are actually seeing.

Tom Reeg

I would say that one of the changes that we are implementing in our company. The answer really is we don't care. We are focused on what we are doing in our company as long as it's profitable to us. If our customers don't want to make is much money or if our competitors don't want to make as much money they are welcome to make that choice. So we don't spend much time looking at what our competitors are doing. I think that's where the problems in marketing and the regional casino space begin.

Gary Carano

We know what they are doing. We shop them, but we don't chase.

Danny Valoy

Okay, fair enough. Could you just provide some color around spending time for CapEx at Black Hawk? And then there is any update on the CapEx plan at Pompano? And that's it for me.

Tom Reeg

So we are going through CapEx budgeting now. We should expect to see the Reno CapEx accelerated and moved up to where we are doing some heavy CapEx in the first couple of quarters of 2018. You should expect Denver CapEx, the Black Hawk CapEx to start in earnest towards this time in 2018 and into the winter of 2019 to open that spring in terms of -- we want to run and get it done this winter but we really want to do it right, so we want to spend the time on design and frankly lead time up there, construction wise they are longer than elsewhere. So we didn't want just to try jam it and end up disrupted when we get to the high season there. In Pompano, you should expect a modest amount of CapEx in 2018 and you should expect accelerated CapEx in 2019. As I said before, we are looking for someone who would help us develop that property so I would expect if we are successful that a lot of that would be done off balance sheet.

Dan Politzer

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Touching on Pennsylvania and legislation there. What thoughts have you given as it relates to your properties? And is this state where you consider pursuing the satellite option and also if you could just provide an update on the Nemacolin contract and where that stand?

Tom Reeg

So it's obviously early stages there. We are waiting on everything to be confirmed through the state in terms of what's happening. Initial knee jerk is it's modestly negative for us. We are in Erie; we are the smallest casino operator, non resort casino operator out there. It doesn't seem like it's a market that would be attractive for additional satellite development. But we are analyzing what it means for us and what we'll do and what internet might mean for us. And it's too early to say where it would be headed but this is anytime you have this sort of change in the game, this sort of expansion, I don't think this ultimately benefits the bricks-and-motor guys, the existing guys if some of them -- that the bricks-and-motor takes a hit, some of them more than others. So we view it as modest negative. In terms of Nemacolin, we continue to operate that. There is -- as you know there is a significant tax laws embedded in that asset if we were to transfer that management agreement to a third party and you should expect that we would be working on something like that.

Dan Politzer

Okay, thanks. And just on Reno did you guys -- I may have misheard but did you guys put up or disclose any numbers on what CapEx plan is there is going to be? And then as far as how you think about the returns on that investment?

Tom Reeg

I think we are looking for 20% ROI on expansion CapEx and we are - depending on how much of summer you want to attribute to our CapEx the return on the last leg was in excess of 50%. Our total addressable room redevelopment, you got about $12 million less at Circus, if you did every standard room at legacy that's another 25 million, then you probably got another 3 to 5 million at Eldorado, so got 40 of total room CapEx, that's possible, if you were to touch every standard room in the property and then if you had another -- yes add another $5 million or $10 million for non hotel stuff, over the next two off seasons I think it would be in the right neighborhood but we are firming of those numbers as we speak.

John DeCree

Hey, guys. Just one quick question for me. Tom I think in your prepared remarks you briefly touched on Pompano or Shreveport kind of performance in October. I don't think I caught out that comments so if you could just kind of clarify how those properties are doing kind of post hurricane and that's it for me.

Tom Reeg

Yes. The South region was our best performing region in October from a year-over-year comparison perspective.

Dennis Farrell

Great, thank you so much. Tom, Gary, excellent job on the operating side. Wanted to get your thoughts on October and just when you kind of break it down by region if you could what are you seeing on the weekend in terms of demand?

Tom Reeg

I have really been seeing continuation of what we've seen over the summer. Weekends are not our issue at any of our properties, it's really -- we lost a Saturday which is the worst night of the week to loose from a performance perspective but our weekend were strong in October and they have been strong prior to that.

Dennis Farrell

Okay. And then as you look at your business arena, I know you don't guidance but I am just trying to get an idea people are starting to think about next year, I mean do you think the regional gaming industry will probably track at GDP or maybe GDP plus. I mean how are you thinking about the health of the consumer? I mean it feels like we are in throes of the demand picking up here.

Tom Reeg

It seems like demand has been strong for good seven months now. I am always hesitant to forecast better than GDP growth for regional given maturity of the sector. In our own portfolio you should anticipate that Reno and Black Hawk and Columbus and Pompano ultimately are top line grower in excess of GDP. The bulk of Isle portfolio and some of our legacy assets you should still expect to kind of flat plus or minus 1% in terms of revenue as we adjust what's going on marketing wise. I mean I think overall it is something that's around flat plus or minus a percentage point in a company.

Dennis Farrell

Right, okay. And then lastly I mean obviously there is lot of demand for gaming assets now and much higher prices. Wanted to hear your thoughts taking advantage of that and potentially selling some non core assets in this environment.

Tom Reeg

Yes. We thought in the past about what asset -- the smaller asset whether they make sense for us long term and if we could -- if we can put together a deal that make sense for us from a sales price perspective that frees up -- that pays down some debt, puts us in a position for a larger buy side transaction and frees up whatever management bandwidth with that, you should expect that we would execute. But we are in a nice position in that existing portfolio showing growth like you just saw in this quarter. So we don't feel any real pressure on either the buy or the sale side. We can really look for deals in either direction that really make sense for our shareholders.

Gary Carano

Thank you, Catherine. And thank you everyone very much for joining us today. And we look forward to come back with you early next year when we report our fourth quarter 2017 results. Thank you again and have a great day. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

