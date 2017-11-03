Comcast's Q3: Cash, Cable And Creativity

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a major force in multi-channel video program distribution. As such, it is a good stock to own because of its cash-generating capabilities. Let's start with that.

Over the past nine months, cash from operating activities came in at almost $16 billion, according to the press release; in the comparable period last year, the number was just under $14 billion. Free cash flow in the nine-month period was $7.6 billion versus $5.6 billion. For the third quarter, operating cash flow was $5.1 billion versus $4.2 billion (2017 against 2016, respectively); free cash was $2.3 billion versus $1.4 billion. The dividend paid out over the nine months was $2.1 billion, and the stock buyback was $4.2 billion. Cash on the balance sheet jumped from $2.8 billion to $4.1 billion.

Of course, there's a lot of long-term debt, as can be expected with a media company like this (almost $60 billion, less the current segment). The market cap for Comcast is, as of this writing, about $168 billion; the company can certainly manage the interest payments. I would like to see that number reduced over time, though (but then that gets into the philosophical discussion of how much debt is okay, whether the company should take on more debt to increase shareholder value, etc. I have specific views on debt and use of cash flow, which are probably more apropos for another piece. Suffice to say, I'm okay for now with management's decisions in this area).

As for earnings, the company made $0.52 per share adjusted, which was a 13% increase. This Q3 number beat by two pennies. Sales went down by 1.6% to just under $21 billion, and it was a little light - $60 million light - compared to the estimate. However, the company says if you exclude the effect of the Olympics in 2016, then that number can be considered 5.8% higher.

Looking at it all, I'm quite pleased as a shareholder. Comcast is generating cash, and it is using that cash to invest in its technologies and content. The company has cable, broadband and phone packages that serve as platforms for delivery of the content. The big news in this sector is the effect of streaming services on the company's core model; Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is obviously the major factor, but Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be launching its own product in 2019. Max Greve discusses Comcast's challenges in this article, which includes a unique perspective.

But remember that, like Netflix and Disney, Comcast has its own platforms at its disposal with which it can do a lot. Not only does management have an investment (with other entities) in Hulu (I believe that investment still requires that it exert restricted influence because of regulatory reasons), a service that is designed to compete with (and complement, in some cases, in the eyes of cord-slashing consumers) Netflix, it just simply has the ability to program channels and subscription offerings on its own set-top boxes and broadband pipelines. The Xfinity ecosystem is a powerful brand in entertainment delivery and can be leveraged for growth (although Netflix is still ahead in the game quite significantly, it should be said).

As such, I tend to focus on NBCUniversal. This part of Comcast owns a lot of content-generating assets and libraries. In particular, the Universal movie asset will be important over time because it will be able to create franchises that will drive theme parks (always remember that Comcast has theme parks) and consumer products. Universal has done well with its various cartoon blockbusters under the Despicable Me umbrella, and it distributes the DreamWorks Animation brand as well. The studio has Pitch Perfect 3 coming out this holiday season and another Jurassic Park movie next summer. It also has a productive relationship with Blumhouse Productions, a horror-driven business; films like Split and Get Out have done very well.

The conference call (the transcript can be read here) mostly reinforced the idea of platform plus content opportunity equals cash flow growth. One risk implied in the model (and the transcript) is, as always, the cost for all the content that will hopefully drive platform adoption. There was an interesting mention near the end of the discussion about where cash flow comes from and the expenses tied to programming. Quoting CEO Brian L. Roberts, in response to an analyst question about how costs are distributed:

"Let me just say that without breaking out the cost that a majority of Cable's cash flow is broadband, not video, and that is because of programming costs and all the things that we've been talking about. We have now more subs."

That stood out for me, and if I interpret it correctly, it means that Comcast will, at some point, have to really identify itself as a Netflix competitor and aggressively go after the breakout hit model - develop a Walking Dead or Stranger Things-type property. (Of course, Comcast is a partner with Netflix as well, as it helps to distribute, and benefits from, the famous streaming brand. That doesn't mean it won't heavily compete in the marketplace, though.)

Another item that caught my attention was the mention of China as an opportunity. In response to a question on the subject, Roberts replied:

"In terms of China, China we think is a very, very big opportunity for our company. We made virtually no money in China 5 years ago. This year, we'll make a couple hundred million dollars of OCF in China, primarily film and some SVOD and consumer products. We're spending a lot of time and attention getting a park in Beijing open where the visitation numbers, the tourist numbers in Beijing are just phenomenal."

I mentioned a moment ago that the theme parks segment is something shareholders should keep in mind. That's because you can't be a media conglomerate these days without having a strong asset in that industry. Roberts had this to say about the division:

"At the Theme Parks, we had another excellent quarter with EBITDA increasing nearly 10%. This performance included strong results from Universal Studios Japan where the recently opened Minion Park attraction drove continued growth, a perfect example of leveraging our IP across businesses. Japan is having a record year highlighting what a terrific deal it has been for us since our initial investment in the park two years ago."

It's the Disney cross-promotional methodology in action. Look for growth in that area as the years go by.

When I look at the key data and consider valuation metrics like P/E and PEG, I find that Comcast may offer value here (long-term value, please note). Taking into account all the parts of this media conglomerate, it is difficult to not recognize the opportunity for a portfolio.

However, let's look at the one-year stock performance:

CMCSA data by YCharts

I concede it's not the greatest stock out there right now, and it is certainly isn't something high yield investors look for in an investment idea.

I believe, though, in the assets of the company. Management will be able to use data and platform to drive consumer subscriptions, and it has more revenue streams than Netflix. Comcast is still a long-term buy, in my opinion, especially based on the creative opportunities it has to differentiate itself from the competition by producing intellectual properties that it can use to propel subscription services across the technologies built out by way of continued capital investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.