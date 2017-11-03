Resource Sector Digest: Nevsun Resources - Trick Or Treat?

We are shining a spotlight on Nevsun Resources (NSU) in this week's Halloween edition of

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 112 - October 30, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

Setting The Scene

Nevsun had a big week with a combined release of the much-anticipated PEA results for the Timok project in Serbia, and Q3 results.

Trick or treat? The market seems to have expected more of the former leading up to the event, and sighed some relief when there was sufficient of the latter. Here is a summary of our take on the data as the dust continues to settle.

NSU data by YCharts

Befitting the time of the year, we shall pick three tricks and three treats from the smorgasbord of both provided by the company for the following summary.

Let's start with the treats:

Reservoir Minerals (OTCPK:RVRLF) originally toyed with the idea of generating early cash flow by direct-shipping some high grade ore in a first phase. In the present PEA there is no more mention of direct-shipping ore, which in our interpretation is a sign of Nevsun being serious about developing this mine properly.

Despite taking a conservative approach, Timok economies are still attractive. An NPV (8%) of $1.5B, an IRR of 50%, and a payback of less than 1.5 years for the pre-production capital of just $630M leave a lot of margin for error. These numbers must have raised a few eyebrows not just in the Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) boardroom.

The zinc price has remained strong, and zinc sales are saving the day at Bisha. Despite continuing issues with copper recoveries the company managed to generate free cash flow in Q3 - about $1.6M before working capital adjustments.

On to the tricks now:

Copper recoveries at Bisha remain extremely low, and language regarding rectification of this issue has turned a lot less optimistic than only a few months ago. Consider Bisha a zinc mine for now, with some low-quality copper by-product.

The company exited Q3 with working capital of $173M. With free cash flow down to a negligible trickle and limited by 4 years of remaining mine life at Bisha, funding for mine construction at Timok looks as if it will require significant external sources. Earlier expectations of funding Timok internally, with perhaps a small debt component, are no longer realistic.

Gold recoveries at Timok have remained very low as highlighted in the excerpt from the news release below. Consider Timok a copper-arsenic mine for the time being. The gold grades are only high on paper, and the arsenic will lead to stiff smelter penalties.

(Source: October 26 news release, emphasis by author)

We limited ourselves to just three points each for the trick and treat lists above. Given the amount of data provided by Nevsun last week, a lot more could be said. Readers are encouraged to add their 2c in the comment section below.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to New Gold (NGD) for posting a solid Q3 and for achieving commercial production at Rainy River. Observations were promptly shared and subsequently discussed on the Itinerant Musings chat board.

Drill Result Summary

IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) continues to find high gold grades at Red Mountain in the Golden Triangle of BC. Whether or not these results will improve the economics of the project is yet to be determined.

(OTCQB:IDMMF) continues to find high gold grades at Red Mountain in the Golden Triangle of BC. Whether or not these results will improve the economics of the project is yet to be determined. Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF) reported results for another 10 holes at Orenada near Val d'Or, Quebec. We were especially impressed by hole OAX-17-168 which hit 8.56g/t over 17.5m near surface, and then again 4.28g/t over 16.2m at depth.

(OTCQB:ALXDF) reported results for another 10 holes at Orenada near Val d'Or, Quebec. We were especially impressed by hole OAX-17-168 which hit 8.56g/t over 17.5m near surface, and then again 4.28g/t over 16.2m at depth. Nighthawk Gold (OTCQX:MIMZF) has released more drill results from the Colomac project in the Northwestern Territories of Canada. The results pertain to zones 1.0 and 2.0 and include the usual broad intervals of lower grades with several meters of high-grade gold sprinkled in for good measure. Drilling has concluded for this season, but 10,000m of core are still to be analysed from this campaign.

(OTCQX:MIMZF) has released more drill results from the Colomac project in the Northwestern Territories of Canada. The results pertain to zones 1.0 and 2.0 and include the usual broad intervals of lower grades with several meters of high-grade gold sprinkled in for good measure. Drilling has concluded for this season, but 10,000m of core are still to be analysed from this campaign. Alio Gold (ALO) put a drill hole right through the guts of its Ana Paula project in Guerrerro, Mexico. And to the surprise of no one, the results were impressive printing 10.8 g/t over 99.4m.

(ALO) put a drill hole right through the guts of its Ana Paula project in Guerrerro, Mexico. And to the surprise of no one, the results were impressive printing 10.8 g/t over 99.4m. Arizona Mining (OTCPK:WLDVF) continues to drill from the edges of its patented claims into the Taylor deposit underneath the neighboring unpatented claims. Results continue to impress, but the market requires news on permitting before they will be priced in.

(OTCPK:WLDVF) continues to drill from the edges of its patented claims into the Taylor deposit underneath the neighboring unpatented claims. Results continue to impress, but the market requires news on permitting before they will be priced in. Endeavour Silver (EXK) has been drilling at its Parral properties in Mexico, and has confirmed drill results by the previous owner. A resource estimate for this property has been flagged for Q1 2018.

(EXK) has been drilling at its Parral properties in Mexico, and has confirmed drill results by the previous owner. A resource estimate for this property has been flagged for Q1 2018. Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has been drilling under the pit shell at the Eagle gold project in the Yukon, and has found 600+m of mineralization. Potential suitors must be taking note.

Wheelings and Dealings

Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) raised more debt, sold some equity, and initiated a rights offering. Here is an excerpt from the running commentary from the Itinerant Musings chat board.

The Big Three gold producers reported Q3 results last week, and only Goldcorp (GG) managed to post results according to market expectations. Both Barrick Gold (ABX) and Newmont (NEM) fell short of the same.

ABX data by YCharts

Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF), Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF), and Anfield Gold (OTC:ANCKF) announced intentions for a three-way merger to create Equinox Gold apparently orchestrated by Mr. Ross Beaty who also acquired a large stake of Trek securities from Sandstorm Gold (SAND) in the process. The new entity will control two attractive near-term gold producing gold projects, and it will boast a strong balance sheet to boot.

Gowest Gold (OTC:GWSAF) is raising C$8M in a private placement and has issued an update on development activities at Bradshaw near Timmins to support the initiative. Mine development appears on track, and completion of the JV agreement for the Redstone mill is pending.

Other News

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) delivered the usual weekly high-grade drill results from Windfall and Lynx, but the main news from the company concerned the rehabilitation of the exploration ramp at Windfall. De-watering of the existing ramp has been completed, rehabilitation is ongoing, and a first blast has been performed to drive the ramp closer towards the mineralized zones. Underground exploration and bulk sampling should start in Q1, provided the planned rate of 200m per months can be maintained.

Monarques Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF) released an updated resource estimate for its Wasamac project near Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, sporting almost 2.6M ounces at a grade of 2.7g/t in the measured and indicated categories. And it also joined the ranks of gold producers by pouring the first bar of gold at the newly acquired Beauford mine.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is going to toll-process ore from Lamaque at Monarque's facilities. Elsewhere the gold miner is going from bad to worse. The company's flagship Kisladaq asset in Turkey is sputtering, and a guidance revision has led to yet another sell-down of this mid-tier gold miner.

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) reported results from metallurgical testing of ore taken from Dark Star drill cores. Recovery rates and cyanide consumption point towards favorable heap leaching conditions for this project.

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) has achieved commercial production at San Augustin which should provide a much needed shot in the arm for the El Castillo complex in Durango, Mexico. This operation is slated to ramp up to production of 190,000 ounces per year by 2019.

And here we think it's time to bid our farewell for this week, as always in great hope to see youse all next week, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go...

