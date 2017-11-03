Callidus Software's (CALD) CEO Leslie Stretch on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Roxanne Oulman - EVP and CFO

Leslie Stretch - President and CEO

Analysts

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Alex Zukin - Piper Jaffray

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Kevin Liu - B. Riley-FBR

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Karen. Welcome to CallidusCloud's third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. We issued our earnings release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC.

To access the press release, please see the Investor Relations' page of our website. With me on the call today is Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of CallidusCloud. The primary purpose of today's call is to discuss our third quarter results.

Before we begin, please remember during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the operations and future results of CallidusCloud that may naturally involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

If any of these risks or uncertainties develop or any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of our risk factors associated with the forward looking statements, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

On today's call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-revenue financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP unless stated that the measure is a GAAP number. Please refer to today's press release for reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial performance and additional disclosures regarding these measures.

Additionally, in conjunction with the release of our earnings report, we have posted on our website at CallidusCloud under the Investor Relations tab, additional charts that identify trended metric performance that we believe will aid in understanding and evaluating our performance over time.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Leslie.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you, Roxanne. Good afternoon everyone. Before I begin my prepared remarks, I would like to thank all of my colleagues at CallidusCloud for their hard work and dedication during a very busy summer quarter.

In Q3 2017, we achieved record revenues, record SaaS revenues with 31% year-over-year growth, record non-GAAP operating income, and record cash from operations of $16.2 million, up 108% from the prior year.

Our total cash collections was an outstanding record of over $70 million, well done team. Our normalize trailing 12 months SaaS billings exceeded $200 million, another record, growing 30% year-on-year upscale.

We continue to expand our customer base adding over 100 net new logos across our product range. We had no significant conversion deals in the quarter, which was dominated by a new business.

New signings included Telstra, Australia for cloud commissions replacing Oracle. Expeditors International for commission, Scott & White Health plan for commissions, Drive [ph] and Financial for Producer Pro, for RevSym, we signed Ionus [ph] Waste Management and the leading pre-IPO SaaS company here in the Bay area. We signed BlackLine for Datahug Predictive Forecasting, [Indiscernible], Loomis, [Indiscernible] were amongst new signings for Litmos Mobile Learning.

Our alliances, channels, and partnerships continue to develop. With SAP, Salesforce, and ADP taking up most of our bandwidth. At the same time, CallidusCloud was recently recruited by Microsoft to one of its One Commercial Partner programs. This program targets market leaders and commence resources investments for joint go-to-market and technology development. We will report on this partnership as it develops.

Our system integration engagements continued to be led by Accenture, Deloitte, and Cognizant, who are all involved in large customer implementations across the globe. I was again pleased; however, our own services business had another strong quarter of with solid reviews in margins, reflecting momentum in our large Cloud Commissions and CPQ implementations.

We held what with our faraway our best ever C3 Conference, which has contributed significantly to our Q4 and 2018 funnel. We have several seven-figure deals in our pipeline that were moved forward at C3.

In fact, we already closed our largest sales enablement deal ever in Q4. The customers in the insurance space, where they're using CallidusCloud sales enablement to provision critical policy product and customer information in real-time to tens of thousands of independent agents, via our easy-to-use sales enablement solution.

Let me give you a more thorough C3 report. More than half of our attendees this year were net new to the event. During C3, we received spectacular testimonials from many of our major customers, including HP Enterprise, ADP, and IBM. All of whom joined me on stage during my opening key note. Bill McDermott of SAP gave a superb keynote himself and we met with several large joint CallidusCloud SAP prospects whilst in Vegas. Salesforce sponsored the event and also joined me on stage during the keynote session.

We announced Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence to a fabulous reception and showed multiple use cases for crew machine learning applied to sales incentives, CPQ, and learning. Many of my customer meetings at C3 focused on our new capabilities.

As a result of this progress, several of our large European and North American customers had scheduled follow-up workshops to investigate our augmented intelligence capabilities in more depth. We began general release of the Augmented Intelligence Cloud solutions by the end of Q4 and we're already working with several lighthouse customers.

Also at C3, we announced the acquisition of OrientDB, a graph database with unprecedented performance capabilities. Graph database technology like OrientDB is being used in many high-performance peer-to-peer platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Uber amongst others.

We already have several public-sector customers notably in law enforcement and investigative fields, where real-time analysis of connections is critical to the prevention and detection of crime and terrorism.

We are, of course, using the product in complex sales in our multi-level marketing. We're also in the early stages of delivering graph database as a service through Amazon, AWS. I'm excited about the prospects for OrientDB, whilst we originally acquired the solution to underpin our own sales solutions, it is clear that with the successful public launch of MongoDB, for example, and what we see is some early traction, this segment of high performance and flexible database technologies is right for development.

Roxanne is determined to tamper my enthusiasm and rightly so since it is early days, but the customer use cases we've seen so far are really compelling and I believe we can develop strong a business from the technology.

Staying with new products for a moment, I already mentioned several Q3 RevSym and deals and I am pleased to report solid early traction with our ASC 606 cloud. All of the customer signed so far are net new, providing us with commissions cross-sell opportunities. And I expect continued solid momentum in this business through Q4 and 2018. The RevSym team are the very top of the industry and we're lucky to have them. Our own implementation will also be ready in time for the necessary reporting cycle in 2018.

We see renewed energy in our Clicktools Customer Feedback Solution, now the most reviewed solutions of its class on the Salesforce AppExchange and with Salesforce itself is the user and as I mentioned earlier, sales enablement them in making solid strides in the enterprise market. Together with our flagship sales performance and sales execution solutions, we're well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

I want to update you on our Q4 marketing efforts. The December quarter is always our most intense from a sales and marketing perspective. We will also continue hiring to meet the opportunities we see in North America and abroad.

In Q4, we will be gold sponsor at the Dreamforce, Salesforce's flagship industry event. In fact, we will have multiple footprints at this year's conference getting us at least the same presence as we had last year.

CallidusCloud just participated in SAP Hybris live in Barcelona, a 3,000 people event held in October. We also already participated in Monetize 8, an event organized by the analyst as MGI, who were specialized in covering the Quote-to-Cash process and related technologies. Both RevSym, ASC 6060 and CallidusCloud CPQ where actively promoted at the event.

In Q4, we will also participate in multiple industry learning events with over 10,000 to 10 deals in aggregate. These efforts include HRTech in Las Vegas with our partner namely, already passed in October; World of Learning in the U.K., DevLearn, USA and Learning Technologies in Singapore. In addition, we just held in October, our London Litmos Learning Road Show, seeing good traction and pipeline coming out of the event.

So, an extremely busy marketing schedule that will drive funnel for 2018 and support short-term pipeline in Q4. Most of this activity is nicely leveraged with partners, ensuring the right balance of time and money.

Looking at opportunities in market, we see some exciting trends except interest developing. For those of you unable to attend our Analyst and Investor Day at C3, let me recap briefly some of customer analysis that Roxanne presented to the audience.

Whilst we had nearly 6,000 SaaS customers today, we believe that we're only scratching the surface of our potential to penetrate large enterprises. As we highlighted during our Analyst Day at C3, today 45 of our customers are Fortune 100 Enterprises. And CallidusCloud only have a 20% penetration to Fortune 500. So, we have a lot of opportunities with the world's largest companies.

Importantly, we don't have a single customer who buys all of our products in all divisions yet. So, we have an opportunity to continue to penetrate addressable space within our installed base. Never mind the broader market.

Moreover, from 2013 to 2016, we experienced a 500% increase in annual bookings associated with multiproduct and cross-sell. Today, bookings related to multiproduct and cross-sell represent nearly 50% of our overall bookings versus 20% four years ago.

Back in 2013, the average number of CallidusCloud products with a multiproduct customer bought was two, by 2016, this has doubled to four. Whilst we've seen tremendous success with the multiproduct uptake, I'm not really satisfied given our potential in just our signed customer base. Never mind the total addressable market. So, there is much work to do and still a lot of wide space to sell to.

Let's not forget as well that multiproduct success also translates into a much lower cost of customer acquisition, reinforcing our mantra of profitable growth and efficient sales and marketing economics.

Not only are our customers buying more products, we're seeing longer term commitments as well. Our average contract life is three years with annual billings. Back in 2013, only 13% of our bookings were correlated to customers that had multiyear contracts.

Now, looking forward, I firmly believe that given our total addressable market, our broad product portfolio, truthful partnerships, and continued investments in sales and marketing that we can grow to approximately $300 million revenues in 2018, whilst at the same time, improving operating income.

I'll now hand it over to Roxanne to go through our financial performance and outlook in more detail.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Leslie, and good afternoon, everyone. As Leslie noted the third quarter was solid quarter for Callidus, highlighted by strong new customer activities as well as robust cross-sell and multiproduct sales performance.

As we've outlined in the past, our near-term goal is to maintain the Rule of 40, which is based on the sum of SaaS year-over-year revenue growth and annual non-GAAP operating margin equaling important 40% or better. We're convinced that balancing growth and profitability is the foundation for our future.

Let me turn to the numbers. As usual, all non-reference figures I will discuss today are non-GAAP. As always, you can find a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results in today's press release.

In Q3, SaaS revenue was $50.7 million, representing an annual growth rate of 31% and a sequential uptick of $3 million. SaaS revenue benefited from linearity in the quarter. Total revenue was $64.2 million, an increase of $11.7 million or 22% growth over Q3 of 2016. Maintenance revenue for the third quarter was a $450,000, a reduction of roughly $400,000 from Q2. We have stopped providing support to our on-premise customers as of June 30th. We are only providing maintenance for key customers who have agreed to convert to SaaS.

Our services revenue was $12.9 million quarter, which grew 17% over Q3 of 2016. During the quarter, our services revenue benefited from our ongoing continued strong bookings performance.

As a reminder, services revenue ebbs and flows based on a variety of factors. We view services as an enabling function that is ancillary to our SaaS offerings, which drives the real growth and the value to our shareholders.

As we have shared with you in the past, we evaluate our business on four key metrics; SaaS revenue growth, SaaS deferred revenue, normalized SaaS billing, and non-GAAP operating margin.

As I mentioned earlier, SaaS revenue grew 31% in Q3. SaaS deferred revenue grew 23% over Q3 2016 to a record $107.9 million. SaaS deferred revenue includes $612,000 from our recent acquisition of OrientDB.

As you know, there are wide variety of factors that influence billings. Therefore, quarter-to-quarter, fluctuations in calculated billing should not be taken as an indication of changes in future revenue.

First example, with our cross-sell success increasing, some customers are electing the quote for contract to align invoice timing. As a result, we believe that the 12-month trailing billing is a more meaningful measure of our performance.

For Q3, trailing 12-month normalized billings growth was 30%. Our normalized adjustment takes in new account acquired deferred revenue and the impact of multiyear billings. Q3 normalized SaaS billings growth was 27%. During the quarter, the mix of contracts of projected annual terms was 84% .This fluctuates quarterly based on contract, customer, and product mix. During Q3, there were no multi-year billing.

Turning to the P&L. Recurring revenue gross margin was 77%. As we outlined in our last earnings call, we're investing and will continue to invest prudently in additional data center capacity in order to serve our growing customer base across the globe. We expect recurring gross margins to be around 77% for Q4. In Q3, the services gross margin was 19%. We will continue leverage our implementation partners and we expect services gross margin for the full year to be around 20%.

Turning to our non-GAAP operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were $21.5 million or 34% of revenue in Q3. As a reminder, Q3 expense excludes our largest marketing initiatives [Indiscernible].

We will continue to invest in productive sales capacity and support 2018 and beyond as we see continued market momentum. We expect sale and marketing expense to be between 33% and 34% for Q4.

R&D expense was $7.3 million for the quarter or 11% of revenue. We expect R&D expense will be between 11% to 12% in Q4. G&A expenses were $6.9 million or 11% of revenue in the quarter. We expect that G&A will be in the range of 10% to 11% in Q4.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter improved 21% to $6.1 million compared to $5 million in Q3 of 2016. EBITDA for third quarter increased 26% to $9.2 million compared to $7.3 million in Q3 of 2016. As of September 30th, fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding were $67.3 million and cash taxes for the third quarter were $311,000.

Cash and investments were $176.4 million on September 30th. Cash flow from operations for Q3 was $16.2 million. As Leslie mentioned, Q3 was a record collections quarter. As a result, our accounts receivable balance declined $4 million, which contributed to the cash slow from operation. In addition, we used $8 million for the purchase of OrientDB and capital expenditures during the quarter were $3.8 million.

Now, let me turn to our financial outlook for Q4 and full year 2017. For Q4, we are projecting SaaS revenue to be between $52.4 million and $53.4 million, representing a 24% to 25% growth over last year. We project maintenance revenue to range between $250,000 to $450,000, with total revenue between $65 million and $66 million.

For Q4, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million and non-GAAP pretax income of $7.6 million to $8.6 million. We estimate incurring $300,000 to $400,000 in cash taxes. For Q4, we expect fully diluted weighted shares outstanding to be between 67.5 million and 68 million shares.

For the full year, we are increasing our prior annual SaaS revenue guidance to be between $196 million to $197 million. This represents a growth rate of 29% to 30%. We project maintenance revenue to be between $2.6 million and $2.8 million for the year.

We are raising our guidance for total revenue to be between $248.6 million and $249.6 million. This represents total revenue growth of 20% to 21% for the year.

For 2017, we are increasing our non-GAAP operating income to be between $23 million and $24 million, while non-GAAP pretax income is projected to be between $23.7 million and $24.7 million. We estimate incurring beyond $1 million to $1.1 million in cash taxes.

For the year, we expect fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be between $67 million and $67.5 million.

Today, we are offering a preliminary outlook for 2018. This preliminary outlook is based on the current standard for reporting revenue under the U.S. GAAP guidelines.

During our February 2018 call, we will provide the impact of the new ASP 606 accounting guidelines. For the full year 2018, we're projecting SaaS revenue to be between $245 million and $251 million, representing a 25% to 28% growth rate.

We expect total revenue to be between $296 million and $303 million. This represents total revenue growth of 19% to 22% for the year. As Leslie commented, we are committed to balancing growth and profitability within our rule of 40 framework and see the opportunity to show to bottom-line beverage.

Now, I will turn the call over to Q&A.

Our first question comes from the line of John DiFucci with Jefferies.

John DiFucci

Thank you. These results look really good, but also thanks for the preliminary 2018 guidance, actually, it was pretty impressive. So, I have a couple of questions in regards to that.

I know there's a lot of different contributors to growth here at CallidusCloud. Can you comment on, one; the new Thunderbridge AI announcement and what's implied in guidance for 2018 in regards to that, if anything?

And then also, Leslie, I think you spoke at C3 about the SAP partnership, so far its exceeded some of your targets which were pretty low you admitted. I'm just curious as what you -- what's implied in guidance for the SAP contribution for 2018 too?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, super. Great question. We'll start with Thunderbridge. Its end of this year, GA, we got a couple of lighthouse customers. I haven't got really anything, John, in my thinking for 2018 because it's a new product. We don't know. But intense interest, so I think over in Europe, we're doing some workshops; we're doing a day with one of the world's largest Telcos, a day with one of the largest credit reporting agencies, amongst other workshops, to try and bring the solutions there. We're still working on the commercials around this. So I haven't put anything in the numbers. But I'm excited about the prospects.

And then the second question around SAP, yes, it's gone well. Absolutely, it's gone very well this year. Again, I think the real upside comes in 2018. This was the first year of the partnership, proving out deals, we've done a half a dozen or so good enterprise deals, which I'm very pleased with. We're going to do more in Q4 and I think we'll give you a more cogent report at the start of next year.

But again, first year, and we've had a lot of experience. It took us probably two or three years to get the Salesforce partnership really motoring and we're in the early stages here. All the signs are -- it’s a bit faster, right? And they're very excited. I know their spokesperson at the Analyst Day, [Indiscernible] was present, was very enthusiastic, but it's a good. I mean, we're definitely getting into a different class of situation.

I think there's more quality than quantity. I think the SAP guy quoted a number of deals/. We're more interested in the sorts of companies we're getting into where we can land and expand and my European tour, probably I'd say a third of it was involved with prospects that we haven't engaged with that are very large customers of theirs. So, I'm optimistic about that.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. So, it sounds like optimistic and both these with Thunderbridge. Is it really in the numbers for 2018 yet? And SAP is, but it sounds like there could be more to come?

I guess -- the other question I have, it has to do with OrientDB, the acquisition. And for the $8 million, I know I'm going to be asked this question by others, given what you do, and it just seems a little bit odd to buy a piece of infrastructure like that rather than utilizing somebody else's that supports said as a living, as a company, as open source solution or something like that? I'm just curious; can you just give us a little more strategic rationale behind that?

Leslie Stretch

That's a great question. So, let me give you the real drains [ph] up here. So, we had been -- we had to make a decision on which graph database we were going to use for the multi-level marketing solution, which is a big typically seven-figure type of a deal that we do alongside commissions for that class of company. They disproportionately spend on sales performance in commissions and incentives.

And so we did a bake-off, I won't name the other parties, but other database technology, including a mainstream from a larger American mainstream graph solution. The part of the technology of OrientDB, which is fast and efficient, and also had a SQL capability. So, it didn't have a new arcane new-to-learn technology for access manipulation of data, didn't have that. It's way too technical, and you won't understand, but it's actually crucial to the decision.

So that meant that traditional SQL developers, relational developers could take up a development in OrientDB very, very quickly so that was one of the criteria. The performance benchmarks that we did with a very large customer with more than 900,000 payees just -- I've shown anything else that we tested by a fact not just a percentage of improvement. So that was the second one.

And then really, it was -- the guy behind OrientDB, Luca Garulli is a genius, and he is really a product guy. And we don't want him to be anything else; he didn't have professional sales and marketing. So, it underpins our technology, we're OEM anyway, so we might as well own it at an economic price. But also I don't want to give too much away because it's to going underpin some other products for us as well.

If you think of the geographic application of territory and quota and so on, graph-based database just much faster, much more efficient and nobody's brought that to market yet. So, I'm very excited about it. Obviously, I'm very excited about it and I think we can make it into fully fledged commercial offering and it could provide good upside for us, some of that will come in 2018.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. Thanks Leslie. And nice job.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Alex Zukin

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on another good quarter. Maybe first for Leslie, can you qualify the quarter in terms of large deal activity versus midsized deal activity? And also maybe comment on the pipeline for each of those going into the fourth quarter?

Leslie Stretch

Yes. Great question. So, I would say it was one of my favorite phase as workmanlike summer quarters, extremely busy. A lot of -- obviously, a lot of activity around C3. We didn't do seven-figure deals and I think quarter some high sex-figure deals, but days product spread. So, I was very happy with that.

Momentum coming into Q4, I have to say, has been good. No doubt about it. Roxanne's trying to stop me from saying great; I have to tell you that. So, it's been good and we had a good start to Q4, no doubt. A lot of that because of C3, product momentum and I just generally think things are going for as of the moment. So, that would be my commentary. Does that help you?

Alex Zukin

Yes, that's great. And maybe one for Roxanne, can you talk a little bit about the co-terming [ph] in the quarter. And I know you don't want to give an impact specific -- the specific impact for the billings number, but just maybe compare it relative to the impact you may have had last quarter? And then any thoughts on the potential tailwind, as that normalizes for 4Q or should we think about it spread over the next few quarters?

Roxanne Oulman

So, Alex, we did see some co-terming during the quarter. However, when you think about Q4; that is our biggest bookings quarter that we've seen historically and also our strongest invoicing quarters. So, if you think about that in terms co-terming, obviously, we see a more little co-terming in the Q4 timeframe. We also provided our guidance for 2017 and 2018 and we think our guidance is very realistic and we obviously, see a billings growth rate that we think will support that.

Alex Zukin

Got it, great. Thank you guys.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Michael Nemeroff

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to build on one of John DiFucci's fantastic questions. Leslie, can you give us an on what percent of new bookings is coming from partners in the quarter? And what you think that will be into 2018?

Leslie Stretch

It was about 50% again. And I think I'll stay steady with that through 2018, Michael. I think we've still got our own racehorses out there, so we don't overspend on third-parties. So, I'll stay steady with that.

I do think that as I mentioned earlier, I think that the large enterprise software companies are taking notice of us. We're obviously, very small compared to them, but they're taking notice of our enterprise proposition because that's what they're interested in. And I think I mentioned to Mike.

So, increased attention. They attended C3 in Force as well, but didn't make a big deal of it. A bit of stealthy attendance, but it was the right eyes that really interested in this space, as you know.

So, I'll stay steady with that. I mean I don't want to change forecast on that, but I think decent leverage, I think again, next year, good reach and a lot of my European tour is going to be set up by the third-parties, which is probably unusual that we normally set up our own customer meeting and events. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how that unfolds in November.

Michael Nemeroff

Great. And then if I may, for Roxanne, I know Leslie said one of your jobs is temp down expectations. And I know that the 2018 guidance is preliminary, but is there any reason for us to be concerned of the previous 25% to 30% on-demand under revenue guide was narrowed down to 25% to 28% for next year?

And then also I don't know if you look at it like ultimate does, but what percent of revenue coverage do you have for your 2018 SaaS guidance?

Roxanne Oulman

So, we are committed to maintaining our long-term SaaS revenue growth rate to achieve our $400 million. So, at this point in time, Michael, we're giving you 25% to 28%, which is actually a tighter range than what we've provided in prior years. And we think this is realistic.

I'm going to step out and put out what I think -- put out a metric like Mitch did earlier this year, so we'll continue. Keep in mind, this is five quarters out and we'll continue to update this as the business progresses between now and 2018 and beyond.

Michael Nemeroff

Great. Yes, and then, lastly, Leslie, ASC 606, any expectations on what the impact is going to be on 2018 results?

Leslie Stretch

For Callidus?

Michael Nemeroff

Yes.

Roxanne Oulman

Can I take that one, Michael? So, I have to say, I personally am very excited about our 606 product. I am having numerous calls with the numerous CFOs, numerous Corporate Controllers of large corporations. I will be speaking at Dreamforce on Monday and one of the things I will be talking about is our 606 product.

So, I think there's a lot of potential. One of the things I am seeing is that my fellow finance individuals are very focused on the complexities of the revenue side and the disclosures and haven't really thought about the commission side. So, even though some individuals may have chosen to do -- seize another application for revenue or there may be using ours, or they may be doing on a spreadsheet, I would say the vast majority are doing the commissions' amortization on a spreadsheet and they all know that they're ultimately going to need a solution when they start reporting this. So, I think this is an opportunity for us in 2018 and beyond.

Michael Nemeroff

And have you calculated what the impact to Callidus will be from 606 in 2018?

Roxanne Oulman

We're not ready to provide that at this point in time. That is something that we'll provide in our next earnings call.

Michael Nemeroff

Great. Thanks very much guys.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Michael.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking my questions this afternoon. A couple of follow-up questions to kind of the commentary theme of the call. The first one with Leslie, I guess, this will be following up on John's question. But I actually have a little different on kind of take on it. And I think we're all seeing that you've introduced a lot of new technologies to the platform this year with the compliance, the artificial intelligence, the database technology. And -- but I want to ask if you could talk about the go-to-market plans to address the market opportunity, really within the context of the AI, the database, technology, but also in the greater context of sales performance management.

And what I'm trying to understand or get some color on is just wondering if you're going to have to invest and expand the sales capacity to go out after these new market opportunities? Or is this something that through the deepening partnership that you had this year that you might be able to cover it through the channel?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, I think that's a great question. And I think very insightful. I think the key here is we are going to continue to invest in sales and marketing. And there is -- at a steady pace within our financial goals. And there is a product I'd color and emphasis to that that it's getting stronger, so more intensity.

The truth is, with OrientDB, we acquired it because it was an underpinning technology that we've been using for over a year. So, we're very familiar with it. But now we see a new business opportunity, it has to be provided with the right sales and marketing.

We can do that within our envelope -- we believe can do that prudently from within our envelope. It doesn't have to do a lot to be a roaring success to be honest. So, I think it's a very small base; we just keep that in mind.

With RevSym, we acquired the capability -- product capability and we've added a sales capacity already. Now, it's also being cross-sold through partners and through people like Deloitte and so on and also through our own salesforce. So, it's a great observation.

The Thunderbird piece should be a natural follow-on -- a natural new risk action for our existing salesforce and that is proving to be the case. The workshops that they've set up -- set up by the account managers who are really oriented towards the sales performance and sales execution platforms.

So, it's a gain -- it's definitely not a gain here in sales for the challenge IQ. So, I'll tell you that. We've got a lot going on and we've got the technology as well as business applications. But really a small portfolio compared to very large players, as you know like SAP and Oracle and Salesforce and others.

So, I'm comfortable we've got bright guys that can cope with it and salespeople always find more products, single product companies have finite lives, multi-product companies have unmeasurable life spans. So, I really feel happy with what we've done.

We're ambitious. It's like we've done a lot, sure, and we'll do more by the way, we've also bought content and we'll probably do more content this year before the end of the year, more tuck-ins, you can expect that as well, Brian.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you. And one question for Roxanne, just a follow-up on the preliminary 2018 guidance. I think you said in your introductory comments that you're managing the business according to the rule of 40. Looks like two years ago, the business was right on track in delivering the rule of 40, looks like you're on target again this year. Is that what the messaging that you were trying to convey that we should think about balancing the rule of 40 for the margin outlook for next year?

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you for asking that question, Brian. That is precisely the message that we're trying to relay here. We are absolutely committed to maintaining the rule of 40. We think that that is the appropriate framework and we have our internal goals better aligned to that and we will continue to execute against that.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on some very nice results this afternoon.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Brian.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. When you look at your 2018 targets, can talk about how much changes you need -- or capacity changes you might need to make in the sales side to get to that? Or if you feel that start of blend between continued improvements in sales productivity more so than headcount additions maybe?

Leslie Stretch

Great question. I think it's a bit of both, I mean, as usual. But we planned our numbers. We know what we need to do from a net sales side perspective. We expect more efficiencies and -- you can't always keep this driving quotas up, as you know, but I think we see some efficiencies, we've got additional products. We've got more to sell. So that should turn into an improvement in productivity.

And some of our products are value-added features. We believe the technology should over time get cheaper and be more powerful. So, there are some added value features, but we do have several new products that we can cross-sell.

This last couple of quarters has really been just a proving ground for this 606 technology, for example, which is much broader and deeper than we expressed. And I think that our enterprise teams are getting their hands around nicely.

The predictive forecasting solution is Datahug, we know have the leader of the business here, the Founder, Ray Smith here in California, who's relocated from Dublin Island, and he's here leading the charge there. He is absolutely on the horse and riding as fast as he can.

So, I expect productivity gains from the products. So, it's a bit of both, but we planned the investments, so we know what we're hiring over what timeframe in the next 90 days, 120 days, or whatever to fill up perfectly for 2018.

Richard Baldry

Great. Thank you.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice job on the quarter and the guide.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Chad.

Chad Bennett

So, just for a simple person like myself, the rule of 40, Roxanne, is if you do 25% SaaS revenue growth next year, you're going to do 15% of margins?

Roxanne Oulman

That is how the math works, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Great, okay. Just curious. Making sure my math was correct. And then on the co-terming stuff, I was hopping between calls and I know you talked about the impact on billings last quarter. But the thought there is obviously, you guys are upselling all the time on whether someone's renewing or whether they're not. And co-terming means you're effectively selling additional product to someone, maybe it's not on renewal, maybe they want to renew the whole contract.

So, in those co-terming deals, can you speak to -- and I think it just really ask about when you sell multiproduct deals, kind of what is the revenue lift? Or how much does a deal expand into a multiproduct deal? And I know that it's tough to quantify, but is there any kind of averages there you can point to?

Roxanne Oulman

So, Chad, it varies obviously, by what the customer is buying, right? If it is a CPQ customer that's buying commissions, it will be a much larger lift and it could be a one-for-one lift. If it is a commissions customer that's buying Litmos, obviously, it would be a much smaller lift and that lift would be more somewhere between 25% to 30% depending on if they are buying thereby additional content, it would be even greater. So, it really varies from quarter-to-quarter, but I think the most important think the take away is, we have -- our customer base is about 5,800 customers. We think that easily 2,000 of them are ideal for cross-sell and upsell. And by having cross-sell and upsell the recurring current customer base, we think that can help us do it in a much more efficient way by reducing our overall average cost of customer acquisition.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And maybe one last one for me, if I could. Leslie could you -- again if I missed this, I apologize, could you rank order kind of strength from a product level standpoint in bookings this quarter?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, sales performance was great. Obviously, we did more produce business. In terms of number deals, we did a good collection of RevSym, ASC 606, Litmos Mobile learning, CPQ. It's -- I haven't give a really good ranking there I'm afraid, but it's -- it really was a good spread. So, but always sales performance -- probably sales performance, Litmos and CPQ are the top three, and logically you like that, serving sales performance in terms of value enterprise scale. Seeing bigger deals and learning -- bigger deals in learning, good size deals.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Nice job. Thanks.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Kevin Liu

Hey, good afternoon. Just one question on the recurring gross margin, you guys are seeing kind of nice steady increase throughout 2016? Is there anything we should kind of keep in mind in terms of when you start to invest more and some additional capacity going into 2018? And how that might impact the improvement trends there?

Roxanne Oulman

So, in 2017, we've seen the gross margin increased from 76% in the first half of the year to 77% in the second half of the year. So, obviously, our goal in 2018 is that we'll be able to maintain that recurring gross margin.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And just in terms of kind geographies where you might have to put in some more data centers, can you just update us on any sort of investment plan you have now for 2018?

Roxanne Oulman

So, the investments that we've made over the last 12-month timeframe is we have extended our presence into Germany. We are bringing up a disaster recovery center in Ireland and we've also expanded in Singapore.

So, at this point in time, I think our geographic expansion is sufficient. However, with that said, you never know what the future might bring and if there are sizable opportunities that would require minimal investment from a data center perspective geographically, would we consider it.

However, at this point in time, as we look at data center investment, it's really focused around expanding our storage, our processing capacity in response to the demand we are having from our customers. Our customers are processing more transactions now than they have ever been, the complexity on what their processing. Think about when we have customers that are using multiple products such as our CPQ and our commissions product and their interface together, the complexity is that that requires on our system. So, that's really what we're making our investment to support.

Kevin Liu

Okay. And just lastly, Leslie, you kind of tease the Microsoft partnership. But just curious in terms of how you expect it to develop? Would it primarily be more on the technical side initially or is that actually potential for some kind of go-to-market opportunity right out of the gate?

Leslie Stretch

Yes. No, I think Kevin, its go-to-market. First and foremost, I think they've got a very rigorous certification program. But it's go-to-market. They like to sell more. They are obviously doing a lot in the CPQ space. And they're getting wise to the sales performance management opportunity. So, we're the market leader, makes a logical sense to work with us. So, they came at their own accords to C3. They are driving the dialog so far and we've met them subsequently at a fairly high level and we're going to develop that great company to work with great addressable opportunity.

Kevin Liu

Great. Well, congrats on the strong results and outlook.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Leslie Stretch

Great talking to you all today. I hope to see you on the road. I'm on the road now permanently, I think until Thanksgiving and we'll see you in -- and talk you in the New Year.

