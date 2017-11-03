Control4 Corporation's (CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017, 17:00 ET

Mark Novakovich - CFO

Martin Plaehn - Chairman, CEO & President

Richard Valera - Needham & Company

Mike Koban - Raymond James

Jack Aarde - Maxim Group LLC

Jayant Ishwar - Singular Research

Steven Frankel - Dougherty & Company

Good day, and welcome to the Control4 Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

Mark Novakovich

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Control4's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2017. My name is Mark Novakovich, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer for Control4. With me on the call today is Martin Plaehn, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this call, we distributed our Q3 2017 earnings release over the wire services, and we have posted it on our website at investor.control4.com as well as furnished it to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including providing revenue and non-GAAP net income and EPS guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, November 2, based on factors that are currently known to us and that actual future events or results could differ materially due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, we refer you to our SEC filings, including the 8-K we filed earlier today, which contain our Q3 2017 earnings release. Control4 disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

During the call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. We do not provide full guidance on GAAP net income because of the variable and unpredictable nature of certain items excluded from non-GAAP net income such as acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, certain litigation settlement expenses and executive severance costs. Unless we specifically state otherwise, the nonrevenue financial measures that we will discuss today were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in that they exclude these types of expenses that are detailed in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results provided in today's press release and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now I will turn the call over to Martin.

Martin Plaehn

Thanks, Mark. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Control4 earnings call for the third quarter of 2017. On the call today we will share with you the highlights of another strong financial quarter, an update on recent product announcements and areas of continued strategic focus which we believe will help drive our leadership forward in the professionally installed connected home market. Here are the highlights of business results for Q3. Revenue for the quarter was a record $64.7 million, representing year-over-year growth of 17% and includes approximately $3.8 million from our second full quarter of Triad product sales, which we acquired on February 27, 2017. Our strong Q3 revenue, combined with non-GAAP gross margins of 52.7% and continued expense discipline, enabled us to deliver record non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $9.6 million or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adoption by the Control4 dealer network of Triad product continues to steadily expand, with 1,645 dealers, or 32% of our active dealers, ordering Triad speakers year-to-date. Also during this past quarter, we introduced a new line of Triad high-performance audio speakers specifically designed for new luxury custom home applications. Additionally, we announced and began delivering Control4's second generation of high-performance multiroom audio distribution and amplification products under the Triad audio brand. These new product introductions continue to complement and strengthen Control4's entertainment and automation solutions within home theaters, family rooms, multiroom living areas and outdoor environments.

We continue to invest in and grow the Pakedge networking product category. A total of 2,904 dealers, or 56% of our active dealers, have ordered and installed Pakedge networking products during 2017. Adding to our industry-leading networking product lineups, we recently announced our new WR-1 wireless router at an MSRP of $300, which broadens the selling opportunity for our dealers.

We now have successfully integrated each of our recent acquisitions into Control4, and our channel is actively marketing and selling all these new products, enhancing our core solution competitiveness, which is reflected in our continued double-digit growth rate year-over-year. And our balance sheet remains strong and we are well positioned to make additional investments to grow our business through continued product development and channel expansion as well as through strategic acquisitions.

We generated $6.6 million in net cash from operations this quarter, and our unrestricted cash and investments increased from $64.9 million as of June 30, 2017, to $71.7 million as of September 30, 2017. We continue to have no bank debt and our accounts receivable and inventory levels are within our target range.

Control4's mission is to be both the platform ecosystem and market leader for premium automation and networking solutions in the connected home market. We continue to execute key operational business and product development programs that enhance our mission and our business strategy. Here's a quick update of key developments since we last spoke with you on our last earnings call.

First, similar to what we shared with you last quarter, all of our key connected home solution categories including entertainment and automation controllers, networking, smart lighting, multiroom audio and video, audio speakers and our 4Sight software subscription service continue to support our growth year-to-date. This summer Control4 was named the Top Home Automation Provider in the 2017 CE Pro Top 100 Brand Analysis for the third year in a row, and our Pakedge family was named the Brand Leader for Home Networking for the fifth year in a row. Our business and operational strategies coupled with team execution have enabled us to deliver record business results, increase our market presence and strengthen our brand recognition within the regions where we operate.

Second, our connected home platform and partner ecosystem continues to strengthen, driven by improved dealer tools, broader adoption of Pakedge Bakpak Network monitoring and management capabilities, a new software release of the Control4 OS Version 2.10 and broader interoperability with the orchestration of third-party products within connected homes.

Our Simple Device Discovery Protocol technology, or SDDP, is licensed by more than 250 companies, which in turn are shipping more than 2,900 product models that are SDDP enabled, an increase of more than 750 device models since January. This past quarter we added 16 new SDDP licensees to our ecosystem including Samsung, which is now shipping SDDP-enabled 4K TVs and BluRay players.

Our extensive device driver library now supports interoperability with more than 10,900 third-party products including Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, Nest thermostats, Sonos music systems and many other broad IoT devices. We believe no other professionally installed home automation provider supports a broader set of third-party products, as extensive a local professional residential install and service network or possesses a larger active installed base of homes with an average of 40-plus connected devices per home as does Control4.

Third, during September we participated in a Customer Electronics Design and Installation Association trade show, CEDIA, in San Diego, California, where we debuted a broad range of new products and software capabilities, engaged with more than 1,500 of our Control4 Pakedge and Triad dealers and met with several hundred prospective dealers who are interested in becoming Control4 certified dealers.

CEDIA is Control4's largest industry trade show in North America, and we utilize this venue to launch new products and programs directly with our dealers as well as have direct communication with the industry press. In September at CEDIA, we announced and began selling and delivering products in the following categories, wired and wireless networking products; wireless sensor and control products; multiroom audio distribution, amplification and speaker products; new property access and audio-video intercom products and capabilities; enhanced our 4Sight subscription services for personalization and communication; enhanced dealer tools for automation, installation and remote management; and launched the Pakedge network administrator certification program for our dealers' technicians.

During the CEDIA trade show, we received 2 best-of-show awards from New Bay Media Residential Systems, one for Control4's When>>Then Automation, now included in our 4Sight service, and another award for our new Pakedge WR-1 wireless router plus Bakpak Lite. We also were awarded an EXCITE award for our Triad Designer Series speakers and our Pakedge PowerPak PDUs and received a BEST award from CE Pro, a leading trade magazine for professionals in our industry, also recognizing our Triad designer speakers.

In addition to introducing new products, the CEDIA trade show provides Control4 with a very effective venue to demonstrate the breadth of our leadership in the home automation industry, evidenced by our presence in many ecosystem partners' booths including Samsung and Amazon with Alexa, where they were demonstrating many complementary products that interoperate fantastically with Control4.

In the past 18 months we have successfully transitioned the vast majority of our product lines and software from prior generations to new enhanced models with deeper capabilities. We are experiencing meaningful dealer and end customer adoption of these new-generation products, and we plan to continue driving marketing and sell-through activities with our proactive dealers.

Strengthening our worldwide dealer channel through business and installation tools, education programs and new dealer recruitment and onboarding remains an ongoing priority across all 42 sales regions worldwide. Much of our field sales focus in 2017 has been on educating our channel and facilitating the adoption of our new products including both the Triad and Pakedge brands. With solid continued interest from potential new dealers, we anticipate a stronger concerted effort over the next few quarters on adding more dealers, both traditional audio-video dealers as well as dealers who historically have focused on IT, security, electrical or HVAC offerings.

In conjunction with the availability of our newest-generation products through our existing dealers and the focus on adding more dealers in the coming months, we intend to more assertively review our 5,000-plus dealers with regard to their ability to successfully market, sell, install and support our solutions. We want to highlight this now so that when we report dealer count statistics in our filings in February 2018 and again in May of 2018, there will be no surprises with respect to possible decreases in total dealer counts due to our assessment that certain dealers no longer meet our technical competency and business performance requirements to continue.

In our view, such a managed decline in dealers should not exceed single-digit percentages and would not include dealers who have meaningfully contributed to our recent business or are expected to contribute to our future periods. We are confident in our broad, active dealer channel and the shared business opportunity we are all pursuing. And from time to time, more significant channel planting, fertilizing and is appropriate to help our entire ecosystem be more effective, efficient and to drive continued growth.

In closing, we have established a solid business foundation and we intend to advance our leadership position in the professionally installed connected home market by focusing on the key pillars of our business strategy.

These include, first, continuing to grow and optimize our professional dealer presence in the regions where we have direct presence including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and China as well as deepening our support for over 50 international distributors that cover the rest of the world.

Second, enhancing our business service collaborations with our dealers to help them acquire and fulfill more new business as well as serve their existing customers more effectively.

Three, continuing to facilitate and support our growing and industry-leading device interoperability and partner ecosystem around the Control4 OS and its platform.

And fourth, further developing or expanding through acquisitions our connected home solutions and platform services to expand our business with homeowners at the entry level, midtier and the luxury high end as well as enable our professional installers channel to become more responsive, effective and efficient.

We believe a sustained focus on these initiatives will enable Control4 to continue our long-term operating model and improve our financial metrics, extend our leadership position and increase shareholder value by strengthening Control4 as a premium and preferred choice for homeowners and their families, custom homebuilders, independent connected home integrators and consumer electronics partners. We are pleased with our financial and operating performance in Q3 and look forward to the adventure ahead.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Novakovich

Thanks, Martin, We appreciate everyone's participation on today's earnings call and look forward to answering any questions you may have at the end of our prepared remarks. Before opening the call to your questions, I'd like to share some additional details about our recent strong financial performance as well as provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. As Martin mentioned, total revenue for the fourth quarter was $64.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 17%. This includes $3.8 million in revenue from Triad Speaker Products that we acquired in Q1 and represents a year-over-year quarterly increase for these products of 52% compared to the revenue generated by Triad during the same prior period before the acquisition. Year-to-date, revenue from the sale of Triad Speaker Products is up 26% on a pro forma basis, assuming the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2016.

We continue to see growth in each of our key product categories, including automation solutions and networking as well as in most of our geographic markets. Our investment in solution products is an important factor in our growth and for the trailing months ended September 30, 2017, 72% of our revenue came from the sale of these products and 28% came from the sale of our platform products.

Year-over-year, North America core revenue and international core revenue grew 13% and 33%, respectively. For the 3 months ended September 30, 2017, international growth is concentrated in areas where we have a direct presence including the U.K, Germany, Australia and China and benefit from the net favorable foreign exchange rates compared to the prior year in areas where we sell in local currencies.

The category of other revenue, which consists primarily of hospitality business and in-store commercial audio-video switching products in Australia, contributed $1.5 million in the quarter compared to $1 million in Q3 of 2016. Revenue from the sale of controllers increased 3% this quarter compared to the same period of 2016. On a unit basis, we shipped 26,814 controllers in Q3 2017, which compares to 26,240 shipped during the same period of 2016 and to 26,142 we shipped during Q2 of this year.

We believe severe weather during this past quarter in Florida, Texas and portions of the central U.S. delayed many projects, which in turn temporarily impacted controller order rates in those regions. Additionally, as you may remember, we launched our EA Series controllers in February of 2016, and Q2 and Q3 of 2016 were the first full 6 months reporting period of sales for these new controllers, which likely benefited from some one-time discounted showroom demo unit sales typical of new product introductions across a broad channel of thousands of dealers.

Our non-GAAP gross margin percentage for the third quarter was 52.7% compared to 52.5% in Q3 2016, advancing within our stated business model range of 52% to 54%. Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2017 were $24.6 million or 38% of revenue compared to $22.5 million or 41% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses during the third quarter of 2017 were $9.3 million or 14.3% of revenue compared to $8.2 million or 14.9% of revenue during Q3 of 2016. The Q3 year-over-year increase in absolute dollars is due primarily to increases in salaries and wages including incremental headcount from the Triad acquisition. For the remainder of 2017 we expect R&D on a quarterly basis to increase in absolute dollars but to remain flat as a percentage of revenue as we invest in new product development to drive growth in 2018 and beyond.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2017 were $11.3 million or 17.5% of revenue compared to $10 million or 18.1% of revenue in Q3 2016. This year-over-year increase in dollar terms was driven primarily by incremental sales and marketing expenses associated with the new Pakedge and Triad product lines as well as more general investments to expand and support our dealer network. As a reminder, the annual CEDIA trade show was in September both this year and last year, contributing about $1 million to marketing expenses in both periods with no similar expense in the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses in Q3 were $4.1 million or 6.3% of revenue compared to $4.2 million or 7.7% of revenue in Q3 2016. Our third quarter non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million or $0.35 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016. On a GAAP basis, our third quarter net income was $5.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

We are pleased with our strong performance during the first 3 quarters of the year, and I want to highlight a few of the key metrics covering this period. Revenue of $176.4 million is up 16% over the same period in 2016, with pro forma growth of 12%, assuming the acquisition of Triad occurred on January 1, 2016. Non-GAAP gross margins of 52.7% are within our long-term stated range of 52% to 54%. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $71.9 million are 40.8% of revenue compared to 43.4% of revenue in the same 3-quarter period of 2016. This represents growth in non-GAAP operating expenses of 9.4% compared to growth in revenue of 16%. Non-GAAP net income of $21 million results in net income margin of 11.9% compared to 8.5% in the same 3 quarters of 2016 and positive cash flows from 9 months of operations of $15.4 million compared to $5.6 million in 2016.

Our strong balance sheet and expected cash flows from operations enable us to continue to pursue growth through acquisitions and other investments that leverage our sales channel and are strategically aligned with our core business vision. As of September 30, 2017, we had $71.7 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and net marketable securities, an increase of $6.8 million from the $64.9 million we reported as of June 30, 2017. Our cash balance reflects activities during the quarter including positive cash flow from operations of $6.6 million, capital purchases of $1.4 million, $3.5 million received from the exercise of stock options and $2 million in taxes paid on net settlement of equity awards. As of September 30, 2017, we do not have any bank debt and we have $30 million of available borrowing capacity under our credit facility.

Turning now to our forward-looking guidance. We expect our revenues in the fourth quarter to be between $66.3 million and $68.3 million. We expect our non-GAAP net income for Q4 2017 to be between $9.2 million and $10.2 million or, based on expected 27.3 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $0.33 and $0.37 per fully diluted share.

For the full year of 2017, we are reiterating the high end of our revenue guidance and expect revenue to be between $242.5 million and $244.5 million and increasing our non-GAAP net income range to be between $30.2 million to $31.2 million or, based on an expected average 27.3 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarter, between $1.13 to $1.16 per fully diluted share.

Finally, and as a reminder, Control4 does not provide forward guidance on GAAP net income because certain non-GAAP adjustments are inherently difficult to forecast, whereas others relate to the amortization or expensing of items tied to historical events. That said, our earnings release posted earlier today includes a detailed list of non-GAAP adjustments and a reconciliation between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income for Q3 2017 as well as our estimates of non-GAAP stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets reflected in our non-GAAP net income guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017.

We would now like to open the call for your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll go first to Rich Valera with Needham and Company.

Richard Valera

A question on your controller sales. Mark, I think you called out that you thought controller sales might have been adversely impacted by the severe weather in kind of the South-Southeast. You saw 3% growth there, but yet you still had kind of over 10% organic growth. So just wondering, what are some of the other drivers under the covers that are able to drive that kind of growth, even with light controller sales? And as sort of a follow-up, do you think that you could see some reacceleration of controller sales in this quarter or the next as those storm-related headwinds abate?

Martin Plaehn

Hi, Rich. It's Martin Plaehn. The impact of weather has a tendency to slow down the start or the installation of projects as a whole, and we are seeing very good penetration into the projects that do get greenlit. So a good amount of our strength comes from our solution products, which constituted 72% of our revenue that Mark mentioned, and 28% is from our platform products. So when the weather gets slowed down, we see a slowdown in new projects that get greenlit. And in parallel, over the last few quarters we've been seeing increasing project share, so products from Control4 within the projects that do get greenlit. So that's why we continue to see good growth and good financial performance.

Richard Valera

Got it, that's helpful. And then, Martin, I wanted to also follow up on your question -- your statements about your dealer adds and pruning. So it sounds like you plan to accelerate your addition of dealers on sort of a gross basis for your initial statement, but that you plan to also increase the level of pruning you're doing for what constitutes, I guess, an active dealer, which in theory might net out. But in any case, since you give a nice broad swath of metrics there, we could at a minimum look at the gross number and we, I think, should see that number potentially improving, even if the net number might not because you're actually fairly aggressively pruning. So shouldn't we have that sort of transparency based on what you give us to see those two things going on?

Martin Plaehn

Well, the numbers that we quote to you are active dealers, and we define active dealers as those dealers that have purchased product from us within the last 12 months. And then we have a bit, a slightly largely pool than that that may have purchased products within 15 months or 18 months. And at that tail end, if you sort all those by revenue contribution, what we want to do is look at that bottom 8% to 10% and go talk to them and talk to them about their competencies, their readiness, their programs and their outlook, their business outlook. And if their business outlook is favorable or more favorable than recent past performance, we're going to continue to support them. If those conversations yield an outlook that is similar to the rearview mirror, then a different kind of conversation will happen.

And we wanted to just preview that to our investors who do look at these metrics, and we wanted to prestate that there is a possibility that there's a decline in dealer counts, and we didn't want it to be a surprise. Naturally, we're not going to cut access to the market that produces profitable revenue for us. We're a growth business, and we want to be a high-responsive, service-oriented business. We need our dealers to do that. So it's really just a preview of a possible metric that might have a dip to it, and it might not. Our goal really would be to rehydrate a really good number of those dealers versus just lop them off.

Richard Valera

Right, understood. And one final one for me. You mentioned 4Sight in your comments. You added some functionality to 4Sight coincident with the CEDIA show. I know you've had some efforts there to try to increase the renewal rate, kind of doing the auto-renewal increase upon signup, or renewal on signup. Can you give us any color on kind of how 4Sight is doing and when it might become a material contributor to the overall financials?

Martin Plaehn

Currently we don't break it out. It's a single-digit percentage of our total revenue. We do believe it's a long-term opportunity. That's why we're putting more functionality and capability into it. That's why we're putting infrastructure and tools in place for our dealers so that it makes it easier for them to attach 4Sight to an initial installation, a new installation as well as renewal options for the dealer to make those renewals, or renewals for customers to self-serve. And we intend to continue to strengthen that, and once it gets to a place where we believe the metrics are on a profile to share it, we will.

Mark Novakovich

And Rich, this is Mark. I'd add that we have the new revenue recognition standards coming out in 2018, and it's likely with the enhanced disclosure requirements of those standards, that we'll break out our software revenue, of which 4Sight is the most significant part. So it probably will be something that the future is disclosed.

[Operator Instructions]. We'll go next to Mike Koban with Raymond James.

Mike Koban

This is Mike on for Tavis McCourt. I just had kind of a couple accounting-related questions, and then I had a more strategic follow-up. So if I'm looking at these numbers right, it looks like over the past couple of years, your gross margins have been, on both a non-GAAP and GAAP basis, have been trending up, and your OpEx as a percentage of revenue seems to be trending down. So I was just wondering, is this something that you guys are focused on and plan on continue doing in the future? And then my second question was about you specifically mentioned the balance sheet and the strength of it. And I was wondering if you would care to comment further on your interest in acquisitions and partnerships and things like that. And then I've got a follow-up, but I'll be quiet for a minute.

Mark Novakovich

This is Mark Novakovich. I'll answer the first couple of questions about gross margin and operating expense and then let Martin take a pass at the M&A question. In terms of gross margin, that's one of the key drivers of our performance and our bottom line, and so it's something that we do watch very closely as a company. There are multiple things that go into it, not only product costs but items like freight and the types of programmatic -- the programs we put in place for our dealers all impact that number.

So we watch that very closely, and it's something that we think that we can get improvement of over the course of several years. And as we've mentioned, we're in that long-term range of 52% to 54%. And so we still think that there's upside to that number. A lot depends on the types of acquisitions that we do, the types of products we bring to market and what those blended gross margins are. But we feel comfortable or confident that we can stay within that stated range, and there's a little bit of upside, still, in the short term. And then with regards to operating expenses, I think that's a function of a little bit of leverage in the business. We're able to drive the top line at a faster rate because of the scale of the business. And again, it's an area of emphasis for us that we are committed internally to growing the revenue in the top line at a faster rate than we're growing our operating expenses.

Martin Plaehn

This is Martin. With regard to our balance sheet and how we look at investments to grow our enterprise and strengthen our position in the market, we constantly are looking and engaging with ecosystem partners to make the overall set of choices of products and platforms that interoperate with the Control4 automation and networking products. We have a team that and a process by which we look for strategic fits. Those can be technology, they can be product, they can be product and geographic distribution. And we have internal criteria; we don't publish those. And we're constantly looking and evaluating, and sometimes we find things and then we engage, and sometimes the other party doesn't want to do something right away and sometimes they do. Since our 2013 IPO, we've acquired and integrated 4 companies. We've done them fairly well, following our internal processes and strategic recipe. And the world's a very big place. The connected home and the connected business is an opportunity of the future, and we think we'll always have choices, and we've just got to continue making smart ones.

Mike Koban

And then kind of as my last question, and I'll be quiet, but I was wondering if you could just kind of give us a little bit of commentary. You mentioned that you were able to kind of get a little bit more content in each of the installs that is occurring. So even if there are delays in these projects, you've been able to still grow revenue well. Can you give us a sense just kind of around what the typical install looks like for you guys? Any kind of additional color there would be useful.

Martin Plaehn

There are many applications of connected home living. Maybe the easiest general way to think about them is small, medium and large. Small installations have a tendency to center around living room entertainment automation or a home theater. That certainly includes audio-video, whether that's a television or a projector, many different kinds of audio and video input sources. It usually includes a little bit of lighting, sometimes temperature and climate control. Those have a tendency to be in the range of a consumer spend can be $3,000, it can be $5,000, it can be $15,000, depending on the size and intricacy and standards of the end customer.

Medium-sized projects can range from the $5,000 to $7,000 range up into the midteens and usually entail multiroom applications of automation -- multiroom entertainment, audio and video, multiroom lighting, multiroom temperature and HVAC control, sometimes window treatments and sometimes doors. And then we have large projects, where they're typically associated with new custom home construction. Those custom homes, depending on where they're located, can range from a 2,500-square-foot luxury apartment in a metropolitan area to a 15,000- or 25,000-square-foot home in the suburbs. And those projects can range from $85,000 to $150,000 to $300,000 of consumer spend, and some are even much higher than that.

And in those large projects, then you see a lot of Control4 product. Lighting is pervasive throughout them. Multiroom audio, including the distribution and amplification and built-in speakers throughout the home. You would include window shades where that dealer and the customer would leverage our platform where we interoperate with third-party shades. So that's probably the best way to look at it versus saying that there's one average type home.

We'll go next to Jack Aarde with Maxim Group.

Jack Aarde

Great quarter, by the way. I just had a few questions. I was looking at the revenue guidance for FY '17, and I noticed because September quarter looks like it beat by $200,000 on the revenue guidance, the top range, yet the bottom of the range was increased from your prior guidance, but the top was maintained. Then I noticed Triad seems to be tracking ahead of the original guidance of $10 million. It seems to point that narrowing of the guidance range is directly attributed to Triad. One, is that true? And then I have a follow-up.

Mark Novakovich

In terms of the annual guidance range now, we tend to publish a quarterly range of about $2 million. And then for our annual number when there are multiple quarters still in our guidance, it's historically been $4 million to $6 million being the range. And so with just 1 quarter left, we felt confident bringing up the bottom end of that range. In terms of our performance this year, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, all of our product solutions have contributed to our growth this year. And I would say they have been in line with our internal expectations. Certainly, the Triad product line has grown at a nice rate, and it's been a good addition to our suite of products. In addition to the products that they had and were selling at the time of acquisition, we've introduced some new products that have helped accelerate the growth rate, including the outdoor speakers and then some new products that we announced at CEDIA for high-end audio installation. So yes, Triad's been a nice addition for us.

Jack Aarde

Okay, that's helpful. And then if I could shift gears towards your long-term targets for both non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin, it looks like you guys are actually already in that range that you've provided for GM of 52% to 54%. You've hit this 2 consecutive quarters now at that 52.7%. If I look at non-GAAP operating margin, it looks like you're already in that 14% to 17% long-term range. Does this give reason to believe that you guys have hit your mature long-term operating ranges? Or is there reason to believe you guys could raise these ranges even further because of better-than-expected efficiencies?

Mark Novakovich

Yes, I think in terms of the non-GAAP net income margin number that you're talking about in the 13% to 14% range, certainly if you look just at the third quarter, we're in that range. But when you look at it from a year-to-date perspective, I think it's 11.9%. So we tend to look at it on an annualized basis because -- and the guidance we've given is an annualized number. As you recall, Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, and also, it's our most expensive quarter from an operating expense perspective because we take the operating expense run rate from Q4, carry that into Q1, and then we add some trade show expenses that we have early in the year. So you have to really look at it on an annualized basis. And the guidance that we've given for the year at the high end of that guidance range gets us to, I think, about 12.5% to 12.6% for the year.

Jack Aarde

Okay, so you are still comfortable with your long-term gross margin and operating margin targets, then?

Mark Novakovich

Exactly. Once we're comfortably on annual basis into that 14% to 17% range, we'll obviously put some thought into...

Martin Plaehn

What's next?

Mark Novakovich

What's next? But we're still chasing that number.

Our next question will come from Steven Frankel with Dougherty.

Steven Frankel

So I missed part of the beginning of the call, and I apologize for that. But I know there was this discussion around raising the bar for dealers and therefore maybe more aggressively trimming the dealer base. Your dealers tend to be small organizations that aren't very capital intensive. So to continue your growth rate, if you're going to shrink the base a little bit or maybe keep it flat, are you going to drive more wallet share or are you going to raise the size of the typical install to get that incremental revenue growth?

Martin Plaehn

So Steve, in simple terms, there are 2 axes to drive growth. One is the frequency of projects and the second is the magnitude of what's in those projects. So the magnitude of what's in those projects we call internally rack share. Other people call it wallet share. But the other axis that most don't speak about is project frequency or project share, ranging from small projects all the way up to very large projects and how frequently does a given dealer or a set of average dealers or a cohort of dealers perform projects that have Control4 products in them. And part of our review is to really look at project frequency with our dealers. For example, a dealer who does 1 project a year but it adds $150,000 worth of Control4 product in it is interesting, but it sure would be better if he could do 3 projects a year and so we want to -- I'm taking an extreme example. But we want to look at that.

So when we talk about evaluating a good portion of our dealer network, we're looking at the bottom end, when you stack rank them by contribution and you stack rank them by frequency of ordering with Control4. And then we're going to talk to them about what are their plans, what's their outlook. And the ones that have an improved outlook relative to their rearview mirror, we're going to carry forward with them. And those that don't, we're going to have to find a plan to do something different.

Mark Novakovich

And Steve, I'd also add that consistent with our prepared remarks, Q2 and Q3 were quarters that included not only the introduction or the acquisition of Triad and the introduction of those products into our channel, so a sales team focused on the rack share story and pushing these new products, but also we delivered a significant number of products in Q3, either just before our CEDIA trade show or at our CEDIA trade show. So we'll continue to push those initiatives as we go into Q4 and to next year. But also, there's a renewed focus on the inbound demand for new dealers, and the CEDIA trade show drives a lot of that demand and interest. And our field organization is going to be focused on that in Q4 on closing those new relationships. So hopefully, that is a nice counter offset, not just in Q4, but enhances the growth in future quarters as we bring new interested dealers into the family.

Steven Frankel

Great. And then one more time on this disconnect, in essence, between 3% controller growth and double-digit organic growth of the overall business, and you had some storm-related projects that were delayed, yet you didn't really raise Q4 revenue guidance. Was that just not material enough or -- again, the connection between the 3% and the 10% is partially explained by the buying of the EA Series for display last year, so it's a tough comp and larger deal sizes year-over-year?

Martin Plaehn

Yes, I think that's it.

Mark Novakovich

Yes, it's a combination of rack share and tough comp and, as you mentioned...

Martin Plaehn

And if you look at those numbers, if we added 1,000 controllers, that percentage would go up materially. And 1,000 controllers is, across the regions that we're talking about, over a period of 5 to 6 impacted weeks is not unreasonable.

Our next question will come from Jayant Ishwar with Singular Research.

Jayant Ishwar

Excellent quarter. I had two questions. One was on, when you sell these controllers, how many of them are sold into new houses as opposed to retrofit on old houses?

Martin Plaehn

That's a good question, and we've provided directional answers to that. We estimate that about 50% of Control4 projects are associated with new custom homes, new construction. And the other 50% is a combination of pretty significant remodeling of an existing structure or a retrofit. Our technology has a lot of wireless technology. You don't have to rip open houses to install Control4. So that's our current estimation based on feedback. We don't really see that kind of information directly through the order stream. We have to go probe our dealers. And when a house comes online and registers itself with our cloud infrastructure, we ask questions, "Is this a new constructed home or an existing home?"

Jayant Ishwar

Also, how many of them are upgrades of existing installed homes and how many of them are "greenfield" installations?

Martin Plaehn

The vast majority are new homes.

Jayant Ishwar

Would you have kind of a...

Martin Plaehn

We don't break that out.

Jayant Ishwar

Yes. I'm trying to see if you're starting do any kind of -- the PC industry has an upgrade every 3 years.

Martin Plaehn

Yes, it certainly is a big opportunity.

Jayant Ishwar

Also, on the dealer side, you have these 1,100 dealers who are still on the Triad stuff and Pakedge. Would you consider moving them onto the whole full product line, or is there any plan to do that? Or is there any other reason?

Martin Plaehn

That's an individual dealer decision. It's really not forced by us. Many of the Triad dealers are very, very deep in the audio category and don't really have the on-staff culture to embrace high-performance networking and automation of scores of third-party products. So they're still very good and very valuable and contribute to our ecosystem. Their specialty is high-fidelity audio. That's one reason. On the Pakedge side, these are dealers that have focused on high-performance networking. Their solution orientation can include IT services or maybe security, camera security and monitoring and not other disciplines. So with regard to these 1,100 Pakedge dealers and several hundred Triad dealers, we look at each one on a case-by-case basis. Where there is skill set alignment and desire and business planning on behalf -- inside that dealership, we're very open-minded to it. But it's really much more a dealer-driven decision than us trying to convert and expand and change the shape of their business.

Jayant Ishwar

Okay. Also, on average, if I look at the number of dealers, both domestic and international, you seem to be adding 50 domestic, 50 international per quarter, 100 in total. Is there any plans to accelerate that? Is the limitation internal or external?

Martin Plaehn

Our intent is to do a better job on adding new qualified dealers of scale, of current business scale to our portfolio in the regions where we have direct presence. And those are the United States, Canada, the U.K., Germany, Australia and China.

It appears there are no further questions at this time.

Martin Plaehn

This is Martin. Thank you very much for joining us today and your continued support and interest in the Control4 adventure. We're excited about what we're doing. We're looking forward to Q4 and getting 2018 started. And we'll see you in early February. Thank you.

