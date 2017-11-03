Travelport's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Majid Nazir - Vice President, Investor Relations

Gordon Wilson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bernard Bot - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John King - Bank of America

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley

Neil Steer - Redburn Partners

Dan Wasiolek - Morningstar

Majid Nazir

Thank you, Anita, and good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us on our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which together with a slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our website at ir.travelport.com. Following the completion of today's call, a replay will also be available on our website, where it will remain for a period of 1 year. Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we'll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC.

I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussions and responses to your questions reflects management's views only as of today and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results are included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC.

So with that introduction now concluded, let me now hand the call over to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thanks, Maj, and hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review Travelport's third quarter 2017 results. As usual, I'm going to start things off with a review of the progress that we've made in the year-to-date before turning to the key drivers of our performance in the quarter. I'll then turn the call over to our CFO, Bernard Bot, who will provide some more color around our financials and a forward look before we take your questions.

For those of you following the accompanying slide presentation, I'm on Slide 4. Overall, our financial performance over the first 9 months showed that we're on track to realize the targets that we set out at the beginning of the year. Indeed, in the 9 months of September 30, we've achieved overall revenue growth of 4%, in line with our full year growth target of 3% to 5%.

In our Travel Commerce Platform, which is 96% of total group by revenue, we've realized growth of 5%, driven by segments and RevPas in roughly equal measure. Our performance in Air has been solid with revenues up 3% while our Beyond Air activities have achieved revenue growth of 10%. Moreover, our focus on fast-growing and higher-yielding international markets continues to pay off with 6% revenue growth in these regions. eNett, which is part of our Beyond Air activities, is performing exactly how we expected it to with revenue up 23% year-to-date, an acceleration of growth in the third quarter as we gained share of wallet with significant customers.

Our Technology Services business, which makes up the remaining 4% of our group revenues, showed a decline of 12% for the first 9 months. Again, this is as anticipated and is mostly due to our divestment of IGTS, the Indian IT development company, which we were the majority shareholder in. The divestment, which completed in the second quarter of this year, was part of our technology transformation strategy that included consolidating our third-party development activity with Tata's TCS.

Adjusted EBITDA is up by 2% in the first 9 months. Now the slower growth here relative to revenue is reflective of the investings that we're making in technology. As we outlined in our earlier earnings calls and indeed at our Investor Day in May, this is investments to broaden and diversify our platforms' products, capabilities and indeed our customers. These include new product offerings across mobile, payments, search, shopping and API connectivity, where we're making considerable progress. And this progress is already helping us to sign up new business on our platform, especially in the OTA space.

You may recall from our previous commentary that some of these investments were in design in the first half of 2017. Well, these have now moved into delivery with a meaningful ramp-up, therefore, in quarter 3 in both our technology and our commercial expenditure. The latter includes implementation activities around new wins, which is a cost that we don't capitalize, but instead we run this through our P&L. In turn, our EBITDA was down 9% year-over-year for the quarter. Overall, our year-to-date EBITDA is broadly in line with our expectations. And our full year EBITDA guidance remains at the 2% to 4% range that we gave you at the start of the year.

Adjusted income per share for the first nine months is up 7% to $1.09, well within the guidance range we gave of 5% to 12% growth. And finally, free cash flow is up 36% year-over-year to $195 million. While to a considerable extent, this reflects our solid operating performance, lower interest payments and favorable working capital movements in the year-to-date, it's also partly due to the phasing of our capital and commercial investments, which we talked about in our last earnings call.

So turning to Slide 5. We are continuing to deliver on our strategic objectives. First, we've signed new business at record levels. When implemented, this business will more than offset no losses, specifically the migration away from us of a large retail shop-orientated travel agency business in Australia. And this migration away commenced during the third quarter. The replacement business for this loss is coming from competitive wins in the online channel in other regions of the world, many with better growth profiles.

And let me give you a couple of examples of this. In August, we announced a brand new partnership with India's largest and, indeed, one of the world's largest online travel agencies, MakeMyTrip. Implementation of this account has commenced and is going well. And we will see a progressive ramp of business in terms of airborne volumes from it in quarter 4 this year and with more coming in 2018. Added to this, our growing position with another major Indian online travel agency, Yatra, means we continue to gain traction in our move to a leadership position in the Indian travel economy, which is now one of the largest and fastest-growing globally.

Furthermore, we're delighted to announce our signing of a leading Indonesian online travel agency, Traveloka, who very recently were the recipients of a $350 million investment from Expedia. Traveloka has distinct plans to grow from their Indonesian base into multiple other countries in Southeast Asia.

Indeed, as I looked across our book of business now in APAC, we believe that our share of the online market booked through the GDS is now approaching 40%. In turn, the OTA segments of the industry is growing three times faster than other travel agency channels in the region. And coupled to the growth the region anticipates because of increased airline capacity, a growing demographic with a propensity to travel and the wider use of mobile technology, and we believe that Travelport has the assets in play and momentum to be uniquely positioned for further growth in Asia as we go into 2018.

As I mentioned, Travelport is achieving a good forward pipeline because of the investments we are making in our technology to meet the needs of our customers. And let me give you some examples of this. Our increased use of cloud-based technologies and use of big data and analytics has allowed us to reduce our global average speed of response by one third since the start of this year. Now this is a considerable leap forward, where frequently now the platform with the fastest, most accurate and relevant response is the one that wins the booking in dual-automated environments. And certainly, our growth in Asia, Europe and Latin America is reflective of this.

Secondly, we've been investing in leading-edge and lightweight APIs, or application program interfaces, thereby the smoothing path for further transaction growth to the online and mobile channels. These new APIs are already in production with several of our leading online travel agency customers, including the Priceline Group. In terms of API connectivity, Travelport was the first global distribution platform to be given Level 1 certification for the IATA new distribution capability or NDC API, which is a subject of most discussion in the industry. We've gone on to achieve already Level 2 certification as an IT solutions provider. And we're confident that either the end of this year or early 2018, we'll be certified to the highest Level 3 for order management as a distribution platform.

Due to sensitivities in this area, I cannot give details except to say that we are actively working with several leading airlines and their chosen IT suppliers to integrate IATA NDC-sourced content into our Travel Commerce Platform. And please note that I use the phrase, "integrate the content" into our platform very deliberately since what is becoming abundantly clear is that the NDC API will not replace or replicate many of the vital capabilities that a platform such as ours provides to travel agencies and at the scale that we do it in.

Our technology, it's worth remembering, already enabled airlines to use rich content and branding to show a value proposition beyond just an alphanumeric display on the screen. It enables them to sell their ancillaries and to up-sell along their fair summaries. When an airline with its facility implements a new service, feature or product in their direct selling channel, and you may recall that we did this with Delta, this capability can be shown simultaneously through the indirect channel using Travelport. And we've executed the ability for airlines to make payment offers to their preferred customers through our platform.

Commercial payments continue to be a key focus of area for Travelport. eNett is performing well with 23% revenue growth in the first nine months, largely through increased share of wallet with existing customers. While we are pleased with the progress that we're making here, we continue to invest in new products, currencies and capabilities to further increase eNett's value proposition for its customers.

And finally, with respect to our balance sheet, we're making progress in deleveraging and reducing our interest expense. Our net leverage is now down to 3.6 times for the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA with line of sight to further reductions. During quarter 3, we've prepaid over $50 million of term loan debt. And in less than 18 months, we've reduced the interest rate on our term loans by a total of 200 basis points, which amounts to around $45 million of face value benefit on an annualized basis.

So overall, we feel our business is in good shape and is getting stronger, eNett is accelerating. Our sign book of business with OTAs, where we've historically been somewhat underweight, is now at record levels and is in the process of implementation. Our positioning in some of the world's fastest growing geographies is strengthening. And we are investing to ensure that we're not only competitive now but outperforming our competition over the years to come.

So let me now turn to Slide 6, and give you some more color on the key drivers of our performance for this quarter. The transaction value of the product generated for airlines, car rental companies and hotels underlying to our platform in quarter 3 grew by 8% to almost $21.5 billion. From this activity, the revenue generated by our Travel Commerce Platform grew by 5% in quarter three. This performance was in line with our expectation. And it reflects good growth in our Beyond Air activities and higher revenue-yielding international markets. It also showed, I believe, a good value on the equation offered to the customers in whom we provide efficient and effective global distribution of their products, given the 8% increase in transaction value they received.

Geographically, the United States showed flat revenue in quarter three against the backdrop of a GDS market whose growth decelerated significantly in the quarter. In particular, the wider travel market and, indeed, our own travel agency customer base was significantly impacted by hurricanes Irma and Harvey in September, which caused large-scale flight cancellations and passenger re-accommodations, which meant there was a significant takeout of seat supply for a short period of time during the quarter.

Internationally, where we have a larger business and a larger source of profit, we saw a good revenue performance. Most notable with Asia Pacific, which saw a revenue growth of 12%. This was driven by the influence of recently implemented customers and increased penetration across several key markets, including India, Indonesia and Hong Kong, who together make up one third of the APAC market. This offset weakness in Australia, given known volume losses in that country.

In Asia, we gained market share of nearly 50 basis points with, indeed, a 10 percentage point share increase in Indonesia. And Markishen itself grew by 31% in the quarter. This is now one of the fastest-growing in the world, servicing as it does the world's fourth-largest population behind China, India and the United States.

In Europe, revenue was up 3%, again largely driven by our wins in the online travel agency space. We outperformed in several key markets, including France, Russia, Sweden and the Netherlands. But this was partly offset by our performance in the U.K., which continues to be impacted by softness in bookings for outbound travel. In Latin America and Canada, we grew our revenue by 5%. This is in part driven by Air share gains for the eighth consecutive quarter in Latin America as we outpaced the market rate by nearly 4x.

And finally, our revenues in the Middle East and Africa were up 6% on soft volumes, which were reflective of reduced government travel in Saudi Arabia and the impact of continued and widespread uncertainty in the Middle Eastern region with the ongoing war in Yemen and the travel-embargoed Qatar by several Arab countries. Overall then, our international business grew revenues by 7% in the quarter.

And finally, Technology Services, which I reiterated is less than 5% of our business, was down in the quarter by 20% or just over $6 million. As I explained earlier, this is due to the sale of our stake in IGTS. Outside of this, the key business in Technology Services, which includes the position of hosting and now disaster recovery services to Delta and of IT solutions to Emirates Airlines, all performed well and were indeed slightly ahead of our internal projections.

For Slide 7, let me give you the breakdown between Air and Beyond Air business flowing through our platform in the quarter. Air, first. Revenue from Air was up $9 million or 2% year-over-year in the quarter. Our growth was impacted by some regional travel market volatility, particularly in the Middle East and United States, as I've already explained, alongside the commencements of known volume losses in Australia. These were offset by the share gains we've secured in Air volumes from OTAs across Europe, Asia and Latin America. In a number of these new accounts, we are still ramping up to our planned share of wallet whilst it is only beginning for the likes of MakeMyTrip and Traveloka, which I've already mentioned.

We continue to lead the industry in terms of the depth and breadth of airline content we provide. During the quarter, we agreed new contracts with key airline partners, including Japan Airlines, Norwegian Airlines and WestJet of Canada. Our airline merchandising solutions is now over 250 airlines signed, with 238 fully implemented. By our reckoning, that's more than 4 times the number of our nearest competitor.

And we're seeing incremental opportunities to add more features and capabilities, including insights from our big data analytics suite, which will further augment the value propositions and help drive more targeted and tailored merchandising on behalf of our airline customers. And I have mentioned the progress we're making on IATA's NDC and how the dialogue in the industry is progressively changing around it.

Turning to Slide 8. Beyond Air revenue increased by $17 million in the quarter or 11% with growth across hospitality, payments and mobile. Our revenue from hospitality distribution, which includes our hotel and car business, grew in the mid-single digits, largely due to volume and mix benefits. We're pleased with this performance as we continue to gain market share and lead the industry in the car and hotel space.

Within hospitality, car distribution was a particularly good growth driver, recording 16% growth in car rental days in the quarter. Our strong momentum in this area is supported by several new regional content partnerships, including with the likes of RHODIUMCAR, which is part of Goldcar group, who claim market leadership in Spain and Portugal, are now operating over 100 locations in 11 countries across Europe and now Mexico.

Furthermore, we added Hertz to our global roster of car rental companies who signed new deals with us. With this expanded deal, which includes the use of our business intelligence and analytics tools, Hertz will now show their hugely popular prepaid rates in our system, alongside their postpay rates, meaning that the same content is available to our travel agency users and Hertz consumers can see in hertz.com

In mobile, we're continuing to see this channel become the preferred method of engagement to travelers. In fact, during the quarter, Travelport's digital applications were used by almost 8 million unique users. What is perhaps even more significant is that each user on average engage with our apps 9 times in the lead-up to enjoying their trip. Working with some of our customers, who were using our data to engage consumers through the mobile channels, they are seeing clear differences in the nature and the value of the engagement through mobile than has been seen on the web. And Travelport is helping customers to gain an edge on this burgeoning mobile usage to the delivery of our highly [spoke] apps as well as with our Trip Assist and Fusion solutions for airlines and agencies, respectively.

And last but not least, eNett performed very well in the quarter with revenue up 30%. Now this growth is impressive in isolation. It's even more impressive when you bear in mind that it comes on top of the 60% growth secured in payments in the same quarter last year. Now again, eNett's profile isn't going to be linear from quarter-to-quarter, given the continued high rate of new customer implementations alongside the still more impactful share of wallet growth that we're achieving with some large OTA customers in Europe and Asia Pacific. eNett remains on track to exceed $180 million of revenue this year, in line with the growth guidance of over 20% that we gave at the start of the year.

So with my review now concluded, let me hand you over to Bernard, who will provide you some further details of our financial performance, including, of course, an explanation of our cost and [indiscernible] decisions made in the quarter.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon, and hello, everyone. I'm on Slide 10 and the top half of our summarized income statement. As Gordon mentioned, our reported revenue increased by $20 million or 3% in the quarter. It was driven by Travel Commerce Platform growth of $26 million or 5%, partly offset by a $6 million or 20% decline in Technology Services following the sale of IGTS in the second quarter.

On to commissions, which include both travel distribution costs and eNett customer rebates. These increased by $33 million or 12%. Around one third of this increase is due to eNett with two third due to higher travel distribution costs. Travel distribution costs are the incentives we pay to agencies and third-party distribution companies. About half of the increase in these incentives can be attributed to volume growth and mix changes, the latter impacted by higher growth with our global OTA customers.

The remainder is a result of normal rate inflations, higher incentives attached to a number of agencies, excluding their volume commitments, and a negative effect of foreign exchange. Next, the technology costs. These were a net $3 million higher, reflecting the additional strategic investments we are making in our platform, which were partly offset by a reduction in cost associated with the disposal of IGTS.

Continuing down to SG&A costs. And these decreased by $4 million or 3% with efficiency savings, lower ancillary incentive costs and some benefit from foreign exchange movements, partially offset by higher workforce expense as we added talent to support our key areas of investment focus.

Overall, our adjusted EBITDA decreased by $14 million or 9% to $136 million. This reflects the planned ramp-up in technology investments that broadened our products and capabilities, incremental costs relating to customer migrations and support and finally our stronger penetration in the high-growth OTA segment.

Moving further down. Depreciation charges decreased by $2 million. And the amortization of customer loyalty payments were broadly flat in dollar terms. Overall, we finished the third quarter with adjusted operating income of $76 million, down $12 million or 13% year-on-year. Adjustment to GAAP operating income totaled $16 million, $10 million lower than the prior year, largely due to a $8 million swing in the mark-to-market of outstanding FX derivative contracts, together with lower restructuring charges. The resulting GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $61 million, down $1 million or 2% compared with the prior year.

Moving now to Slide 11. And you will see the bottom half of our summarized income statement. As expected, our interest expense decreased by $3 million, following our debt repricing in January and August this year, along with lower levels of term loan and lease debt. These savings were offset by our August repricing transaction fees and a higher LIBOR rate year-on-year. For the nine months to date, our interest charge is $21 million lower, at 19% reduction.

Moving on to tax. Our provision for income tax increased by $10 million. This is largely due to reassessments of our geographical profit mix with an increased share of international profit compounded by beneficial phasing of international taxes in 2016. While the tax line can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, it is worth noting that our effective tax rate is 23% for the year-to-date, which is broadly in line with our full year expectations. For the year, we now forecast our P&L tax to be approximately $55 million, which is $5 million higher than we previously anticipated for the reasons mentioned.

The combination of our lower adjusted operating income and higher provision for income taxes led to adjusted net income to decrease by 45% or $18 million to $23 million. To put this in context, year-to-date, adjusted net income is up 9%. Adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income totaled $18 million and resulting U.S. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $5 million, down $16 million.

Turning now to Slide 12. And you will find a summary of our cash flow for the third quarter. Net cash provided by operating activity was down $15 million to $96 million and free cash flow decreased by $23 million to $63 million. This was broadly in line with expectations. As we discussed in our last earnings call, our free cash flow in the first half of 2017 was higher than we initially thought due to phasing of some of our investments. Indeed, as you can see from our capital expenditure in the third quarter, this was up 29% to 32 million as we moved many of our projects from design into implementation, particularly across [indiscernible] search in shopping, digital and payments. The total for the first nine months is 79 million, up 13%. And we expect our full year capital expenditure on property and equipment to be within the guided range of 110 million to 120 million.

We have provided some supplemental cash flow information at the bottom of the slide. Our interest payments were up 3 million as the benefit from our debt repricing and lower debt levels was more than offset by repricing fees, along with the impact of paying 10 days more interest in the quarter as compared to the prior year. For the nine months, interest payments are down by over 27 million or 25%.

Looking at cash taxes. These were up 3 million, largely due to the phasing of tax payments made last year and our increasing international book of business. Customer loyalty payments, which are agency commissions that are paid upfront at the inception or modification of contracts, were up 6 million, reflecting the timing of payments in our recently signed business. I'd like to also remind you that our free cash flow is inclusive of all corporate and restructuring costs, which includes the cost related to our technology transformation program as referenced by Gordon earlier. This program is on track for completion by the end of this year and remains on budget. Year-to-date, free cash flow is up by over 50 million to 195 million.

Turning to Slide 13, and you can see that our net debt reduced by 44 million since June 30. We made prepayments of 56 million against our term loans in the quarter, in line with our capital allocation strategy. As mentioned, we closed the repricing of our term loans in August, which resulted in a further interest rate reduction of 50 basis points. Before taxes, this equates to savings in both book and cash inflows of around 11 million per annum, the impact of which will largely be felt from the fourth quarter onwards. Our overall interest rate is now LIBOR plus 275 basis points with a LIBOR floor of 0%.

To Slide 14. Summarizing, our financial performance for the first nine months is on track with, in percentage terms: net revenue up 4%; adjusted EBITDA up 2%, adjusted net income up 9%; and free cash flow up 36%. So we're excited about our signed new business in some of the fastest-growing channels and some of the fastest-growing markets, most recently with MakeMyTrip and Traveloka, which over time will more than offset known volume losses. These wins are great endorsements of the investments we are making to broaden our platforms' products and capabilities, which in turn will support our longer-term growth ambitions as this new business converts to Travelport. Moreover, our activities in Beyond Air, including eNett, continue to provide a strong source of differentiation and competitive advantage.

Turning to guidance for the full year 2017. As you could see from the table, our guidance ranges remain unchanged for all metrics. Revenue is expected to grow at between 3% to 5% for the full year. With regards to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, we now anticipate to be at the mid- to lower end of the respective guidance ranges.

This is a few million lower than our forecast from a few months ago and explained by the ramp in technology investments in the third quarter, the cost of implementing and supporting new business and stronger penetration in high-growth segments. Net income is also affected by the reassessment of our profit mix as mentioned earlier. Turning to free cash flow, our guidance of $190 million to $110 million is unchanged with the phasing of our capital expenditures duly weighted towards this and the next quarter.

To close out, a brief accounting update on the evaluation of the impact of new revenue recognition accounting standards, ASC 606. Effective January 1, 2018, Travelport will adopt this standard using the modified retrospective transition method. To make a long story short, we do not currently anticipate any significant impact to our financial statements resulting from adoption. And we continue to assess the expanded disclosures required under it.

Thank you for your attention. And we will now open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from John King with Bank of America.

John King

First question was going to be on the guidance for the full year. And I guess the implied guidance for Q4 in sales looks to be kind of making an acceleration to about 6% at the midpoint. Can I just ask the driver of that? Do we see an acceleration in the segment growth? Also maybe can you touch on what you'd expect from the Technology Services? Because I think you said at Q2, that would be -- you're starting to see Delta ramp up there. So is that any -- is that a contributor as well to the improved growth?

The second question would be just actually a clarification. Bernard, I think you said something about the commissions obviously being up 12%. And that was split in a couple of different ways. I guess the question I'd like to get clear was how much of that 12% growth is, what you would call, a kind of ongoing like-for-like growth? And how much of that was one-off payments that you've obviously recognized upfront?

And then the last one, if I could do a third one, probably for Gordon, IAG, I think their surcharge started yesterday, which I assume means your agreement with them must have ended. So have you factored in any of the potential repercussions of that, the potential upside, I guess, from the rack rate that they may be getting into the guidance? And any more kind of general comments on that situation?

Gordon Wilson

Thanks, John. Well, let me get Bernard to answer the first 2 questions, then I'll come back to IAG.

Bernard Bot

John, Bernard here. In terms of the full year guidance, as I just said, so the guidance ranges are unchanged. And we do expect it could be a little bit different from the prior quarter to come into the mid- to lower end of the range, reflecting some of the things we mentioned in terms of the investments we are making, which we are excited about as that contributes to expanding our products and capabilities. And also view the support we get to implementing a number of unprecedented book of new business. So overall, we're very excited about that.

Now with that mix change, as you were referring, in your second question, there's a little bit more pressure on the commissions. But all -- we have some pressure in the quarter, but again if you look at where we are year-to-date, that's very much in line with expectation. And again, where we expect to be in the full year is within the ranges that we guided to.

In terms of your questions on commissions. As we've said, a third has to do with eNett in the quarter. And obviously, that has a corollary in the commissions. If you then look at what it means for the travel distribution costs, as I brought out, about half of that is volume and mix. And the other half has more to do with some of the normal rate inflation that we see. And probably in the quarter, which was more of a one-off, is some of the customers going through basically a volume [jeering], which meant that they had a somewhat higher rate than we had expected. Now in terms of the overall view for the next year, again we're excited where we are as a business and look forward to the traction we're getting in some of these fastest-growing channels and geographies.

Gordon Wilson

And then coming to IAG, John, you're absolutely right in the sense that our existing agreement with IAG, where there was a full content agreement for heavily discounted fees, came to an end on midnight on the 31st of October. And so first point to note is that in our Q3 numbers, unlike at least one of our competitors, having this since the IAG earnings call, we have no benefit to kind of differential pricing or pricing benefit from IAG in Q3.

Now as we stand at the moment, IAG, along -- is surcharging bookings made in our system in the same way they're surcharging bookings made in every GDS system. But there is an ongoing negotiation -- active negotiation with IAG taking place around what they call their private channel, whereby they're seeking for certain key agencies for them to engage with us to enable non-surcharged content in exchange for different booking fees and potentially also different levels of commission or rebate that we pay to those travel agencies. So that's a very active discussion, it's ongoing now. So it's quite hard to read where exactly that's going to fall.

We have a lot of customers in our book of business, who do a lot of corporate travel, who are the prime agencies, I think, that IAG would like to have in this private channel. So we'll have to see how that pans out.

John King

Understood. But for now, I guess, can I ask what's the assumption that you've made for the guidance? Because maybe I'm wrong, but it feels as though it's a big carrier for you. It could have quite a meaningful impact even on the Q4. Let's say none of those agreements were signed, so I'm just going to work out what kind of prudence you've built into how that plays out.

Gordon Wilson

We haven't made a material assumption of any huge increase in pricing or revenues because of IAG because we think that a large majority of our businesses with IAG is going to end up in this private channel. What may change is the flow between revenue and commission, which is the latter point I made back to you because it may well be that the revenue doesn't change very much, but as the commission might because of the way that [the aids] stretching these individual deals at the agencies.

John King

Understood. That's exactly -- that's what I wanted. And actually, can I just squeeze in one last one? Given the commission that we've seen in this quarter, maybe just could do you frame the longer term? I think for the 2020 guidance, you were hoping to grow revenues in line with EBITDA. Is there any reason to think that, that's going to be more challenging? Or do you still stick to that view?

Bernard Bot

John, Bernard here. We're still sticking to that view. I think if you got back to what we said at the Investor Day, obviously -- and again, with everything that has happened, very excited about the growth prospects that we have. We did say that we would see some margin dilution initially. If you change your mix of business more heavily towards OTA, eNett accelerates and you're investing in technology to support growth, obviously that's going to have some impact initially. But what you're getting in the other side of that equation is a lot of operating leverages as customers grow and the benefits of the various programs, for example, in technology that we did with TCS and the transformation that will support margin. So I think that combination still stands. And again, we're excited where we are as a business and all of the opportunities that we now have in these faster-growing channels and faster-growing markets.

Gordon Wilson

Yes. And John, I'd just add to that. If we were surprised by anything in the quarter, it was actually that we spent a little bit more than we'd anticipated on implementation costs because of the level of the new things we've got coming in. And again, we don't run that cost below the line, it goes to our P&L. But obviously, it's a bit lumpy because once you have the initial cost to implement some of these customers, and then it, kind of, tails off somewhat. So I've just -- bear it up in mind as well, some of this, I expect the EBITDA performance is not maybe what the market is expecting, which in line with our full year target and was impacted by what is a good thing, which is basically having more business to implement.

Operator

The next question comes from Ashish Sabadra with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabadra

My question was about the U.S. business. You talked about the hurricane impact there. Is it possible for you to frame how much the impact was or what the growth in U.S. would have been, excluding the impact of the hurricanes?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, the U.S. market, Ashish, in September was down about 7%. Now that was off easy compares in the previous year to be fair. And that was largely attributable to the awful hurricanes that happened in the United States. So we think that the hurricanes in the U.S. maybe took about 1 point off global GDS sale bookings. The U.S. marked itself down 7% in September. And we're beginning -- in October, it looks like that business is coming back. In our business, as I've tried to allude to in my remarks, it has a combined effect. One is that, first of all, a lot flights get canceled, so is the ability to sell.

The other part is that when the airlines then have to reaccommodate passengers who got stranded by flying them back when they can operate normally, obviously that sucks out capacity sale in the marketplace, that's short term. And hopefully, the hurricane season will be over soon, and won't be anything like what we saw. But it's more of a blip. And we're quite happy with how we've seen the U.S. market perform through end of October and November.

Ashish Sabadra

And then maybe quickly on eNett, good growth in the eNett business there. You talked about share gains. I believe you also mentioned that you've gained some business with the OTAs both in India and APAC. I was just wondering if you can give some more color around the traction that you're seeing in the OTA market specifically?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, I mean, yes. And again, we're working -- we think now, as you recall from our Investor Day, we're now working with an eight out of the 10 largest OTAs on the planet. And lot of them are doing an awful lot of ground products, and [indiscernible] hotels mainly and payments capabilities. And we're expanding the range of currency we've got. We got very strong relationships with the big OTAs operating in Asia.

And obviously, as we go in and we sign, for example, something like MakeMyTrip or Traveloka on the GDS side of things, the eNett guys follow up behind and look at how we can help on the payment side of the business. So as we're doing this, the momentum for eNett continues to grow. And then eNett itself is creating more momentum through increased currencies, which just gives it more business to do as well as improving its product line and its reporting, et cetera, which means it takes share of wallets away from other payments providers that some of guys were using historically.

So the main growth areas continue to be EMEA and Asia, although we're beginning to get some real traction in North America. Now we've got the Mexican peso alive and well, which is obviously a key destination currency from North America into South.

Ashish Sabadra

That's very helpful. And then maybe one final question. You gave a lot of clarity around the number of new bookings -- new segments that you signed in 2017 going into next year to help offset. So I just wanted to make sure that just based on the implementation timeline of the puts and takes going into '18, are you still comfortable offsetting the losses? Or could we see some air gaps before implementation pickup? So I just wanted to better understand how these conversions and deconversions may line up and if there could be any air pockets or you're fairly comfortable with the ability to offset the headwinds?

Gordon Wilson

Well, look, I'm very comfortable that kind of over the year, we'll offset the headwinds, in fact, more than offset them. I think I'd be disingenuous if I alluded to there may not be any air pockets. There could be air pockets. Just might say a like-for-like kind of swap-out. What I am encouraged by is, for example, we signed MakeMyTrip in India on the 23, of August. We started transacting bookings with them in September, which is pretty fast. Now obviously, that's a small number, but we're ramping up rapidly to October and then into rest of this year and into 2018. So it maybe not a complete like-for-like. And obviously, we've got the first half of 2018, we'll have a full year effectively commencing of -- there's a lot in Australia. But over the year, I'm very confident of where we're at.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew Broome with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Matthew Broome

Can you give us examples of, I guess, API features that Travelport offers that can't be replicated by NDC?

Gordon Wilson

Well, maybe another way, Matthew, another way around is that I certainly don't find anything in NDC that we don't already do through our capabilities. So when I read what IATA says about -- what they always want NDC to do, you go on to their website, they say they want to be able to do rich content and branding. Well, we can do that. In fact, we're doing it with 238 airlines. Then they say they want to make sure that the minute the airline puts something into the direct selling channel, a new product, a new lounge is opening, they want to offer silver cardholders free upgrade, whatever they want to do, they will replicate it at the same time in the indirect channel.

Well, again we can do that today in Travelport. And I referenced, as you recall, when Delta changed all of its fare families to Delta One, Economy Comfort -- Economy and Basic Economy, the data went live on delta.com, it was live in Travelport. So we can do that simultaneously. And then tailored offers there I just talk about, well, that's an interesting one. Because I think it was Doug Parker at American at an investor conference not so long ago, where he said that over 80% of American's business is from customers who fly once a year. And now obviously, the other 20% fly a lot. But the 80% represents 50% of American's revenue.

You're not doing tailored offers to 80% of people who fly one time a year. You're doing generic offers to them. And that's just fees in your bags, when you pay as a family, pay $50 more to go up a class or whatever. And all that is available today in Travelport. To be frank with you, the only thing I found so far, for example, in the existing BA API is the ability to preorder in business class on long haul [Indiscernible]. You can now select chicken, beef, fish, whatever it is. And we can't do that today. But I don't honestly think much of that is done in the booking cycle anyway.

The other thing that I'd also say to you in all frankness is that whilst there's a lot of noise in IAG mentioned their move to surcharging in May and the NDC protocol, I haven't found a solitary large-scale travel agency, corporate ledger or otherwise, who is connected into the API of BA to run their business. And all the talk at the moment is basically about how the API connects into the GDS platform. So I think that's a very important change in nuance, change in tone. And if you read some of things that American Airlines has said as well, they are also changing the tone of how API needs to sort of inject into the platforms of the GDSs and not bypass them.

Matthew Broome

Okay. So on the Travel Commerce Platform, your plus 5% growth, can you give us any idea of what that would have been if you sort of stripped out the impact of the large travel agency that's sort of transitioning away?

Gordon Wilson

I'm not sure we would go into sort of giving that kind of level of granular detail. I think we're quite happy with the 5% growth. And we largely kind of replaced the loss that we've seen so far this quarter. Obviously, the loss hasn't finished yet. It will go through to the end of the year.

Matthew Broome

Okay, fair enough. And lastly, could you give us an update on the planned U.K. launch of Locomote?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. And it's proceeding to plan. We've enrolled it into our own environment here in Travelport. So we're busy using the product ourselves to sort of stress-test it and make sure the focus is right for the U.K. And we envisage going live to some of our first customers in the next few months.

Operator

Next question comes from Matthew Pfau with William Blair.

Matthew Pfau

First, I wanted to ask on eNett. If we look at the guidance for the remainder of the year, I guess it depends on how much over 20% growth it's going to actually come in at. But it probably implies somewhat of a slowdown in the growth rate in the fourth quarter. So two questions, anything we should read into in that potential, a bit of a deceleration in the growth in the fourth quarter? And then as we go into '18 and beyond, at your Investor Day, your expectation for growth over the next several years for eNett kind of implied that growth was going to accelerate. So are you still confident in that? And then what kind of visibility do you have into eNett growth accelerating?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, great questions. In terms of the fourth quarter, I mean, I can tell you October has performed well. We've not got the final revenue numbers, the GDP number is where we expected it to be. And it's yet another month where over 1 billion settles, which is great. And there is some seasonality in our business, which is important to realize, given its presence in APAC and then also Europe. And obviously, December is always a weak month in the travel industry, generally speaking. So I don't see a big deceleration. I think that there's some natural seasonality. And we're getting better on the seasonality thing. And it's not exactly the same as the GDS industry seasonality in terms of when booking and flying takes place.

So I think we're just getting better as we get more experience and more business under our belt. In terms of the go-forwards, we've guided to the fact that we think that the medium and long term, eNett should be generating about a 25% CAGR. And we're very confident in those numbers. There's a lot to go after here because again, whilst we are working with 8 of the top 10 OTAs, there's many more: a, below that; b, of the 8 of the 10, we've still got lots of share of wallet to go after with them. And with some of these customers, we're growing at 200% month-over-month in terms of the level of growth we're getting. And then we've got some new products that we're bringing into the marketplace progressively mainly into 2018, which again we think will help contribute to about 25% CAGR.

Matthew Pfau

Great. And then one more for me, and I might have missed this. But in terms of the cash flow expectations, obviously even if you hit the high end of the guidance, it would sort of imply a pretty low cash amount -- free cash flow amount for the fourth quarter. Anything going on there in terms of payments or anything abnormal that we should think about with that fourth quarter cash flow number?

Bernard Bot

No. It's Bernard here. Nothing abnormal. Again, $190 million, $210 million, we'll it see where we come out. As you know, there's always some volatility in our working capital, especially in the fourth quarter. And the fourth quarter is the weakest quarter in terms of the free cash flow. And that then gets a little bit compounded by the fact that we are accelerating our investments, as you saw in this quarter. And that's going to continue in Q4. So nothing abnormal and within the $190 million to $210 million range.

Operator

The next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Robb

This is Thomas Robb on for Brian. Can we just quickly talk about the Beyond Air business, excluding eNett? If we take that out, it looks like the growth in that kind of decelerated. And I think that before, you guys mentioned that it's just a larger portion of OTAs that are flight-only. Just wanted to get a quick update on that. And then maybe like on the margin side, it seems like breaking out the margins between growth and EBITDA has kind of been tough just because of the dynamics between like the commissions on the GDS side and the growth in eNett. Can you kind of like walk us through the dynamics there and how we should see those margins kind of trend between that over the coming years?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. Well, let me deal with your question -- I'll deal with your question on Beyond Air, excluding eNett. And then I'll ask Bernard to talk about the commissions, et cetera. But I'm not sure the deceleration point is the right one. And you're maybe confusing attachment rates with the revenue growth. So the Beyond Air, excluding eNett, grew at 4.5% in Q1 and 5% in Q2 and at 5% again in Q3. So that's not decelerating, it's pretty stable, positive growth. And that's mainly because we're seeing an increase in the hotel bookings, car rental days and also our digital advertising is in that and mobile is in that number.

What you're maybe referring to as marginal deceleration is in the attachment rate, that's the average number of non-Air bookings sold per airline ticket. And that is where you're absolutely right, that as we bring on more Air-only OTAs, the attachment rate goes down a little bit. So the absolute growth, the absolute number of hotel, car bookings and digital, et cetera, is growing quite nicely.

Bernard Bot

Just to frame some of the movements in the margin. So let me start a little bit with the quarter. As said, during the quarter, what is impacting the margin is the ramp-up in investments in technology that we're doing. And that's going to obviously position us very well for the future. The additional costs in implementing and supporting signed new business, and that's again from an unprecedented pipeline, some of those will recur, but some of those are more one-offs, and then higher average commissions, as we gain share in some of the major OTAs in Europe, LATAM and Asia. So that's your shift in business and, a little bit, some of the investments we're making.

If you then say, what does that mean for the years to come? Repeat a little bit what I've said, is that, yes, and as we said at the Investor Day, we do expect to see some margin dilution initially, especially when we -- comparable as we shift from one mix of business to the other. But with the growth that we're seeing and that we will continue over the coming quarters and years, we're going to gain operating leverage. And then on top of that, we're obviously always looking very carefully both at our technology costs and our goal SG&A and looking at gaining efficiency there. So that should basically then restabilize the EBITDA margin that we have. So if you also look at year-to-date, EBITDA margin was about 24%. And if you look at the guidance that we have for the year, that's the percentage at which we are expecting to end up at.

Thomas Robb

Is there any way to think about commissions as like a percentage of revenue going forward or a growth rate? And I guess as you guys are investing in the technology cost, is there a point in time where we see these decline? Or does it kind of just stabilize?

Bernard Bot

Well, I think -- so we continue to invest. I think some of the specific elements in technology cost that are more OpEx-related in terms of onboarding customers, those may -- depends a little bit at the rate at which you're onboarding those. So that may decline at some point as you're maybe stabilizing the mix of your business. In terms of technology, what we've indicated, the level of investment spend was anticipated to be more around the 7%. It will probably come out a little bit lower this year and then tailing back to around 6%. So that will continue. But I think the good thing in that is with the work we're doing around transformation and working with our partners that we're going to get a bigger bang for our buck, which means that actually for comparable spend, we'll be able to basically develop more and invest more in products and capabilities.

Operator

The next question comes from Neil Steer with Redburn Partners.

Neil Steer

I've just got three quick ones. You mentioned during the presentation about the dynamic competition for bookings with certain OTAs and obviously being well positioned for that in terms of your speed time reducing. How prevalent is that in the marketplace at the moment? And how do you expect that to change over the next couple of years?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. It's Gordon. It's very prevalent. In fact, I mean, to be honest with you, if you look at the wins that we've had in the OTA space across Europe, Asia and beyond, Latin America, every single one of those has been an OTA, which hitherto has been single-threaded to one GDS and has now adopted Travelport as well.

And so we see on a daily basis or an even hourly, minute-by-minute basis, a level of activity that goes through our systems. And we can see very clearly the difference that if we have a slowdown for whatever reason in the system, we see quite clearly a concurrent consequence drop in the level of booking activity. And so I think it's going to continue to be the norm, I think it's going to be the norm that OTAs will have more than one GPS.

And it's unusual to have 3, but 2 is pretty normal. And I think increasingly, it's a question of: a, the content; obviously then b, the speed; and then obviously, the relevancy. Because if you can do speed and have rubbish, you need to have quality in terms of book-ability that you deliver. And that's really where the kind of game play is in that sector of the market.

Neil Steer

Okay. And on IAG, in your reference to their private channel, is it fair to assume that most of these conversations on private channel links are with agents in the UK and in Spain? Or is it with agents outside of those two home markets?

Gordon Wilson

I think that's a fair assumption at the moment, to be honest with you. Certainly, in North America, what's happened there is that American Airlines, for example, has been out publicly telling all the travel agencies there to just book on American because surcharge doesn't apply if you book on American. And because of the BA-American joint venture, obviously they just share all their revenues and costs anyway. So I don't think -- it's not really been anything we've seen appearing in North America yet. I think it may well spread to other key agencies for IAG in Europe. I don't really see it spreading into Asia and Australia, at least with the European dynamic.

Neil Steer

Okay. And then the final question is on the reporting cost segment that you have as commissions. Can you be a bit more precise as to what proportion of that is the eNett commission plus these fees paid as commissions to the travel agent?

Bernard Bot

Yes. Neil, you'll probably have a little bit more detail in the 10-Q, which basically splits out the cost of revenue and commissions and technology costs. If you then look at the commissions, what we just said is that eNett is about one third of the increase in the quarter.

Neil Steer

Yes. No, it's actually just the actual absolute figure. What percentage of that absolute figure that's referenced as commissions is eNett commissions and travel agency fees?

Bernard Bot

Nice try, Neil. We could give you the increase. But we're not going to basically give you the meticulous parts of the eNett profitability. Now obviously, as we look at our reporting and the size of eNett in respect to our total business there, there will definitely going to come a point in the not-too-far future which we'll have all those details.

Operator

Next question comes from Dan Wasiolek with Morningstar.

Dan Wasiolek

Just two questions for me. So going back to dynamic switching and response time, I think you guys at one point said by 2020, you'd like to get your response time to under a second. So just a question on that, whether that's correct and still intact. And then two, looking at international RevPas, I'm just wondering with the mix of segments kind of skewing toward OTA, should we be thinking about that as potentially lower RevPas because it's Air-only?

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much. In answer to the response time question, yes, very much so, we're still on track to the 2020 target that we laid out. In fact, as we sit here today, a pretty significant number of our transactions already have less than one second response time. And it's way above the 20% as we sit here at the moment. And obviously, our goal is to get that number further up as we go through. So that's on course. On international RevPas with OTA, looking at international RevPas, I'm just wondering with the mix of segments kind of skewing toward OTA, is that -- should we be thinking about that as potentially lower RevPas because it's Air-only?

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much. In answer to the response time question, yes, very much so, we're still on track to the 2020 target that we laid out. In fact, as we sit here today, a pretty significant number of our transactions already have less than 1-second response time. And it's way above the 20% as we sit here at the moment. And obviously, our goal is to get that number further up as we go through. So that's on course.

On international RevPas with OTA, OTAs themselves don't really affect the RevPas, so that's the revenue end. And obviously, the nice thing about the bookings that we've got with the OTAs, a lot of them are international bookings. But in answering your question, you may see some kind of softening on international RevPas mainly because as we grow in markets like India, there's a lot of domestic travel in India. And obviously, the domestic rates that we get paid to a point-of-sale in India are lower than, say, an international booking from India. So as that mix goes through, you may see RevPas growth, international RevPas growth slow a little bit according to that kind of mix dynamic.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Firoz Valliji with AllianceBernstein. [Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gordon Wilson for any closing remarks.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much, Anita, and thank you, everybody, for your time, and good questions today. In summary, as we close out the year, we are on track to achieve the financial results we guided to at the start of 2017. Our signed book of business of OTAs is at record levels and is growing hand-in-hand with the strengthening in our position in some of the world's fastest-growing geographies. It's a great endorsement of the investments we are making to broaden our platforms' products, capabilities and customers, while we still will support our longer-term growth ambitions as this new business converts to Travelport. So we look forward to taking on our fourth quarter numbers when we reconvene in 2018.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

