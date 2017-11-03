Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesNov. 3.17 | About: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, (IRWD) The following slide deck was published by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q3 earnings call. 121 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Medical Laboratories & Research, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here