Altus Group's (ASGTF) CEO Bob Courteau on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altus Group Ltd (OTC:ASGTF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Camilla Bartosiewicz – Vice President-Investor Relations

Bob Courteau – Chief Executive Officer

Angelo Bartolini – Chief Financial Officer

Barry Eisen – Executive Vice President-Mergers & Acquisitions

Analysts

Richard Tse – National Bank Financial

Daniel Chan – TD Securities

Stephen MacLeod – BMO Capital Markets

Deepak Kaushal – GMP Securities

Maggie MacDougall – Cormark

Paul Treiber – RBC Capital Markets

Varun Choyah – CIBC

Operator

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Camilla Bartosiewicz. Please go ahead.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thank you, Patrick and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our Q3 results conference call and webcast for the period ended September 30, 2017. For reference, our earnings results news release was issued after market closed at 4:00 PM Eastern Time today and is also posted on our website along with our MD&A and financial statements. Please visit altusgroup.com to obtain these documents and for more information.

On today's call, we will begin with an overview of our performance during the third quarter, including a discussion of our financial results and noteworthy developments. We also plan to discuss the acquisition of CVS, which we announced by press release this morning.

We will finish by taking questions from analysts and institutional investors. And if we miss anyone, please contact me directly after the call. Joining us today is our Chief Executive Officer, Bob Courteau; and our Chief Financial Officer, Angelo Bartolini. We are also joined by Barry Eisen, our Head of M&A, who can help answer questions pertaining to this CVS acquisition.

Before we get started, please be advised that some of our statements today may contain forward-looking information. Various factors and assumptions were applied or taken into consideration in arriving at the forward-looking information that do not take into account the effect of the events announced today. There are also numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set out or implied by such statements. They are all described in the Company’s filings on SEDAR. And our comments and answers to any questions must also be considered in the context of the disclosure in those materials.

And with that, I’ll now turn the call over to our CFO, Angelo Bartolini, who will start with a review of our financial performance.

Angelo Bartolini

Thank you, Camilla, and thank you all for joining us on the call and webcast this afternoon. I will start-off today with some highlights of our consolidated financial results followed by a deeper review by business segments.

Overall following a strong first half of the year, we were really pleased with the sustained top line and earnings growth and the steady improvement in our operating margins. The team delivered solid results in Q3 and we're really pleased with the progress we're making against our growth strategy.

Starting off with a quick recap of our Q3 consolidated performance. Revenues grew by 6% to $117.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11% to $23.6 million. Profit in accordance with IFRS was $7.5 million compared to a loss of $5.1 million. The big driver in the change in addition to adjusted EBITDA growth was the goodwill impairment charge on Geomatics taken in 2016. Adjusted EPS was $0.34 up 10% from $0.31.

Moving onto our Q3 performance by business segment. Our Altus Analytics business had another double-digit growth quarter led by strong license sales. Revenues were up 12% to $40.7 million and 16% excluding FX impact. Growth from the acquisition of EstateMaster was 3% and the headwind from FX was 3.5% on both revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

Recurring revenues were up moderately to $27.9 million impacted by currency wins as just mentioned and the anticipated loss of some DCF maintenance revenues following the end of support on DCF maintenance that took place on June 30, 2017.

Non-recurring revenue growth was strong at 46% rising to $12.8 million, largely the result of strong license sales. As Bob will discuss in more detail shortly, we continue to benefit from solid add-on sales including customers adding more seats and functionality as well as benefiting from new client additions, continued client conversions from legacy products to our ARGUS Enterprise and sales in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% to $12.2 million, reflecting the higher revenues partly offset by higher expenses as we increased investments in our ARGUS product roadmap, including adding cloud functionality. We continue to focus our investments on areas of the business that drive long-term growth, while delivering strong operating margins and cash flow expansions over time. EBITDA margins remain strong at 30% in Q3.

Commercial real estate consulting revenues grew to $64.3 million. Property tax revenues were up 2% to $39.4 million, or up 4%, excluding FX impacts, meanwhile valuation and cost advisory revenues grew by 3% rising to $24.9 million on good performance from our cost practice.

From an earnings standpoint, CRE Consulting adjusted EBITDA was up 5% to $19 million up by 9% to $15.4 million at property tax but down 9% to $3.7 million at valuation and cost advisory.

Following a strong quarter, we were pleased with the follow-up performance in property tax in light of the fact that we are in the first year of two new assessment cycles in Ontario and in the UK. We are also coming off a strong growth quarter in Q3 last year when the growth rate was 24%.

Overall, we continue to be very excited about our prospects and future opportunities in property tax in North America and in the UK. Our pipelines from the new cycles show increased value and volume of appeals. In addition, the technology we are introducing to support these service lines will continue to allow us to expand market share provide greater data and data visibility to our clients and help improve our efficiencies.

At Geomatics, revenues were up 4% to $12.6 million as we saw higher activity levels from oil and gas clients. And despite the ongoing market pressures, we’ve continued to improve earnings. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million and margins improved to 12%.

Finally, in our corporate division, corporate costs were $9 million up from $8 million last year, year-to-date corporate costs have been trending higher year-over-year, reflecting increased variable compensation and the investments we have made in our IT platforms and HR systems in order to scale and support our future growth.

As at the end of the quarter, our balance sheet remains strong. Our bank debt stood at $141 million with a funded debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.6 times, and with $59 million of available borrowing room under our credit facility. Our cash position at end of quarter was $56.3 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, as you might be aware from this morning's announcement, we acquired CVS. The transaction was valued at GBP36.3 million or approximately CAD62 million. We paid GBP25.3 million on closing or approximately CAD54 million with an additional GBP6 million or approximately CAD10 million, to be paid in two years subject to certain conditions being met. The transaction was funded primarily with cash on hand and with approximately CAD8.5 million drawn from our credit facility.

Bob will speak about the acquisition in more detail shortly. And I’ll return to comment on some financial metrics.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Courteau

Okay, great. Thanks for the summary Angelo and good afternoon everyone. On the back of a strong first half of the year and as we come into our top year-over-year comparison, I’m really pleased with solid performance in Q3 driven by a robust performance across all of our business segments and lots of progress around our strategic initiatives.

Our results year-to-date 9% top line growth, and 19% earnings growth and improved margins underpin that Altus Group is in growth mode. Increasing market share with our key offerings and delivering on our strategy. We're also really excited about the property tax acquisition of CVS in the UK and I'll talk about that in a minute.

But first of all, I just wanted to welcome the employees of CVS, we’ve had a team on the ground there today. I think there's a lot of enthusiasm on both sides and really, really excited about this acquisition. I’ll talk a little bit about that as will Angelo a little bit more. And I'm sure there will be the questions from the folks on the phone.

Following a strong Q2 at Altus Analytics, we continue to grow our business in Q3, sustaining double-digit top line and earnings growth while continue to add new customers, increasing add-on sales and making solid progress in our international markets. As Angelo covered of in total, despite some of the currency headwinds, Altus Analytics finished the quarter with 12% top line growth and 15% adjusted EBITDA growth and a strong 30% EBITDA margin.

Having recently surpassed 3,300 customers on ARGUS Enterprise, the license sales momentum continues, coming from a combination of add-on sales, net new customer additions and of course from those who are still converting from our legacy products. DCF in North America and ValCap in U.S.

Although, we saw a big spike of conversions in Q2 in preparation for the DCF end of support deadline, as we expected naturally there were some more casual users who have yet to convert and the majority of which sit in the small size customer category.

We continue to work with these customers on an upgrade transition plan and expect that the majority will convert over some period of time and we feel strongly about where we are in North America with ARGUS Enterprise product. Nevertheless, the loss of these customers pay maintenance fees impacted our recurring revenue growth and recall to that our DCF customers were paying higher maintenance fees than our AE customers as the way of start driving the transition, per our strategy to encourage them to upgrade.

So there was price impact too, we still feel very optimistic that we can continue our cost at this impact from new license sales. Overall as our results to-date show, we remain in growth mode in Altus Analytics and continue to have a very strong runway ahead.

We feel increasingly confident that we can bridge the sales gap between the end of the DCF upgrade and the new wave of growth, which will be increasingly reliant on a broader mix of revenue sources, including growth from international markets, add-on sales, targeting new customers and users as well as new opportunities created from global deployment as our global customers adopt ARGUS Enterprise across all regions.

We also continue to see a lot of positive trends and unfolding of supporter confidence, let me talk about a couple. In the past a high percentage of our growth came from conversions but in fact in Q3 reflecting the value of our now greater than 3,300 customer base we had strong performance in add-on sales, as current customers come back to add more functionality or add more seats. And in fact add-on sales and net new customers contributed approximately 75% for license sales in the quarter.

Overall, we’ve been very successful in expanding our customer relationships, increasing wallet share and selling broader inside accounts. In addition, we are continuing to add a lot of net new customers, especially in the new geographies like continental Europe and Asia-Pacific and from new market categories like in the debt space in banks.

We continue to also benefit from our bottom mix of revenue sources and overall seeing more customers interested in the complete range of Altus Analytics solutions and services, some of which we’re starting to deliver in a managed services model to extend the capability of our appraisal management capability. We are also innovating on our ways to broaden our appraisal management sales to closed-end funds, pension funds and debt funds, and see a lot of opportunities there.

Especially as we are seeing some clients get into daily valuation funds, there’s some exciting new appraisal management deals in Q3 that including – doing debt fund valuation work as well and now we are working on about 10 new open-ended debt funds and see further potential in this space.

As evidenced by the healthy adoption of our ARGUS on Demand offering, which stands at roughly 600 firms, we are also encouraged by the market opportunity for new innovative cloud solutions and we are working on that very diligently now.

Overall, we continue to believe that our Altus Analytics business is well positioned for growth that is proven by our track record, we have been very successful in delivering this growth while sustaining strong EBITDA margins. Let me talk about CRE consulting a little bit. As UK, largest property tax practice based on the number of field files processed in the last cycle and now our main competitor in the UK, the acquisition of CVS will double our UK tax business and position us as the largest business rates advisor based on the combined volume of appeals.

Operating for over 17 years with offices in London, Manchester and Bristol among others CVS is gaining substantial market share in the UK property market, similar to our UK practice, CVS specialized in the mid-market, client category which covers properties with a ratable value under GBP100,000. This provides for high margin engagement opportunities and recall that in the UK the tax burden falls on the tenant and not the landlord and unlike North America, this lends itself to a model where we can focus on large institutional clients.

The offerings are very comparable to those that we provide in the UK, CVS specializes in tax representation for all types of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial bulk classes. And its primary services include business rates which is a local reference to effectively reducing taxes on businesses and other organization that occupy commercial premises. This acquisition met our criteria on many fronts. Financially it will be a homerun and highly accretive over the course of the cycle and position us for a continued organic growth and market share growth in the UK market.

Especially for the new cycle that we have entered this year, more color from Angelo on that in a minute. We got a significant talent acquisition and that was a key consideration as we believe that the addition of approximately 230 professionals will strengthen our business rates expertise while contributing to our overall growth plan. Throughout the due diligence phase we are always impressed with the people at CVS and the great job the team has done in building CVS into a market leader.

We’re enthusiastic about the considerable growth potential of bringing the two companies together. This acquisition brings together some of very talent and expertise spanning sales marketing operation and combined we will have over 400 professionals in our UK tax practice.

Strategically, CVS expands our market share and gives us critical mass in a strategic global CRE market, aligns with our growth strategy and also adds to our data on comparable property information which at a minimum will give us a competitive advantage in fields and lease negotiations to deliver great value to our clients. In longer-term as we have our sights set on modernizing property tax with technology and data, having critical mass and the data that goes with it in this market will be key and will also be important for large our commercial real estate customers. The plan is to integrate CVS into Altus Group immediately so that we can benefit from a consolidated team and processes while maximizing our operating synergies.

There's so many people to thank for this acquisition. But I really did want to acknowledge the tax management team in the UK led by Alex Probyn, the M&A team here with Barry Eisen, all of the support teams including Liana and many other people that were in the transaction, Angelo in the finance team. This was fairly heavy lifting. We're excited to welcome the CVS team into Altus Group. And I truly believe that our combined value proposition has significantly enhanced for both clients and employees.

We wanted to share with everyone a little bit more information on CVS’s revenue model given some of the nuances unique to the UK market, we’re going to ask Angelo to spend a few minutes on this and talk about how it differs from the North American market. So back to you, Angelo.

Angelo Bartolini

Thanks, Bob. First I'd like to begin by saying that this acquisition places us on very strong competitive footing. Given the data we have from the 2010 assessment cycle, our combined businesses would have yielded approximately 20% market share by volume of appeals filed during that assessment cycle. The next largest market participant would be approximately half the size.

As a result of this combination, the opportunity for additional growth and synergy strengthens even further. The key element in having a successful cycle and maximizing the revenue base throughout the period is to build a contractual pipeline of clients and properties in the early years. This requires a focused approach and investment in sales and marketing efforts which diminished toward the latter half of the cycle. In 2018 our intention is to combine our individual expertise in these areas and to continue to maximize share, particularly for incremental new clients.

The contractual arrangement that CVS has with its clients is to charge them a percentage of the savings which they achieve on an annual basis throughout the five-year cycle. As a result, revenue earned on each settlement is recognized on a savings period to date basis with future years savings recognized in the year saved for the remaining assessment period. So for instance, if an appeal is settled in year three of the five-year cycle, three years of the total revenue we earn is recognized in year three, with the remaining revenue recognized over the following two years. This creates a scaling effect of revenue throughout the five-year period.

We also need to keep in mind that there is a ramp up with the Valuation Office of cases settled at the start of a new assessment cycle, and that we are still currently in the first year. As a result of these factors, we expect significant increases in EBITDA beginning in 2019. Overall we expect the average EBITDA multiple of this transaction to be 5.5 times given the total EBITDA expected to be earned for the 2017 assessment cycle, and which excludes any potential synergies which we may obtain from this combination. We also expect EBITDA margins to be similar to our overall 2016 property tax levels on a total basis. I'd like to reiterate that this is an exciting acquisition for us and that it demonstrates the opportunity for further acquisitive growth in both the UK and U.S. markets.

With that, I will now turn it over back to Bob.

Bob Courteau

Okay. Great. Well, listen, I'm sure everyone has a lot of questions, why don't we open up the phone.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Patrick, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. So we will now take questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Richard Tse from National Bank Financial. Go ahead, your line is open.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. And Bob, just wondering if you could maybe give us a bit of color in terms of how this entire process with CVS began and was with company out of sale, and just kind of give us a bit of background on that. Thanks.

Bob Courteau

Okay. I think I went to see CVS four years ago. And part of the reason I did is we were trying to figure out what their whole market play was. And at that time they were trying to recruit some of our senior management. And so I said, I'll just go see them and check it out, and at that point they made an offer to buy us. And when we left that night I told the guy, Alex Probyn who runs at Europe that one day we're going to buy these guys, we're going to just flip it on them.

And then because the way the CVS team manages their business, a little bit different from ours, where we have a concentrated business development focus over the length of the cycle, the way they did it was a boom box kind of approach. At the beginning of the cycle they would really load up their costs significantly and then take those costs out as they went through the cycle. They’ve did that because they had a single appeal approach to the tax; we have a multiple appeal approach. We actually for a one tax client might appeal in two or three different areas.

And so what they would do is hire 40 or 50 people, and then two years later fire them all, and then that became fairly difficult to sustain the enthusiasm in employees when you do that. And what happened about a year ago we approached them saying, do you guys want to go through this again? Are you sure you want to? Now is the time to start talking about whether we should have an opportunity to consider selling to us. And it literally took us 8 months or 10 months once they came around to close the transaction.

And we're now at a point where we did this alone, we got to them in a way that we made a good offer at a time where they could have avoid what would have been another huge investment against a much better competitor, us, because we were way better organized as a team this time to compete against them than we were four years ago, five years ago, seven years ago, but this four or five years ago we went to see them.

Richard Tse

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. With respect to the synergies going forward, is it more going to be on the revenue side or the cost side? And I don't know if you have those numbers, Angelo? May be kind of give us potentially an order of magnitude of what they would be?

Bob Courteau

Yes. Here’s the way we're thinking about it guys, like because those competitors right to the end, they were always fairly careful about getting full visibility to have synergies. And so we have a couple of decisions as we go forward. One of them is because we’re at the beginning of the cycle we both have fairly strong – and we were – there was some chance this when close, we both have fairly robust sales organizations because we're at that point in the cycle where that's what you’d do in really securing appeals.

And the real thing that we have to size in the next couple of quarters is how much do we want to keep on to really go after that next wave of organic growth post acquisition. And there's a really good chance that if you look out the next couple of three quarters that we're going to model this on a EBIT to neutral basis, meaning that we're going to want to keep that expense on. But what we're telling you guys is we'll come back to you after – as we come out of the first quarter of 2018 to really size the synergy, whether we want to take some of those costs off. But for the next couple of quarters we really, really want to put a big press on organic growth and really even go for more shares.

We think we're roughly 20% share a little bit less than that with the combined businesses. And we’d really, really like to see if we can take a nice run at increasing that. So not a lot of synergies in the first – in the next couple of quarters, but why I say this as a homerun. If we look at coming out of 2018 and coming into 2019 and 2020, we think we're going to have a conservative – we announced the purchase multiple at 5.5%, we're going to try to make that conservatively. We think we have a significant opportunity over the life of the cycle. And then on the admin side and the expense side, we're going to work through that, and lastly you want to talk about?

Angelo Bartolini

Well, there is that, but I was also going to add just on the revenue side that we are – given the size of CVS, given our size and the market segments that we're in and type of clients that we got, for the most part we've gone head to head with them in the past, right. It’s sort of been us and them. And so sort of now we're really working together as opposed to working against each other in this next cycle. So, and we see just the strength of the two adding additional opportunities on the revenue side.

And then on the cost side, again, there are obviously, there's going to be like-for-like things that we do in the back office areas that will provide the synergies and particularly with scale we'll be able to get additional synergies.

Bob Courteau

But this is a play for the cycle. And for a long-term position in the market that will be significant. We said we wanted to be number one in this market, we did that already. But we really want to be number one in the market. We're going to keep this going. The other – the real work on this one, because we thought you might ask this question. The real work on this one is to size our expense to the available market share growth and we're going to do that over there. But we're not in a hurry to take cost out of either sale side of it until we size the market opportunity organic growth.

Richard Tse

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Daniel Chan from TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Daniel Chan

Hi, guys, and congratulations on the deal. Just, Angelo, I just want to make I understand the way this revenue is going to show up over there over the next five years. So is it when the appeal goes through and the decisions made you get kind of like a catch-up payment that you're expecting in 2019 that would cover, like you said, three years worth, and then following that every two years subsequently would you get a payment every year? Is that the right way to think about it?

Angelo Bartolini

Correct, absolutely, exactly. So it is a catch-up, so if you’re a three-year, they would have already had three years savings and we take our revenue – we recognize our revenue at that point, and then for the next two years we do an annual billing and we recognize that at that point.

Daniel Chan

Okay. So you're not expecting – why 2019? It’s just – that’s just a typical –

Angelo Bartolini

No, that's just an example. So let me backtrack. If we settle a case probably call it in the first-year, call it in 2017 a case is settled, you only recognize one-year of the total five-year savings, and our revenue cut at that, and then you've got an additional four years annually. If it's year two you basically recognize in that year two when you've settled it, you recognized two years out of the five then with three additional annual recognitions.

Daniel Chan

Right.

Angelo Bartolini

And so on.

Daniel Chan

Okay.

Bob Courteau

So you end up building a book of business as you work through this – as you work through these cycles.

Daniel Chan

Okay. But you've mentioned in the press release that you don't expect significant contribution in 2019. Is that just kind of how it builds up through the cycle and how you –

Angelo Bartolini

So that's when Bob was discussing it in terms of how we’re sizing the opportunity and looking at our cost, say, opportunity basis, we're going to decide in 2018 how much more we want to invest given the incremental benefits. So we expect it to be relatively neutral on an EBITDA basis, but significantly start ramping up starting in 2019 from an EBITDA standpoint.

Daniel Chan

Okay.

Bob Courteau

One nuance that I mentioned in here is that we do a lot more thorough work on behalf of the customers which also tends to lead to more complex work with a higher contingency. In a more complex higher contingency, those are the ones that end up taking the longest to close, but they're good because they set up that next wave. So if you look at the UK performance, we don't break it out, we've said it’s been pretty good this year probably because we're closing business that we've built out in the last tax cycle in 2017, right. That we think we can bring to the CVS business where it will pick out certain number of files, where we have an opportunity for a better outcome ergo higher contingency, and that's one of our up sides in our thesis around this acquisition.

Daniel Chan

Great, that’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good evening.

Bob Courteau

Hi, Stephen.

Angelo Bartolini

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi. Certainly not to beat the dead horse on CVS here, but I just wanted to, like, so you've given what would be an implied EBITDA just backing out the 5.5 times from the purchase price. But in terms of getting a starting point for the revenue, understanding the waterfall effect of five-year cycle, what kind of margins does CVS generate? Like it gets back into a top line.

Bob Courteau

Yes. So I indicated in my prepared remarks that we’re looking overall at margins over the cycle that equate to approximately our 2016 property tax business overall. So on the mid-20’s is what you could expect.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Okay.

Bob Courteau

And maybe slightly above the mid-20 level.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. And as you recognize those potentially lumpier revenues like is there an associated lumpiness in margins?

Bob Courteau

Well, you have an expanding margin throughout the period. And the revenues shouldn't actually – the revenue profile for the CVS business given what they had in the previous cycle, again, it starts slow because of the sort of ramp up that – there's a bit of a delay, you got to get the appeals and start meeting with the Valuation Office before you start getting the settlements completed. And so the revenues ramp up A, for that reason, and then B, because you have this scaling effect with every year you're adding more to your base in sort of that annual billing that we do.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. Okay, that's great. And then just changing gears here, just on the corporate cost, Angelo, you mentioned that they’ve tended to trend higher. Can you just give a little bit of indication of what you would expect over the next sort of two years like maybe the balance in 2017 and then 2018, 2019?

Bob Courteau

We did step our investments starting sort of mid-last year, around some of the platforms that we've implemented. Workday, some ERP add-on, such as Concur, and we've been building a platform around data at the corporate level as well. So, we've started those investments. They've continued on into this year and I think we've had it's a bit of a step function.

We've had that step function, over the course of the two years. I think we're going to go back to, subject to not introducing new investments but given what we have currently you should sort of see more of a moderate, even more sort of historical increases.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that's great. And I'm sorry, just to come back to UK tax market. You mentioned that the third largest player is sort of half the size of what your pro forma share would look like. Are there more and/or interesting acquisition targets in the UK property tax market?

Bob Courteau

It's still very fragmented. So the next one now, after us is 10% or under and again this is based on data from what we've collected that's public. And based on appeals filed they're half our size and it continues to go way down after that as well.

Barry Eisen

But I wouldn't underestimate the different type of appeals that we can do. Our Empty Rates business is doing well. We like this business because in all of our services business data is becoming more important. And we want to connect this business back to the CRE owners and so, not only do we want to acquire but we also want to innovate.

And this gives us a critical mass to innovate and the one thing about the combined business is that we pick up some good, good people on both sides and we can invest more in the technology and data opportunity around this.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that great, it looks like a very interesting deal. Congratulations.

Bob Courteau

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Deepak Kaushal from GMP Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Deepak Kaushal

Hi, good evening guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I will ask about property tax as you probably might have guessed. Bob, I guess this time around this time last year, I was under the impression that you guys would target consolidating the U.S. property tax market first. And you've done some acquisitions in the UK side now, with the one today. Was that expectation wrong or did something change or is it just, you're seeing better opportunities in the UK versus U.S.?

Bob Courteau

Acquisitions are a two party system, so sometimes you've got to take them where you can right. We like the UK. We think, we have been a leader and an innovator in that market. And you’ve read or heard that there's a lot of people that are trying to do interesting stuff in the U.S. market. And it's a market that is important that we do a lot of really exciting things organically, equal to acquisition.

Even if we were to – can buy the top, not the number one right, he has already declared he is not selling. But if you're to buy two, three, and four we would still not have the market share that we enjoy in the UK now. And so there's an opportunity to consolidate and innovate in the UK, which we like to do. And any of those other players in the UK who are listening to this call may want to sell their business. Please give us a call.

And in the U.S. we're talking of bunch of people still, and all these things have a way of being opportunistic.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, great. And I think you alluded to some of what the customers get, CVS customers get now that Altus is onboard in terms of more robust claims. But how does this get you. faster towards a managed service model and what kind of data does this bring that you can spread through the rest of your business.

Bob Courteau

So if you follow the business – okay, so I’ll actually take the step back. If you’ve seen our position as a Company, what we want to do, is we want to serve the largest owners of real estate assets in the world and the PM's and asset managers around that. And if you understand, the data that we collect in tax, we do this on the tenant side. But what’s in that is rent and movement and turnover and a lot of really interesting things that can provide visibility to these large asset owners as they think about the most important aspect of NOI or net operating income. And that is revenue trajectory.

And so our thinking is that, we’ve started with Empty Rates in terms of bringing out a product. In the UK that was important to the asset owners. Now we're getting the critical mass with 20% of the appeals in the market. We can go and really start developing solutions that give visibility to revenue movement, revenue trajectory, vacancies, Empty Rates, and we have it in our mind, that this kind of data is going to be interesting to our large commercial real estate owners.

And on top of that, as we become more significant in the UK, both in appraisal management, now with ARGUS, we’ll actually start collecting data in multiple ways that will be a big part of the next evolution of Altus Group.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, great. And then, just added to that on the managed service front. So this seems like sort of like an annuity model. But once the first revenue kicks in, is this a path to get into a full managed service model or how does that work.

Bob Courteau

I think while we're focused on the full managed service model right now is in North America. Bringing our Canadian companies down there. It lends itself to a market that will be – is served by multiple small franchise players. And that's where we have some emphasis around there with their customer portal, with our relationships with appraisal management and the like.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, got it. And then one last small question if I may on the accounting for Angelo. Just on the cash flows, around the revenue recognition. Did the cash follow the revenue recognition, did it come afterwards or before.

Angelo Bartolini

It was pretty close, yes. Of course, yes. It is an annual billing, it's so the catch up is right away, because the client also gets a one time payment from the revenue services, and we take our cut of that. And they then will experience the savings in future years, every year. When their tax bill is due and at that point that's when they owe us, we bill them and they owe us money.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, so it's not like you get a catch-up plus a big differed revenue whack on your balance sheet.

Angelo Bartolini

No, no we recognize it annually.

Deepak Kaushal

Got it. Okay, that's helpful thanks again I will pass the line. Have a good evening.

Bob Courteau

Thank you.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Maggie MacDougall from Cormark. Please go ahead.

Maggie MacDougall

Hi guys. On CVS, so I'm just curious will the management team stay on there post acquisition.

Bob Courteau

We've made some changes right away. We've made provisions for their Managing Director to be available to consult to our team but we're putting Alex Probyn in charge of the combined business. We promoted somebody in our Altus Ratings business to manage that business as part of the transition.

Robert Hayton, who is also running Empty Rates before and Alex will be focused on managing the new organization and then doing the full integration of both businesses. So now we're integrating this businesses into Altus group.

Maggie MacDougall

And then a $10 million portion that will be paid in two years, if you're able to I would be interested in hearing just what some of the conditions might be for that payment. Is it performance based or otherwise?

Bob Courteau

What if Barry does that.

Maggie MacDougall

Sure.

Barry Eisen

Sure, hi Maggie, it’s Barry Eisen here. The hold back is really meant to ensure that all the deliverables actually do come to Altus. The quantity of instructions that we agreed upon with a clawback on a per instruction basis, if any of those instructions don't end-up coming over to Altus.

As well it is there to provide support for the warranties and the indemnities that were agreed upon in the legal process of the agreement.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay, and so then would there be any risk of the exiting management team, then competing with Altus in the future or has there been sort of like a non-compete arrangement.

Bob Courteau

The management team and the ownership that exited are all subject to lengthy non-competes.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay great. And so moving on, just wanted to touch on the go forward. So Q4, maybe bit of a housekeeping item, but I recall last year it was a bit of bonus payments that happened and so curious, how you see that, potentially expect very impacting expenses in Q4 of this year. That's something, we should be considering in our modeling.

Bob Courteau

So Maggie, we’ve been consistent for numerous years now, in terms of how we accrue our bonuses and allocate them back to business units. We accrue throughout the year based on and based on our programs that we have in place. We do it on a corporate basis because there is some variability and uncertainty. And so we have it in the corporate bucket and then at year-end once we've finalized the earnings and the conditions that go along with the bonus, then we allocate out what's been accrued within the corporate bucket out to the BU’s.

So it is expensed throughout the year and there will be an additional expense obviously in Q4. Still consistent with EBITDA. It's just that it gets allocated to the BU’s and so that's where at that point you should be looking at the full year because it's comparable to the full year basis Q1, Q2, Q3 continued to be comparable to prior year at the BU level.

It's just that their performance on an EBITDA is before bonus at that point, and then again they take the charge in Q4 as always. And again they take the charge in Q4. Okay, thanks for the clarification. Okay, one last question, so it was mentioned in MD&A, there was some impact of software development activities on expenses and analytics in Q3. Wondering, I'm assuming that's cloud related, wondering when that sort of additional expense may be complete or of if that will be ongoing over the next several quarters and into the future.

Bob Courteau

We're basically increasing our spend in the cloud, and I've been talking about that for three or four quarters. So we absolutely are increasing our capacity and we are doing it incrementally, we are not moving our – we want to sustain growth in applications on ARGUS Enterprise on-premise while we bring out these new cloud applications. So we've been talking about that. And I think what I've been saying is that there was – at the beginning of the year, we first started talking about that and we said that the combination of the DCF trial-off and increased investment there could be pressure on margins in the second half of the year but I just going to see so far so good and what I was trying to emphasize earlier is that we think we're going to have a revenue trajectory for the allowances to sustain good margins as we go forward.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay, thanks for the color. And thanks for the time.

Bob Courteau

Thank you, Maggie.

Maggie MacDougall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Paul Treiber from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Paul Treiber

Thanks and good afternoon. Just sorry to touch on the CVS again, but just want at a high level, just to summarize the revenue sort of the economic dynamics that they see is that very similar what you see in your existing UK business but we as investors don't see it because it gets blended with the Canadian and U.S. tax business.

Bob Courteau

So traditionally we have not had that model whereby we would charge on an annual basis we did on some scale and should be said three years ago. And so it was embedded in our overall numbers but it would not add a significant level. We still for the most part earned our revenue, build and collected in the year of settlement.

Paul Treiber

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. Just looking at Altus Analytics, the recurring revenue specific revenue called out the decline due to the end of DCF support is all the quarter record a drop in Altus Analytics recurring revenue attributable to that. On those customers that were on the enterprise DCF, do you have a sense that they've turned off or are they still using the product and so potential upgrade opportunities?

Bob Courteau

Well, what is the first part, we tracked every one of them and people are still using the product for sure. What we identified is some category of people didn’t even know they are paying the maintenance and when we brought it to their attention. It’s a small percentage but some of them weren’t even using the product, right. So you are going to lose that revenue. But for the most part they are using DCF, this is like the part time real estate investor maybe a broker that owns two or three buildings, he doesn’t sell them, he doesn’t trade any real estate.

And we think even those guys are going to over to ARGUS Enterprise because it evolves in the standard and we have a pretty good plan to start taking it back, we had a pretty good quarter on take back on that. And frankly, we’ll actually outrun this problem in general through selling software but we also have a pretty good plan to take them back. And then Angelo, you can answer the question with some…

Angelo Bartolini

Yes, the other headwind that we experienced was foreign exchange and that continue to be a drag in the quarter, an increase to drag in the quarter both from a U.S. and UK perspective. So those were that you mean impacts on recurring revenues.

Barry Eisen

And what I said about Paul, is that we have a whole focus with these cloud solutions coming out in terms of an overall strategy to move our business to a much more holistic recurring revenue business and that's something that we're looking at coming out of 2018. So you want to start putting some practices in place in 2018 that will move ourselves there. So you'll see this going to turn over two or three quarters.

Paul Treiber

Okay, good to know. Just last one for me. Just regards to the M&A, one of your competitors have been very aggressive or a number of acquisitions in the CRE tech space. The last couple of months, what are your thoughts on those acquisitions, did you look at them, where they have interest to you, do you – you know they not strategic to you?

Bob Courteau

Yes, first of all, I know those guys pretty well, we're friendly with them we partner with them. I know all the companies they bought including the first one, they bought to get the party started. And we made a strategic decision years ago not to do that the acquisitions are doing, we feel a lot more like a constellation model than an innovation model, nothing wrong with it.

But if they decide they're going to go on a harmonization, it will be fairly challenging right. And so they're on a different agenda than we are, good guys are competing in the couple of areas with us. But it's a completely different model from an innovation model that we're running with a lot of organic growth.

Paul Treiber

And just to finish up I mean what are your thoughts looking forward in terms of M&A or deploying capital within CRE tech space?

Bob Courteau

Yes, there is not – there isn't I mean look at we're the largest company in the world selling software to CRE, so right away over 5,500 customers when you include ARGUS Enterprise, ValCap, EstateMaster and Developer and Voyanta. And then the follow up on companies substance, we’ve walked past most of them MRI, ARD [indiscernible] but we're focused fairly aggressively on part of these we’re making these investments in the cloud versus we are not gobbling up a bunch of cloud companies is their enemy and the ones that aren't there, are not accretive financially and they're still questionable in terms of whether they're going to get the scale.

So our primary technology is wide space tuck-in, watching some of the early stage companies investing in a few and really going to market that way. If I was to bought for example a company like Cube or MRI then we would have alienated the opportunity to be at the center of all commerce, we would have created enemies in that category. And I think these guys are all fighting for market share in an ongoing market.

And so creating new markets and I'm doing it globally and we're adding in terms of customers and one of the things that I said earlier is already we're seeing the benefits of 3,300 customer base in ARGUS Enterprise it's working.

Paul Treiber

Okay, thank you.

Bob Courteau

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Varun Choyah from CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Varun Choyah

Hello, good evening. I guess again, how may it contribute to the CVS question, but Angelo, you talk about our 5.5 times purchase multiples, it sound like trailing multiple.

Bob Courteau

An implied pro forma five cycle multiple.

Varun Choyah

Okay, got it, thanks. And I guess switching gears on to the analytic side of the business, can you talk about like some of the European opportunities on analytics side and how the European clientele is shaping up?

Bob Courteau

I think last quarter, we talked about some of the large deals that we’ve done when we look at some of the transactions in front of us, especially when we going to continental Europe. This is in about converting customers this is about selling large enterprise deployments to large customers and they come with no burden of credits on upgrade, they are fairly large, many of these opportunities are – of the size and scale where we can combine assets where they will look at both ARGUS Voyanta and some of our new reporting functionality.

So its all net new large good sized transactions and it service that pipeline, virtually that – I guess that pipeline that we are creating for future sales. Yes, go ahead.

Angelo Bartolini

Bob, I’m just going to – Varun, just step back for a second on your question earlier about the multiple. I just wanted to highlight if we actually went back and look at the prior cycles, the 2010 cycles that multiple would have been lower. So in terms of our perspective look at this is based on our projection, some conservatism. And so I just wanted to highlight the reason why you didn’t use the prior cycle, would looking forward – take a much more realistic approach or at least some balanced approach, let’s put it that way.

Bob Courteau

I think as we are going to count in as CEO, I’d say again it’s conservative, you are saying it’s realistic.

Varun Choyah

And then to support like the analytics opportunity in Europe, do you have the sufficient sales staff in place or do you expect to increase your sales, headcounts and…

Bob Courteau

We got – look we got a four complement in Europe that we’ve got a great team, they are really, really doing a good job. We hired a very, very strong leader for Europe last year, he’s a year in the job, he’s doing an amazing job, he’s a C-level executive, he’s doing enterprise selling, we are in good shape.

Varun Choyah

Okay. And I appreciate the additional data point on the add-on sales, could you talk about the sales team and how they are incented to push like add-on and cross-selling opportunities?

Bob Courteau

We are incented to make their budget and they make their budget again.

Angelo Bartolini

The big change like the one change that we are looking at making for next year has been really focused on transactions inside their market, so whether it be UK or Europe or the U.S. or Canada and we’ve had a couple of large global transactions this year got our fairly meaningful breakthrough then, so next year we are a building that is going to focus exclusively on large global transactions and also the integration of those transactions with some of our appraisal management capability as well.

Varun Choyah

Great, thanks for the color. I’ll pass the line.

Bob Courteau

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Yes, I think that’s it. Patrick, so we’ll end up there.

Operator

So there are no more questions registered at this time, I would like to turn the meeting back over to Bob.

Bob Courteau

So listen, let me summarize great quarter, excited about the CVS for now and for the future. We did – we paid for this with cash, reflection of a well run business. We want to do more acquisitions and we continue to be the leader in creating customer value in the commercial real estate market at a time where there's a lot of customers looking for the value we've created. So we're in a really good shape. And thanks for taking time to join us today.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.

