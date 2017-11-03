The Science Of Income Investing

As a thank-you for helping him reach 5,000 followers, Stanford Chemist is currently offering a limited-time, two-week free trial to Cambridge Income Laboratory, so you can get a “taste” of the service before subscribing.

It’s been said time and again that diversification is one of the keys to maximizing investment returns. In fact, most experts agree that, while it doesn’t guarantee against loss, diversification is critical to achieving financial goals and minimizing downside. Of course, diversification comes in many forms: asset class, sector, company, country, etc.

By their very nature, closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a form of diversification without the risk of diversifying for diversification's sake, and/or getting into more obscure sectors or instruments (think precious metals or bitcoin). As Stanford Chemist aptly points out, diversification may be the closest thing investors get to a “free lunch” in the markets. Including income instruments like ETFs and CEFs in a portfolio can be less complex and potentially less stressful for investors than trying to pick individual stocks, and that can be very appealing, particularly for newer investors. And bonus: CEFs can provide some added gains on top of a well-rounded income portfolio.

Stanford Chemist focuses on CEF and ETF strategies in his Marketplace service, Cambridge Income Laboratory. His primary goal is to help investors up their income investing game. A career scientist, Stanford brings a critical eye to the world of investing, and uses a quantitative, data-driven approach when analyzing the CEFs and ETFs he covers. He’s an expert at cooking up innovative income strategies for his subscribers in “the Lab,” and he joined the Roundtable to talk about why he finds CEFs and ETFs appealing, share his views on the current state of the market, explain how he differentiates and diversifies between sectors in the CEF and ETF space, and discuss how his background in science translates to his investing approach.

Seeking Alpha: What metrics are most important to you when evaluating closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and why?

Stanford Chemist, author of Cambridge Income Laboratory: With a formal training in the physical sciences, I employ a quantitative, data-driven approach to analyze CEFs and ETFs. When evaluating a specific fund, I rank the fund in terms of five metrics that I find most important: (1) Management and expense ratio, (2) Distribution (and distribution stability), (3) Portfolio and risk, (4) Historical performance, and (5) Valuation. I synthesize these different aspects together and come up with an overall star rating of the fund. I also sometimes analyze entire classes of CEFs or ETFs when I’m trying to identify attractive possible candidates for inclusion in the portfolios that we manage (see Weekly Fund Spotlight: What's In Your Utilities CEF?)

SA: Why CEFs and ETFs? What makes them such compelling investments?

SC: It has been said that diversification is the only “free lunch” in the markets, and this is something that we can fully take advantage of by investing in CEFs and ETFs, which are by definition diversified investment vehicles (i.e., typically owning a portfolio of stocks and/or bonds). You’re probably not going to hit a multi-bagger with a CEF or ETF like you can do with a small-cap stock, but at the same time, it’s unlikely for a position to halve overnight on some negative pieces of news either.

In the long run, and averaged across a large number of investors, a diversified portfolio is likely to produce meaningfully higher risk-adjusted returns than a concentrated portfolio. Besides the academic rationale, there’s also a practical one: investing in CEFs and ETFs largely frees one from having to perform fundamental stock (or any other security type) analysis, as you’re either trusting the fund managers (in actively managed funds) or the market itself (in passively managed funds) to value the stocks for you. This can free up more time for other hobbies such as sports or relaxing with family. While many do find fundamental stock analysis enjoyable, it’s not my cup of tea.

A final point that is rather unique to CEFs is that being by nature closed-ended, they can trade at sizable premia or discounts to their net asset values based on investor sentiment and market demand. This opens up many interesting possibilities for fund rotation or arbitrage that can add an extra layer of gains on top of an income producing portfolio.

SA: What are your views on the current market environment? How does that impact your investing approach?

SC: To be sure, this bull market run of eight years, going on nine, has to be considered to be extended by most historical standards. Yet 2017 is turning out to be one of the most remarkable years post-crisis, and I’m not just talking about the new closing highs that we’ve come to observe (expect?) with regularity. We’ve seen fantastically low volatility in the S&P 500, and also very strong performances in both stocks and bonds that seem to run counter to the “risk-on/risk-off” paradigm that has chiefly characterized the markets since the Great Recession. Geopolitical crises have been largely shrugged off. CEFs have been major beneficiaries of these trends, with indices also hitting all-time highs while discounts have contracted to historical lows (see The Chemist's CEF Report - August 2017: The Case Of The Shrinking Discounts).

We are therefore cautiously bullish in the current market environment, but are keeping a close eye on economic indicators that may signal an impending recession. Two of our three portfolios remain fully invested, while the third has a ~33% allocation to cash. As a rule, we also do not automatically DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan) positions, preferring instead to opportunity reinvest in positions that we think are more attractive. I’ll close this question by saying that I don’t consider myself a macro expert, but there are many good sources on Seeking Alpha that I follow (such as Jeff Miller and Fear & Greed Trader) allowing me to come to my own conclusions after consideration of the data presented.

SA: What are your primary goals for the strategies you focus on? Is it mostly income? Risk mitigation? Capital preservation? A mix of all three, or something else?

SC: Our strategies focus mostly on income, and selecting the best CEFs and ETFs for income using the metrics I described above. Even discounting mutual funds (both active and index), there are still a bewildering array of exchange-traded products on the market, including some 1,800 ETFs, 200 ETNs and over 500 CEFs. Risk mitigation and capital preservation are secondary objectives, which are achieved through portfolio diversification and asset allocation, rather than market timing. We also have other strategies geared towards more active traders, including a momentum model that uses ETFs and arbitrage strategies with CEFs that seek to take advantage of mean/discount reversion, an academically validated concept. Taking Advantage Of Premium/Discount Reversion In Your Portfolio (Without Shorting has some examples of how we implement this in our portfolios).

SA: How much do you differentiate as far as sectors? ETFs and CEFs cover most corners of the market - do you have areas you focus on, or sectors you avoid? How do you make that call?

SC: That’s a great question. As mentioned above, we strive to keep a diversified asset base to lessen portfolio volatility and enhance risk-adjusted returns. This can take the form of asset class diversification (e.g., stock vs. bonds), geographic diversification (e.g., U.S. vs. international), strategy diversification (e.g., leveraged vs. covered call) or even duration diversification (e.g., long vs. short). That said, we do not seek diversification for diversification’s sake. For example, we completely avoid niche areas where we do not have expertise, such as precious metals mining, cryptocurrencies, or individual overseas markets. We are also slightly overweight in sectors that I consider to be steady income producers, such as utilities, REITs and (to a lesser extent) infrastructure.

SA: You’re a scientist in your day job. How did you get started in CEF and ETF investing? What drew you to them? What would you tell novice investors considering adding CEFs and ETFs to their portfolios?

SC: One of the most important skills as a scientist is the ability to think critically. The ability to process information objectively, and to come to a reasoned conclusion after examining the available evidence from all sides. I’ve found that these skills transferred very well to CEF and ETF investing.

For example, I’ve developed my own metrics that help me rank CEFs on the basis of the combination of both yield and discount, or yield, discount and z-scores which readers have found quite useful as a preliminary screen to help identify candidates for deeper investigation. I also strive to be emotionally disinterested, as much as I can, in my investments, and not to “fall in love” with any stock. This means that my opinions on a fund can change fluidly as facts on the ground change.

One example is the Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): I didn’t like it at a 45% premium two years ago (see I Would Avoid Pioneer High Income Trust At The Present Time), but like it and own it at its -8% discount now. For the novice investor considering adding CEFs and ETFs to their portfolios, my main advice would be to look past the headline yield. Income is important of course, but it’s not the be-all and end-all, and it would be unwise in my opinion to prioritize yield at the expense of everything else. Yields can be cut, and CEFs in particular can supplement distributions with capital gains or return of capital [ROC]. So it’s important to look at the whole package, I feel.

SA: What is one of your top CEF and/or ETF ideas right now? What’s so appealing about it?

SC: One of our top CEF ideas is the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), a 6%-yielding domestic utilities equities CEF. This is a fund that’s been rather beaten down due to a rights offering that it recently executed (which was admittedly dilutive), and it is currently trading with a discount of about -6%. However, my analysis shows that it has performed very well historically compared to its peer group, despite, or even in spite of, the several rights offerings that is has announced over the past 5 years. I would definitely prefer UTG over, for example, the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) which yields 8.5% but trades at a massive 28% premium. In fact, a long UTG/short GUT play is one arbitrage strategy that has been quite profitable for us in the past (see CEF Arbitrage: Sell This Utility CEF While You Can).

Taking advantage of this kind of investor irrationality in CEFs, which can also accompany dividend policy announcements such as special dividends, or the dreaded dividend cut, is one of the strategies that we employ to try and boost returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Stanford Chemist is long UTG and PHT