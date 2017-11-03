Pandora Media's (P) CEO Roger Lynch on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)

Roger Lynch

Thanks, Dom, and thank you everyone for joining today's call. I'm excited to be with you for my first earnings call with Pandora. Pandora has made significant changes in its leadership in recent months, and I'm sure you're eagerly awaiting an update on our vision and strategy. Today I will be sharing some preliminary insights with more to come in early 2018.

In my six weeks as CEO, I've had the opportunity to meet with many stakeholders across our business from advertisers, to label partners, technology partners, and of course, our employees across the country. And each of these conversations have helped shape my early vision for the company and our course ahead.

First and foremost, I believe everything we do needs to start with the customers we serve. At Pandora, these customers include both our listeners and our advertisers. We strive to be an irreplaceable and integral part of our listeners' everyday lives and our advertisers' evolving marketing needs.

For listeners, that means being able to find the content they want, and also discovering new content on any connected device and in any setting, they desire. And for advertisers, it means being able to transact with us in the way they desire with the ability to target, verify and measure the success of their campaigns, and to reach their audiences in new and innovative ways.

There is no doubt we have a lot of work to do to better meet the full spectrum of both our listeners' and advertisers' needs. But there is also no doubt that we have a great set of assets, which form a solid foundation on which to build. To start, Pandora has unparalleled scale. We are the largest streaming audio service in the United States both for listeners and for advertisers. From a listener perspective, with 73.7 million active users, we touch more Americans than any other streaming music service. And from an advertiser perspective, we represent roughly two-thirds of all digital audio inventory making us the largest publisher of digital audio advertising in the U.S.

Pandora also enjoys massive distribution across a host of smart devices in cars, connected speakers, and of course, mobile devices. In fact, Pandora is available today on over 2,000 unique devices, and growing; giving our listeners flexibility in how and where they listen, and advertisers the ability to reach their audience in myriad ways.

Another key advantage I've been impressed with is our wealth of data and our advanced data science capabilities. Pandora has more than 85 billion elements of feedback from our listeners and their musical tastes generated over 17 years and data is at the core of our proprietary Music Genome Project, it's what fuels our ability to choose exactly the right next song for a listener. And increasingly, we see opportunity to use that data and our data science capabilities along with new ad technology to deliver the right ad to our listeners at just the right moment.

A final asset I'll touch on is Pandora's unique, three-tiered service model. With the launch earlier this year of Pandora Premium, our on-demand service, and the refresh of Pandora Plus, we're now beginning to address all forms of listening on our platform whether people are looking for a free ad-supported account, a flexible, ad-free subscription, or a full on-demand product. There is no longer a reason to leave Pandora for a different listening experience.

Meanwhile, it's our ability to effectively monetize our ad-supported audience, a challenge that only we in the industry have managed to solve that allows us to sustain our other offerings. This gives us a leg up in a business that's otherwise challenged by high content costs and tight margins. After taking a deeper look under the hood, the unique interplay of Pandora's advantages our scale, our massive and expanding distribution, our wealth of data, and our three-tiered model has left me even more excited about the possibilities for our business.

Now, this isn't to say there aren't some real issues that we need to address, and we need to address them quickly. Pandora is very much a business in transition, and there are tangible challenges.

In particular: our user base has declined in recent quarters; our ad revenue has not grown as much as we would have liked; and, as a result, our shareholders returns have been poor. These are the challenges I'm focused on addressing so we can achieve long-term success. How will we do it? Simply stated, I want us to execute simultaneously against two macro goals: First, it is essential that we stabilize and then grow our base of listeners. Secondly, we need to hold onto and build on our status as a best-in-class publisher of targeted digital advertising, which means a significant upgrade to our advertising technology and the capabilities we can offer advertisers.

Let me first expand on the listener point. We have more than 93 million users who come to Pandora on a quarterly basis, but only 73.7 million monthly active users. So how do we get folks to engage more frequently and more extensively? I see at least four opportunities that, over time, can materially bend the curve on active users. The first is by tapping into new forms of content.

To-date, Pandora has primarily been a music-focused service. During 2018, we will expand on the initial success we saw with Serial and This American Life. New forms of content like podcasts, spoken word, and traditional radio will expand engagement with our existing audience and attract new and lapsed listeners.

Now, by no means will non-music content become the majority of our listening, but we do expect, over time, that it will be material both in terms of driving usage and in normalizing and potentially lowering our overall effective content costs. Tapping into a rapidly growing market, we will harness our scale, distribution, data and discovery capabilities all of the advantages I just spoke about to deliver non-music content in a very unique way. In turn, I believe these new forms of content will help draw a broader audience into Pandora and to the core music service we offer.

Now, I also see an opportunity with new methods of distribution. There's a very significant shift happening in how people access audio content. Digital audio, which used to be limited to mobile devices and the web, is now exploding into new forms of listening, integrated into new smart devices, connected homes and auto all of which is beneficial for Pandora. Take the area of the connected home, for example. It's no secret that voice-activated devices are exploding as a category.

Pandora listening on voice-activated devices is up 300% year-over-year. These devices are a perfect match for Pandora, since they highlight the value of both interactive and lean-back listening experiences. They also expand the potential for future innovation with voice-activated advertising. We'll be expanding our partnerships with new and existing device partners to make sure all three tiers of Pandora's service show up on all the devices we're on, taking full advantage of the scale and audience, our partners offer and making sure the overall experience is intuitive and seamless.

For example, being Comcast's preferred music partner has helped introduce Pandora into millions of living rooms. Right now, we are working with them on a deeper integration that will bring Pandora even more to the forefront of the X1 experience, right next to other best-in-class entertainment providers like Netflix, YouTube and HBO. The compelling aspect of these partnerships is the ability to drive direct billed subscribers which can lead to better economics in the business. Expect to see more details about our deeper integration with Comcast soon and more partnerships like this with other Tier 1 partners.

Third, I see a big opportunity to attract and retain listeners by bringing more competitive features to our ad-supported tier. The industry has seen a big shift in listening towards ad-supported, or free, on-demand, as exhibited by the emergence and growth of YouTube, Vevo and others. When you look at the top reasons why listeners leave the Pandora experience, it's because they cannot hear the song they want on-demand and this is particularly important to younger listeners.

We've taken some steps to find new, creative ways to unlock interactive features in our ad-supported tier with innovative products like Sponsored Listening an ad product that rewards listeners with more skips and replays when they complete an ad view. And we're committed to finding more ways to add competitive features to our ad-supported tier, so we can participate in this market opportunity; and do so in a way that delights listeners and benefits artists and other rightsholders.

We know there is power in marrying rewards-based advertising to the features our listeners are seeking. And I believe there is space for us to do more in this area, so we can draw in and engage listeners, while at the same time delivering high-value attention opportunities to our advertisers. Finally, I believe we'll see significant return by optimizing our marketing execution. So as new forms of content, new partnerships and new innovative features start coming online, we'll be making sure we're telling people about them in the most effective, and efficient way possible.

This starts with an acute focus on performance marketing. We will make sure we're allocating our marketing dollars in a disciplined way that's based on an assessment of the full lifetime value of the audience we're gaining. I also believe we can leverage our partners and partner marketing more aggressively and in ways we haven't in the past to drive joint results. A great building block is our recent T-mobile Tuesdays promotion, a showing of two strong brands coming together to benefit both companies and our customers.

Both of these areas performance and partner marketing are ones I have significant experience with from my time at Sling. While it may take some near-term investment in our marketing technology tools to automate this as much as possible, based on my experience it will be well worth it. We're fortunate at Pandora that we have a wealth of data and data science capabilities to pull from that will allow us to personalize our marketing in an intelligent and targeted way. Combined with a performance and partner led approach, I expect we'll see much greater return from the marketing dollars we spend in terms of attracting and scaling our audience across all of our tiers.

Now let me switch over to discussing the other big issue that I'm focused on addressing, our ad tech gaps. One consistent theme I've heard from advertisers is that we don't have all the features they need to easily transact with us and drive their campaigns. And this is starting to have a material impact on our revenue.

We know that we need to invest in our ad tech to make Pandora a more efficient advertising partner and to become more competitive with our digital peers. And we are continuing to bring more engineering resources to focus on improvements in this area. This includes expanding access to our data and engagement metrics, so advertisers can monitor and adjust their campaigns more quickly and increase their ROI. And, increasing the number of ways partners can transact with us, both through programmatic capabilities which we recently made available in beta on video, and coming soon on audio and, eventually, with self-service tools.

Investing to shore up our ad tech gaps will take some time to develop and implement, but will provide returns in several ways. One, we expect to see a direct impact to our top line revenue by recapturing lost dollars; two, the improvements will also help our bottom line by removing inefficiencies in the very manual way the team currently needs to work to fulfill orders and requests; and three, they will help unlock new revenue opportunities in markets we don't currently serve making sure we're able to capture all parts of the demand curve.

As I said, we know this work will take time. And because of the urgency, we're going to look carefully at both build versus buy options. If we're successful with these investments, and combine new technology with the existing data science capabilities I described, I believe we can intelligently raise ad load, increase sell-through, command premium pricing, and ultimately drive faster revenue growth, all while protecting the listener experience.

Improving ad tech is just one example of how we can operate in smarter ways across our business to drive results and improve operating leverage over time. I see opportunities for automation, operational efficiencies and investment focus in many areas from how we transact, to how we bill, measure, and market.

Given the nature of these opportunities, there's no silver bullet that will immediately address all the challenges I laid out. We need to focus on reviving user growth at the same time we improve our ad tech, while also ensuring we are making decisions that set us up for long-term profitability. If we're able to do these things in tandem, I believe we will see shareholder value start to build throughout 2018 and beyond.

To me, achieving all this together for our listeners, advertisers, shareholders, employees and partners is an exciting challenge that's within our reach, and it's the exact reason I joined Pandora. I very much look forward to working with our newly constituted board of directors and our new investor, Sirius XM, to drive our business forward.

Now I'll turn the call over to Naveen to review our third quarter results. Naveen?

Naveen Chopra

Thanks Roger. And welcome to your first Pandora earnings call. The third quarter included some important changes for Pandora, most notably Roger coming on board, the completion of the second tranche of the Sirius investment, and closing of the Ticketfly sale. Financially, Q3 was a solid quarter with revenue of $378.6 million, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance.

Revenue grew 10% year-over-year after adjusting for the divestiture of Ticketfly and the exit of our Australia/New Zealand business. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was a loss of $5.3 million, which is very close to the top end of our guidance. I'll share more detail on revenue and adjusted EBITDA drivers in a moment, but first I'll walk through some important listener engagement metrics.

For the quarter, active users were 73.7 million. It's important to remember that this active user number excludes approximately 1.1 million active users from Australia/New Zealand, where we ceased operations during the quarter. Adjusting for ANZ, actives were down 4% year-over-year, a part of which we attribute to the natural disasters that occurred in Texas and Florida. Those regions typically generate heavy Pandora listening by virtue of their large populations. Total hours, again adjusted for ANZ, declined by approximately 4% year-over-year, which was an improvement over the 7.9% year-over-year decline we experienced in Q2.

This quarter, total hours were primarily impacted by the decrease in active users and to a lesser extent, by hours controls and playlist enhancements. These dynamics also caused a year-over-year decline in ad hours. Additionally, ad hours were impacted by the movement of ad-supported listeners to our subscription tiers and participation in subscription trials. Listener engagement continues to be strong. Monthly hours per active listener were the second highest ever at 23 hours per listener.

As Roger noted, stabilizing and ultimately growing our audience is a major priority, and we have a number of initiatives underway that are designed to reengage lapsed listeners, starting with a roughly 20 million gap between our monthly and quarterly active users. We have several powerful levers to apply in this area, including new forms of content like podcasts and traditional radio content, compelling new features in our ad-supported product, deeper integration with connected devices, and a focus on marketing optimization. We are bullish about the potential of these initiatives but also conscious of the fact that it may take a few quarters to stabilize and ultimately return to listener growth.

Q3 advertising revenue was $275.7 million, up approximately 1% year-over-year when adjusting for the shut-down of ANZ. Ad RPM grew 21% year-over-year to $70.27, setting an all-time high. The increase in ad RPM versus the year ago period was driven by higher ad-loads, an increase in blended effective CPMs, and to a lesser extent, improvements in sell through.

As expected, we continue to see strong improvements in audio CPMs, which increased 16% sequentially and 47% from Q1 to Q3 of 2017. We expected this improvement because we have consciously moved away from performance-based audio advertising and pushed more inventory through premium channels.

We believe Q3 advertising revenue would have been higher were it not for four identifiable headwinds that materialized toward the end of the quarter. These included: weak macroeconomic conditions for our retail, automotive and CPG categories; listener hour declines which I referenced earlier and ad sales slowdown in hurricane affected areas and ad-tech limitations in several key areas.

Now obviously, some of these headwinds are beyond our control, but the ones that are controllable, define our near-term investment priorities. Namely, the audience growth initiatives I described, and the critical need to enhance our ad-tech position. As I have previously shared, we have opportunities to capture significantly more ad revenue growth through the development of innovative ad formats, improved measurement and ROI capabilities, and new transaction options including both programmatic and self-serve.

Additionally, we believe operating leverage in the advertising business can be improved with investments in technology that reduce the amount of manual work in several parts of our advertising operation. I think it is fair to say that Roger and I both see our ad-tech gaps and audience growth initiatives as equally important priorities in driving future growth for Pandora.

Subscription and other revenue was $84.4 million, an increase of 50.5% over the same period in 2016. We added 320,000 net new subscribers in Q3, bringing our cumulative subscriber base to 5.19 million. I also note that, as of today, we have obtained well over 1 million Premium subscriptions, and we continue to develop new go-to-market partnerships, family and student plans, and bring Premium to desktop, tablet, CE, and auto platforms. These results demonstrate the important strategic role that subscriptions play in our business.

There are clearly a meaningful number of listeners seeking interactive features, and we now have compelling subscription services to keep those users in our ecosystem and generate incremental contribution margin. But at the same time, it is clear that there are many users who prefer to remain in an ad-supported tier or a lower priced subscription. These users are also highly valuable to us, so we expect to continue our portfolio approach by enhancing features across all service tiers and by targeting our marketing to ensure we steer listeners to the stickiest tier in light of their personal usage habits.

While total content costs as a percentage of total revenue increased from 50% to 54% year-over-year, ad-related content costs as a percentage of advertising revenue decreased approximately 2% from the year ago quarter, reflecting increases in ad RPM and illustrating the opportunity to expand contribution margins in our ad-tier through topline growth.

Q3 ad LPM was $37.01. Relative to the year-ago period the increase in ad LPM reflects the impact of direct deals and minimum guarantees. The sequential increase in ad LPM is caused by accruals for some tier-specific minimum guarantees. Additionally, Q2 and Q3 LPMs reflect the fact that we are not yet eligible for volume discounts tied to certain subscriber thresholds.

Now we expect ad LPMs to continue to fluctuate as subscriber trajectories evolve due to the nature of accounting for minimum guarantees (MGs). In fact, we expect ad LPMs to decline materially in Q4 as the impact of MGs will be less significant and because we have negotiated modifications with some of our content partners. On the subscriber side, Q3 licensing cost per subscriber (or LPU), was $3.87, up from $2.14 last year, and from $3.11 in the prior quarter. These increases are largely driven by the mix shift from Pandora Plus to Premium.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 37%, compared to 40% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in margin year-over-year was driven by higher content costs under direct deals versus statutory rates. Sequentially, non-GAAP gross margin increased from 36% in Q2 to 37% in Q3, driven by higher RPMs during the quarter.

We continue to expect gross margins to improve over time with improvements in ad monetization, and as we achieve scale benefits in the subscription side of the business.

Turning to operating expenses, for the third quarter of 2017 non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was $92.9 million, compared to $97.8 million a year-ago. The reduction reflects different timing of external marketing spend relative to 2016 and also incorporates the sale of Ticketfly. We continue to expect full-year sales and marketing expense for 2017 to be comparable to 2016. Sequentially, Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was down $33.7 million, due to the marketing campaign we ran in Q2 to support the launch of Premium.

Non-GAAP product development expense was $30.9 million for the third quarter, an increase of 27% compared to the third quarter of 2016. This increase reflects an increase in engineering headcount and a reduction in capitalized development. Product development expenses declined sequentially due to the sale of Ticketfly. Non-GAAP G&A expense was $31.6 million, a decline of 3.7% compared to the year ago period. G&A was also down as a percent of revenue, from 9.3% in the year-ago quarter to 8.3% in Q3 as a result of the workforce reduction earlier in the year and the sale of Ticketfly. We expect G&A as a percentage of revenue, as well as absolute dollars, to decline for the remainder of the year due to the sale of Ticketfly.

As noted earlier, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was a loss of $5.3 million, near the top end of our guidance range. Notably, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, G&A expense, and total operating expense represented a lower percentage of revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. We continue to look for opportunities to achieve operating leverage, while focusing investment in high-priority areas.

Third quarter 2017 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.34. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.06. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were based on 246 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

We ended the third quarter with $499.4 million in cash and investments compared to $227.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. Our ending cash balance incorporates $307.5 million of gross cash proceeds from the close of the second tranche of the Sirius investment and $150 million of gross cash proceeds from the sale of Ticketfly.

During the quarter, we used $79 million of cash in operating activities. As a reminder, Q3 tends to be a period of heavy cash usage due to the timing of prepayments around the anniversary of our label deals. Additionally, during Q3 we repaid the $90 million balance on our revolver.

I'd now like to address Q4 guidance. From a qualitative perspective, we expect many of the headwinds that constrained ad revenue in Q3 to sustain through Q4. We expect market conditions in retail, CPG, and auto accounts to remain challenging, resulting in continued pressure on our advertising revenues.

Additionally, the MAU trends and ad-tech challenges we face will take some time to address, and will therefore, also impact advertising revenue in Q4. Quantitatively, we expect Q4 total revenue in the range of $365 million to $380 million, the midpoint of which reflects 3.3% growth versus the year ago period when adjusting for Ticketfly, ANZ, and roughly $10 million of political advertising revenue we recognized last Q4.

Our Q4 revenue guidance incorporates continued subscription growth offset by a year-over-year reduction in advertising revenue. With respect to the year-over-year ad revenue trend in Q4, it is important to note that 2016 included significantly better than expected overall ad results and a heavy

political year. Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of a $15 million loss to a $5 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss and that it excludes forecasted stock based compensation expense of approximately $34 million, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $14 million, other expense of approximately $6 million and provision for income taxes of approximately $0.4 million and assumes minimal cash taxes given our net loss position.

The company is currently forecasting a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 32% to 37% for the full year 2017. However, the company is not expected to incur any material cash taxes due to its net operating loss position. Basic shares outstanding for the calendar year 2017 are expected to be approximately 244 million. Basic shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2017 are expected to be approximately 249 million.

I'd like to close by saying that I look forward to working closely with Roger and the rest of the Pandora team as we pursue several key initiatives to expand our audience and enhance monetization. We have great assets from which to build and a strong balance sheet to support growth. Though it's not an overnight process, I believe Pandora is now focused on realistic execution toward a plan that leverages our strengths to achieve sustained profitability and corresponding returns for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call to the operator, who will open the line for your questions. Operator?

Your first question is from Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin Swinburne

Roger, you talk a lot about all the things on your plate and your priorities, but I want to focus on advertising. When you guys look at the various ad buckets you target, audio, national and local display, static, video where is your focus near term? Like what's the priority for you and the company? Where do you see the biggest opportunity for Pandora to take share and then how do you sort of go out and get it where you are today?

Roger Lynch

Yes, thanks Ben. I think the two, I'd say there are two areas of focus. Broadly we compete in digital and we computer in broadcast. On the digital side, that's where a lot of the ad tech investments that I talked about we think will pay dividends but there is also an element of it that really speaks to the broadcast market in that is at the smaller advertiser side broadcast market. We need self-service tools to really be able to serve those advertisers effectively.

Today if you are a $30 million a year advertiser or $100,000 a year advertiser our processes are the same in working with you and they're quite manual. So, we don't really address the smaller advertiser into the market because we don't have self-service tools. So, self-service tools will help us address smaller advertisers which is a substantial market there. And we know that even with existing advertisers we're losing ad dollars from them because of some features and reporting capabilities that they want that we don't provide today.

And so, I think those investments really help across the spectrum of the markets that we compete in for advertising.

Operator

Your next question is from Mark Kelly from Citi.

Mark Kelley

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Can you talk just a little bit about the LPM moving pieces. You mentioned reworking some of your agreement with the labels not sure how much you can add to that comment. And second if you could just talk about Monday's launch of premium features I guess what's your strategy there? How does that complement the Genome Project and more algo-based approaches? Thanks.

Roger Lynch

Yes, I'll take the first as the second part and I'll turn it over to Naveen to talk about the LPM. The - Pandora has historically relied on the music Genome Project and its extensive capabilities in data science to find content for you. And I think it has missed an opportunity in really presenting more curated playlist. I mean, one of the great things about this company is its filled with people who are really passionate and knowledgeable about music. And so, what these playlists do is it really leverages a combination of what we know about music from all the analytical capabilities that we have but also the curators that we have to present playlist and paired station. So, it's not just in premium, each of the playlists, curated playlists in premium comes with a paired station in our other tiers.

To really, I think even better merchandise music to our listeners. And I'll let Naveen take the first question.

Naveen Chopra

Yes, Hi Mark. On the LPM piece, I think specific point we covered in our prepared remarks. But I'll try to give you a little more color. The results that you saw in Q3 on LPM's were really kind of a continuation of some of the dynamics that we talked about last quarter where we are require to incur the expense related to some minimum guarantees that exist against specific subscription tier as many trust do you have in one tier versus another.

And as our forecast for those numbers evolve over time, we accrue the expense based on that. Now that being said, as we expect to continue to make progress towards those threshold over the coming quarters we expect that number to move and as I said I think in Q4, we expect it to come down materially both because we will be getting closer to some of the threshold and then also because we have had a pretty concerted effort to work with some of our content partners to rework how some of those arrangements are structured so that they are on more in line with what our expectations are on the subscription side of the business.

Operator

Your next question is from Barton Crockett from B. Riley FBR.

Barton Crockett

Okay. Thank you for taking the questions. I guess a couple of things I was curious about. One is, I think there's a lot of questioning about how much incremental investment could be required to build up the ad capabilities that Pandora needs to be more competitive?

And Roger, I don't know if you have any kind of early thoughts to kind of frame how large that could be but also the timing. So, I think those of you that some of these investments might also help you cut cost and so might be kind of self-funding. So, how do you think it kind of plays out over time?

Roger Lynch

Yes, Barton. I think, first of all, when I think about investments so first place I want to look to fund these investments internally. Meaning can we shift resources from some areas where we are spending money to the new areas and really look to self-fund from our internal OpEx as the first source for that. But they are not investments, they're are going to provide a quick return for us. It will take some time for them to do it. But as you pointed out, over time I think they've become well more than self-funding because they drive efficiencies on the OpEx side where we can be a lot less manual in the things we do and they drive a lot of benefit on the top line by enabling us to recapture dollars from advertisers that we know were missing because not having some of the reporting capabilities that they want.

So, from a return on investment, it's a slam-dunk in my mind of how to do it. From a payback standpoint, I don't have an answer on how quickly that payback happens. But I can assure you we're looking to figure out how to fund this from internal operating expenses first. Before we think about dipping into balance sheet.

Operator

Your next question is from Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this Don Brown on for Mark. Can you talk about your strategic outlook for the premium product? What long-term subscriber number do you believe you can get to now? And then in terms of the premium subscriber adds you saw in Q3 what percent of those came from an internal mix shift versus new users join the platform. And just a quick follow-up I believe last quarter you said that listeners turned in an average of 26 days per quarter, do you have an update on that figure?

Roger Lynch

Okay. I'll take most of the first part of that multi-pronged question. The strategic outlook I have for subscription in general is really simple. My approach to questions like that is to start with the customer. Start with the listeners and observe what listeners are doing and what they're saying and then try to construct your business model and business case around that. I think trying to fight against the trends of where listeners are going in any business.

If you fight against the trends of your customers that's a losing strategy. So, in the case of music what we're seeing is there is a segment of the market that is moving towards premium subscription services like this. Obviously, it's undeniable. Pandora was late to go after that segment, but now we're in the market, so that with a product that we've launched very recently and is still maturing. I think that there's a lot of upside for that business.

Just because of the market trends of what's happening with listeners, doesn't mean that ad supported or our mid-tier are going way by any means. It just means that there's a rebalancing happening in the market where you'll have a segment which I think will probably in the US at least continue to be the largest segment which will be free listeners. But a fast-growing segment that is interested in more premium subscription tiers.

And so, it's one of the reasons I really like as I mentioned in the beginning the three-tier model that we have been able to address all those segments. Beyond that we're not providing, I'm not able to provide guidance on it, but I do like the premium tier that we have and I think there's considerable upside in the premium tier. Naveen?

Naveen Chopra

Yes, and I'll try to hit the last two parts of the question in terms of the mix shift from plus to premium, we don't break out specific numbers in each tier. But I think, qualitatively what I would tell you is that the number of people going from plus to premium was lower in Q3 then what we saw in Q2 which is expected. We knew that when we first launched the product we would kind of some pent-up demand for people who wanted not only an ad free service but also a fully interactive service and we expect that people will kind of naturally settle into the service that's right for them over time.

And on the engagement front, days active per quarter in Q3 was pretty similar to Q2 so no major changes from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Graham from Canaccord.

Michael Graham

Thank you. Just on audience growth, which is one of your key priorities. It seems like in your prepared comments you are talking mostly about engagement of the existing base and turning the monthly - the quarterly users into monthly users. You didn't talk much about getting new listeners from sort of other sources of music. And I'm just wondering can you talk a little bit about the relative importance of bringing new listeners into the platform and where do you think you'll ultimately be getting those from is it still from traditional radio do you see a real competitive battle brewing with some of the other music services out there just any thoughts on that would be great? Thanks.

Roger Lynch

Sure, Mike. The fact that Pandora has such a large registered listener base means that probably the majority of new listeners it will attract will have been a Pandora listener at some at some point. Just the sheer numbers of it. So re-engaging with previous our lapsed Pandora listeners in important and in my experience the lowest cost of attracting customers generally comes from your former customers.

In terms of attracting new listeners there's a whole bunch of things that I think that we can do in especially as we start to unlock more interactive features in our ad supported tier. So, the ability to work with artists, to work through social media, to promote content that then can be triggered through interactive features in our ad supported tier. I think you it's a large upside opportunity for us to attract listeners whether its former or new listeners into Pandora.

That's the big area of focus for us, it's also a way to attract listeners into obviously our subscription tiers too. And I think all the elements are here to do that, we just need to bring them together. We need to bring in together the data science, the data that we have, the marking technologies, the licensing arrangements we have with our label partners. And I think once we do that, we're going to be able to drive audience growth through that.

Operator

Your next question is from Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs.

Heath Terry

Great, thanks. I guess on the subscriber front, can you give us a sense as you have gotten more experience with consumer usage on the platform just what levels of engagement look like? Obviously, we're seeing overall usage hold steady as ad supported listening declined curious sort of how you would have a sort of what you've agreed into that.

And then, can you give us an idea of what the pipeline for paying subscribers look like, kind of where you are on trials? What kind of conversion rate you've been seeing on trial to pay and what that tells you about sort of where the subscriber trajectory could be going near term?

And then on the ad supported listener hour side of thing, curious as to I mean obviously a lot of discussion on this call around monetization of your ad supported listening hours. But given the rate of decline that you're seeing there what's your -- what's the plan for re engaging listeners within ad supported and getting those hours back up?

Roger Lynch

Okay. There is a lot in there. Let me take some of those points and ask Naveen to help out with some of the others. I don't think we provide the specific data on conversion of trials from - into our subscription tier. So, I'll stay away from that. One thing I will say that was if you look at where the premium level, so call it the $10 subscription tiers are moving within the US. What you see is a big shift that's happened over the last several years to family plans and to student plans.

Today the numbers that we've looked at would suggest that well over 40% of existing subscribers are on these discounted plans in the US and that shift has happened quickly which means that it's very likely that well over half maybe well over 60% of new subscribers are signing up for these discounted plans. Now we don't have those plans today.

Something that Pandora has been working on, but today we don't have a family plan. We don't have a student plan. So, we're probably missing out on maybe as much as two-thirds of the market that are signing up for these plans as we speak today. That's an area of focus for us that I think will help on our subscription tiers and conversion and therefore subscriber growth.

So, this is now the fourth companies I've run and it's had a subscription business, so it's something I'm very familiar with. I'm very comfortable with understanding conversion how you manage the funnel and I'm frankly impressed that the company has been able to achieve the level it has on its premium tier without having some core capabilities within that like those plans. So obviously that's an area of focus, it was an area of focus before I got here. I can believe that it's a big area of focus now that I'm here because I understand how significant and how important it is to attracting or retaining users in that market.

On the ad supported, we have - obviously what Pandora has done well over the last year is to continue to improve its monetization of its existing ad listeners. You saw that in the RPM numbers that Naveen mentioned earlier. What we really need to do is change the trajectory of the listeners in terms of the number of hours as well the sheer number of listeners. And that really comes into what I've talked about in my prepared remarks. I think there is a bunch of ways to do that.

Certainly, new content will be part of it, new content may also help us lower our average content cost. But I think there's a bunch that we can do through smart targeted performance based marketing. We have all of the elements the basic building blocks of that. I just think they haven't yet been brought together in a way to really leverage all these building blocks and so that's a big area of focus that we're going to have and it's not something that's going to turn around immediately because some of that is technology and some of it is building skills internally and building a team with those capabilities. But it's something I am quite confident on the ability to do.

Operator

The next question is from Justin Patterson from Raymond James.

Justin Patterson

Great. Thank you very much and welcome that Pandora Roger. I appreciate that you referred to Pandora as a streaming audio company at the start, you mention non-music content could have benefits to user growth engagement costs. Could you please quantify what non-music content is the percentage of content today, where you think that should be?

And then discuss the puts and take on acquiring content. It seems to me the areas like podcasts or the area that could really benefit from both user discovery and monetization and your very unique platform to solve those problems. Thanks.

Roger Lynch

Justin, I completely agree with you. I think that at the core Pandora will be a music service. But we know that our listeners listen to more things than music. And if I think about what are the core, some of the core assets in competitive advantages we have, well two big ones that come to mind are our scale and our ability to monetize audio content in an ad format. And so, if we can bring those capabilities to bear on other forms of content I think that there's a good opportunity to build value there.

Today Pandora has I'd say done, maybe what we call scaled experiments in non-music content and examples of that would-be podcasts as you mentioned. That's a rapidly growing segment of audio content and Pandora through serial This American Life or our original series Questlove Supreme has done again what I'd call scaled experiments. And scaled because actually they get quite a lot of listening on to these and importantly for the podcast owners help substantially grow their audience and also, we're able to monetize.

It still was less than 2% of our listening, but this was on a couple titles. As you pointed out, one of the core competencies also is discovery and I think bringing those capabilities around content discovery to our scaled audience base and attaching that to our best-in-class but improving with technology monetization engine to me is a smart formula to go after and so podcasts are natural one but you could think about others and we have a new investor obviously in SiriusXM but it was quite a bit about this other type of content and I look forward to working with them on ideas that we may be able to take advantage of together.

Operator

Your next question is from Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks. So, I guess one of the things that Pandora's has really been able to offer as a premium is or is the ability to have create this radio right you just hit play and it goes. Your competitors are getting better at that, I mean how do you think about that still as the competitive selling point of the Pandora service kind of that internet radio where previously your competitors sold subscription but they're also offering radio?

And then secondly, how do you think about as the growth in smart home and home speakers company who sell those favoring their own services? Thanks.

Roger Lynch

Yes. Jason, I think the -- I know and can see that competitors are trying to catch up to us or invest in areas of radio. I frankly don't think anyone comes close to creating the listening experience that Pandora does because we invest a lot and frankly have invested a lot over many years and have a huge data set.

And as I've talked about, actually one of the things that I've been most pleased with and impressed with is the data science capabilities within the company. There is a lot we can leverage there. So, I always expect competitors to improve and try to catch us in this but we're going to keep them in our rear-view mirror in terms of what we can do on radio features. I think that'll continue to be a competitive advantage for a long time for us.

In terms of smart speakers. As I mentioned, we're seeing a lot of growth in that area and we have a situation that exists today where companies that have their own music services will do things to favor their services over third part services. But if you are coming out with a product that is fundamentally an audio product, then you are not embracing the largest visual audio service in the US, you are probably not serving your customers very well.

And so, I think that there will be natural - and there is no one who is dominant in this market of smart speakers. There is a lot of entrants coming in and by the way, just because you use a smart speaker from manufacturer doesn't mean that you listen to only devices produced by that manufacturer.

So being in our own ecosystem, which is the 2000 different devices that we are on and leveraging our scale across listeners who use many different brands, I think we'll continue to have us featured in many of these devices. That doesn't mean there won't be companies that will come out and will do things that are clearly designed to benefit their services, but I think we have some pretty significant advantage in our scale. And our device reach that we have today that that will keep us as a very important audio services on all these devices.

Operator

Your next question is from Matthew Thornton from SunTrust.

Matthew Thornton

Yes, good afternoon thanks for taking the question guys. Roger, I want to come back to the content strategy. Can you maybe talk a little bit about the timeline there when we can start seeing things kind of come together, whether you've got a team put in place going after this. Just any color around just the timeline on how we can think about that?

And then similarly and secondarily around the ad tech investments, you had talked about video, all your pragmatic sell serve. Can you remind us of the progression there and the timeline for each of those and what you hope to accomplish with each of those products that would be helpful? Thanks guys.

Roger Lynch

Sure. On the content strategy, it's obviously something that Pandora has been thinking about for a while that's why they did the deals to license some of the podcast because they did and have brought in the scaled experiments as I mentioned in particularly with serial on This American Life. To do it well we have to bring everything that is the core of Pandora, which is discovery, scale making sure it's available across all of our app and to a broad range of content.

Alright, it's a kind of strategy to try out a few podcasts that are popular. Strategy is let's think of a content offering that's coherent that addresses listener needs but also delights listeners by helping them find content that they didn't even know they wanted to listen to, just like we do on music. So those are things that take some investment to be able to do it the way the Pandora would do it, rather than just putting up a bunch of content into our app and hoping people find it.

So, these are things that throughout 2018 you'll start to see that strategy materialize but it's not something, it's not like we're going to make a big announcement and launch something immediately, it's an area that still requires some investment. On the ad tech side, there is certain elements of programmatic that I think the company has talked about that are launching relatively soon, but areas like self-serve that's the one that requires more investment. There is nothing near term that's going to happen on that front. We've got really some work to do there.

But also, importantly the reporting tools that we need to create for our advertisers so that we can really meet their requirements for just reporting and how they think about ROI but also from our standpoint just lowering the labor intensity of our ad business that exist today. So, these are things that really again. Are things that will happen throughout 2018. There's no silver bullet here that's going to come in and all of a sudden solve all these problems.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ron Josey from JMP Securities.

Ronald Josey

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just as a piggy back to that one Naveen. When we saw some leverage across sales and marketing in G&A this quarter and you talked about it. And I'm curious after the investment ramp that Roger you just talked about around advertising tools and content. Maybe bigger picture, can you talk about where perhaps there might be additional leverage in the model as you set forth with the right content with the right ad tools that drives a more profitable business? Thank you.

Naveen Chopra

Yes, well couple of thoughts on that. I think that most important at the macro level, as I've said before and I continue to believe and I think Roger will agree with this statement too. We see real opportunity to improve operating leverage of the business in the long run. As you heard Roger say, I think there is a phase of continued investment that we're going to need to address some of the things we want to do from an audience and an ad tech perspective.

But I think there is significant return on those investments because they will allow us to grow revenue at a meaningfully higher rate without necessarily corresponding investments in OpEx. I think some of the places where that materializes first and foremost would probably be on the sales and marketing side, there's really two components to that. Today our ability to grow ad revenue is somewhat linear with our ability to put sales people on the street and to continue to grow our client services operation. We'd like to use technology to help those people be more efficient and be able to manage more revenue per head than we do today.

Similarly, we spend a meaningful amount of money on customer acquisition today it's focused on bringing listeners into our ad supported base and then we upsell them from there. But as you heard Roger say, we think we can be significantly more efficient on that front as well and really push the ROI of that investment.

So, I think there's - I'm not - I don't think we are going to put hard numbers around any of those things, but we see very real opportunity to create a leverage.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Egbert from Stifel.

John Egbert

Thanks. So, we saw some marketing materials for the ad business that Pandora recently put out where you noted the daily time spent listening to AM FM radio has fallen by more than one-third over the last 10 years. Yet broadcast ad spend has remained pretty steady in the mid-teens billions of dollars since then. Roger when you started digging into the business and you saw this dynamic in the existing industry what do you determine was the biggest reason why it's been resilient to digital disruption and why Pandora arguably has been able to push its weight in broadcast dollars?

Is it something about the tools you offer? Did you reassess that side of things or is it more ad-load related? What would you come up with there?

Roger Lynch

I think certainly there's an ad-load discrepancy between broadcast radio and Pandora. And while as I mentioned earlier, I think there are some things that we can do again leveraging our data science capabilities to intelligently raise ad-load over time so that in a way that won't materially affect the listener experience. It's never going to be the case that service like Pandora is going to blast people of as many as ads as broadcast radio service does. But we don't need to either because, what we offered that broadcast radio doesn't offer is very specific targeting and ROI measurement and a whole bunch of tools that are going to get a lot better that I think are going to enable us to continue to go after that market.

It is a big market over $15 billion. We have if you look at our share of listening versus our share of ad dollars, you'll see that under index on the ad dollars compared to our listening in Pandora is generally the number one radio station in the vast majority of the major markets in the US. And to me that is I wouldn't say low hanging fruit, I mean like low hanging fruit they're tough competitors but I think there's opportunity to go after more of that $15 billion market.

There are a few things that we need to address, certainly the ease of buying as I talked about. That we need to become an easier company to transact with for advertisers. I think we need to continue our strategy of deploying in-car because that's probably around half of radio listening. And then we have a measurement issue that Neilson Arbitron doesn't measure us today which to me is quite astonishing. Here we are the number one station in the vast majority of the market and they don't measure us. So, you could ask them that question why they don't but I think advertisers would probably appreciate if they would start measuring the number one radio service in lot of these market.

But it does affect our ability to go after some of those dollars because there's still a lot of advertisers who would buy on that currency.

Operator

Your next question is from Dan Salmon from BMO Capital Markets. Your last question at this time, is from Peter Stabler from Wells Fargo Securities.

Peter Stabler

Thanks. A couple of quick ones from me. Can you remind us why premium is not yet rolled out connected devices and auto? Is that related to label agreements and if it is there a light at the end of the tunnel. It seems like a pretty big missed opportunity? And then secondly, just quickly on ad RPM's wondering Naveen if you have a view on where you think those can go assuming you execute on your initiatives around programmatic around self-serve. Do you guys still think that ad RPM's could go to triple digits on a kind of broad national basis? Thank you.

Naveen Chopra

Yes, hi Peter. I'll take probably both of those. With respect to premium on connected devices it's not really a label issue it's really just a simple fact that there is real engineering work to be done and each of those devices is somewhat unique development environment. But we are making progress, I think you will see actually in the very near future premium getting lit up on some important new platforms with more to come throughout 2018.

So, we're I think going to be making some meaningful progress there. On the question of ad RPM's I think the short answer is yes. There are ready segments of our advertising audience that generate RPM's in excess of $100 and that's really obviously a function of who the audience is but also what level of engagement that they have with Pandora. And I think as we move the service on to more devices as we develop new ad formats these are all things that will allow us to improve monetization along with some of the things Roger mentioned in terms of measurement and transaction capability et cetera.

So, I think there is a lot outside from an RPM perspective and we think it'll build nicely over time.

Roger Lynch

Okay. I think that wraps up the call. So, thank you everyone for the questions, and as I mentioned earlier in the prepared statement. I joined Pandora with an understanding of the challenges that the company had and frankly it's one of the reasons I joined. I took a look at the challenges and thought these are things that we can solve and I have experience in solving challenges like this and it's a business that has I think a fantastic set of assets on which to build.

So, I'm really looking forward to addressing these. As I mentioned, there is not a silver bullet, but there is a path forward to address all these. And I also look forward to engaging more of the financial community over time. So, thank you again for joining the call and I think the operator can take us back to Pandora Radio Station.

[Call ends abruptly]

