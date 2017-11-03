Enjoying An Apple On A Roll, Please; Why One Share May Cost $300

The internals of the results were impressive, with all non-iPhone lines showing strong yoy gains and with the company growing well internationally.

Q1 guidance was largely in line, but could be a "beat" depending on how supplies of the iPhone X go versus expectations.

Introduction - why doesn't everybody "get" Apple's greatness by now?

One of the analysts in the Q&A (Steve Milunovich) following Apple's (AAPL) prepared remarks in the conference call had the temerity to ask Tim Cook whether, now that AAPL was innovating again in the iPhone X with Face ID and AR (augmented reality), was it going to finally gain more share from Android. Tim Cook's response was especially telling. He said that he had been with AAPL for 20 years, and the company had been underrated the entire time.

That is a good thing for patient shareholders. This idea is actually an investment thesis that Warren Buffett propounded. In one of the books on Buffett I read in the 90s, he said that his favorite sort of stock was one that stayed undervalued for long periods of time, so that he could continue accumulating it. Eventually, it would rise to or above fair value. Owning an undervalued stock (more on that in the final section) provides a margin of safety during difficult times, and it also allows the company to repurchase shares at attractive cash-on-cash yields.

So here we are, with AAPL having closed the after-hours session just over $173, up $5 from the all-time closing high (except for this week) of $168.11, and I am updating the case I made recently that relative to other high quality investment choices, AAPL is worth $300 or more right now.

Now, the internals of the Q4 Summary Data join with comments made by Tim Cook both in the prepared remarks and Q&A to make me believe that AAPL has the wind at its back as much as ever. This is just my two cents, but I've been watching AAPL closely for many a year, and I rate this as one of the most attractive growth inflection points ever, because of the product and geographic diversity. (And that's without any new product intro, and with AAPL, you really never know what is coming next.)

Here are the most important details; I will get to some minor points about the overall sales and EPS numbers from the basic press release later.

All AAPL's major divisions are large companies, and all are on a roll

We can look at today as if it is some point in the 90s when there were a bunch of tech horsemen. If you are my age or somewhat younger, you know their names. Today, two newbies, Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), are among today's horsemen. Amazon.com (AMZN) remains from that era. So does a resurgent Microsoft (MSFT). Apple was on some but not all lists in the 90s, but now I will suggest that it is so big and so dominant that if one ignores the iPhone, AAPL has two and soon possibly three other "horsemen" within it.

I will go through them one by one. The reason I think of it this way is that we all know what we think of the new iPhones. So that's "in" the stock based on yours and my current state of knowledge. But earnings reports are supposed to tell us what we do not know.

(Note, this article was completed save for my final edit before the Seeking Alpha transcript of the conference call was out. The data points mentioned come from my contemporaneous notes taken during the call. Please double check any numbers before relying on them.)

To begin with respect for age:

The Mac rolls on, gains market share

I was chatting with Mrs. DoctoRx over dinner about watching the Super Bowl at her aunt's house nearly 34 years ago, and on came a commercial featuring a scantily clad young women who busted up a screen that was showing "Big Brother" intoning to a room of "androids" (pun intended, though Big Brother stood for IBM (IBM)). That was the Mac commercial; it made an impression on me at the time. And here we are nearly 34 years later, and almost uniquely amongst tech gadgets, the Mac and its variants continue to improve and grow under the same brand name. It's an amazing achievement.

The Mac was supposed to have been crushed by Windows, but a few years ago, Tim Cook pushed back at a Q&A who referenced the standard numbers about the Mac's market share. Cook said that AAPL thought the Mac's market share in units was higher than single digits, because wherever he went, he saw lots of Macs in use. Whatever the right proportion is, Wintel is dead and the Mac is gaining unit market share. In Q4, Macs sold 5.4 million units, generating $7.2 B in revenue. Year over year, these were up 10% in units and an impressive 25% in revenues. Meanwhile, PC sales have been stagnant after a period of decline.

The Mac has gotten hot again. Higher capacity computers would appear to have a permanent role in our digital lives. Small form stuff has lots of limitations.

So it's interesting to speculate on what this durable product line might be worth if valued as a separate company. Adobe (ADBE), with an $87 B market cap, had sales in 2016 of $5.8 B. The Mac beat that in one quarter.

The Mac is gaining share in many countries across the world as well in the US. If its share is higher in units, and yet higher than that in dollars, then its profit share gain should be higher yet. The Mac is also gaining share in the business world, AAPL reported.

When I was a moderator on the AAPL-oriented Braeburn Forum, I periodically made the suggestion that the Mac was an undervalued part of the AAPL business and stock market story. That idea was not especially popular, but I stand by it.

It's the high tech big Mac. Who knows: might it outlive the iPad? Even the iPhone? I think the franchise has a large lifetime market value and that Mr. Market is undervaluing it. I think that the Mac line is a "horseman" that could do big sales numbers in coming years.

The iPad is back

When the iPad began seriously disappointing a few years ago, the optimistic explanation was that the early iPads lasted nearly forever. The pessimistic interpretation was, of course, that cheap Android tablets were going to drive the iPad into a niche product for the rich or for AAPL devotees.

I think the optimists were correct. Our iPad 2 lasted years, and it still works well enough that we might give it to our 4-year grandson soon. Our iPad Pro is a beautiful, amazing machine. Tim Cook reminded us that the iPad Pro packs more computing power than many PCs. Our loyalty to the iPad is 100% certain. This is absolutely the norm. Just on iPads alone, our little household has a substantial lifetime franchise value to AAPL. This sort of brand loyalty is difficult for analysts to measure, and therefore contributes to my comfort level owning the stock.

The iPad generated $4.8 B in revenues in Q4, up 14% yoy on an 11% gain in unit sales to an annualized rate of 41 million.

Exactly how the iPad is going to evolve, and fit in between large iPhones and small laptops is to be determined. It's a nice problem to have.

The iPad is also on a roll. User satisfaction is off the charts, in the 95% range according to ChangeWave Research. AAPL reports that the iPad's market share has risen from 47% to 57% yoy (I believe that is in the US, and in units).

Quality is winning out in tablets. I expect businesses to buy iPads at a more rapid pace, and that the partnership with Accenture (ACN) is going to help.

The Mac and iPad lines together produced $12 B in sales... in one quarter. Ignoring seasonality, that's $48 B annualized. This number is already getting within shouting distance of IBM's projected sales of $79 B for 2018.

While it might be a stretch to call the iPad a horseman in its own right, as AAPL continues its global growth and continues to penetrate the enterprise, it can become one.

Then there are services.

Services are accelerating

It is all the other stuff, the Mac and the iPad, and services. This includes, quoting AAPL, "revenue from Digital Content and Services [the App Store etc.], AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services."

Services generated $8.5 B in Q4. This makes then, collectively, a large company, and they are growing rapidly. In Q3, their revenues were $7.27 B. Excluding the $640 MM favorable adjustment in this Q4, revenues in Q4 were $7.86 B. That's an 11% qoq increase. With compounding, annualized that's right around a 50% growth rate. Apple Music grew 75% yoy, for example, and the App Store had record sales, growing twice as fast as Google Play and gaining share. The third leading contributor to services, iCloud, saw double-digit revenue growth. And, without numbers, we have learned what was no surprise, that Apple Pay is "soaring."

Services carry higher profit margins than hardware. Excluding that one-time adjustment, services grew revenues 24% yoy. This is about twice as fast as the rest of AAPL grew revenues.

Services are a tech horseman. As they grow rapidly, either AAPL's margins will improve, or it can spend more on other growth areas without sacrificing margins.

In other words, as services grow in importance within AAPL, its relative P/E should expand. Perhaps Mr. Market has not fully reacted to this story yet.

Other products - becoming significant, and growing

AAPL defines these as "Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, iPod touch and Apple-branded and third-party accessories."

Wearables saw sales up 75% yoy, at $3.23 B. This was up 36% yoy and an impressive 18% qoq.

This is another segment to watch. The untethered Apple Watch is going to set the world on fire, in my humble opinion. How that will translate to dollars in a couple of years remains to be seen, but if any device can slow the growth of the iPhone just a little, it should be a product that AAPL designs and sells.

Interim summary

Yes, in a sense it's mostly about the iPhone, but in a bigger sense, it's about the entire ensemble. Just in this slower quarter, typically AAPL's weakest after Q3, the non-iPhone revenues were $21 B. Adjusting for typical seasonality, that might translate to $90 B annually. So, "the rest" of AAPL is not only larger in sales than IBM, it's not that much smaller than all of GOOGL or MSFT.

Then there's the iPhone.

The iPhone in Q4 and going forward

The iPhone did fine in Q4, given that the world was waiting for the new stuff.

Unit sales were up 3% yoy; revenues were up 2% yoy. China has begun growing again, and India is growing rapidly from a very small base. I am impressed by the flexibility and creativity that AAPL has shown in broadening its iPhone lines (I argued five years ago on Braeburn that this was a necessity to compete in the rest of the world, keeping Android in check as much as possible).

One can buy an iPhone for under $400, which most consumers can afford in much of the world. On the high end, when an analyst asked if AAPL was in a comfort zone for many consumers with the $1000+ pricing on the X, Tim Cook responded that in the US, carriers are offering $33/month plans for it. Plus, people may receive hundreds of dollars for a used iPhone if they have purchased it. I have no worries about the pricing on the X. I am mentally pedal to the metal on global demand for the X.

As you know by now, AAPL is keeping its mouth shut about supplies of the X. Personally - this is just me - I've never had a minute's worry about this issue. I've been through the AAPL worry ("FUD") cycle far too many times to doubt that in its own time, production will rise to meet demand. If production is a little slow to ramp, well, a product's (temporary) absence makes the heart grow fonder, no?

A question I did not expect to be asked, and which was not asked, was how long it will take Android manufacturers to catch up with Face ID, AR, portrait pictures, etc. I have read widely divergent opinions from "experts" on these topics. We will just have to see, and see how well they can compete with AAPL, which certainly has a cadence to improve on the X year after year.

In any case, my own view of the new iPhones is simple: the 8 is great, and the X is a perfect 10.

Tim Cook did point out that the iPhone 8s immediately became AAPL's best-selling iPhone up their release, and have stayed #1 every week since then: so much for the analysts and their "field checks" and the worrying that the 7 was more popular than the 8.

So my opinion is that the iPhone line is poised to take unit share from Android phones in the years ahead.

Intangibles and international

My feeling about AAPL had been that in the first couple of years after Steve Jobs passed away in 2011, AAPL was in a sense running on emotion, adrenaline, and the products that he had overseen. I was just not sure about Tim Cook. Now I will venture an opinion that by the evidence, he is a great CEO.

AAPL is growing internationally and gaining share with various physical products and services in the US and in a diverse group of countries. The whole enterprise could have stumbled along after a certain respectful time period had gone by after Steve Jobs died, with people then scattering and retiring, starting their own companies, etc. But nothing like that has happened. One top software executive was asked out, the "wrong" head of Retail was hired and quickly shown the door to be replaced by a superstar (and next CEO is one rumor), and the veterans carry on.

This is one impressive achievement, and now everything that is coming from AAPL is coming from Tim Cook's company. It is difficult enough carrying on with such a successful enterprise, but succeeding Steve Jobs was an extra burden. With AAPL in the Dow (DIA), this former IBM'er may be just what the doctor ordered.

And speaking of Dow stocks, membership has its privileges. When AAPL was up-and-coming, it was not all that many years ago that many analysts still considered that it just made high tech toys. It was common to actually believe the Steve Ballmer line that the iPhone would go nowhere (his first mistake) and then that MSFT would crush it (his second iPhone mistake). And of course, by now, there would be ten bazillion Android devices seeding the solar system, while iOS would be a niche product for fanboys. This is what helped allow AAPL, the stock, to perform so well: there was so much disbelief.

Now, as a giant member of the Dow, all that talk has been disproven (not that there are any guarantees longer term). So as Accenture wants to partner with AAPL, GE (GE) can take its 300,000 strong workforce to Macs from PCs, and no one will worry they are "taking a chance."

AAPL's giant Dow status is a big positive intangible. Size matters. Size, success and Dow membership create their own reality distortion field.

A word on Q4

This is almost an afterthought, because I thought that the internals mattered most rather than the aggregate sales and earnings numbers. If iPhone sales had been a little weaker, it would not have mattered. As it happened, EPS were $2.07, a 20 cent per share beat to consensus. However, the one-time $640 MM favorable adjustment to services probably added about 9 cents per share, so I'd adjust down to EPS of $1.98 (I think that is valid). I would also adjust sales down to just below $52 B for Q4, but that remains a record.

Going forward, I calculated Q4 guidance as being around consensus, perhaps $3.80 per share. It's not precisely clear how to interpret that, because AAPL would say nothing about production rates for the X.

Risks

All the usual seen with tech stocks and our generally high market valuations.

Concluding remarks

For readers who are new to stocks and especially who are new to how AAPL has historically traded, my observation is that it is really, really difficult to time. You can love it, love the valuation and the growth story, and be right, but the traders can make you suffer - sometimes for evanescent reasons.

I therefore take a very quantitative and simple-minded view of this stock once I am satisfied that it is continuing to develop a growing line of great, commercially attractive products and services, but that it will roll them out on its own pace and without warning.

Here are some numbers I am using:

Now that we have seen the latest non-iPhone sales trends and all the other superlatives that AAPL managed to throw into its prepared remarks, I am a little blown away by how strong they are. Thus I venture to project $12/share for CY 2018 (not FY), which is a little above consensus as it existed going into the earnings report.

Then I look at the P/E on the S&P 500 (SPY), which I peg as 21X 2018 EPS. AAPL only reports GAAP, so any lower P/E projections for the SPY you may have seen may well have been non-GAAP. But even with double-digit EPS gains for the SPY, it is so highly-valued that it's at 21X optimistic 2018 EPS. (These EPS numbers are based on the Street consensus as tabulated by S&P.)

If AAPL were to earn $12 per share next calendar year, which may or may not be optimistic, then trading at the projected market multiple of 21X would put its fair value right now around $250.

Yet I think that with good or great momentum in various geographies and across every product line, AAPL deserves at a minimum to trade at a 10% premium to the SPY. That would take fair value to $277. But then, AAPL is rich in net cash and marketable securities, and almost no other company in the SPY is similarly well-endowed. So a further straightforward adjustment for net cash would get fair value for AAPL to around $300.

The point of this exercise is not to say that AAPL will rise into the $200s imminently. It's that Warren Buffett's team put a great deal of effort into researching his commitment to AAPL stock. The values really are there, and his team is smarter and better informed than I am, so I suspect the exercise shown above is one of the numerous ways that Mr. Buffett got comfortable with another tech-area large investment.

Since projections can be wrong, a double check on the above is to look at historical numbers:

As matters stand, the TTM GAAP P/E of the SPY is around 24X. Depending on how AAPL opens Friday, it will likely be in the 18-19X TTM P/E range. Adjusting for its cash stash would take the P/E a good deal lower than that, perhaps 17X.

That looks way too cheap relative to the SPY.

Final conclusion: AAPL looks like a raging bargain here relative to the SPY, though the SPY is high. AAPL's widely-ignored "other" business lines collectively comprise a giant company, and all those lines are growing strongly, some explosively. The one segment that barely grew in Q4 was the iPhone, which could be on the verge of a highly successful multi-product launch.

The company has a highly experienced, seemingly cohesive management team; the CEO is a 20-year company veteran handpicked by Steve Jobs to succeed him. All this is being accomplished in what for now is the greatest secular growth area of the US and global economy, which have returned to solid growth.

And an investor gets this for perhaps 1/4 off the trailing market multiple?

Final conclusion: AAPL appears undervalued relative to the general stock market. Adjusted for its many financial and other strengths, its undervaluation looks to be that much greater. There are no guarantees in the markets, but the months ahead could be a lot of fun.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

