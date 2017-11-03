Financial Engines (FNGN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 02, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Analysts

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you all for being on today's call.

Before we get started, I need to remind everyone that part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding our operating metrics, our business strategies including marketing, sales, and pricing strategies, initiatives and investments, our stock repurchase program, anticipated expenses and tax rate, growth opportunities, regulatory matters, business and industry trends, our competitive position, rollout and adoption of our new products and services, the impact of adoption of our products and services, the potential impact of any of the foregoing on our business and operating results and the financial outlook for 2017 and 2018.

These statements are based on what we expect as of this conference call as well as current market and industry conditions, financial and otherwise, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes that might arise after this call.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or plans, and therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on them. We refer all of you to our SEC filings for more detailed discussions of these risks that could impact our future operating results and financial conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that we will make some references to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. You will find supplemental data in our press release, which reconciles our non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results.

Now, I would like to handover the call to Larry Raffone, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thanks, Craig. Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you can join us. On today's call, I'm going to provide updates on our Q3 performance and progress with key initiatives, and introduce our new CFO, Craig Foster, who will review our Q3 2017 financial results and our outlook for 2017 and 2018.

But first, let's look at our numbers for the third quarter. I am pleased with the solid execution of our growth strategies that continued into the third quarter of 2017. Revenue increased 9% to $122.2 million in Q3, compared to $112.4 million a year ago. Net income more than doubled, increasing 116% to $15.4 million in Q3, compared to $7.1 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share increased 118% to $0.24 in Q3, compared to $0.11 a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 16% to $0.36 in Q3, compared to $0.31 cents a year ago, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $42.4 million in Q3, compared to $36.3 million a year ago. Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

In addition to our financial performance, we report quarterly on some important operating metrics including assets under management, assets under contract, total clients, and enrollment rates. Please refer to our SEC filings for definitions of these operating metrics.

As of September 30, total assets under management reached $160.2 billion, a 19% increase from $134.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016. This includes defined contribution AUM of $148.1 billion and IRA and taxable AUM of $12.1 billion. Assets under contract increased by 14% to $1.18 trillion from $1.04 trillion a year ago. Total clients utilizing professional management services grew to 1,040,000 and the average asset enrollment rate across all employer plans was 12.5%.

We continue to expand the number of retirement plan sponsors we serve. At the end of the third quarter, we had 743 plan sponsors for professional management was available, representing over 9.8 million plan participants. As of September 30, 2017, Financial Engines had been hired by 150 of the Fortune 500 companies to help their employees.

I am pleased and encouraged by the AUM flows we saw in the quarter. Our strong asset growth in 2017 demonstrates the demand for our services. We saw our total AUM reach $160.2 billion, up over 19% from a year ago. And in Q3, net new assets was $4.2 billion, a 50% increase from a year ago. In Q3, our AUM increased by $7.9 billion from new clients using professional management and the ongoing contributions from both clients and employers into the 401(k) plan and other accounts, which is up 20% from a year ago. Asset flows in the retail channel continue to be strong in Q3 2017 from rebranding the retail locations, referral from a call center to a local advisor where appropriate, and the continued growth in the financial markets.

In Q3, IRA and taxable assets reached $12.1 billion, up 19% from a year ago. Overall, the growth in total AUM was due to the typically strong seasonal variation that we generally see in Q3 from the high volume of campaigns, increasing contributions from existing clients, and ongoing enrollment. We continue to focus our efforts on converting assets under contract in the workplace into assets under management by improving communications and the user experience as well as expanding the services we offer to attract new clients. During the year, we have increased our marketing spend and we believe this is beginning to play out in the higher overall enrollment rate that we've been achieving in 2017.

For Q3 2017, our overall asset enrollment increased to 12.5%, up from 11.9% a year ago. We continue to make solid progress with our client retention efforts. In Q3, our AUM decreased by $1.6 billion due to voluntary cancellations in the quarter. This represents a 1% of our average daily AUM. We are pleased with our year-to-date voluntary cancellation rate in both the workplace and retail channels. We believe many of the programs we've invested in that nurture the relationships with clients and prospective clients as well as stability in the financial markets have contributed to our stronger voluntary client retention rate in each quarter of 2017. Regarding our involuntary cancellations, our AUM decreased about $1.9 billion in the quarter or 1.3% of our average daily AUM. Most of the asset outflows in the involuntary cancellation segment are individuals withdrawing their savings from their 401(k). The individual component of involuntary cancellations reflects a broader trend in the financial services industry where more 401(k) assets are leaving plans than coming in. While this is a headwind for AUM growth, it also represents an opportunity: expanding our services with Personal Advisor that is portable outside the workplace environment may help reduce involuntary cancellations.

Also, for employers who may be making staffing decisions and offering their employees voluntary buyout packages, we have established a program that allows employees to meet with an advisor to evaluate their financial options related to their pension and 401(k) savings. Although not widely deployed, it is an available solution for sponsor clients facing corporate actions and the program increases our value proposition for our plan sponsor clients, while giving us the opportunity to expand our relationships with individuals leaving the plan sponsor.

Now, let's have a closer look at our long term strategy and the steps we took over the quarter to execute on our plan. During Q3, we continued to deliver profitable growth while being squarely focused on the execution of our long-term strategy to develop deeper relationships with our clients across all markets and increase our total addressable market. Our proprietary advice technology platform, combined with our connections to the industry leading 401(k) plan providers enable us to deliver high quality, scalable investment advice to millions of Defined Contribution participants on a cost efficient basis.

Since 1998, when we launched our online investment advice service, we have been the leading provider of technology-enabled financial advisory services in the workplace. According to Cerulli Associates, Financial Engines is the largest advice provider in the workplace and larger than all of our competitors combined. The industry and media often identify Financial Engines as the first investment advisor to use technology in a meaningful way to reach the masses. Since our founding, we have continuously broadened our capabilities and technology to reach new markets.

In 2004, we expanded our capabilities with the launch of our managed accounts service, which was a new, higher touch service that resonated with a different demographic than online advice. When we initially launched managed accounts, we successfully used strategic pricing incentives, including reducing the platform fee revenue in order to open a new market and introduce a higher margin service. Strong plan sponsor demand in our new robust full suite offering that included both online advice and managed accounts was a catalyst to expand our total addressable market by adding new plan provider partners to our distribution network. With this successful strategy, adoption of the managed account service by both plan sponsors and plan participants accelerated our growth and transformed our business.

By 2015, we recognized that we had to expand our breadth of services beyond the 401(k). In 2016, we acquired The Mutual Fund Store. Combining the Mutual Fund Store's retail expertise with Financial Engines' technology and institutional quality methodology, we rapidly launched a new comprehensive financial advisory service that included IRA and taxable asset management capabilities, financial planning, and a network of face-to-face advisors known as Personal Advisor. The acquisition broadened our service offering to include online advice, managed accounts for the 401(k), and Personal Advisor for total portfolio management and also created an opportunity for us to work with retail investors.

As we saw with managed accounts in 2004, we believe the Personal Advisor service will again help us to develop deeper relationships with clients and increases our total addressable market in the workplace and retail channels. While Financial Engines has historically been known for retirement advice in the workplace, we are rapidly moving beyond that and positioning Financial Engines as the financial adviser, by providing comprehensive financial planning and total portfolio management in both the workplace and retail channels, which substantially increases our total addressable market.

According to Deloitte, Americans have total investable assets worth $35 trillion dollars, which are estimated to go to $64 trillion by 2030. You can imagine the opportunity now to take the workplace relationship and extend it. Today, our primary target is Defined Contribution assets, but with broader capabilities we believe we can add IRA and taxable assets in a more significant way across all markets. Ultimately, it is our strategy to develop deeper relationships with our clients, which we believe will drive AUM and top-line growth. Our long-term plan is to further invest in the areas where we can provide access and management across an individual's total portfolio and where we will increase our total addressable market.

Let me share with you a few important steps we took over the quarter to support our long-term strategy. First, we continue to see good momentum with our new offering, Personal Advisor. The Defined Contribution industry is rapidly changing and plan sponsors are beginning to recognize the value they can provide their employees by providing more holistic financial advice beyond the workplace plan. We are encouraged by the early indicators and we will continue to strategically roll out the service with select plan sponsors.

As you recall from my Q2 update, Ford Motor Company, a $15 billion retirement plan was our first mega-sized plan to offer our new full suite of services to their plan participants. Through the campaigns, ongoing programs and our onsite access to participants at Ford, we believe we can become part of the fabric of the Ford community. Each rollout gives us an opportunity to refine our participant marketing strategy as we learn more about what resonates with individuals. For Ford, we developed some new marketing assets that can be leveraged for future rollouts. We are pleased with the execution of our communication plan at Ford and we expect their engagement efforts will translate into new AUM over the next year and beyond.

In addition to Ford, the Boeing Company is expanding the financial wellbeing services Financial Engines offers to 401(k) plan participants and adding Personal Advisor. We're excited to be planning a launch for all of Boeing's U.S. employees in early 2018. The Boeing Company's 401(k) plan is one of the largest and the highest rated plans in the country and we look forward to offering their participants a broader set of services and choices that more individuals can get at a level of help that is tailored to their unique needs.

Also, Personal Advisor momentum continues with new sales. We are strategically including the broader set of services and new marketing where a plan sponsor's footprint has significant overlap with existing advisor locations. New capabilities give our sales team a new value proposition to present to prospective plan sponsors. In addition to progress with Personal Advisor, we are exploring opportunities to expand our strategic alliances. As I have said, we will be increasing our focus and investment in the areas where we can establish deeper relationships with clients and market our full set of advisory services.

And we are now in active conversations to expand our distribution channel into the small and mid plan size market, which are potentially new markets for Financial Engines. With a broader reach among plan providers, we also increase our portability at both the sponsor and participant level, which may help our retention efforts.

The early indicators from our broader set of services are encouraging, which gives us confidence to continue to increase our investment and our long-term strategy. In 2017, we were pleased to have made investments in the business, while still expanding margins. Now, we're at a stage where we have solid building blocks in place and we want to begin to widen them into new markets.

What this means for 2018 is that we'll be making more aggressive investments in the areas that are most closely linked to AUM growth. First, we will continue to invest in personal advisor in order to expand our capabilities and managing IRA and taxable assets, financial planning and wellness programs.

Second, we plan to invest in marketing, branding and client acquisition capabilities and further develop the retail channel. Third, we will evaluate opportunities and invest in expanding our total addressable market. Fourth, we will broaden and upgrade our retail service offering. And finally fifth, we will add more advisor coverage, regionally, and in our call center to serve a growing client base.

We also plan to be disciplined with expenses and find leverage within the business by cutting back on areas that show lower return on investments and we are making meaningful steps to lock in long-term relationships and expand our total addressable market. The benefit from these initiatives will take time to migrate to the system, but we believe these are the right actions for the long-term growth of the business.

Both revenue and margin growth will be under pressure in 2018 as we establish various marketing and sales strategies, including pricing packages to grow our AUM. Expected growth may be offset by these pricing strategies, but we believe the tradeoff can; one, allow us to more broadly market our holistic services that provide us better economics; two, help us gain greater access to participants; and three, produce a competitive advantage by establishing long-term relationships with sponsors.

Ultimately, we measure our progress by our growth in AUM. I am pleased with the acceleration in our AUM growth over the last few quarters, especially with IRA and taxable assets. We believe strongly in our business and we are convinced that it makes sense for us to invest in strategies that can help assure the stability of our AUM base and that gives us the best opportunity to roll out new services that can support higher margins in our marketplace.

Toward that end, we expect to rollout various marketing and sales strategies, including pricing packages that we expect to solidify our long-term growth prospects, but that will put pressure on our short-term revenue and margin growth in 2018. All of these measures are designed to promote longer term revenue and margin growth. Although it is difficult to forecast nearly five quarters out, we believe that short term impact of these investments in our growth opportunities could constrain our top-line revenue growth rate in 2018, given our assumptions about market conditions.

I believe it is critical for us to continue to prudently invest in our long-term strategy and stay ahead of competitive threats. We know that total addressable market is large and expanding and we believe there is a significant market opportunity in front of us. Our strategy is designed to monetize these opportunities, enhance our market leadership position in the workplace and maintain absolute AUM dollar growth and focus on the long game.

Before I wrap up, I also want to add, we will continue to prudently allocate capital. Today, we announced a $60 million stock repurchase program. When we think about capital allocation, we focus on maintaining strong financial liquidity to demonstrate financial strength to our business partners, ensuring we have financial resources to continue to organically invest in the business, opportunistically capitalize on acquisitions that strategically fit into our long-term growth strategy and returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases when appropriate.

And with that update, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Craig Foster, to discuss our financial results in more detail. But before I do, please let me give a brief introduction to Craig. The search for our new CFO was longer than I had hoped because I was seeking a particular skill set to help take the company to the next level. Craig has deep roots in Silicon Valley with tech companies. He demonstrated strength in optimizing and growing businesses and years of investment banking experience, which I believe helps sets us up nicely for our next phase of profitable growth. I believe he is the right person at the right time for Financial Engines.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Craig.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thank you, Larry, for the kind words. Throughout my career, I've gravitated towards firms with technology differentiation and Financial Engines is no different. I am looking forward to help optimize the company for the next phase of growth in revenue diversity and I sincerely appreciate the warm welcome I've received from the management team, the analysts, and the broader investment community.

And now let's review our numbers for the third quarter. Total revenue increased 9% to $122.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $112.4 million in the prior year, primarily driven by growth in professional management revenue. Professional management revenue increased 11% to $114.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $102.6 million in the prior year third quarter driven by growth in AUM, which reached to $160.2 billion at the end of the third quarter compared to $134.4 billion at the end of the prior year third quarter.

The increase in AUM was primarily driven by new assets from new and existing clients and market performance, partially offset by cancellations and withdrawals. In addition, there was a decrease in the average fees due to factors that have a varying impact and applicability from period to period. These include fee reductions due to account balances and enrollments reaching price break thresholds, as well as fee changes during contract renegotiations.

Platform and other revenue decreased by 17% to $8.2 million in the third period of 2017 compared with $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. This decrease was primarily due to a contract change which eliminated account servicing fees as of January 1, 2017, as well as the elimination of franchise royalty revenue as we acquired all franchises as of October 2016.

Expenses decreased by $3.7 million or 4% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016. This decrease was due primarily to a loss on reacquired franchisee rights incurred during the third quarter of 2016.

Increases in employee related costs, including wages and cash incentive compensation, driven by head count growth and higher compensation were mostly offset by decreases in consulting and professional service expenses, as well as decreases in a variety of other expenses.

Cost of revenue increased 6% to $53.3 million for the quarter compared to $50.2 million for the prior year third quarter due primarily to an increase in employee related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in data connectivity fees due primarily to contract modifications and sponsor conversions from advised to sub-advised. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue decreased to 44% in the third quarter of 2017 from 45% in the third quarter of 2016.

Research and development expenses increased to $10.8 million for the quarter, up 12% from $9.6 million in the prior year third quarter. As a percentage of revenue, R&D remained constant at 9% in the third quarters of 2016 and 2017.

Sales and marketing expense decreased to $19.9 million for the quarter, down 8% from $21.7 million in the prior year due primarily to a decrease in the consulting expenses, as there was a brand integration project in the third quarter of 2016. There was also an increase in the amounts received for support of marketing and client acquisition efforts, partially offset by an increase in advertising expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 16% in the third quarter of 2017 from 19% in the third quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expense decreased to $8.9 million for the quarter, down 20% from $11.2 million in the prior year third quarter, due mainly to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense due to employee terminations as well as a decrease in consulting and professional expenses as a greater acquisition related expenses were incurred in the third quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased from 7% in the current period to 10% in the third quarter of 2016.

Income from operations as a percentage of revenue increased to 21% for the third quarter of 2017 from 10% in the prior period third quarter. Our effective tax rate increased to 39% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 38% in the prior year quarter.

Net income increased 116% to $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share increased 118% to $0.24 per share in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $0.11 per share a year ago.

As many of you know, we look at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our financial performance and is one of the metrics we use to determine employee cash incentive compensation. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the elements of profitability that can be most directly impacted by our employees.

Our management believes this metric motivates executives to focus on profitable growth. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information about our operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding and evaluation of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future.

These adjustments to GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results, trends and performance. Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increase to $42.4 million, up 17% from $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2016. We incurred approximately $1 million of the acquisition related expenses in the third quarter of 2017. These expenses were added back to net income in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. The related tax effect adjustment was calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate of 38.2%. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased 16% to $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2017 compared with $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2016.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and the acquisition related expenses as well as their related tax effects are being added back to GAAP net income to compute non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS.

As of September 30, 2017, we had a total cash and cash equivalents of $197.7 million compared to $118.8 million as of September 30, 2016. We expect to finish 2017 with the cash and cash equivalents balance in the range of $230 million to $235 million, everything else being equal.

On October 31, 2017, Financial Engines, board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on January 5, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business December 14, 2017.

On October 24, 2017, Financial Engines, board of directors approved a stock repurchase program under which it may begin purchasing up to $60 million worth of our common stock over the next 12 months. Any stock repurchases may be made at times and in such amounts as the management deems appropriate. The timing and amount of stock repurchased, if any, will depend on a variety of factors including stock price, market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements and any additional constraints related to material inside information the company may possess. The repurchase is expected to be funded by available working capital.

Now on to our outlook for 2017. Based on the closing levels of financial markets on October 27, 2017 under typical market conditions, we estimate 2017 revenue to be in the range of $479 million to $483 billion. 2017 GAAP net income to be approximately $56 million and 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $158 million, plus or minus $1 million. We remain positive on our assets under management growth, as well as our strong cash generation.

Our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin is 32.4%. We remain committed to achieving non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 33%, which represents about a 100-basis point expansion year-over-year. In Q3, there were 64.6 million fully diluted weighted shares outstanding.

Our earnings release has a table that reconciles our estimated GAAP net income to our outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. We encourage investors to utilize the percentage breakdown of our aggregate portfolios provided in our earnings release to estimate market sensitivities as international equity and bond market performance may deviate substantially from the S&P 500's performance. The recommended indices are the Russell 3000 for domestic equities, the EFA Index for international equities and the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index for bonds.

And now, let me provide our first outlook for 2018. We are focused primarily on driving assets under management growth by developing deeper relationships with our clients and expanding our total addressable market. And in 2018, we will continue to invest in these areas that are demonstrating a solid return on investment and are linked closely to our assets under management growth as Larry discussed earlier. We expect to show top-line revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin stability and strong cash generation in 2018, while investing in future growth opportunities.

We see opportunities to reallocate some of our traditional spend into initiatives that will allow us to bring technology solutions to market faster and increasing awareness of our target segments. We will be taking the rest of 2017 to finalize our financial plan and evaluate opportunities that advance our long-term growth strategy. Based on our current indications and taking into account industry trends, we estimate that 2018 revenue growth may be in the range of 5% to 8% and we plan to maintain our non-GAAP adjusted margins in 2018.

And with that, operator, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. First question comes from Bob Napoli with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Good afternoon. This is actually Brian Hogan in for Bob.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Hey, Brian.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. A quickest question, I start off with the pricing. You're reducing pricing, how much of that is actually competitive pressures? How much of that is actually, proactively you've seen market opportunities? I mean you've had some pretty good AUM growth, enrollment growth, if you will. So, I guess, why does there's (31:20) step back to expand your addressable market? It's massive the way it is. I know you're going after the small markets. I know there's a lot here in this question, but just trying to understand the pricing initiatives here?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Sure.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

And then, on top of that, is there – the revenue growth of 5% to 8%, is that with typical markets or is that absent any market appreciation?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Great. Okay. So let me try to summarize your – the first part of that. There were a lot in there. Kind of it was like what makes up the pricing pressure. It is a little bit of, what have you seen and maybe the why now and then what components are made up of assets appreciated and kind of proactive strategies on our part.

So let me maybe provide a little bit of context, why we're thinking about doing what we're doing here. So a couple of factors that have really struck us over the last couple of quarters and it kind of begins back in April or May, why I've (32:16) kind of addressed this over the last couple of earnings calls. So a few things of note, so this year, even parts of last year as well, we have seen a record number of – super high number of recordkeeping searches. And I think I detailed a lot of what's been going on in the recordkeeping industry over the last kind of 18 months, where there has been sales of firms, there's been rebranding, one went private. So one of the factors that we've seen is a whole bunch of evaluations at the recordkeeping level and that creates evaluations for us as well.

The second thing that happened this year is the April-May timeframe, the Fiduciary Rule was supposed to go into effect, right? And it technically went into effect in June. And what that really did is, if you were a big company that we do business with, you had to look at your recordkeeping contracts, you want to look at your fund managers, you want to look at your advice providers. Now the Fiduciary Rule is generally a positive for us, but that does create another level evaluation.

Third thing is as (33:12) we're introducing a new tier service, we're pretty excited about, right? So we're going to our clients saying, kind of reviewing our services, how we've been performing and talking a lot about personal advisor and that does require our contract amendment. And then kind of the last thing, as you think about that we really dominate this space, we're bigger than all of our competitors combined. We've also been in the space for a long period of time, so the majority of our contracts are on evergreen status. So that means there's no contract term, right, it's evergreen.

So when we looked at all those things combined, then we're trying to thinking (33:43) about where are we with the business right now? And quite frankly, we're very happy with our business metrics, they're very strong. We're seeing more inflows, I mean, this quarter had a lot of really good things in it, right? Our AUM is up 19% year-over-year; our total assets are $160.2 billion under management; our net new assets this quarter is 50% year-over-year, so really good enrollment, very low cancellation. We talked about Ford being launched, we introduced Boeing here, we've got a new CFO, so we got a lot of positive things going on; our metrics are really strong.

Personal advisor, real excited about, so we're thinking about ourselves, you know what, this seems to be a time to try to look at some more aggressive strategies. And so what we're thinking about here is (34:27) some of the same place we ran, we introduced managed accounts and that is – take a look at our contracts. When we sign new contracts, there is a reduction in fees, but we always get something for it.

And the three things we generally get is, one we get greater access to employees, better marketing alignment. So our campaigns, as you see, we've accelerated our AUM multiple quarters in a row here, the machinery is really running. We want to make sure that we lock up our clients here to make sure they use all our best stuff. So in a new contract, it gives you a chance to get better marketing alignment, get access to more of their employees, do some on-site, so that's number one; better access.

Second thing is get our new service to market, we want to get personal advisor to market. So if you've got a longstanding client, they've been evergreen and they've got a lot of assets, one of the things that we would trade for is getting our new services to market. And then lastly, locking up our long-term clients when you love all the leading indicators seems like a good thing.

Now this doesn't happen overnight, so that's the thing. As if you look at it over the last four years, we've kind of declined 1 basis point a year that's kind of what we're doing this year. So this is – what we're saying is we're in a position of strength right now, we want to lock up our leadership position, because we think, long-term, our growth prospects look good. We'll (35:35) lock up the workplace business and maintain the absolute dollar AUM growth by adding our new services to market over the coming years. And so that's kind of why we've decided to do it now.

There is a percentage of these assets, it's because our assets are so high. We continue to hit breakpoints that is a part of it. And you can see now our average account size is over $150,000. So that pretty much is at a breakpoint, so that's a factor.

And then on a go-forward basis, we are going to package and put some various programs out there that will reduce the top-line a little bit, but we are excited about what we're going to get for that over the long-term. It's the right strategy for the long-term in the business to lock up our leadership position.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

And I think the – this is Craig. And I think the answer to your second question was the guidance that we provided is inclusive of market appreciation.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

And of like 5% or what kind of market depreciation?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Historically, around our 6%.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

I would say if you in a – I think what's also in there is, if we did not do these strategies, we would be in line with consensus. So if you're looking for the magnitude of that, we – that's about where we'll be.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right. And then you just mentioned about 1 basis point of a fee reduction, going into 2018, does that jump to like 2 basis points of decline or what kind of magnitude of the pricing that we're talking about?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. I kind of gave you the range right there on the consensus versus where we put it, but yeah, it's not more than that. It's definitely not more than that.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Right.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

And you could see a little bit has started right now, where our growth rate we're – what our outlook for the year is right on what we said, the market has been a little bit better than that. So we've started to put this in play right now. This will take – because this is not – it's not going to all of a sudden (37:38) you're going to see next quarter or the following quarter. When I talk about these evaluations that means you're going back to committees, you're negotiating contracts, this will take the better part of the next four or five quarters. And we like to have it complete by the end of next year. But there's not – this doesn't just like happen on January 1, this will slowly affect over the coming quarters.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

Can you touch on the progress you're making with Financial Engines Advisors? I mean, you mentioned it in the prepared remarks with Ford and whatnot, but have you seen an uptake in the interest levels and your conversations there?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. We remain very optimistic. We did – let me recap for folks what I said on the last call and we didn't add that much more here, but a little bit more. So what we said on the last call was that we had nine clients as of the last call and $85 billion in assets in those plans, representing 400,000 employees. We also said that it was over five recordkeepers. One of the key things we said last time and you're starting to see now is I have been talking historically about pilots. Pilots allowed us to test and learn, pilots' kind of where not – (38:41) also not ready for full scale.

But what we said last quarter is now we're ready for full rollout. We actually gave you one of the next bigger name such as Ford Motor Company. So we didn't have the scale in the previous quarters to be able to do that. So what we mean now by going from pilot to full rollout is, we are now in a position to be able to handle a plan the size of Ford. We are able to do the number of financial plans that would take an up-trading et cetera. So that was kind of a big point that launched in September. We're excited about this service, we got a lot of happy Ford employees.

On this call, the only kind of additional things we said is that Boeing was launched, right? And so Boeing, I think is the largest plan in the country. Boeing is generally considered one of the very best plan designs, everybody follows Boeing. It's a (39:24) really important for us to get Boeing out there and nail Boeing. It is a really big plan, they are really a great client and that's where about right now. We're live with them and we will have a full launch by January of next year, we said that.

The things we've also historically said is that the thing about this new offer, right, it's a three-tier offer, there's online advice, which is kind of a do-it-yourself service. There's managed account that's been the traditional service for us and then there's personal advisor. This is the new level of service we didn't have before. This three-tier package is raising all boats. We're getting more enrollment in online advice and managed accounts by virtue of having this three-tier package and of course we had no personal advisor before, so pretty excited about it.

Our leading 10 indicators continue to be strong, continue to be strong. Our live events continue to sell out, our lead flow is very strong. Our advisors are getting a lot of appointments, we're creating a lot of financial plans and we have very high client satisfaction.

So assets are coming in, but my primary goal here is to create an exceptional experience for these employees. Have these employees tell their story to their employers, which we are definitely doing right now and then having these big companies then through strong references, push these services through our broader client base. This is a tried and true model for us. This is how you work with really big clients. This is what we did when we launched managed accounts in 2004 and it was very successful.

So, the punch line for what that means for revenue for 2018, we continue to say it's in the second half of 2018. And the revenue that's included in 2018 is modest, okay? And I'm sure that's what you're thinking. But the exit run rate is what we're focused on, creating exceptional experience, creating raving fans where (41:01) these really big plans having that roll through, so exit run rate for next year will be meaningful for 2019. That's what we're focused on.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right. And last one for me at the moment, with your pricing changes contract renegotiations, what does it do to your gross margin expectations?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

We're seeing they're materially in line with what we're doing here.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. Our expectations are they're basically going to be in line with what you've seen over 2017. I think the counterbalance to the re-pricing is that we do have our other services and retail, et cetera, have a much higher margin profile and that's basically the offsetting component.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

And I would say if you look at how the retail has grown since inception when we acquired the Mutual Fund Store, the assets were in the $9.7 billion range. We had to clean some of those assets up (41:56) about $9.3 billion, now we're well over $12 billion. So we've seen a $3 billion increase in those retail assets. And some of that is obviously coming out of workplace (42:06), we've been excited about the retail business as well.

Brian D. Hogan - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right. Thank you.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Brian.

Next question comes from Jeremy Campbell with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. Thank you. Just wanted to piggyback on a couple of points there too. So when you talk about kind of pricing pressure, I think you spoke about 1 basis point. In 3Q sequentially, your fee rate on the professional fee stepped down to 29 basis points from about 30 basis points (42:31). Are we saying another further 1 basis point from this or does that kind of already inclusive of some of the pricing opportunities you've already shifted around a little bit?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Let me start with that. I think for this year, I mean – then give or take that's probably where we are and then over the course of the next year that would probably be about in line, what would you say, Craig?.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah, I think that's consistent. I think what you're going to see is some of the early re-pricings that we've already completed will have a wrap around effect and then apply to 2018.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So just to clarify, another – so we're okay for this run rate for 4Q, but another 1 basis point for 2018, if I'm heard you correctly?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

That is correct.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then kind of when you do like the backwards math on that then to kind of get to a 8% area, the inflow rate you guys must be assuming is probably pretty modest, I'm guessing 5%, 6%, which is a pretty decent sized step down from your kind of recent kind of step back up after a pretty weak first half of the year here. I just wanted to try to pick at that a little bit and see how you guys think about flow rates heading into 2018 and so that's kind of your source of focus on a go forward?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

And I'm not sure I followed you. I don't – I'm not – we're not signaling a lower flow rate. So...

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Well, to get to 8% revenue growth with a 1% of step – or 1 basis point step down and 2018 fee rates, where the (44:01) 6% market assumption was what you guys already kind of set out there. You would have to have a relatively low flow rate to hit that revenue target?

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Well, to be fair, okay, so on the 1 basis point step down, traditionally we've seen about a 1 basis point step down per year. And what we're saying is there's going to be an additional 1 basis point for 2018. So collective – just so we're clear, collectively it's a 2-basis point step down for next year as it relates to the pricing. And then there could be...

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Sure.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

And the variability in the – what we're projecting for next year is really -is the fence around what is the timing for the re-pricing negotiations that we're going to be having with our extended clients in the sponsor space. So some of them will happen in Q1, some will happen in Q2, some will happen in Q3, et cetera the amalgamation of those really is where we're getting to the range of 5% to 8%.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Well, then maybe just the other way around then, take a close look on this, so you know your market assumption is 6%. If you kind of look at your full year run rate for 2017, you're at like 8% inflows, you know, like if you take kind of a low double-digit or low teens kind of low double-digits area for total AUM growth. Is that kind of how you're thinking about it?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yes.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

That is correct.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

That's right.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Got it. And then, just one other thing here. You guys kind of guided to stable margins in kind of the 2018 scenario. Is that on – on full year 2017 kind of blended margins that implied about like 32.5% or kind of the 2H run rate of around 33%, 34%?

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. It's the blended full 2017 rate.

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Great. Thanks a lot, guys.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thank you.

Next question comes from Surinder Thind with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Afternoon, guys.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Hey, Surinder.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

I'd like to revisit some of the questions around the competitive landscape. And I'd like to start with the decision to kind of move into the small and mid-plan market. I mean historically the markets have been segregated in that – that you guys operated in the large plan market and then Fidelitys of the world operated on the smaller size plan sponsors. Is this more of a response to kind of the competitive threat at this point that we're seeing, or how should we think about this? Why that decision now?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Well, I think it's – well, there's a couple things. Like right now, we do dominate the large plan business. It's hard to go up-market and a lot of that has to do with the methodology, right. If you have the model portfolios, it works well with a small market. If you have the kind of complex methodology that we have to manage pensions and you know company stock – that's why we have dominated that. Part of the thing is, is now we have Personal Advisor: and Personal Advisor is a way to kind of monetize smaller plans in a different way. We're seeing outside assets equivalent to what we're seeing in the plans. So, we've always kind of looked at whether or not we should go down-market. We actually have the down-market plans dominated by executives want (47:16) these services. So we actually feel like we've got a better mix, and so we've been looking at how we could take our platform which is very scalable, simplify the offering, and then take it out in a way in which Personal Advisor is included in kind of a linchpin. Plus, the other thing, we've developed a really good expertise in these live events. Live events, you're taught (47:37) when you go to Boeing, you got to go a lot to hit hundreds of thousands of people. In these smaller planes, you can get some really good critical mass, word of mouth works really well. So we are – we're definitely intrigued and close. We're looking at something that we think is pretty compelling. So it's kind of a – it's a way to – I think we said a couple of times in here – expanding our addressable market, and that is a couple of things: we used to be only the 401(k) and now we're doing taxable and IRA assets, right. And so that is doubling or tripling our addressable market.

And with that we also want to go with partnerships where we can expand in areas that we didn't have, which would be some of those smaller record keepers, who have been wanting to work with us for some time. So, yeah, we're excited about this one.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Understood. And then just maybe related to that or in terms of the competitive landscape, my understanding is that there is a loss of a mandate that's pending to Chevron in which Chevron is switching from Vanguard to Fidelity. Is that a situation where they will also be using Fidelity's Personal Advisory services, and you – and so Financial Engines will no longer be part of the advisory services? Or how should we think about that?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Well, I think – let's maybe roll it up one-level first. And just – we'll talk about competition. That's -we could address, kind of one client, but... You know, there's been a lot of talk. We are definitely in a competitive environment. And in most industries, when you talk about competition, you talk about new entries coming in and threatening to disrupt the incumbents. I would be very clear that there are no new entries in terms of competitors in our space and there's no new product that's displacing us, but what there is, is us, who dominate our space, some smaller competitors. But our record-keeping partners, a couple of them have a competitive service: and to your previous question, that was because we did not do the small plans before. Fidelity has their own product, right? And when you think about where competition happens, Fidelity is the largest record keeper in the space and they've done pretty well over the last couple of years because they've been pretty stable vis-à-vis a lot of what's going on with other record keepers. We dominate our space: we're bigger than the whole industry combined, so we overlap the most.

When you think about competition between us and Fidelity, right, because at Fidelity there's us and there's them: so it's a great relationship for us. It is really kind of co-opetetion (50:04), but it's really about two models. They have generally bundled their package in with small plans, but it's a bundle offering. So it is like our sub-advisor offering, very direct offer there and we've chose to be that way because that's how we'd like to compete, because at the very biggest Fidelity plans, they very much value the things that we offer. And there's a number of really important criteria there: one is independence; so, we don't advise on our own funds. One is the methodology that I talked about that we're not model portfolios – we handle the most complex plans: model portfolios can't handle those.

Portability is incredibly important to most of the very big firms. We work for the top eight record keepers or top nine record keepers: if you choose to go, you get to move with Financial Engines; if you bundle in with Fidelity, you're bundled in. You could usually find the other services, but you can't take the Fidelity with it. And then results, in general, when you look across all the criteria – we call them reach and impact: how many people you reach and what the impact is, our results are significantly better. So, we continue to, I think do quite well from a competitive standpoint. When we lose to Fidelity, it's mostly a decision on the model: that it's a bundled, sub-advise model. But we continue to grow that business quite well. And I wouldn't factor a lot into – like, next year, we are anticipating about the same in voluntary cancellation rate next year and that's really – two-thirds of that is still rollover for which we have a structural advantage there.

So we do – we don't sit idly by: we do worry a lot about competition, but we continue to do quite well as the industry leader here. As it relates to Chevron, that has been something that's announced. It's very rare to see somebody move from Vanguard to Fidelity, but Chevron has done that. They have not made an announcement. So we certainly can't comment on – to this. A bunch of other services that are within there, they haven't disclosed to employees or not: so, we can't comment on that.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Understood. And then maybe one other really quick question here. You talked a little bit about the – now is the right time to have someone with Craig's background in the mix. How should we think about M&A at this point and maybe where your current advisor footprint is, as maybe what percentage of your plan sponsors could you currently cover with your current advisor footprint and how much of it needs to be filled in at this point?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Okay. Couple questions in there. One, I did want some very specific things out of the CFO. One was, I really wanted a CFO with a technology background; one, because we have – one, with technology, we are now making a bet on scalable advisors. But the thing with technology CFOs is, you could dominate in the technology space: somebody new comes in, and you're disrupted, right. So there's a paranoia in a business model that they think about. So I love the maturity. I love how Craig thinks about things when looking at our industry, of always keeping us focused. But the banking side of it's incredibly important too, because we have had done one really good acquisition, we have a powerful platform, have a strong management team, we have a lot of cash. And so we haven't factored anything in for next year on the acquisition front. We are in tune for firms that have advisors that are – that would complement in the areas that we have that we are definitely looking. We have a lot of advisor open positions to staff up in advance of some of these rollouts. And so, we are active on the front – valuations are pretty high, but we are continuing not only to add Craig, we are adding some more capabilities in that area as well. So, inorganic will be part of the story on a go forward basis.

And then there was a question there for you Craig, wasn't there?

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. I'm not sure. No, I...

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Maybe you stole my thunder but I think – I mean...

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. No, I think you guys (53:54). It was more about just kind of what percentage of coverage you have if you were to roll out – what percentage could you roll out Personal Advisor services to with your current advisor footprint?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. We haven't disclosed that: we've said we are matched up about 50%. We've improved from there, but I will tell you, we are all-in on these couple of big ones, so we're loading up. And like, if you really look at a footprint of Ford and Boeing, it is in Chicago and Seattle: for Boeing, they are all over the place; and the same with Ford. And so we are still building out other parts to deal with the companies that we have right now.

So – and there is plenty of open advisor positions and we certainly are continuing to look for – there is a big transition going on in the advisor marketplace right now. There's opportunities to bring the right advisors in the right location on board through acquisition, but it's still – we set us (54:51) 50% at the acquisition: we're better than that but we're mostly focused on the very – our very biggest investments that want to move first and staffing in those areas.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Okay. Great.

The next question comes from Mike Grondahl with Northland Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, guys.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Hey. Mike.

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Larry – howdy. When you talked about some more aggressive investments, you kind of laid out five areas that you were trying to build in a little bit or invest in. Which one or two of those do you think are the – is more, or most important kind of over the next year?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Which would be more and more – yeah, so I would say this: I really want that Personal Advisor offer to be very, very strong. And so, continuing to invest in those and making that service very strong. I said specifically invest of (55:51) marketing, branding and client acquisition, we are shifting resources and doing a fair bit more marketing, and we've created some new marketing assets through the Ford campaign. We actually did a little bit of local advertising. It was very interesting for us too around the Detroit area. So we are going to continue to invest there. We want to add more advisors clearly, and then we want to add more capabilities of the service, and in general improve our overall retail capabilities because retail and Personal Advisor are blending nicely: we're getting a bit of a synergistic effect in these areas for which we're operating. We have both big client footprints in retail, and so we want to make that experience as strong as possible and as scalable as possible. So, kind of scalabilities, client acquisition, advisors – client acquisition I guess is marketing, and a bigger advisor footprint. Those would be the top couple.

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got it.

Craig L. Foster - Financial Engines, Inc.

Well, I think if you look holistically, like we've made a lot of investments over the last year: so it was like the rebranding of the retail stores; we spent a quite a bit of money on that making sure those worked (56:59). And then, we – as we look at this year, I think we found a recipe in-market for some of the large plan sponsors that are moving to PA for us, a Personal Advisor. We found a marketing template that works: and that, as Larry alluded to, includes radio spots, some localized TV and some other components that we think starts building leverage for us in the market and starts building us into the fabric of the community. And I think that's where we're going to see some leverage points.

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got it. Got it. And then secondly, on this whole topic of fee reduction, if there was just two buckets, one was because you're trying to get more services into the customer, and two was because the customer demanded or required a price cut. Can you kind of separate 50% in one bucket, 50% in the other? How would you break that up, Larry?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Let's just look at the math. So, you don't see it in our numbers now, right? So I'm saying, this is happening in the future. You see the same decline we've had for four straight years. And this is one of the things, right: you go back and forth with your management team, you are in a leadership position. Do you do this early, do you try to feather it in? We have so many things going right. So the way I would say this is, considering that it hasn't shown up in our numbers that this is – the majority of this is still on a go forward basis.

But we have been talking to our clients for the last couple of quarters. We are trying to introduce the new service, we are trying to lock up better marketing programs, we are trying to sign long-term agreements, which we expect to sign the majority of them [indiscernible (58:43). So, when we haven't done that, we've operated under this evergreen status. And so, I would say the majority of which is still on a go forward basis in it and – and the way you can just verify that is, is not in the numbers now, and you're going to see it a little bit in Q4 and a little bit, it's going to take a while before you actually even see it.

Michael J. Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Okay. I think we're overtime right now.

