The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors: Part 4

Investment Thesis

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings seem to get all the love these days from Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs). Shareholders love these companies because there is no substitute for decades of strong performance and business models that are built to last (especially when the time comes to retire and you need the income).

Although consistency and long-term track records carry a lot of weight, it is important to remember that many Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings have already experienced their prime growing years. With this in mind, we should ask ourselves, "Where do young DGIs go to find above-average returns from dividend-paying stocks?"

The goal of this series is to provide readers with interesting stock picks that pay dividends and have the potential to deliver strong returns over the next several decades. It is my hope that many of these companies can provide the same growth opportunities that 3M (NYSE:MMM) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offered to investors in the 1960s.

How Do I Determine Which Companies Make My List?

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings include some of the most commonly followed dividend growth stocks on the market. The criteria required for a company to qualify on either list are fairly stringent, which is why investors tend to view these stocks as some of the highest-quality stocks on the market. Unfortunately, the strict criteria associated with these lists are also the fundamental flaw that eliminates opportunities that fall "outside the box."

When deciding what stocks make my list, I have decided to maintain broad criteria in order to avoid eliminating a company that has the potential to be a great investment. In order for me to consider adding a stock to this series, it must meet the following criteria:

While I have chosen to exclude any company that falls outside these parameters, I also reserve the right to eliminate a company that falls within this range. By maintaining broad criteria, it is my hope that I can develop a list of strong candidates that readers may have otherwise overlooked as they develop their investment portfolios.

A North American utility company with operations in the regulated electric and gas delivery, Fortis has operations that span five Canadian provinces, nine US states, and three Caribbean countries and maintain approximately $48 billion (CAD) of assets as of mid-2017. The company was founded on June 28, 1977, and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada. Fortis is traded on the TSX and the NYSE under the ticker symbol FTS. (All figures included are in CAD unless otherwise noted.)

Here are some important operating metrics for FTS:

Current Ratio: .50 (USD)

Quick Ratio: .41 (USD)

Payout Ratio: 75.43% (USD)

Dividend Yield: 3.66% (USD)

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 7.1%

5-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 5.4%

10-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 8.1%

On October 16, 2017, FTS announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.40/share per quarter to $.425/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.425/share represents an increase of 6.25% over the previous payout of $.40/share per quarter. The stock goes ex-dividend on November 17th, 2017, and is payable to shareholders on December 1st, 2017.

Why FTS Makes My List

Fortis is one of the top 15 utilities in North America and has grown from $390 million in assets in 1987 to more than $48 billion today. Company management has been very clear about the modernization of the energy grid, and FTS has made its primary focus to increase grid capacity so that it can efficiently deliver the cleanest energy possible. As of June 30th, 2017, 97% of FTS assets were classified as regulated utility assets.

FTS has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions, with its most recent being the purchase of ITC Holdings Corp. in October 2006. With the acquisition of this company, FTS now has 60% of its overall asset base located in the United States. ITC has 25,000 circuit kilometers of transmission, making it the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States.

(Source: 10-2017 Investor Presentation)

If you're surprised that you haven't heard of FTS by now, don't worry, I felt the same way. What blew my mind was that the company's most recent dividend increase marked its 44th consecutive year of increased dividend payments. In addition to management's discussion of strategy, it has also been very clear that the return of capital to shareholders is one of the company's main priorities. In fact, management has laid out its plan for an average of 6% dividend growth through 2022. During this time, the dividend has also become safer, as we have seen the dividend payout ratio decrease even as the dividend has increased.

(Source: 10-2017 Investor Presentation)

FTS currently trades at a similar price/earnings (P/E) as Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). The respective P/E ratios are 20.66, 22.11, and 20.62. FTS is, however, trading at a higher premium when it comes to forecasted P/E with respective figures of 23.97, 19.15, and 20.89. I believe this premium is justified due to the rapid year-over-year (YoY) EPS growth the company has shown.

(Source: 10-2017 Investor Presentation)

Q2-2017 came with EPS of $.62/share (USD), which was a solid increase over Q2-2016 EPS of $.41/share (USD). Using the last four rolling quarters' EPS, we arrive at a total EPS of $2.34 (USD) per share. Even if we use the current P/E of 20.66 (USD), this would suggest a share price of $48.34 (USD) per share. Given FTS's return to growth and its established game plan through 2022, I believe a current fair value price for the stock is between $45 and $50 per share (USD). This suggests an upside of approximately 25% or more.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, small cell networks, and fiber-based solutions. In total, the company owns over 40,000 towers and approximately 32,000 route miles of fiber. It was established in 1994 and is headquartered out of Houston, TX.

Here are some important operating metrics for CCI:

P/AFFO: 22.2

Current Ratio: 1.37

Quick Ratio: 1.37

Payout Ratio: 90%

Dividend Yield: 4.03%

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 224%

On October 19, 2017, the company announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.95/share per quarter to $1.05/share per quarter. The new dividend of $1.05/share represents an increase of 10.5% over the previous payout of $.95/share per quarter. The stock goes ex-dividend on December 14th, 2017, and is payable to shareholders on December 29th, 2017.

Why CCI Makes My List

Cellphones have become part of our everyday life to the point where we can't imagine life without them. For investors who already have allocations in AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) (among others), CCI is another play on the telecommunications industry that is considered safe because of the long-term contracts established with cell phone providers.

In order to properly assess CCI, we need to understand that REITs are analyzed by a separate set of measures, including funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operation (AFFO). For simplicity's sake, I will use AFFO, because this includes adjustments for recurring capital expenditures that are used to maintain the quality of a REIT's underlying assets. In other words, AFFO is a more conservative valuation than FFO is.

(Source: Q3-2017 Presentation)

Over the course of the past four years, CCI has grown AFFO at a tremendous pace, and estimates for 2018 suggest that there is no slowdown in sight. The chart below breaks down these figures.

(Source: Q3-2017 Presentation)

The most important thing to consider is that FY 2017 does not include any contribution from the Lightower acquisition (more to come on this below), but FY 2018 does include the expected benefit from this acquisition.

CCI has also established a strong debt maturity portfolio, with relatively few maturities due before the year 2020. In fact, the total cumulative debt due before 2020 is only $241 million, which represents less than 1.6% of the company's total outstanding debt.

(Source: Q3-2017 Presentation)

Because CCI has no significant near-term debt maturities, this allows it the most flexibility possible to grow the company organically and through acquisitions. At present, 84% of debt is fixed-rate and only 16% is variable-rate, which provides further protection against rising interest rates.

On July 18, 2017, CCI announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase LTS Group Holdings LLC (also known as Lightower) for approximately $7.1 billion in cash. The acquisition is still pending, and when it clears, it will more than double the 32,000 route miles of fiber to more than 64,000 route miles of fiber, with a focus on top metro areas in the Northeast, such as Boston, New York, and Philadelphia.

While I do not expect the company's extreme growth to continue, I do expect to see stable growth that warrants a premium. Using estimates for the remainder of 2017, the new AFFO payout ratio should be approximately 90%. Using 2018 estimates, AFFO payout ratio should be approximately 76%. Using the current P/AFFO ratio of 22.2 and future AFFO of $5.50 a share, I would suggest a fair value future estimate share price of approximately $120-125 per share. This represents potential upside of more than 20%.

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products, pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. Its primary area of operation is out of the United States Gulf Coast and nearby river terminals. The company was founded on July 24, 2013, and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. VLP is majority owned by the general partner Valero (NYSE:VLO).

Here are some important operating metrics for VLP:

Current Ratio: 5.59

Quick Ratio: 5.59

Distribution Coverage: 1.9x

Distribution Yield: 4.71%

On October 19, 2017, VLP announced that it was increasing its distribution from $.455/share per quarter to $.48/share per quarter. The new distribution of $.48/share represents an increase of 5.5% over the previous payout of $.455/share per quarter. The stock goes ex-dividend on October 31st, 2017, and is payable to shareholders on November 9th, 2017.

Why VLP Makes My List

Valero maintains a presence in 45 of 50 states, a number of Canadian provinces, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Throughout its operations, VLP has established the majority of contracts on minimum volume commitments (MVCs) and long-term agreements that protect the company's revenues from downturns that impact oil producers. By minimizing exposure to commodity prices, it has positioned itself to produce strong returns in a "lower for longer" environment. Here are some statistics from the June investor report:

Approximately 85% of revenues supported by MVCs

Grow annual distributions by 25% through 2017

Grow annual distributions by at least 20% through 2018

Strong distribution coverage of 1.9x

Since the company's IPO, it has grown the distribution per unit by more than double and has increased its distributable cash flow from $2.6 million in Q4-2013 to 73.7 million in Q1-2017.

(Source: VLP - Investor Presentation)

With distribution coverage of 1.9x, this MLP is primed for large but also safe distribution growth going forward. In a previous article, I reviewed Transmontaigne Partners LP (NYSE:TLP), which has taken the opposite approach of VLP by maintaining a high distribution yield but growing the distribution at a much more moderate pace. When compared to Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which recently completed its 53rd consecutive distribution increase, I believe both VLP and TLP present stronger margins of safety because of their significant distribution coverage.

VLP's 440 miles of 20-inch pipeline is expected to come on-line this December and will soon add significant cash flows to the company's revenue stream with its 200k bbl/day capacity. The Diamond Pipeline route will provide VLO's refineries with additional flexibility and increased crude supply. With a current pipeline footprint of over 1200 miles, this project alone will increase the footprint by more than 25%.

VLP is currently priced at 11x distributable cash flow, and the share price is at 20.8x, with the new distribution at $1.96 per year. Because of the significant growth in the distribution, I believe VLP is more accurately valued at 13x distributable cash flow. At current levels, this would suggest a fair value price of approximately $48.40. This estimate is further supported by the recent 52-week high of $51/share.

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

Tower International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered metal components and assemblies, with the majority of business focused on the automotive industry's original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates through two geographical segments: the Americas and International. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

Here are some important operating metrics for TOWR:

P/E: 8.56

P/E (Forecast): 7.90

Current Ratio: 1.20

Quick Ratio: 1.04

Payout Ratio: 13.33%

Dividend Yield: 1.67%

On October 20, 2017, TOWR announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.11/share per quarter to $.12/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.12/share per quarter represents an increase of 9.1% over the previous payout of $.11/share per quarter. The stock goes ex-dividend on November 9th, 2017, and is payable to shareholders on December 8th, 2017.

Why TOWR Makes My List

TOWR's 2016 results were hammered by non-cash impairments related to discontinued operations. It had a Q2-2016 site net loss of $.23 per share and Q2-2017 site net income of $19.2 million, or $.92 per diluted share. These discontinued operations have assisted the company in generating free cash flow of $18 million for the quarter. On July 26, 2017, the company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, as well as a positive free cash flow of 55 million.

(Source: Q2-2017 Earnings Presentation)

I have highlighted some numbers of interest above to demonstrate that TOWR is using its free cash flow to deleverage and increase EPS. Although the results are somewhat skewed due to the one-time charges in 2016, the illustration above shows that even if we remove these charges, EPS increased from $.72 a share to $.96 a share YoY.

Although I am not bullish on the automotive industry (see this link for information on the sales slowdown), I am more inclined to buy shares of companies like TOWR instead, as they are better insulated than actual manufacturers are. TOWR is better insulated because it provides parts to almost every major automotive company on the face of the planet. At present, the company manufactures products for over 130 vehicles represented by 11 of the 12 largest global OEMs.

I believe TOWR's improved cash flow, reduced share count, and minimal payout ratio warrant a higher premium than the current P/E of 8.5. Using FY-2017 guidance of $3.60 EPS, we can arrive at an extremely conservative value of $30.60 per share. I believe the P/E of 10 is more warranted because of the reasons mentioned above, which would suggest a price closer to $36 a share.

Conclusion

I see a very bright future for each company on this list, as they all exhibit traits that make them worthy of a buy-and-hold strategy. All four companies mentioned in this article have the potential for capital appreciation and, most importantly, the ability to continuously support annual dividend increases.

What do you think of the stocks on this list? I would love to hear from readers about any potential stocks they believe are worthy of consideration. My goal is to spend the next year building this list so that I can accurately track as many of these lesser-known companies as possible.

