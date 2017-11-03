America's Impending Debt Crisis

Source: thefrugalmillennial



The U.S. is a massive debt based economy, with the national debt towering at over $20 trillion (105% of GDP), and a federal budget deficit of nearly $700 billion. However, it’s not only the national debt that has America swamped these days, the U.S. has an increasingly pressing personal debt issue as well. The combined indebtedness of the nation and its citizens appears to have reached epic proportions, and threatens to trigger a major financial crisis the likes of which have never been seen before.



Here are some economic debt figures that may help put the overall debt picture in perspective.



U.S. National Debt: $20.37 trillion



U.S. GDP: $19.35 trillion



U.S. Federal Spending: $4 trillion



U.S. Federal Revenue: $3.32 trillion



U.S. Federal Budget Deficit: $690 billion



Private Credit Card Debt: $1.021 trillion



Private Student Loan Debt: $1.47 trillion



Private Mortgage Debt: $14.755 trillion



Total Private Personal Debt: $18.54 trillion



U.S. Total Debt: $67.92 trillion



U.S. Unfunded Liabilities: $107.78 trillion



Liabilities Per Taxpayer: $893,304



Savings per Family: $6,060



Personal Debt per Citizen: $56,867



The underlying figures show that the U.S. and Americans are more indebted now than they have ever been in history. Moreover, the Trump administration is about to introduce yet more debt through tax cuts and increased deficits, therefore, it appears that the national debt may exceed $25 trillion by 2022-2023.



The problem is that the higher the national debt the more expensive it becomes to service.

The U.S. has spent a mind bending $458.5 billion just to service its enormous national debt over the past 12 months. Not surprisingly interest payments are one of the U.S budget’s largest expenses and will inevitably balloon further going forward.



Government spending is out of control, deficits are growing larger, tax cuts will drastically reduce government revenue, thus will add do deficits. Trillion plus deficits in the near term will likely drive the national debt up to about $25 trillion by 2022-2023. Compounding the issue are rising interest rates, as the FED increases rates the U.S. will face higher interest payments.



U.S. Debt Vs the 10-Year



The national debt is comprised of all sorts of debt, notes, bills, bonds, however, a relatively good benchmark to use is the 10-year note as it represents a good average rate for all the various debt vehicles. The 10-year is currently at about 2.37%, so an interest payment on $20 trillion at this rate would equate to $474 billion That is very close to the actual $458.5 billion paid over the last 12 months. Furthermore, if you take into account that the national debt was slightly below $20 trillion for the greater part of the past 12 months, and that the 10-year was slightly below the current rate for the better part of the past 12 months, the interest paid on the debt correlates almost perfectly with the 10-year yield.



As the FED continues to normalize rates it is widely projected that by 2022-2023 the 10-year will be at about 3.5%. We also know that due to the Trump administration’s and Congresses’ increased spending, and tax cuts deficits are overwhelmingly likely to be a $1 trillion plus for at least the next five years, bringing the national debt to $25 trillion by 2022-2023. Therefore, just the servicing of the U.S. debt by this time will be roughly $875 billion, the second highest budget item by today’s metrics, behind only social security.



It is important to note that the money to service debt doesn’t just materialize out of thin air, it comes out of tax revenue, therefore, American’s will likely be paying a collective $875 billion in taxes as mere interest payments to service the U.S. debt. However, the national debt is not the only issue facing the U.S. economy, U.S. consumer debt is also at all-time highs.



Credit Card Debt



With ultra-easy credit for the better part of a decade perhaps it should be no surprise that credit card debt is at an all-time high in the U.S. once again. In Q2 of this year credit card debt surpassed the previous peak of $1.02 trillion reached in 2008, right before the peak of the financial crisis.



Source:quickenloans.com



Serious warning signs seem to be materializing, suggesting that all may not be well with the U.S. consumer. For instance, recently the New York FED reported that it observed a 7.5% rise in the share of credit card balances that were severely delinquent. Synchrony Financial (SYF), one of the largest providers of store credit reported a 30% increase yoy in loan loss provisions. American Express (AXP) reported a 26% yoy rise in loan loss provisions. Capital One’s (COF) charge off rate climbed from 4.07% to 5.1% yoy. Most recently, JP Morgan (JPM), and Citigroup (C) reported they were expecting a continued rise in credit card defaults as well.



Mortgage Debt



Total U.S. mortgage debt climbed to $14.59 trillion in Q2 of 2017, and is now at roughly $14.755, just shy of the $14.796 trillion all-time high reached in Q2 of 2008, right before the mortgage meltdown accelerated. Although mortgage delinquency rates have been trending lower since the housing meltdown of 2008, they came in it 3.68% in Q2 2017, a relatively high percentage by historical standards. Moreover, this is remarkably close to the 3.66% delinquency rate of Q1 2008, right before the delinquency rate shot up significantly. In all likelihood, a replay of the housing market crash is not probable right now, however, there is a possibility that the housing market could stall, especially given that higher rates are on the horizon. Moreover, many real estate markets are showing record prices, and existing and new home sales data has been somewhat disappointing as of late, further reinforcing the thesis that a possible decline in the real estate market may not be that far away.



Student Debt



With staggering amounts of student debt it’s no wonder a recent study showed that a sample population of Americans found student debt more terrifying than North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. After all, more than 44 million Americans hold student debt, with a balance of over 34,000 for an average adult in their 30s. The overall balance of student debt is approaching $1.5 trillion, up an astounding 500% since 2003. Delinquencies are unusually high with student debt at over 11%, moreover, this is the only kind of debt that cannot be discharged in bankruptcy court. Thus, students that cannot pay this debt are haunted by it for years, and have little chance to become productive members of the current debt based U.S. economy.



Source: cheatsheet.com



The Bottom Line



America’s addiction to debt has now ballooned to obscene levels, is much higher than ever before, and most likely will not end well for the average American and the economy as a whole. It is very plausible that as large numbers of consumers begin to default on student loans, car loans, and credit cards the economy will encounter some sort of debt based crisis in the not so distant future. Moreover, as the economy stalls in the next recession the debt based crisis could morph into a banking and a real estate debacle, somewhat similar to that of 2008.



Source: sovereignman.com



In addition to the structural issues the economy is likely to face due to the all-time high levels of personal debt, the U.S. will have to deal with the elephant in the room, which is the staggering national debt. The national debt appears impossible to pay down, as it has created a vicious circle of continuous deficits which lead to an ever-bigger mountain of debt. The swelling debt load will likely decrease future GDP growth, could lead to higher inflation, and is likely to eventually spark a currency crisis in the U.S. that will drastically decrease the value of the dollar and the standard of living for millions of Americans.



