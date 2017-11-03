TherapeuticsMD: Big Day Friday

Summary: TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) has an important date with the FDA on November 3, where it will be determined whether their May CRL for Yuvvexy will be resolved by the safety data they presented to the FDA in September. If that data is sufficient, that does not automatically mean an approval, of course; but trading as the stock is at quite near its 52 week lows, a positive outcome to the meeting may push the stock up to levels before the May CRL. If that happens, there’s at least a 30-40% upside to the stock from current levels.

A positive resolution also means a Class 1 resubmission, which makes it 2 months instead of 6 for the FDA review.

Two negatives may happen. One, the meeting may go south, in which case this stock will fall even further, but the NDA for TX-001HR by the end of the year may work as a cushion. Or two, the meeting may be positive, but the eventual PDUFA may be a negative- however, this is a short to midterm idea so we don’t worry about the PDUFA at this time.

The company did manage to pull off a good quarter in so far as its earnings are concerned. It also has about $96mn in cash and the $68mn it got through the mixed offering this year so it has cash to last.

Please clearly note that this stock has had its troubles, including allegations of fraud - there are articles on SA pertaining to that. So we have no long-term view of this company. I am just discussing a quick but high risk investment idea with a short to mid term window.

Discussion: TherapeuticsMD had a mixed year both on and off stock market. The company posted encouraging financial numbers but faced certain regulatory issues, which are yet to be resolved. Consequently, the stock showed strong up and down movements and currently is on a slippery slope, technically speaking. In the coming weeks, TherapeuticsMD will have a couple of milestones which may have strong impact on its strong price, depending on whether the outcomes are positive or negative.

FDA meeting to seal TX-004HR fate

The company is on the verge of an important event related to its lead drug candidate TX-004HR, which may prove to be a solid catalyst in the case of a positive outcome. The lead drug candidate has been embroiled in several issues with the FDA. Earlier this year, the FDA had sought additional data for the drug safety profile and had requested a 52 week study to support the company’s 12 week Rejoice Trial. TherapeuticsMD is now scheduled to hold a meeting with the FDA on November 3rd to see if the company is in compliance with the agency’s requirement after submitting additional data in September. It plans to resubmit the NDA within a few weeks after the meeting. If FDA expresses its satisfaction with regard to the adequacy of the data, it will be a positive sign for the company as it can then look forward to receiving the final decision in early 2018. The meeting may prove to be even more catalytic if the company is able to wring out some more positive outcomes such as removal of black box label and the acceptance of resubmission under Class 1 category. However, the things may go south and the FDA may ask for yet more data, which will throw the company’s timeline off the rocker. Even if the company is able to pass this hurdle, it will still be at risk if its plan to file the resubmission under Class 1 category does not pan out. If the NDA resubmission is categorized under Class 2 by the FDA, then the decision timeline will be extended to six months, instead of two months timeline for Class 1 resubmissions.

TX-001HR is another product candidate which is close to commercialization stage. The company is looking to file the NDA for the drug by the end of this year. TherapeuticsMD had lined up a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA at the end of August this year. However, no intimation has been provided by the company so far. The filing of NDA for this drug may be another catalyst for the firm. The treatment is designed as a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß- estradiol and progesterone in a single, oral softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms in certain situations.

Stagnant revenue but lower losses

While the company had a difficult time dealing with the FDA, it managed to post satisfactory financial results for its second quarter. TherapeuticsMD reported its net loss for the quarter at $19.7 million, down from $21.1 million it had booked for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue remained almost flat at $4.3 million. The company also reported substantial decrease in its R&D expenses which dipped from $13.8 million in the previous year quarter to $8.7 million in current year second quarter. TherapeuticsMD ended the quarter with $96.5 million. While this cash haul may see the firm through the coming four quarters, assuming quarterly net burn rate of $20 million per quarter, the company shored up its liquidity with a public offering of 12.4 million shares of its common stock. It priced the stock at $5.65 apiece, considerably higher than its price in the market. The company netted $68.5 million in net proceeds, which it plans to use mainly for funding pre-commercialization and commercialization activities for TX-004HR and TX-001HR. The issue was closed on September 28th, so the dilution effect is more or less incorporated in the current stock price. However, the company may resort to yet another round of funding next year.

Investment thesis

TherapeuticsMD stock showed promise in the beginning of the year, before its spectacular collapse mid-year. After making a slow recovery, the stock is again close to its low levels. While the company posted good quarterly results, it would need a string of strongly positive catalysts to kick start its stock’s positive journey again. At this point, the stock may seem attractive due to its low valuation, but it also seems weak. This is especially true as the company is still struggling with issues including the regulatory ones. Long term investors are waiting for some meaningful turnaround by the stock based on the FDA meeting for TX-004HR and the NDA for TX-001HR.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the "Follow" button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.