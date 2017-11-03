Should Income Investors Prefer Duke Energy Or NextEra Energy For Utility Dividends?

Retirees likely prefer Duke, while NextEra is better for dividend growth investors.

Duke and NextEra are two of the largest utilities in the U.S.

Utility stocks are commonly bought for their high dividend yields and sustainable payouts.

Income investors looking for reliable dividend stocks should consider utility stocks. Utilities have extremely stable business models. They generate profits consistently from year to year, even during recessions.

This gives them the ability to pay dividends every year, and raise their dividends over time. For example, Duke Energy (DUK) and NextEra Energy (NEE) are both Dividend Achievers, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full Dividend Achievers List here.

DUK Dividend data by YCharts

Duke and NextEra both have dividend yields that exceed the average yield of the S&P 500 Index. And, they should continue to raise their dividends for many years to come. This article will compare-and-contrast these two large-cap utilities, to determine which is the better dividend stock today.

Business Overview

Winner: NextEra

Duke and NextEra are both regulated electric utilities. Where they differ, is in terms of generation.

Duke’s regulated business serves more than 7 million electric customers. It also distributes natural gas to more than 1.5 million customers.

Duke's grid is the largest in the U.S., stretching more than 300,000 miles.

Source: Spring 2017 Retail Investor Conference, page 4

Duke’s biggest investments have been in natural gas and nuclear energy. In 2012, Duke closed on its $13.7 billion acquisition of Progress Energy. In 2016, Duke acquired Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 billion, which added 1 million new natural gas customers.

NextEra has total generating capacity of nearly 46,000 megawatts. It has two operating segments, Florida Power & Light, and NextEra Energy Resources LLC.

Florida Power & Light is a rate-regulated electric utility, and serves approximately 5 million customer accounts in Florida.

NextEra also utilizes natural gas and nuclear power, but it has moved away from coal. Instead, it has built a large renewable energy business, particularly in wind and solar power.

Source: 2017 Wolfe Research Power & Gas Conference, page 10

It has done this to capitalize on what it believes could be a disruptive force in the utility industry. NextEra Energy Resources is the world's largest generator of wind and solar energy, according to the company.

NextEra has outperformed Duke in recent periods. On a reported basis, Duke Energy’s earnings-per-share fell 23% in 2016, driven by a $45 million impairment to its commercial renewables business, as well as a $661 million loss on discontinued operations.

On an adjusted basis, earnings-per-share increased 3.3% last year, to $4.69.

NextEra’s reported earnings-per-share increased 3.1% in 2016. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 8.4%, to $6.19. NextEra has stronger fundamentals, and is also in better position to grow moving forward.

Growth Prospects

Winner: NextEra

Duke Energy’s growth is due to acquisitions, and cost controls. But it is having difficulty growing the core business, and has been saddled with significant impairments.

Adjusted earnings-per-share declined 6.8% in the first two quarters of 2017. The main driver of the decline was unfavorable weather conditions to start the year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

For 2017, Duke expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.50 to $4.70. At the midpoint of guidance, adjusted earnings would decline 2% from 2016.

By contrast, NextEra’s adjusted earnings-per-share rose 9.2% through the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. Through 2020, NextEra management expects the company to grow adjusted earnings by 6% to 8% per year.

NextEra has stronger growth prospects than Duke, in large part because of its high-growth renewables business. According to the company, NextEra has approximately 16% of the installed base of U.S. wind power production capacity, as well as approximately 11% of the installed base of domestic solar power capacity.

The improved economics of wind and solar generation put NextEra in a good position moving forward.

Source: 2017 Wolfe Research Power & Gas Conference, page 9

NextEra’s aggressive investments in renewable energy are paying off, as the company is growing at a high rate for a utility. Demand continues to rise, and costs have come down considerably over the past several years.

Duke also sees growth potential in renewables. Management expects to invest $1 billion in renewable energy through 2021, which is projected to result in 8%-12% annual growth in the renewables business.

That said, renewables make up just 3% of Duke’s 2017 projected earnings. Duke has fallen behind other utilities like NextEra in renewables, and will have to spend heavily to catch up. NextEra’s big lead in an emerging growth category, gives it a significant advantage.

Dividends

Winner: Duke

The one area in which Duke appears to have a significant edge over NextEra, is its dividend yield. Duke has a 4.1% dividend yield, which is nearly double the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

NextEra has a lower dividend yield, at 2.6%. Duke provides significantly more dividend income than NextEra. However, over the long-term, NextEra’s dividends could catch up to Duke, because of its higher dividend growth.

In the past five years, Duke and NextEra have increased their dividends by 3% and 10% compounded annually, respectively.

NextEra has achieved more than three times Duke’s rate of dividend growth. This trend could continue, since NextEra’s earnings are growing faster than Duke’s. And, NextEra has a lower dividend payout ratio as well.

Based on forecasted 2017 earnings, Duke and NextEra have dividend payout ratios of 77% and 59%, respectively. This gives NextEra much more room to sustain higher dividend increases than Duke.

If the two companies were to maintain their respective five-year dividend growth rates going forward, NextEra’s yield would surpass Duke’s in approximately seven years.

Still, Duke provides approximately 58% more dividend income than NextEra, thanks to its willingness to distribute a higher portion of earnings.

When it comes to financial condition, NextEra has a credit rating of ‘A-‘ from Standard & Poor’s. It has a debt-to-capital ratio of 56%. For its part, Duke Energy also has a solid credit rating of ‘A-‘, with a higher debt ratio of 69%.

Final Thoughts

Duke and NextEra are both profitable utility companies, with secure dividends. Duke appears to be a better stock for retirees, since it offers a much higher level of income right now.

However, NextEra is a stronger stock for investors over the long-term. It has a better growth outlook, which should result in much higher dividend growth than Duke.

As a result, the choice between them depends on the individual investor type. Duke is a better choice for investors interested in higher levels of current income, while NextEra is a better dividend growth stock.

