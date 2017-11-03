Funko Plummets 41% In Biggest IPO Drop Since 2000

Pop culture figurine maker Funko (Pending:FNKO) fell 41% on Thursday to close at $7.07 in the worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years. The company priced a downsized IPO at $12 per share, below its range of $14-$16, to raise $125 million at a market cap of $580 million. Investors were likely concerned over slowing organic sales growth and contracting margins in a hit-driven industry.



Funko's flop is particularly unusual for an IPO led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Goldman-led deals over the past five years average a stellar first-day pop of 25%. Fewer than one-in-five finish the first day below issue.





Allena Pharmaceuticals (Pending:ALNA) also plummeted on Thursday; the kidney disease biotech dropped 29% for the sixth-worst IPO debut in 17 years. October's 19 deals averaged a first-day pop of 26%, but negative after-market returns likely contributed a valuation-sensitive IPO market. High-quality growth IPOs like Altair Engineering (Pending:ALTR) and discounted industrial plays like Evoqua Water (Pending:AQUA) and Loma Negra (Pending:LOMA) were well-received. But IPO investors were not bobbleheads on Thursday, and future IPOs should expect to encounter a discerning crowd.