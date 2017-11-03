MasterCard; It's Like Collecting From Your Own Toll Booth

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is the second-largest processor of transactions in the world, with a 29% market share (Nilson Report) behind its main competitor Visa (V) with 44% of market share. This doesn’t leave much room for competition in such lucrative market. Think of MA's business like a toll booth. Everybody uses the highway and they all pay their passage. It’s the same thing with MasterCard and Visa.

The beauty of their business model is the strength of their brand and their network. When you pull-out your card out of your wallet, you certainly don’t want the cashier giving you the “do-you-think-we-take-this-card-dude?” face. For this reason, you will use either a Visa or a MasterCard… or both!

I am looking to add more positions in my pension portfolio while focusing on dividend growth stocks. Will MasterCard make the cut?

Revenues

MasterCard recently reported revenue growth of 18% for its latest quarter. MA benefits from several growth vectors. I’d say it is lucky to evolve in an environment that will continue growing naturally in the upcoming years. What is better than a company in a growing playground and limited players?

For years, consumer staples enjoyed a strong and steady growth coming from emerging markets. Now it’s time for transaction processors to enjoy a similar phenomenon. In general the whole population is leaving cash transaction to use cards and other means of digital payments. This is also true for emerging markets as the middle-class is growing and wants to spend their hard earned money.

MasterCard also focus on fast and secure automated clearing house (ACH) revenue. ACH services enables merchants to collects customers directly through their bank account for one-time and recurring payments.

Earnings

Like revenue growth, EPS is reaching up to the sky. During its latest quarterly report, MA posted EPS growth of 25%. To use my toll booth analogy; once the highway is in place and the toll booths are collecting, profit increases naturally as more and more people use this route.

When you think of MasterCard, you think of a company focusing on growth and diversification. Management has a strong plan in place and all parts aims at digital payment services. The company expects 17% of transactions will be done online by 2021.

Dividend Growth Perspective

When you think of MasterCard, you don’t automatically think about dividend. I can’t blame you, MA yield is merely non-existent a 0.60%. However, the company shows an important distribution growth potential in the upcoming years and it could make a great candidate for the Dividend Achievers list one day.

The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

MA currently shows 6 consecutive years with a dividend increase. Most importantly, it shows a 49% CAGR over the past 5 years. The dividend grew by 633% and the stock surged by 186% over the same period. This starts to be interesting.

With a low payout and cash payout ratio, you can expect dividend to continue growing rapidly. I don’t think a 50% raise is possible, but something in the range of 15%-20% for the next decade is totally reasonable. Management knows both its revenue and earnings will grow in the double-digit range for several years. Pressure for additional dividend payments will be made by investors. MA meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

While both companies (V and MA) are evolving in a growing market, there is always the possibility of having a new competitor entering the transaction playground and reset the rules. Imagine if a company like Amazon (AMZN), which seems to hit all sectors these days, decides to offer its own payment method on its site. In the techno sector, we are always one month away of a new breakout.

So far, this possibility doesn’t seem like a material threat. Most potential competitors like PayPal (PYPL) preferred to work with both major card manufacturers than enter in an infinite war with them.

Valuation

MA jumped nearly 40% on the stock market since the beginning of the year (as at November 1st). Is there still room for growth or shall you wait for a pull-back? We can definitely talk about a case of PE expansion here:

The current valuation makes me skeptical about its potential. Let’s take a look at the Dividend Discount Model.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 18.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $291.67 $141.67 $91.86 10% Premium $267.37 $129.86 $84.20 Intrinsic Value $243.06 $118.06 $76.55 10% Discount $218.75 $106.25 $68.89 20% Discount $194.45 $94.44 $61.24

MasterCard seems a victim of its success. As the PE is clearly expanding, the DDM doesn’t find any value at current price.

Final Thought

I wish the valuation section wouldn’t put my idea of purchasing shares of MA on the shelf, but there is not much I can do right now. The company shows a strong business case, but investors are already in the over-hyped wagon. Upon further analysis, I decided to buy Visa (V) on Halloween. Subscribers to Dividend Growth Rocks received my Visa analysis and my trade alert. My service offer 4 new buys idea per month, all with a dividend growth focus.

