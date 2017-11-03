MasterCard Vs. Visa; Why I Decided To Put All My Money On Visa

The reasons why I purchased Visa is discussed in detail within Dividend Growth Rocks, why don’t you check it out with a free trial?

If you have been looking for a growing business with solid ground, you should definitely pick the transaction business. Both MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) not only control the market, but make some serious dough out of it. Five years ago, you could have picked either one and you would have gotten the same result:

Source: Ycharts

However, now that the easy money is gone, it’s time to get serious and determine which one is worth your money today. I’m telling you upfront; I bought 50 shares of V @ $108.66 on Halloween. Don’t be scared to make money; today I’m telling you why Visa is a better investment than MasterCard.

Revenues

Visa is the world’s largest transaction processors. According to the Nilson report, V owns 44% of the credit card transaction market share and 65% of the debit card transaction market share. MA is far behind with 29% and 24% respectively (data as at 2015). The whole idea of dealing with a transaction processor is all about the quality and range of its network. The more financial instructions and merchants using a service, the more clients tend to use it. We then enter in a never-ending cycle where merchants and financial institutions will also tend to choose the largest company as more people use it for their transactions. This is how Visa remains and will remain the biggest player on this playground for a while.

Source: Ycharts

While MA posted stronger revenue growth during their latest quarter (+18% vs +14% for V), it is still far behind to reach V’s magnitude.

As both companies invested significant amounts to build a strong brand name, we can say they are battling on equal grounds in terms of reputation. However, by its size and past performance, Visa shows a stronger revenue growth potential.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

On the earnings side, MasterCard seems to show the strongest profile. However, graphs don’t always tell you everything. When I see a discrepancy in results, such as the “drop” of EPS in 2016 for Visa, I always dig further through annual and quarterly statements. The EPS drop is related to a special item for the acquisition of Visa Europe. In Q3 2016, EPS was $0.17 including the special item, but $0.69 without the European acquisition.

Besides this “pause of growth”, I think it’s fair to claim that both Visa and MasterCard shows the same earnings growth potential for the years to come.

Dividend Growth Perspective

When you look at companies with yield under 1%, many investors discard them as “dividend stocks”. I agree there is no interest for any income-seeking investor. However, if you have a focus on total return as I do, those two companies look like marvels to add to your portfolio.

Both management teams understood the interest on the market for dividend paying stocks and applied a dividend growth policy soon after their IPO’s. MA lags a little bit with only five consecutive years, but V is only two years from becoming a Dividend Achiever already.

The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

If the yield is poor, it’s a totally different game when you consider the distribution growth rate. Both companies have pushed on the “shareholder rewards” button and I would not be surprised to see them become dividend growing stocks with a 2-3% yield in a decade from now. As their business eventually matures, the yield will start rising naturally.

Source: Ycharts

If you wonder if both companies have the potential to sustain their incredible growth rate, I’d say that we are good for a decade of double-digit growth Both companies show payout and cash payout ratios around 20%. Most importantly, they kept their ratios in line for the past 3 years. Therefore, while the dividend increases like there is no tomorrow, the companies’ ability to pay it is stable. Then again, V and MA are head-to-head in these dividend competitions as both meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Valuation

At this stage, while V has a slight advantage since it is the market leader, both companies look like a strong investment to me. However, the prices you pay often determine if it is a good investment or not. Over the past five years, one company went through a PE expansion while the other has seen a contraction:

Source: Ycharts

In other words; either MA has a strong growth potential in the future, or V is being penalized for being the leader (and maybe investors think it won’t be able to grow as fast as MA). Still, V trades at a 41 PE while MA trades at a 34.5 PE ratio. At this stage, both look overvalued.

I ran a dividend discount model on both companies using an 18% growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 7% afterward. I believe both companies will remain leaders of the transaction business, and as the business matures, additional cash flow will be directed toward shareholders.

Upon my calculations, I see that V is trading at fair value right now while MA is definitely overpriced:

MasterCard:

Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $291.67 $141.67 $91.86 10% Premium $267.37 $129.86 $84.20 Intrinsic Value $243.06 $118.06 $76.55 10% Discount $218.75 $106.25 $68.89 20% Discount $194.45 $94.44 $61.24

Visa:

Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $258.53 $125.57 $81.42 10% Premium $236.98 $115.10 $74.63 Intrinsic Value $215.44 $104.64 $67.85 10% Discount $193.90 $94.18 $61.06 20% Discount $172.35 $83.71 $54.28

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

