3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 3, 2017

AstraZeneca's asthma trials falter

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Tralokinumab, an interleukin-13 antibody

Disease: Severe, uncontrolled asthma

News: AstraZeneca and its partner MedImmune announced top-line findings from two studies, TROPOS and STRATOS 2, phase 3 studies comparing tralokinumab to placebo in different patient populations. Neither study met its primary endpoint related to reduction in corticosteroid use and reduction in annual asthma exacerbation rate. Full findings are anticipated at a later time.

Looking forward: This marks three clinical trials that have now failed a primary endpoint for tralokinumab. Very unfortunate news, and it bodes very poorly for the continued development of this agent in asthma. STRATOS 2 had some hope by looking at patients with a specific biomarker who appeared to do well with this drug in STRATOS. But unfortunately that did not pan out here.

GlaxoSmithKline and Seattle Genetics break into myeloma therapy

Company: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Therapy: GSK2857916, an anti-BCMA antibody drug conjugate

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: GSK and SGEN announced that this antibody-drug conjugate has been granted breakthrough therapy designation for patients who have failed at least three prior lines of therapy, including a CD38 antibody. This designation builds on the orphan drug designations received in the United States and Europe, and it was based on a phase 1 trial, the results of which will be presented at this year's ASH meeting.

Looking forward: BCMA-targeted therapies seem to be gaining a lot of traction, with recent forays into CAR-T cell therapy and now antibody-drug conjugation. Certainly a breakthrough therapy designation bodes well for GSK and SGEN which do not currently have therapies in multiple myeloma. And certainly the heavily pretreated disease setting continues to represent a significant area of unmet need.

Progenics rolls toward the finish line in neuroendocrine tumors

Company: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Therapy: Iobenguane I-131, a radiolabeled tracer

Disease: Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, rare forms of neuroendocrine tumor (NET)

News: PGNX announced that it has completed a rolling new drug application with the FDA for this theranostic treatment strategy. This completes a culmination of orphan and breakthrough therapy designations, along with a special protocol assessment for its pivotal phase 2b study in these rare NETs.

Looking forward: Following the success of its phase 2b study, the SPA here should enable PGNX to get approval relatively quickly, and it seems reasonably assured, assuming the manufacture of this agent does not have any major problems. A rolling submission allows for shortened timelines, as the FDA reviews as the company submits different pieces. So this should be a huge boon for PGNX, which currently only has one marketed product in opioid addiction.

