Eyes On Risk Control And Research: Municipal Basis Points - Q4 2017

By James L. Iselin
The important thing is to not stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.”
- Albert Einstein
Following a stronger-than-expected first half of the year, the municipal bond market continued its march higher in the third quarter. Many of the factors that drove returns in the previous six months continued in the latest period - most notably a meaningful drop in new issue supply. Year-to-date through September 30, new issuance is running significantly lower than the same period in 2016. Refunding activity has declined significantly, and we have not seen a meaningful increase in new money issuance, despite the Trump administration’s desire to see more spending on infrastructure. In fact, state and local governments, which are the true drivers of most infrastructure spending in the U.S., have continued to grapple with the political challenges of raising taxes and other revenues in order to pay for much-needed improvements.
Another factor in the continued market strength has been reduced fear that tax reform will lead to a decline in demand for tax-exempt bonds. There has been a realization that aggressive tax reform will be difficult to pull off and that taxes on individuals probably won’t move significantly lower. The recent tax reform framework released by the Trump administration is light on details, but the absence of references to eliminating or capping the value of the tax exemption on municipal bonds is certainly a relief to muni investors.
Fuller Values, Tax-Related Uncertainty
The municipal market as a whole is more fully valued today than it was at the beginning of the year, when it suffered a post-Presidential election sell-off and related volatility. In particular, five-year maturities appear somewhat rich as money market reform has caused heightened interest in this part of the yield curve. In addition, some investors that are normally focused on longer maturities have shortened up portfolios due to concerns about rising rates. We also note that potential for a meaningful reduction in the corporate tax rate has reduced the muni bond buying activity of U.S. property and casualty companies and banks. Many are awaiting further guidance on potential changes to their tax status. This uncertainty has caused valuations at the longer end of the muni curve to look cheaper relative to intermediate- and shorter-term munis.
The third quarter of 2017 held no shortage of troubles for state and local governments. Devastating hurricanes battered parts of Texas and Florida and most of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, while unprecedented wildfires rocked northern California. Through all of these disasters, the muni market showcased its inherent resilience as trading of bonds of most affected mainland issuers remained orderly.
At the end of the day, our primary goal is preservation of capital and we continue to adhere to an investment philosophy based on strong risk controls. With valuations a bit on the fuller side, we favor high-grade securities. That being said, the inefficient nature of the muni bond market combined with strong fundamental credit analysis can often lead to interesting investment opportunities.
This material is presented solely for informational purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were, or will be, profitable. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Publications and Web sites referenced herein are intended solely for your information and should not be construed as an endorsement by Neuberger Berman. Neuberger Berman is not responsible for the content of these publications or Web sites.
Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
A bond’s value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and/or state and local taxes, based on the investor’s state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as “junk bonds,” are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High-yield bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio.
This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. This material may not be used for any investment decision in respect of any U.S. private sector retirement account unless the recipient is a fiduciary that is a U.S. registered investment adviser, a U.S. registered broker-dealer, a bank regulated by the United States or any State, an insurance company licensed by more than one State to manage the assets of employee benefit plans subject to ERISA (and together with plans subject to Section 4975 of the Internal Revenue Code, “Plans”), or, if subject to Title I of ERISA, a fiduciary with at least $50 million of client assets under management and control, and in all cases financially sophisticated, capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to particular transactions and investment strategies. This means that “retail” retirement investors are expected to engage the services of an advisor in evaluating this material for any investment decision. If your understanding is different, we ask that you inform us immediately.
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is a registered investment adviser. The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved