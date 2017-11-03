Eyes On Risk Control And Research: Municipal Basis Points - Q4 2017

By James L. Iselin

The important thing is to not stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.”

- Albert Einstein

Following a stronger-than-expected first half of the year, the municipal bond market continued its march higher in the third quarter. Many of the factors that drove returns in the previous six months continued in the latest period - most notably a meaningful drop in new issue supply. Year-to-date through September 30, new issuance is running significantly lower than the same period in 2016. Refunding activity has declined significantly, and we have not seen a meaningful increase in new money issuance, despite the Trump administration’s desire to see more spending on infrastructure. In fact, state and local governments, which are the true drivers of most infrastructure spending in the U.S., have continued to grapple with the political challenges of raising taxes and other revenues in order to pay for much-needed improvements.

Another factor in the continued market strength has been reduced fear that tax reform will lead to a decline in demand for tax-exempt bonds. There has been a realization that aggressive tax reform will be difficult to pull off and that taxes on individuals probably won’t move significantly lower. The recent tax reform framework released by the Trump administration is light on details, but the absence of references to eliminating or capping the value of the tax exemption on municipal bonds is certainly a relief to muni investors.

Fuller Values, Tax-Related Uncertainty

The municipal market as a whole is more fully valued today than it was at the beginning of the year, when it suffered a post-Presidential election sell-off and related volatility. In particular, five-year maturities appear somewhat rich as money market reform has caused heightened interest in this part of the yield curve. In addition, some investors that are normally focused on longer maturities have shortened up portfolios due to concerns about rising rates. We also note that potential for a meaningful reduction in the corporate tax rate has reduced the muni bond buying activity of U.S. property and casualty companies and banks. Many are awaiting further guidance on potential changes to their tax status. This uncertainty has caused valuations at the longer end of the muni curve to look cheaper relative to intermediate- and shorter-term munis.

The third quarter of 2017 held no shortage of troubles for state and local governments. Devastating hurricanes battered parts of Texas and Florida and most of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, while unprecedented wildfires rocked northern California. Through all of these disasters, the muni market showcased its inherent resilience as trading of bonds of most affected mainland issuers remained orderly.

At the end of the day, our primary goal is preservation of capital and we continue to adhere to an investment philosophy based on strong risk controls. With valuations a bit on the fuller side, we favor high-grade securities. That being said, the inefficient nature of the muni bond market combined with strong fundamental credit analysis can often lead to interesting investment opportunities.