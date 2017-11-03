Buy TJX When It Comes Down To $68 - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 2.

Bullish Calls

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): "TJX, the largest position in my charitable trust, and it's been hurting. Why? Because it's caught up with all these ETFs on retail. Chart's awful. I think the business is good. I am going to say wait until it goes back to $68 and then pull the trigger," Cramer said.

MetLife (NYSE:MET): It's a good company, and Cramer advised waiting for the stock to pull back from its 52-week high before buying. He prefers Chubb (NYSE:CB) over MetLife.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH): It's a good story. However, Cramer likes Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) more.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): "Everybody knows the same thing, which is the sales are unbelievable for the colorectal product, and I think that it's a good company, and I think that the product itself is saving a lot of people's lives. So I've got two thumbs up for that one."

Bearish Calls

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): No, it's complicated. Buy Citi (NYSE:C) or JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) instead.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW): Stay away, as the company has balance sheet issues.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA): There are better stocks to buy, like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL): Cramer is not a fan, as too many acquisitions are not working for the company. He prefers UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH).

