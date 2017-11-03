Smiths Group Looks Interesting After Extensive M&A

British industrial company Smiths Group plc (OTCPK:SMGKF, OTCPK:SMGZY) is trading at a decent valuation due to the fact that many divisions have been bought and sold through M&A in the past few years. The company makes industrial seals, syringes and the equipment that goes with it in the medical field, X-rays and scanners for airports, and many other devices. Stocks like this can be a buy after M&A as the market cannot quite gauge how to value the company.

The stock trades for £15.61, there are 395.69 million shares, and the market cap is £6.176 billion ($8.01 billion). It takes $1.31 to buy one pound. The dividend is 43.25 pence and the dividend yield is 2.77%. Earnings per share are £1.42 and the price to earnings ratio is 11. Pretty decent valuation.

According to the Annual Report, sales were £3.28 billion ($4.3 billion), operating profits £589 million ($771 million), and free cash flow was £370 million ($485 million). Operating profit margin was a respectable 18% and the free cash flow yield was 6%. Again, that’s a decent valuation based on free cash flow yield.

53% of sales come from the Americas, 23% Europe, 15% Asia, and 9% from the rest of the world. For a company that gets over half of its sales from in and around the U.S., it’s hard to believe Smiths barely gets a nod in the American press. The sales are further broken down into divisions. John Crane (which we will discuss) accounts for 27%, Medical 29%, Detection 21%, Interconnect 13%, and Flex-Tek 10%.

The John Crane division makes mechanical seals for pipelines, oil refineries, rigs, power generation, the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, food, and many other industries. Think two pipes that join and the seal that must be used so that air or liquid does not leak out. Just like the seals in your car’s engines. As one can see, this division would be affected by lower oil prices or a slowdown in the overall economy. Operating margins are 23%.

The Medical division makes catheters, pumps, needles and other devices for moving blood or injecting medicine. When you go into a hospital, think of the lines that are hooked into a patient, moving medicine into the blood stream. Smiths manufactures about everything in that process. Operating margins are 22%.

The Detection division provides technological solutions in explosives, illegal weapons, contraband, toxic materials and narcotics detection. If anyone wants to build a wall along the U.S./Mexican border, Smiths’ devices can detect things that we don’t want here. Its X-Ray scanners are used in airports, postal departments, and cargo haulers. That annoyance that we go through at the airport is profitable for Smiths. Operating margins are 15%.

Smiths Interconnect provides connectivity solutions for the defense, aerospace, space, rail, medical and semiconductor test end markets. Clients include: Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), Huawei, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Biosense Webster. Operating margins are 13.4%.

Flex-Tek provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for aerospace, consumer products, construction, medical and industrial applications. Clients include: Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Ferguson (OTCQX:FERGY), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Pratt & Whitney, GE (NYSE:GE), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Trane and Carrier. Operating margins are 19.3%.

The balance sheet shows £722 million ($946 million) in cash and £782 million ($1.024 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows £576 million ($755 million) in payables and £1.598 billion ($2.1 billion) in debt. S&P rates their debt BBB. I could see their debt even A- rated in my opinion. The fiscal year ends in July.

I see that the Harris Group, which is Oakmark Funds, as major shareholders. Good value shop. Many large brokerage firms have analysts who follow Smiths but there isn’t an abundance of information out there.

Four divisions were sold off last year so some of the financials have been affected by the shuffling. The John Crane division was down 4% in revenues last year due to low oil prices. No surprise there. The Medical division’s sales were down 3%, in part due to divisions being sold off.

Detection was up 4% and the company won contracts at the airports in London and Amsterdam. Revenue for the Group of $3.3 billion was up 11% on a reported basis, but down 1% on an underlying basis excluding the positive impact of currencies and M&A. The dividend was increased 3%. We really can’t go back and compare apples to apples on Smiths because many of the divisions have been bought and sold.

Sales have been sluggish for the past three years. Also, as one might guess, oil and gas are down which hurts the seals division. And the weather problems in Houston hurt too. Because of all of the M&A, Smiths is a new company in some ways. John Crane and the Medical division account for about 65% of operating margins. Some analysts think that Smiths gets a conglomerate discount because the five divisions are difficult to measure and the company should break itself up.

The stock looks interesting on the low valuation. If management can integrate all of these new divisions, it might be time to buy. Seals can be affected by the overall economy but syringes and the equipment that goes with it and detection and X-Ray scanners should do well. Often times, a stock is a buy after M&A as the market can’t quite grasp the concept.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.