Where Did It Go Wrong With Finisar?

And Finisar's opportunity in VCSELs is secular, even if they're off to a bit of a slow start.

But this will turn around sooner or later, especially on the telecom side, first in the US, to be followed by China.

Most of these sectors now seem to hit snails, which is the worst-case scenario.

One of our favorite shares is selling off, illustrating the problems of timing developments in a cyclical industry, or actually several cyclical sectors.

The shares of one of our favorite companies, Finisar (OTCQB:FSNR) are hitting a major air pocket, what's going on?

While we have included it in the SHU portfolio only recently and the damage is fairly limited, we have advised the shares earlier.

Rather than chasing expensive growth stocks higher in a very uncertain market, we thought it was a good idea to seek much cheaper stocks suffering from what seemed to be temporary setbacks. Finisar fit the bill perfectly:

The shares were cheap, much cheaper than its main rival Lumentum (LITE), and we could not really find a reason for this.

The temporary setback was the reduction in Chinese demand, which has been plaguing the optical networking sector for quite some time. Surely that demand would come back at a certain time, and don't shares tend to anticipate that by at least 6 months or so?

Then there were the kickers in the form of booming hyperscale demand and the 3D sensing market, which was about to take off.

And indeed, in the midst of the Chinese telecom retreat, the company stayed afloat with booming sales of its QSFP28 transceivers to data centers. They sold everything they could build and frantically added capacity.

In fact, on their last (Q1) CC management could not see any slowdown in the latter:

We remain very optimistic about our long-term growth prospects and we expect to increase our revenues in the second half of the fiscal year. This growth will be driven primarily by sales of a 100 gigabit QSFP28 transceivers for hyper scale data centers and high power VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing.

The sales of the QSFP28 transceiver reached $84M-$87M in Q1 (per an analyst guesstimate on the CC), but management expects that to rise in the current quarter (Q2) to $100M+.

Worst case scenario

But now we have the distinct possibility of the worst case scenario, which is that the demand from hyperscale customers is tapering off before the Chinese telecom demand resurges.

This scenario was given some currency by both Lumentum and Oclaro (OCLR), both of which noted that demand from the big data centers was softer than what they expected. As we are writing, this is getting priced into the price of Finisar in a fairly brutal way (see graph above).

The shares are losing 20% of their value in just two days, trading well below $20 at the moment. That's pretty brutal.

Waiting for Godot

A big part of our investment thesis was that Chinese demand, especially the telecom part, would come back at a certain point. Well, we're still waiting for that. The one thing we're sure off is that it is going to happen. The more problematic side of this is when.

If you want to be optimistic, there were some promising noises from the Lumentum Q1CC (our emphasis):

China has been reducing inventory levels for several quarters now. As inventories decline to targeted levels, demand should increase. However, the timing of this recovery is uncertain. We are seeing increased demand from our Chinese customers on certain product lines. These include ROADMs and CFP2 datacom transceivers. Demand for other product lines, notably coherent components remains muted. But I do think they are doing a good job of reducing the inventories and I would expect that calendar 2018 to be up from 2017.

Lumentum fancies itself as the ROADM supplier of choice to China, but this is an area where Finisar is also having opportunities. Here is Finisar management during the Q1CC:

So we're -- right now there is a lot of decisions they have to make about the ROADM network, they have never operated ROADM networks on any scale; and so learning how to manage them, learning how to control the software interfaces, how to switch wavelengths from one network to another and then deal with the changes that causes are some of the serious learning that is going on in China right now but that would all lead to full scale deployment at some point in the future.

But there is little doubt about the size of the opportunity (our emphasis):

Well, it could be gigantic. If they really did full-scale deployment on a national basis and I have no clue as to whether it will be first half or second half. They've got a lot of questions technically that they have to answer, and then there are the political overtones [ph] of all this with respect to the investment in infrastructure. So I don't know, I'm not smart enough to predict that.

An unidentified analyst also noted during Finisar's Q1CC that the Chinese inventory excess in ROADMs wasn't as severe as in other equipment, so demand could be poised to come back sooner.

Some mitigating forces

Apart from Chinese telecom demand, we're also curious when the big Chinese datacenters will embark on a serious build-out of their interconnections, this could be that market's savior.

And there are some other silver linings:

...by the end of the second quarter we expect our 100 gigabit, 200 gigabit coherent CFP2 ACO transceiver to be fully qualified by a key OEM customer that supplies into the Verizon Metro network. And in the third quarter we also expect our ROADM line card to be qualified at the same customer.

Lumentum noticed a recovery in the US telecom market, from their Q1CC:

In the second quarter however, we expect North American telecom demand to increase as inventory levels are worked down.

This will also benefit Finisar.

Where we were wrong

Finisar's initial opportunity in 3-D sensing is actually much smaller than that of Lumentum, as Finisar is doing $30M a quarter at best, and this is after a painful delay due to some issues with the production process. However, there is some hope:

We expect to start shipping much larger quantities in the fiscal third quarter... ...we're very hopeful that our high power VCSEL arrays is going to be a really important contributor in calendar year '18.

We're still convinced this market will offer a big opportunity for Finisar, as it starts with Apple (AAPL), but it will spread to other mobile phone makers and then to other applications like VR/AR and even autonomous driving.

The fact that Finisar's initial stake in this market is much smaller than Lumentum also offers an explanation for the large valuation differential we continued to wonder about and deemed to offer a rationale for buying Finisar over Lumentum.

Conclusion

Where does this leave the shares? Well, at sub $20 we are inclined to say that most of the immediate softness is priced in. While the softness from hyperscale is really an unwelcome surprise that came out of the blue, we don't know whether this is a temporary blip or the beginning of a trend.

But meanwhile, the VCSELs offer a meaningful opportunity for the company and a recovery of US telecom and after that Chinese telecom demand should provide considerable support.

