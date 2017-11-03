Fear Is Good For The Next Rally - Cramer's Mad Money (11/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, November 2.

Cramer said that sentiment plays a big role for driving the stocks higher. Sentiment is difficult to measure. Financial newsletters that are bullish or bearish are going out of style. Mutual fund inflows have been bad. "Many weeks still produce big outflows from stocks, good weeks where people make money. Call that negative sentiment for certain," he added. There's anecdotal evidence as well that Cramer gathers from the conferences he attends.

Lately he sees that people are getting interested in stocks. "And you know what? I like that. I think the lack of warmth or love or even nodding acceptance of stocks as something that can make you money is downright wonderful for the bulls. See, if investors were all in, I would have to be very concerned," he said. Muted enthusiasm shows there is still money waiting on the sidelines, which in his opinion could be the key to next rally.

Most questions he gets asked nowadays are about bitcoins. When he asks people about their interest in stocks, they either fear as they lost during the 2008 crisis or those that think they have missed the rally. Many others fear that Washington can negatively affect the market in the long run. "The belief that only the rich own stocks and make money in them because the market's rigged against the little guy is a pretty constant refrain," said Cramer.

"I believe that as long as people are incredulous or disdainful or scared of this market, then there's trillions of dollars of tinder on the sidelines that can come in and take stocks higher," he concluded.

CEO interview - Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal REIT reported a good quarter but the REITs are going out of flavor due to investors fearing retail based REITs. Cramer interviewed the shopping center reit's CEO Don Wood to know his take on retail.

Wood said that the company is changing according to the investor's sentiments. People wanted pure play reit after the 2008 crisis, but are looking for mixed-use properties as people are looking for convenience and experiences.

He added that Federal Realty is not just a retailer, but they offer the types of properties retailers want. "First of all, diversification is – certainly in your business, certainly in our business – critical. So when you do look at the income streams from Federal, you absolutely see no one tenant that makes up more than 3% of the earnings base," said Wood. They have office, retail, residential and lifestyle facilities in their portfolio to remain diversified.

"The idea is that no one tenant can throw us off our game. It needs to be a collusion of a whole lot. And so far, we haven't seen that. The bottom line is, if you were to liquidate this company asset by asset, you'd do a heck of a lot better than what it's trading for, even after today. So that says something to me," he concluded.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

The number of debit and credit card transactions is growing and hence Cramer recommends stocks like Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V). He said that there's another way to play on this revolution - Global Payments. They are an international merchant acquirer whose stock is up 48% in 2017.

"These guys own the client relationships in the payments business and they're the ones who set pricing. They also have some e-commerce, cross-border and gambling-related solutions," said Cramer. The merchant acquirers sign up merchants to accept credit or debt cards and maintain relationships. They get a small cut out of every transaction.

Cramer said that the company's $3.8B acquisition of Heartland Payments turned out well for them and it added 1,400salespeople across North America. This acquisition is expected to produce $1B in revenue and $60M in cost savings. "Meanwhile, Global Payments is looking to expand internationally. Right now, the rest of the world accounts for roughly a quarter of the company's sales. Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America is where the real growth is, so they're aggressively trying to take share overseas," he added.

"I don't like to game the earnings reports, but if Global Payments delivers another good quarter next week and the stock gets dinged anyway, I wouldn't be surprised if you're getting another buying opportunity," he said. The stock trades at 22 times earnings vis-a-vis 27 times for its peers.

CEO interview - Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

The stock of Dominion Energy hit a 52-week high despite rising interest rates. Their stock yields 3.8% and Cramer interviewed CEO Tom Farrell to know what lies ahead for the company.

"We did a deal with Facebook. They're going to open a very large data center in central Virginia and we did a special rate, we constructed a special rate that we would be able to provide them and other large industrial customers for data centers in particular that will power the data centers completely from renewable energy," said Farrell.

They had a similar deal with Microsoft last year. "More than half the internet traffic in the United States runs through our service territory and we provide the electricity for all those data centers. We've already opened 11 new ones this year," said Farrell. Their data center business will only grow in the future.

Their Cove Point natural gas liquefaction facility has already signed 2 customers for 20 year's worth of production. Their Atlantic Coast pipeline is also on schedule.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

When will there be selling in the next two months and which sectors will have bargains? Broken stocks will be in retail, restaurants and drug stocks that are in generics. Cramer however does not think there will be selling.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): Hold on to it.

Square (NYSE:SQ): Book partial profits and let the rest run.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP): It's a good company with a great balance sheet.

