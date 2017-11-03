Newell Brands Q3: 'Disappointing Outcome'

Aside from the known issues with resin suppliers and the bankruptcy of Toys R Us, the retail restocking orders were low and there was low growth in back-to-school sales.

EPS came in at $0.86 when expectations were for $0.92, and share price dropped more than 25% despite double digit earnings growth.

Newell Brands (NWL) is new to my portfolio, so I wanted to listen in on the conference call and find out more about the company. For a western gal, this means another early morning.

So I fill up my ever-near Contigo cup with my favorite sencha and settle into my comfy office chair and pick up the nearest pen - which actually happened to be a Papermate. Unfortunately I am rather easily distracted by how many Newell products are within reach and waste a bunch of time checking the brands on items around me. (Wow, I have a lot of Sharpies!) There is certainly a significant representation from Newell Brands and I wonder if there is a correlation between how many of their brands are in my house and how many are sold at Costco, whether I am just a sucker for advertising, or if they actually just make the premium brands I have come to rely on. I really do not think there is a good substitute for Sharpies or my Contigo mug and InkJoy gel pens really are my favorite.

Quickly though, the fun is dampened by the pre-market action in NWL shares.

Estimates were for $0.92 of earnings compared with $0.78 for last year. Fourteen Analysts cover the company and the estimates ranged from $0.89 to $0.94.

EPS came in under estimates at a disappointing $0.86 and shares were down 12% before the call began. As the call progressed the losses deepened to the high teens. Soon after market opened 22% intraday losses appeared on the screen.

From the press release:

"Newell Brands third quarter results were below expectations as our transformation progress was overshadowed by weak late-quarter sales related to retailer inventory rebalancing, primarily in response to decelerating U.S. market growth through the Back-to-School period," said Michael Polk, Newell Brands Chief Executive Officer. "While markets across a number of categories were weaker than expected, we delivered solid point-of-sale growth of +3.5 percent and share improvement of +65 basis points in the U.S., driven by good results in the mass channel and strong double-digit growth in e-commerce. We continued to realize cost synergies as planned, with an incremental $86 million in the quarter. While those benefits, coupled with a lower than normal tax rate, were partially offset by weaker than expected sales, cost inflation and the absence of about $50 million of pre-tax earnings associated with divestitures, we still delivered double-digit earnings per share growth for the quarter."

On September 21st, I converted some funds from Canadian dollars to US dollars with the plan of doing some research and choosing a growth-oriented option from my watchlist, but Newell Brands crossed my desk due to the share price drop and attracted my attention. On September 6th Newell released a press release containing an earnings revision related to Hurricane Harvey. Newell would be affected in its U.S. manufactured resin businesses as well as the resin supply chain would experience shortages and price increases. Many of the facilities in Texas and Louisiana were shut down for more than a week, some longer.

In the September 6th press release, CEO Michael Polk stated: "We expect these conditions to persist through the fourth quarter of 2017 and resin inflation to now build, rather than contract as previously forecast, through the balance of 2017 and into 2018. Despite the incremental costs related to the hurricane and other unplanned inflationary pressure, we have taken the decision to sustain increased investment in our strategic priorities and brand plans in the second half of 2017."

It is important to note in the September press release that sales were not expected to be affected. What I took away from the press release was that though input costs are going to be meaningfully higher, compressing margins, with the possibility of some delays, the outputs were not expected to be affected.

At the time, with the hurricane news, the drop from June highs of nearly $55 to the September lows of about $41, seemed to be a bit overdone. On September 26th, with the change in the share price direction, I jumped in at $41.64. I was a bit disappointed that the share price made new lows last week, but held on as the share price traced a rounded bottom.

Today, instead of just negative news related to the one-time hurricane event, Mr. Polk discussed a series of negative events experienced this quarter.

He started out that although this was the 25th Newell earnings call that he has participated in, Newell has clearly not had a quarter like this before and he called it a "disappointing outcome". The first negative was, of course, the Force Majeure by many of their suppliers of resin as was the topic of the press release in early September. The second was a top customer bankruptcy, that being Toys R Us, which was especially important for the key baby products segments. A third was that retail restocking orders were lower than usual and lower than expected. A fourth was the unusually low growth in back-to-school sales for the first time in many years.

Positives are that the synergies expected from the Jarden acquisition are beginning to be realized and the restructuring is continuing as planned.

Broad based market growth, market share growth (in most of their sub-segments), and strong double-digit e-commerce growth show that Newell's approach seems to be working, despite the difficulties. The top five customers grew over 8% in the quarter.

CEO Michael Polk stated:

"We still delivered double-digit earnings growth...in a tough environment our third quarter results missed the mark. We take accountability for this. We did deliver, however, sellout growth ahead of our markets resulting in a US market share increase of 65 basis points and we delivered 3.5% point of sale growth. Selling continued to be disconnected from sell out, as market growth decelerated and retail adjusted their inventories and order patterns. Many of our businesses performed well through that turbulence with our challenges largely focused in writing and appliances. Our start to the fourth quarter looks very much like start to the third quarter with solid growth in the first month of October. We have reset guidance..." The chart below shows the revised guidance when compared to the previously adjusted guidance.

"While we expect to continue to build share and grow ahead of our markets we now believe modest retail headwinds will persist into the foreseeable future."

Mr. Polk concluded the call with:

"While we take our responsibility to do what we say very seriously and are disappointed in our third quarter outcome we are equally undeterred in our drive to achieve the full potential of the company. Our confidence is grounded in the knowledge that we have a leading portfolio of brands, advantaged capabilities in innovation and design with the best still to come, a peer group leading e-commerce organization that is only getting stronger, a long list of opportunities for core distribution, broad-based international deployment, and a world class team working on realizing world class levels of savings. This is a proven model and playbook, and is being run by a seasoned team that has successfully executed it before. We cannot be more committed to deliver the transformative value-creation story that is inherent in Newell Brands."

The first question from Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup was about the death of retail. It seems that the "Amazon effect" is responsible for some of Newell's woes as well. Polk said he expected that there will be winners in brick and mortar but the e-commerce platform started in 2012 has seen double digit growth (qualified as being not as much as 50%, but well above 20%). Mr. Polk said they are well-positioned in e-commerce, but until recently have been focused on US only and expect to begin to expand internationally in Q4. A new platform is ready for this Christmas season.

This chart of regional sales from the earnings report strikes me specifically because of its expected nature. If this was seen in isolation from the rest of the earnings report it would seem to be 'business as usual' in its proportions.

As for me, I still hold my shares, but may not for too long. If the share price had fallen 5%, I probably would have sold, to walk away with minimal losses. However, the quick 25% drop in share price means I am now intrigued to see what will happen next. It's not a large dollar amount loss, though it is my biggest losing holding now by dollar amount [more than Cineplex TSX:CGX or (OTCPK:CPXGF) and Tourmaline Oil! TSX:TOU or (OTCPK:TRMLF)]. Yes, there are definitely headwinds and certainly more than expected, but I am not sure a one day drop of 25% is warranted either, especially when EPS was an 10% gain YOY. I am not trying to gloss over the difficulties, and despite the earnings growth yoy, sales did decline 7% YOY, there were other negative metrics, and 2017 annual guidance was revised downward. A seemingly simple investment in a consumer products company has become an issue for the portfolio.

