British Pound - Could 'Black Wednesday' Repeat?

Brexit, no Brexit. We are all being tired of the high-stakes game between London and Brussels. Any good negotiating coach will tell you that you should aim to achieve a “win-win” outcome. It seems that in this case we can at best expect a “lose-lose” outcome. All this comes at a time when the British economy is not so robust. This makes the British Pound vulnerable to a severe plunge.

Let’s start with the basics - the U.K. is the world’s fifth largest economy and to it an incredibly heavily indebted one.

Government debt to GDP stands at roughly 90%, household debt is also 90% and corporate debt (excluding financial debt) stands at approximately 80% for a total of 260% of GDP. Surely, there are countries that have got a higher ratio (Japan comes to mind first). However usually (with the grand exception of the U.S.) these countries run current account surpluses.

And this is where we come to the crux of the problem. Within the world’s most advanced economies (so called G10 group) the U.K. is the one with chronic current account deficits.

Clearly the international income from services is very high (the U.K.’s financial services sector, i.e. the City of London and its ancillary sectors contribute heavily to this) at around +5% of GDP. However the trade deficit in goods is even larger at around -7.5% in 2016.

Last but not least, the other positions that constitute the total balance of payments deficit also are deeply negative. Primary and secondary income deficits are running high. It means that the U.K. is borrowing from the rest of the world and has done so for the last 33 years. Solid legal system and investor protection make decisions to invest in the U.K. easier for international investors, especially for many commodity exporting nations with poor rule of law.

So, the total current account deficit stands at 6% of GDP and is the largest within heavily industrialised nations.

What’s more, the U.K.’s household savings rate recently plunged to all-time lows. At a time when the consumer credit is also maxed out, it is a recipe for a disaster.

There has been a sterling crisis virtually every decade since the World War II. Usually it resulted in a huge devaluation, with the most infamous one ("Black Wednesday") in 1992.

Surely there were the good years for the British Pound - when the U.K. landed huge windfalls from the North Sea oil and gas production. These times are long gone - at its peak, the U.K.’s North Sea oil production totaled 3mbpd, and currently the U.K. is producing only 1/3 of that amount.

For years, the U.K.’s economy benefitted from massive immigration (resulting in a robust jobs market, strong internal demand, and strong demand for housing). It seems that the approach towards immigration is rapidly changing so this factor will not be powering the economy ahead. Not to mention the fact that house prices in London are unaffordable now even for many within the middle class.

Will this time be different?

On 2nd November, Mark Carney and the Bank of England hiked rates for the first time since the 2008 crisis. They are trying to tell us that the economy is strong and it's smooth sailing ahead. Is it really so? Let’s remember that a rate hike only reversed the emergency rate cut in the wake of the Brexit vote from last summer. For the reasons listed above, it seems more like a public relations exercise rather than a genuine assessment of the economic conditions. Of course, markets might take it as the proof of strength of the U.K.’s economy and pile into the British Pound. However, recently when central banks commenced hiking cycles, the currency peaked shortly thereafter (just look at the USD and the Canadian dollar after central banks hiked rates).

When the markets lose faith in the central banking wizards, the run on the British Pound could be massive. The conditions are eerily similar now to the infamous situation when George Soros bet against the Bank of England (“Black Wednesday”) and the British government was forced to exit the Exchange Rate Mechanism and devalue the pound vs. the German mark. We have got all the ingredients in place for a major move lower in the British Pound purchasing power. By misjudging the strength of its hand, the Bank of England might give the markets a green light to go all-in.

So clearly a medium to long term trade idea would be to sell the British Pound. The question is against which currency? If the deficits, indebtedness are all negative then we need to look for a currency that looks relatively better on at least a few of these points. Which currencies come into play? Let's review some of the most liquid ones that show persistent current account surpluses - Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen. Swiss franc and Japanese yen are so called carry currencies, currently with either very low or negative short term rates. It means that when investors holding these currencies earn nothing or even "pay a penalty" for the perceived safety. The higher the interest differential, the bigger the short term incentive to buy a high yielding currency and sell the low yielding one. However, this used to be a much bigger factor before virtually all major central banks slashed interest rates virtually to zero.

What makes selling the British Pound easy is the fact that it is not a high yielding currency (unlike for example Turkish lira with interest rates at 8%) so the interest rate differential factor is not very strong here. However we need to take into account that both Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank can influence markets in a major way (remember the EURCHF peg at 1.20 lasting for many months). This is where the medium to long term (1 to 2 years) horizon is needed. It is extremely difficult for a central bank to defend its currency against weakening for a long time (think Asian currency crisis, Ruble crisis, so on and so on). Markets are just much bigger than interventions and we are talking about the most liquid markets on earth with daily turnovers of hundreds of billions of pounds, francs and yen.

So the idea would be to sell the British Pound versus the Swiss franc and Japanese yen (50% weights for these currencies, so as to reduce the abovementioned short term risks). Hiking the rates by the Bank of England when the economy is barely growing is an invitation to take this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.