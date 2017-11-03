The 'Black Hole': How Passive Investing Became The New 'QE'

Additionally, here's what active managers are doing in an effort to pick you off.

Here's how passive flows have created the same dynamic in U.S. equity markets as Fed bond buying created in the Treasury market.

You might not know it, but if you're a passive investor, you're part of the U.S. equity market equivalent of QE.

Passive vs. Active has garnered the attention of conversations for some time, but now, we believe this discussion needs to broaden.

That's from a Wells Fargo note out late last month, and I've got to tell you, the analysis that follows that opening line represents one of the clearest, most concise arguments I've seen to date in support of the contention that passive flows as facilitated by ETFs are starting to become a problem.

This is one of my favorite subjects and regular readers are undoubtedly familiar with the "perpetual motion machine" characterization put forth over the summer by Howard Marks and my own "wave paradox" theory as presented in full over at DealBreaker.

Wells expands on these ideas and notes that passive investing is "beginning to resemble the footprint left by QE." Consider this excerpt from the note:

With QE, the Fed removed from circulation a material part of the Treasury market (by our calculations over 20% at the peak). The decreased Treasury 'float' as well as the reduction in the amount of natural sellers (with the reduced float) coincided with the general upward trend in Treasury prices or lower yields. Read: Scarcity value and Fed front running.

Well guess what? That's exactly what passive investing does in the equity market because almost by definition, passive investors don't sell. Here's Wells again:

Recently we've observed consistent net inflows to Passive Equity funds, which have morphed into a type of Black Hole. Money goes in and stocks never come out (as least for now).

Yes, it's a "a type of Black Hole" and here's that "Black Hole" getting larger by the year:

(Wells Fargo)

And see, to truly appreciate how elegantly absurd this whole thing has become, you have to step back and think about how we got here. It was central bank bond buying which started us down this road. Those asset purchases drove investors out of risk-free assets and down the quality ladder, first into IG corporates, then into high yield, and finally into stocks.

If you need a refresher on how that worked and how it's now culminated in 67% of Norway's sovereign wealth fund being invested in equities, you should consider skimming the piece found here. But from a kind of 30,000 foot perspective, here's the chart that everyone loves to hate:

(Goldman)

That's not a coincidence and as I've written on more occasions than I care to remember, it was never supposed to be a secret. The whole point was to push investors into risk assets like stocks.

Ok, so central bank bond buying ("QE") ignited the equity rally and because participating in that rally increasingly means employing passive strategies (SPY), that participation begins to approximate the very programs that ignited it in the first place. Here's Wells Fargo again:

Currently, the shift to Passive is coinciding with ever higher equity prices with many equity indices trading at or close to all-time highs. As QE seemed to exaggerate trends in the fixed income markets, so it appears that Passive equity flows are exaggerating stock movements.

Indeed. And as I've been over time and again, the more ETFs there are, the more the lines get blurred. For instance, if you're looking at a factor-based strategy ("smart beta") around say momentum or low volatility, what ends up happening is that by virtue of indiscriminate passive flows into index funds, the biggest names end up becoming synonymous with those factors. Of course when you put money into those factor-based strategies, that money ends up encouraging the very same dynamic that dictated the composition of the underlying portfolios in the first place. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy.

This is why active management is having such a difficult time. Outperforming benchmarks that are being driven by the dynamic outlined above is well nigh impossible. Throw in the implicit and in some cases explicit central bank "put" and consider the fact that active managers are starting from behind anyway by virtue of charging higher fees, and it's an exercise in futility.

Well guess what? According to Wells Fargo, active has come up with an "innovative" solution - namely, they've gone on a "seller's strike." To wit:

To fix this issue, they've decided to all together stop, or dramatically slow, their selling and it's worked-relative performance continues to improve. The positive results seem to have emboldened many to continue the Strike which in our belief has made inertia an increasingly powerful force in the capital markets.

Note that last bolded bit. That's the last piece of the puzzle. This is the post-crisis, passive-dominated market dynamic taken to its logical extreme. Active simply refuses to sell and thereby joins in on the perpetual motion machine.

As I put it the other day over at Heisenberg Report:

Selling has become anathema. It's a logical impossibility.

That's meant to be humorous, but it's only half sarcastic.

More than a few readers have asked if this setup ultimately creates opportunities for active managers. That is, everything described above is the very opposite of efficient when it comes to how capital is being allocated. Here's Howard Marks:

Remember, the wisdom of passive investing stems from the belief that the efforts of active investors cause assets to be fairly priced - that's why there are no bargains to find. But what happens when the majority of equity investment comes to be managed passively? Then prices will be freer to diverge from "fair," and bargains (and over-pricings) should become more commonplace. This won't assure success for active managers, but certainly it will satisfy a necessary condition for their efforts to be effective.

That's a kind of big picture, theoretical take on it, but in the Wells Fargo note cited above, the bank tells you how active managers are now learning to take advantage of the "dumb" passive flows on a daily basis. Consider this:

As Passive increases in market share, there are less natural sellers and consequently an even greater scarcity value (demanding a higher price for liquidity). One could argue that Active is providing adverse selection to Passive. Active may be more willing to provide liquidity for their less attractive holdings and to a degree force prices higher for their more attractive holdings. A cynic would read this as an arb-ing the uniformed and time-sensitive Passive equity flow.

Translation: they're learning to pick you off. Here's one more passage:

Passive Equity investors have become daily investors and are daily liquidity takers. Their objective function is to find liquidity as they promise the closing NAV to all new investors (somewhat price indiscriminate). In general, liquidity demands usually come with a cost and hence, we would expect prices to be pressured higher as these investors take liquidity.

Active is just going to sit around and wait on you. An inevitable consequence of this is the skewing of liquidity provision to the latter part of the day. That potentially sets the stage for less liquid markets at the open. When there's less liquidity, prices swings can be greater, especially in the event everyone is one day forced to walk into a bad situation after a rough overseas session.

So there are two overarching points here.

The first is the bit about passive investing serving as the equity market equivalent of QE. By its very nature it is distorting the supply/demand picture and in the process forcing active management to either stop selling (i.e. basically morph into passive) or else try to arb the "dumb" flows by driving up prices on shares for which there is high demand. In the former case (i.e. active stops selling altogether) the bubble just gets bigger. In the latter case (i.e. active starts picking off the passive flows), the price discovery mechanism is functioning in a nefarious fashion.

The second point is that this is affecting liquidity provision. On this, Wells Fargo's account is admittedly anecdotal, but generally speaking, you don't want a situation where liquidity is available at certain times and in short supply at other times. That will invariably cause problems at some point.

Everything said above is yet another testament to the notion that you can have "too much of a good thing." The very last thing we need is a scenario where the same force that's driving prices inexorably higher is also serving to distort intraday liquidity. And that's exactly what appears to be happening.

