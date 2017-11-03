Vantiv's Worldpay Acqusition Will Expand Reach And Be Accretive In 2018

VNTV data by YCharts

Earnings and Revenues Continue to Improve

Vantiv (VNTV) recently reported Q3-17 EPS of $.90 vs. Street expectations of $.89 on revenue of $554 million vs. consensus of $551 million. This compares to year ago quarterly numbers of $.71/share on $491 million in revenue, an increase of 28% and 12% respectively. On a sequential basis, earnings improved $.07/share and revenue increased by $24 million over Q2-17.

Looking forward, management forecast revenue to be in a range of $556-$566 million and guided to EPS of $.94/share to $.96/share for Q4-17.

For the full year, management continues to expect revenue to come in around $2.11 billion and increased guidance for earnings to about $3.35/share.

Breaking it down

On the strength of a 9% increase in total transactions, and a 6% increase in net revenue per transaction, Merchant Services net revenue improved to $468.8 million, a 16% improvement from the same quarter a year ago. As a counterweight, at $85.5 million, revenue from Financial Institution Services was down 1% from the same quarter last year to due to the deconversion of Capital One (COF) from Vantiv's system. On the bright side, while transaction volume predictably decreased 11% to 2.7 million as result of the loss of COF, revenue per transaction, at $.0929, increase 5% YoY.

Expenses remain well contained with operating costs rising just 9% while G&A expense increased 22%.

The company generated $51 million in Free Cash flow for the quarter but the balance sheet with $4.7 billion in debt remains levered at 4.8x ttm ebitda.

VNTV Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The Trend is your Friend

The global trend towards e-payments continues to benefit Vantiv as Merchant Transactions are up 10% YoY. In order to take advantage the growing movement towards e-payments, management plans on continuing its tried and true practice of acquisitions and integrations.

Towards that end, back in June, the company announced the acquisition of Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY), in a transaction that is expected to close early in 2018. Worldpay, based in London and the largest payment processor in Britain, provides payment processing for mobile, online and in-store purchases in 146 countries. This acquisition will significantly expand Vantiv's reach to over 300 different transaction methods involving over 125 different currencies. At the same time, the recent addition of Paymetric and the attendant increase the company's presence within the B2B marketplace is starting to accrue with a noticeable growth in the volume of credit card transactions.

Organically, the company's existing small to medium sized customer base has increased transaction volume by over 20% YoY and firm's Healthcare Payment Processing for small medical and dental practices is starting to gain significant traction.

All of these synergies have helped offset the recent loss of COF. Furthermore, as mentioned above, while revenue from the Financial Institutions segment is down 11% as a result of COF, the addition of WPG will reduce the company's reliance on that segment from over 15% prior to the COF deconversion, to less than 10% post WPG.

Valuation

VNTV PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

VNTV currently trades at around 20.5x forward earnings - not including any benefit from the expected WPG acquisition. Typically VNTV has traded, on average over the past 5 years, at around 18.8x. Given the early 2018 expected close time frame for the WPG deal, requisite synergies should support continued double digit earnings growth through the next year at least on pace with the current year, which should support valuations toward the top of its forward earnings range - around 22x. Assuming earnings growth continues on pace, that would put a 12 month target of $85 on the shares - a 23% premium over the current share price

Of course, the WPG deal isn't done yet and even assuming it is consummated with no hiccups, there are still questions remaining as to the integration and how quickly the acquisition will be accretive. However, given the track record of management in successfully monetizing past acquisitions, as well as an already healthy organic growth rate, the potential 20%+ upside is well worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.