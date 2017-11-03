Blue Apron: Past The Expiration Date

The company has only a little more than a year's liquidity left on its balance sheet, making the stock an even more risky play.

While revenue (+3% y/y) beat estimates due to repeat customers purchasing more, the company lost more subscribers than expected.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has had a wild earnings release day, reporting before the bell on November 2. The initial reaction to its earnings was overwhelmingly positive, as investors embraced the company's top-line beat ($211 million versus consensus of $192 million). However, once traders started digesting more of the detail behind the release, attention focused to the company's subscriber attrition and its sheer lack of a solid plan toward growth and profitability.

Blue Apron is already one of the worst-performing IPOs of the year, with shares shedding more than half of their initial value. The company originally went public at $10 a share and had a modest pop to ~$11 before sinking into a seemingly irreversible bear cycle.

APRN data by YCharts

Blue Apron's market cap now sits just above $750 million, a quarter of its highest private valuation of $2 billion before it went public. With earnings like these, however, there doesn't seem to be a path to recovery for the meal-kit company. With subscribers already peeling off and the company ratcheting down its marketing spend, how can it expect to grow?

Recall also that Blue Apron just laid off 6% of its workforce - about 300 people - as covered in this CNBC article. Blue Apron shows all the signs of a company flailing for life - with top-line growth flat, customers leaving, workers getting the ax, and cash burn increasingly unsustainable. As I covered in a previous article, Blue Apron had burned about $300 million cumulatively leading up to its IPO, and the company burned about $78 million more in Q3. The company has only $266 million left on its balance sheet - not much to play with.

Investing in Blue Apron is playing with fire. This is a falling knife that will keep falling: while Blue Apron is an innovative concept and still continues to delight a (dwindling) base of loyal customers, it's not a sustainable business model for a profitable, scalable public company.

Q3 results: Fewer customers are spending more

If there's one key takeaway from the Blue Apron earnings release, it's this: while subscribers are leaving en masse, the ones that are staying are becoming increasingly loyal and increasing their purchases. The real question is whether Blue Apron can achieve stabilization in its customer base and appropriately shift its strategy to profitably serve a smaller, more entrenched clientele. We think this is unlikely, as the company has limited liquidity to embark on a long-term transition - to be discussed shortly.

Here's a snapshot of how customer metrics trended this quarter; taken from the earnings release:

Figure 1. Blue Apron customer metrics

Quarter-over-quarter, Blue Apron lost 87,000 customers, or about 9% of its customer base. The growth trends seen in the first half of 2017 have reversed course, as fewer customers return to Blue Apron.

Its core customer base, however, has shown improved engagements. Year/year, orders per customer are up to 4.2 and average revenue per customer is up to $245. Note that every metric is down sequentially from Q2, but as Blue Apron notes, quarter-to-quarter comparisons aren't particularly useful as Blue Apron typically sees a weaker Q3, when summer vacations spark a slowdown in home cooking.

Overall, the company posted $210.6 million in revenue, up +3% y/y.

Figure 2. Blue Apron revenue

Analysts had predicted $191.5 million, or a -7% y/y decline, so the company at the very least beat revenue expectations. However, its EPS of -47c was lower than consensus at -42c, indicating that something went wrong with margins.

Indeed, gross margin, a closely watched metric especially as food companies operate at razor-thin margins, dropped 13%. The company did drop sales and marketing expenses to 16% (down from 24% y/y) to make up for some of this gross margin decline, but increased operating costs overall - due to higher headcount overall despite the recent layoffs - drove the company's losses even deeper.

Reactions to Blue Apron's release were overwhelmingly negative; the company lost nearly 20% and dropped to all-time lows.

APRN Price data by YCharts

Liquidity - The perennial issue

There's probably nothing more important to watch at Blue Apron than its ever-thinning liquidity. Companies like Blue Apron need time to scale, acquire customers, drive increased operating efficiencies, and move toward profitability. In Blue Apron's case, it may not have the luxury of time.

Blue Apron reported $268.7 million of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q3. Recall also that unlike many other tech companies, Blue Apron carries significant debt - $124.6 million as of Q3, indicating a true "net cash" balance of $144.1 million.

Along with its Q3 earnings, Blue Apron also affirmed its guidance for the back half of 2017. Highlights from this guidance range include revenue of $380-400 million and adjusted EBITDA of -$75 million to -$70 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for Blue Apron's operating cash flow projection, as it measures its ongoing operating expenses plus its stock-based comp, which is a non-cash expense. Rolling this guidance forward and assuming an annual adjusted EBITDA run rate of -$140 million to -$150 million, we can calculate that Blue Apron has about one year of liquidity left (based on its net cash balance) or two years (based on its total cash balance, ignoring debt).

That's not much wiggle room, especially for a company whose top line and margins are shrinking simultaneously. This also excludes cash outlays for capex; in Q3, Blue Apron spent $11.5 million on automation equipment for its fulfillment centers. Investments like these will continue to be permanently fixed into Blue Apron's quarterly cash burn.

60-second summary

There aren't many options on the proverbial menu for Blue Apron's management. Revenue is flat, customers are defecting, and liquidity is perilously thinning.

Loss-bearing tech companies generally don't have any issues continuing to post losses - private companies can turn to their VCs for another round, and public companies can float secondary offerings or take on debt. Neither of these options is really open to Blue Apron; with its leverage already dangerously high and its stock below $4, it barely has a currency with which to raise additional capital.

More and more, Blue Apron is looking like a failed experiment - don't sink good money after bad.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.