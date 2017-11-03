Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Prospects Look Bright

Azedra approval continues to look likely, implying very substantial mid-term upside for Progenics stock; a recent negative analysis of Azedra did little to undermine the case for approval.

The company also announced its completed filing of the NDA for Azedra; the six-month countdown to the pivotal catalyst has started.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) has had a big week. On November 2, Progenics announced both its third quarter earnings and the news that its new drug application - or NDA - for cancer treatment Azedra had been completed and submitted. The company beat expectations on earnings, barely, but missed expectations on revenue.

In other news, an article published on Seeking Alpha earlier this week delivered a scathing criticism of Azedra. The author recapitulates some arguments that have already been made (and efficiently rebutted), but also brings up a couple issues not previously discussed.

This article will explore the implications of the latest news, reports and commentary. Taken together, Progenics' prospects - and those of Azedra - continue to look bright.

NDA Submitted: Start the Clock

Perhaps the most important news was the announcement that Azedra's NDA had finally been completed. The submission had been delayed on August 31 when Progenics stated that it would require up to 12 additional weeks to prepare the manufacturing facility for the critical FDA pre-approval site inspection. It is welcome news that the delay proved shorter than was at first anticipated. The delay was never terribly, onerous, however, since Progenics has been submitting its NDA on a rolling basis and the site inspection was the last remaining element.

With the last piece of the NDA now submitted, the clock starts for FDA action. Under its Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, the timeline is six months from the date of submission. We can expect a decision in late Q2 2018.

Azedra treats pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, ultra-rare adrenal gland cancers; it will be a welcome addition to physicians' toolkits for dealing with a lethal and extremely painful disease if it is approved. But how likely is it that it will be approved? Let us take another look.

Will Azedra Hold Up Under Scrutiny?

It seems to have become a niche pastime on Seeking Alpha to debate the efficacy and approvability of Azedra. The reason for the unusually large number of question marks is thanks to the fact that the drug's Phase 2 clinical trial was conducted in two arms by two different companies, and that those trial arms were separated by a number of years. That alone would not be a problem, but the data from the two trial arms were sufficiently different to cause alarm.

The criticisms frequently have a whiff of conspiracy theory about them (with the author of the latest article even intimating that they may have uncovered a conspiracy to withhold key data). I have addressed the specific question of deliberate manipulation or suppression of data in a previous article and it is a sufficiently laughable proposition to warrant neither extension, nor recapitulation of my prior rebuttal.

The only genuine issue is whether, as some Azedra bears have claimed, the drug fails to meet its efficacy requirements. The argument is that the Phase 2b trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, namely a 50% or greater reduction in the use of hypertensive medication for at least 6 months. Yet that is clearly not the case, as I have likewise explained in detail. Since this remains a nagging issue (as the latest negative article attests), here is a brief recapitulation of my thesis that even the most negative reading of the Phase 2b trial arm's results - while admittedly less impressive than those of the Phase 2a trial - still supports the case for positive efficacy:

Molecular Insight's Phase IIa study included 41 patients. Seven of these were treated with one dose of Azedra, while 34 received two doses. Among the one-dose cohort, only one patient (14.3% of cohort) responded sufficiently to meet the requirements of the primary endpoint, namely a 50% reduction in hypertensive medication for six months. Of the two-dose cohort, 12 of the 34 patients responded (35.3% of cohort). This means that, among all patients in the Phase IIa trial, 31.7% responded to Azedra. The Phase IIb trial included 27 patients, with 11 receiving one dose of Azedra and 16 receiving two. No one in the one-dose cohort responded (0% of cohort), while four responded (25% of cohort). Thus, among all patients in the Phase IIb trial, 14.8% responded to Azedra. The imbalance in overall response is what has caused particular consternation. Yet it should be expected that, for a drug that is expected to require two doses (as is stated in the SPA) to be effective, a trial arm with a smaller proportion of patients receiving two doses would almost of necessity show worse blended results. Still, the two-dose cohort's 25% response rate in the second trial arm is significantly worse than the 35.3% response rate of the same cohort in the first…the Phase IIb trial's two-dose cohort, despite under-performing by comparison to the first trial arm, still saw a 25% response rate, meeting the requirement laid out by the SPA.

In other words, no matter how we slice the two populations, we still see sufficient efficacy for Azedra to be said to have met its primary endpoint (not to mention the positive results on the secondary endpoint of overall tumor reduction).

Critics Show Some Originality

The latest negative article makes two original claims. The first is that the patients in the Phase 2a study may have been sicker than those in the Phase 2b study, and therefore the poorer results in that subsequent trial are actually worse than they appear to be on their face. The author does an extensive study of the trial patients in both trials, one that is admittedly very thorough. The article surmises that, because the patients in the Phase 2a trial had undergone more past treatments than had those in the Phase 2b trial, the patient cohort of the first trial arm was probably sicker to begin with.

The problem with this claim is that it is based on second-order reasoning. Ultimately, it is difficult to ascertain the pre-trial "sickness" of the two patient populations. However, we do know that the participants in the second trial arm were indeed extremely ill and most had received multiple treatments for their cancer already. I would submit that the very fact that many of the Phase 2b patients proved too sick to proceed to the second dose called for under the testing protocol is evidence enough that the second population was very ill indeed. However, all the research about which patient cohort was sicker to begin with still has no bearing on the fact that, no matter how we choose to parse the outcomes, the primary endpoint was achieved.

The author's second claim is also backed up by significant research, but again ultimately signifies little. In essence, the claim is that the FDA may judge Azedra harshly because its manufacturing process may have changed and that the change of manufacturer may have tainted - or at least altered - the efficacy profile of the drug sufficiently to make pooling the results of the Phase 2a and Phase 2b trial unacceptable.

Again, this challenge falls down under scrutiny. It is true that the manufacturer has changed, but the process has not. In fact, Progenics has made repeated representations that the process has been validated and has been consistent. The article attempts to cast doubt on the manufacturing process by pointing to the pre-approval site inspection, yet that has no meaningful bearing on the established manufacturing process itself.

Ultimately, the latest attack on Azedra raises a few interesting questions and does some genuinely impressive research, but it is tainted by erroneous, suppositional, and at times bizarre interpretations of that research.

Relistor Blues

Not all the news coming out of Progenics was good. Royalties from Relistor in Q3 2017 amounted to $2.3 million, compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2018. The drug for treating opioid-induced constipation is Progenics only currently approved product. The crimped sales appear to be the product of cannibalization from the higher-priced injectable Relistor to the less-expensive and more recently approved oral version.

On the positive side, oral Relistor prescriptions were up 40% from Q2 2017, marking impressive expansion. On the latest earnings call, Progenics management argued that cannibalization from injectable Relistor is tapering off and that licensing partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) has expanded its salesforce to more than 500 representatives.

Updates on a Promising Pipeline

With Relistor sales coloring earnings and Azedra's approval prospects weighing on investors' minds, it is easy to neglect the embarrassment of riches in Progenics' pipeline.

The earnings call highlighted some positive news about the leading candidates for the identification and treatment of prostate cancer. The company has continued to enroll patients in its various stage trials:

Phase 3: 1404, a SPECT/CT imaging agent

Phase 2/3: PyL, a PET/CT imaging agent

Phase 1: 1095, a radiotherapeutic that binds selectively to PSMA

1404 is reportedly still on track to complete enrollment before the end of 2017, while PyL remains the subject of discussions with the FDA regarding the study program. In the case of PyL, we can expect a significant update when regulatory discussions are completed in the coming months.

The market for these therapies continues to grow, and Progenics' pipeline remains attractive for the long-run.

Investor's-Eye View

Financially, Progenics is in good shape. Q3 2017 saw a reported net loss of $15.4 million, leaving $98.3 million in cash and equivalents on the books. That gives the company about 6 quarters of runway at the current burn rate. Access to an additional $50 million in the form of a non-dilutive credit facility gives Progenics even further room to run.

The issue that will dominate Progenics shares for the coming several months is the potential approval of Azedra. If approved, Azedra will add significant value at low cost as an ultra-orphan drug in a concentrated market. But approval cannot be taken as a certainty. Should the FDA issue a complete response letter or otherwise delay Azedra, the share price will likely suffer. The most recent earnings report has done little to elevate the stock, with a close on Thursday of $5.93, a little over 1% above where it closed the previous day and well off the $7.50 range it traded at a month ago. Shares appear to be beaten down beyond any reasonable judgment.

Synthesizing all the news, the bull case for Progenics remains very much intact. Cantor Fitzgerald recently reiterated its own Buy rating with a $15 price target. That is a fairly reasonable one-year price target, assuming Azedra approval and relatively anemic Relistor sales. I have argued before that Progenics is significantly undervalued, even excluding Azedra. That remains the case now.

Now may be a good time to initiate or expand a position, while market skittishness on Progenics and a number of other biotech stocks keeps them floating lower than is reasonable.

