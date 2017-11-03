Trick Or Treat: The Brown Bag Portfolio November Update

Introduction

October was an interesting month for the Brown Bag Portfolio. Although the portfolio started on generally good footing, it ended the month down and down more than any previous month. This hasn’t, however, changed my conviction in the direction that I am moving the portfolio.

For those of you who haven’t read any of my previous articles, you may be interested in seeing where the portfolio started here. I started my portfolio with money I saved by no longer eating out (thus the name, Brown Bag Portfolio) and diverting much of my discretionary income each month into the portfolio itself.

Not being an experienced investor, I immediately made a number of mistakes, chasing stocks up and selling at a loss when they inevitably fell. Several of those initial purchases would have made a tidy profit if I hadn’t panicked and sold when I did, and in one case where I sold Smith & Wesson (now American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)), I’m very glad I sold out at $26 (at a loss) since it has since plummeted to the high $14s.

I mention this only to add some context as to why I shifted my mindset from trader to investor and into a dividend-oriented portfolio. All of my holdings are in DRIP (dividend reinvestment programs) that automatically purchases new shares with the dividends. This is why you’ll see fractional shares listed where I break down the portfolio later in this article.

Dividend investing gives me some peace of mind as my portfolio moves up and down and takes some of the sting out of a “mistimed” purchase. Since my dividends are automatically re-invested back into the issuing company, I grow my holdings regardless of whether or not I actively add to them. If the stock or units (in the case of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)) are below my initial purchase price, then I gain a little more. With a long enough time horizon this compounding should have quite an impact.

I am still early in my efforts to shape the Brown Bag Portfolio. A quick glance at my holdings will reveal that it suffers from a lack of diversification and it is this element that I am primarily concerned with at this time. The portfolio itself is less than eighteen months old, and over the next twelve to eighteen months, I expect to double the number of holdings, although some funds may be used to add to positions when and if they move below my initial purchase price. Although this is currently the case with 60% of my current holdings, only one of which I am interested in adding to at this time, as I’ll go into below.

Size Matters

The Brown Bag Portfolio is young and small and the value of these articles isn’t in showcasing what an incredibly great stock-picker I am, but in the journey itself. Many of the portfolios discussed on Seeking Alpha and other sites showcase well-established portfolios that are already large (to me over six figures) and well diversified. They are valuable to examine as examples of exactly what they are, large well-diversified portfolios however, they offer little insight into how they got to where they are.

For those of us that are starting at zero, and I’m quite certain that I’m not the only person out there that has started at zero, they don’t provide much in the way of lessons. My articles will continue to be very open and honest, I’ll strive to explain why I’ve done what I did and will show the mistakes as well as the successful moves. Where I screw-up or fail with an idea/purchase/sale/whatever, I’ll be open about it so that someone out there can learn from my mistakes, even if I didn’t. Failure is often a better teacher than success.

One of the things that I’ve learned so far is that commissions will eat up your profits faster than I’ll clear my plate at dinner. In order to address this issue, I’ve decided to limit my purchases to $1000 at a time. That may not seem like much to many people here, but it usually takes me two months of scrimping and saving to put $1000 cash into my account. I have missed opportunities while I was accumulating cash, but I’ve also seen other opportunities manifest during those “quiet times.” All in all, it gives me time to research companies and opportunities and evaluate at what price point I’m interested in a particular equity.

Several readers have suggested that I utilize a service such as Robin Hood that doesn’t charge commissions and I may do so in the future. The downside to Robin Hood is that it doesn’t offer a DRIP at this time and re-investing those dividends is of crucial importance to me. If/when I utilize Robin Hood, it will be for those equities that do not offer dividends, but I’m at least eighteen months away from that. My short-term goal is to grow my portfolio into ten solid dividend players before I look into other opportunities.

My endgame is to build a portfolio whose dividends and distributions will pay my mortgage, taxes, and insurance once I retire and each month I’ll note how close I’m getting to that goal.

New Addition To The Family

I finally added a new holding to the Brown Bag Portfolio. I noted in an earlier article that I was considering AT&T (NYSE:T), but was concerned with the debt-load post merger and with the price. I believe it was trading right around $39 at the time. I liked the dividend, $1.96 a share, but didn’t find the price attractive. However, when T preannounced that it was going to have a bad Q3, the stock quickly shed several points.

I thought to myself that this was the time to initiate a position and put in a limit order for $36.65. Although I was comfortable with that price for the shares, I didn’t foresee that AT&T would drive itself through its 52-week low only to settle in the mid $33s, ending October at $33.65, a full $3 a share below my purchase price.

In the past, this would have shaken my resolve and I might have sold my shares when they dropped $1 below my purchase price. Some might even say that would have been prudent and it would be if I were trading. I’m not, however. I fully expect that over the next couple of years, I will find AT&T trading above my purchase price and I expect that it will be trading in the low $40s five or more years from now. All the while, AT&T should be paying (if not increasing) its dividend. Although the debt-load still concerns me, I’m more than willing to give this dividend aristocrat a chance and collect the dividend in the mean time.

The collapse in share price gives me the opportunity to add more shares and bring my cost basis per share down. I expect to add to my initial position in AT&T sometime in November; the only question for me is when. If the share price stays below $34, I may violate my $1000 rule and add shares within the next week. If the share price climbs above $34, but stays below $35, I will wait until later in the month and add more shares when I’ve accumulated $1000.

In either event, I look upon the recent collapse of share price as an opportunity. If I made a mistake in purchasing AT&T it was a mistake in timing. I expected the drop in price to be temporary. I certainly didn’t expect the price to accelerate its descent after it reported Q3. Oh well, lesson learned. If I can bring my cost basis down to $35 or lower, I’ll be very comfortable holding these shares for several years at least.

The Brown Bag Portfolio (as of October 31)

So, how did I actually do over the past month? As you can see below, not well. I moved from a 1.66% return at the end of September to a -2.48% return at the end of October. Most of this negative move was caused by further downward pressure on Enterprise Products Partners, but I will go into that in further detail below where I discuss each of my holdings and my thoughts about them. On a positive note, I did grow the percentage of my goal. Last month I was at 3.73% of my goal, now I’m at 4.09%. It may only be a .33% increase, but it is an increase, so I’m good.

BBP October Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div YTD Div Paid KEY 101.38 $1,850.20 $1,605.61 $244.59 15.23% $0.38 $38.52 $21.02 ARCC 107.68 $1,731.49 $1,831.77 -$100.28 -5.47% $1.52 $163.67 $128.75 APLE 111.48 $2,111.43 $2,018.10 $93.33 4.62% $1.20 $133.78 $27.62 EPD 175.21 $4,292.60 $4,724.61 -$432.01 -9.14% $1.69 $296.10 $134.72 T* 28 $942.20 $1,026.20 -$84.00 -8.19% $1.96 $54.88 $0.00 *New Position Total $10,927.92 $11,206.29 -$278.37 -2.48% $686.96 $312.11 Div Goal % of Goal $16,800.00 4.09% All Dividends Re-Invested through DRIP

Thoughts on my Holdings

AT&T – I’ve already discussed this at length earlier in this article, so I’ll just note again that I’m looking at the recent price drop as a buying opportunity. I expect to add to my shares sometime in November.

Key Corp. (KEY) – This has been and remains my best holding as far as return is concerned. Yes, I should have purchased much more of this stock when its price was in the mid $12s and yes, I shouldn’t have chased it into the $18s. I should have sold it when I was sitting on a 50% profit and moved on, but I didn’t. Although the dividend is tiny compared to my other holdings, I think I’ll just let this one sit and collect the dividend.

It appears to be a relatively well-managed and conservative bank and I lose nothing by holding it. Besides I fully expect KEY to announce a dividend increase in the near future, so I lose nothing and gain something by holding.

Ares Capital (ARCC) – Strangely enough, this holding concerns me the most. At a -5.47% return, it is hardly my worst-performing stock, but it is the one that I keep considering taking a loss on. The high dividend keeps me in it, but I also have concerns about the sustainability of that dividend. As I’ve said for the last two quarters, I’m going to wait for the next quarterly report before I make up my mind. As long as the dividend appears safe, I’m holding it, but the poor results of the past two quarters have me justifiably concerned.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) – I last added shares of this REIT in July and I’ve been mostly happy about them since they joined the Brown Bag Portfolio. The company appears to be well managed and conservatively run, both plusses in my book. My favorite thing about this holding (besides the 6%+ yield) is the fact that it pays monthly. At the present time, I gain approximately half a share a month and I plan on adding more shares when and if the price comes down to a point close to my initial purchase point.

Enterprise Partners - You’d think this would be an easy call. As of October 31, units (shares) were down over 9%. It certainly looks like this is the time to get out and take the loss. Add in the fact that I’m heavily over-weighted in this equity and tada, no brainer right? Wrong. As far as I’m concerned, the only thing wrong with this holding is my timing. From everything I’ve read, this MLP (Master Limited Partnership) is exceptionally well run, conservative, and has a number of projects that are coming on line within the next eighteen months that will go a long way towards boosting revenue.

As far as I can tell, there are three things contributing to the downward pressure on this equity. First, is the rise in interest rates making this dividend (distribution) player less attractive, second is the recently announced reduction in the increase of that distribution. Yes, you read that right, EPD is reducing the quarterly increase from .5 cents a quarter to .25 cents a quarter. In Washington this is known as a decrease, in the rest of the world it’s a smaller increase.

During the announcement, the CEO, AJ Teague, stated that the smaller increase will allow more money to be retained and will bring the company closer to self-funding the equity portion of their capital investments in the future. A worthy goal and what appears to be a sound and conservative decision for a company that actually increased its distribution during the collapse in oil prices that caused many MLPs to cut (really cut, not Washington cut) their distributions.

At its current price (as of Oct 31 close, $24.50), I’m tempted to add to my position and only my current overweighting of this holding keeps me from doing exactly that. Finally, let’s not forget Hurricane Harvey that devastated the Houston area. How much of an impact that storm caused Enterprise Partners has yet to be seen.

The plan, as I’ve stated in previous articles is to diversify my portfolio. Currently, Enterprise Partners accounts for nearly 39% of my portfolio. Before I add to this position, I need it to occupy no more than 20% and preferably less. This means I need to add approximately $10,000 to my portfolio before I can look at adding to EPD. At my current rate of accumulation, that will take a little more than a year. Okay, I can live with that and during that time I’ll be able to see if holding this position throughout this period was worth it. I’m betting it will be.

Conclusion

As of this my fourth article on the Brown Bag Portfolio, the BBP continues bouncing around. One month it’s up and the next it’s down. That’s okay. As of December 2017, the portfolio will only be eighteen months old and I’ve been learning lessons along the way. Diversification should help smooth out its trajectory and stabilize returns, but that is still a goal that I’m working towards.

Perhaps by December 2018, I’ll be able to present a balanced portfolio where I can concentrate upon adding to positions when opportunities present themselves. As for now, I’m hoping that AT&T stays below $34 for a few more weeks so that I can significantly lower my cost basis before I begin to search for the next addition.

Author’s Note: If you found this article useful, please consider following me (check the little box at the top). That way you'll be sure to receive each of my articles when published. In addition if you know a new investor or someone who's interested in dividend investing, please consider sending them a link. I hope to encourage other new/young (younger than me) investors to put aside a little money each month and make investing work for them. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, ARCC, KEY, EPD, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.