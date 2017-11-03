TJX Companies: Get The Max For The Minimum

TJX can leverage its large scale of operations and its extensive buying and suppliers networks to further expand both domestically and globally.

Target Price: $84.31 - Undervaluation of 19.52%

Business Overview

The TJX Companies (TJX) operates in the retail industry. Unlike the struggling conventional retailers like Macy’s and JC Penney’s, TJX is shining in the off-price retail sector. The mission statement of the company is simply to deliver great value to their customers “through the combination of brand, fashion, price and quality… at prices generally 20%-60% below department and specialty store regular prices.” By consistently and successfully executing its mission statement over the past decades, reinforced by solid business models where I will touch on later, TJX has become the largest off-price retailer not only in the United States, but also worldwide.

Business Segments

TJX operates under four major segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company owns several brands under its banner, the major ones include, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, TK Maxx, and Winners. Under its brands, TJX sells products ranging from apparel to footwear to jewellery to home fashion goods at great value.

Core Business Model

Opportunistic Buying: Instead of purchasing inventories seasons or months ahead of time like other department stores do, TJX operates under an opportunistic buying model that acquires merchandises at a relatively low volume and on an ongoing basis. This model allows the company to buy inventories when great opportunities arise in the marketplace. As a result, TJX is able to maintain a lean inventory level and a high inventory turnover rate. In addition, the company is able to introduce new selections of products at a higher frequency that attracts more frequent customer visits.

Strategic Positioning

Large Buying Team: TJX has a buying team consists of 1,000 buying associates scattered in 15 buying offices across 11 countries worldwide. A large buying team allows the company to seize great buying opportunities around the world in terms of price, quality, and style. As a result, TJX can offer new selections of products frequently and stay current to fashion trends.

Extensive and Strong Suppliers Network: TJX has over 18,000 vendors, consists of manufactures, retailers, and other vendors, globally. The company is willing to purchase less-than-full assortments of items, styles, and sizes in quantity of all sizes due to its large operational scale and diverse customer base. Also, the company is committed to pay its suppliers promptly. As a result, TJX is able to maintain strong relations with its suppliers and able to purchase inventories at deep discounts.

Global Presence: TJX has been operating internationally for over 20 years and is the only major global off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. Less saturated international markets offer growth capacity for off-price retailers, and TJX’s dominant presence internationally positions them well to take advantage of that upside potential.

Growth Strategies

Home Goods is Just Getting Started: According to IBISWorld, the home furnishing goods market in the US has been growing at 3.5% annually in the past five years, and it is projected to grow at around 2% annually in the next five years. TJX has roughly 14% market share of this market, which generates over $33bn yearly, as of 2017. The HomeGoods segment has been growing at an annualized rate of 10% in the last five years and the same store sales for this segment has been growing at mid single-digits for the past three years. In August this year, the company opened its new home fashion goods concept store, HomeSense, in Framingham, MA that will compliment its HomeGoods chain like TJ Maxx to Marshalls. With high growth expectation from management, along with the introduction of HomeSense, TJX is positioned to gain more market share in upcoming years.

Global Expansion: TJX is the leader in the off-price retailer industry not only in the United States, but also in the world. The company recently opened its first HomeSense store in the US in the summer of 2017, and added the Trade Secret chain, an off-price retailer in Australia, in 2015. These are just some of the recent growth initiatives that TJX took towards global expansions. In 2016 alone, TJX opened 219 stores in all of its segments and the company expects to open another 200 in 2017. Looking into the future, management expects to have a total Marmaxx store count of 3,000, HomeGoods store count of 1,000, TJX Canada store count of 500, and TJX International store count of 1,100, which translates into a roughly 43% increase of today’s store count. This global expansion initiative will definitely raise brand awareness and drive both sales and foot traffic for the company.

Catalysts

The Search for Value: Any events that cause declines in real disposable income, such as increasing unemployment or high inflation, will boost demand for TJX’s products due to increasing desire to find value.

Failure of Traditional Retailers: In the midst of e-commerce expansion, more and more retailers, especially the department and conventional retailers, will see their sales and profit margins bleed. TJX will be able to purchase their excess inventories at deep discounts and steal their market share in the retail industry.

Valuation and Assumptions

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Revenue Model: Revenue was projected based on four segments, Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. Fiscal year 2018 projections are based on management guidance. Then we trended down the revenue growth rates for each segment for the preceding ten years. The terminal year growth rates for Marmaxx and HomeGoods are around 2.5%. TJX Canada around 1.5%. TJX International, where we see tremendous upside potential ahead, has a terminal growth rate of 5%.

Margins: Net margin was projected to increase by 100 basis points by the end of 2027. We believe TJX will leverage its increasing bargaining power and economies of scale to purchase inventories at deep discounts and to implement cost reduction.

Capital Expenditure: Capex was projected based on a percentage of revenue and we had to increase slighting into terminal years as we expect the company to open and renovate stores, as well as opening new distribution centers to support its growth.

DCF Assumptions: WACC is used as the discount rate for the company’s cash flows by taking into account both the cost of equity, using the CAPM model, and the cost of debt.

Comparable Analysis

Comps that we used are ROST, BURL, and DLTR. These comps were chosen and weighted based on similarities in product offerings, scalability, risk factors, profitability margins, and growth expectations. The multiple that we used is EV/EBIT.

Final Valuation

Based on our valuation using DCF and comparable analysis, we have arrived a target price for TJX at $84.31, with a current price of $70.54, which indicates a 19.52% undervaluation.

Reasons for Mispricing

Uncertainty Affected by E-commerce: The retail industry as a whole has been disrupted by the rapid growth of e-commerce, and especially by Amazon, in the past five years. Retailers that are unable to adapt and does not have a competitive edge or marketing niche, will experience significant disruptions to their top line and bottom line. Amid this noisy and uncertain retail environment, the market is not recognizing the true value of TJX.

Treated as Conventional Retailer: The market has been valuing TJX as a conventional retailer, which it should not be. The off-price sector is not only uninterrupted by the rise of e-commerce, but it is actually growing as customers are more value-conscious. In addition, some metrics that discount retailers emphasize more than traditional retailers will cause uncertainty in pricing the true value of TJX.

Conclusions

TJX is operating in such an unique niche within the retail market that allows the company to endure any disruptions in the retail industry. The flexible business model that the company is built on has proven to be successful with increasing growth over its operating lifespan. With all the upside factors and growth opportunities ahead, we are confident that TJX will outperform the market over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.