Idera's Public Offering Stinks, But Is There A Silver Lining?

Idera Pharmaceuticals just priced a stock offering at a steep (and arguably questionable) discount to where the share price was trading and to last year’s offering price.

Recent Public Offering

Let’s talk about the last public offering. Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) just priced their stock offering of 33.3M shares (roughly 22% of the shares outstanding) at $1.5 a share to receive net proceeds of about $46.8M, mainly to fund the advancement of IMO-2125.

The majority of shareholders are unhappy with this offering. Well, isn’t that usually the case?

Allow me to shine some more light on this one. Yes, shareholders are never happy with dilution. In fact, the company filed a $250M mixed securities shelf back in June. So dilution was not a surprise, even though management has declared that they’re well-funded through end of 2018. But they have to advance IMO-2125 and bring it to market it faster, so it’s understandable. The biggest surprise, however, was the unusual steep discount that the offering was priced at, especially after good news was announced last month and the recent appreciation of the share price. Take a look at a 3 months chart (Source, Yahoo).

Notice that the stock crosses a major historical resistance at the $2 level early September. This was the level of last year’s public offering.

The stock then breaks out and makes a huge run all the way to $2.8, only to drop back to the $2.2s level on October 24th. This is when Idera announced a proposed public offering of up to $60M of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Given the recent highs of the share price, last year’s public offering price, and the recent positive news of IMO-2125, the market expected that the public offering would be priced at $2 at worst. That was evident by the After-Hours session that day. Usually, the After-Hours sessions, with volume, are pretty good indication of where the offering would be priced, based on the expected share dilution. Better yet, the stock reached a high of $2.11 during the next trading day. Then comes the shocking news the morning of Oct 26th the offering was priced at $1.50 a share.

Let me put this in perspective, $1.5 is at 46% discount from the highs of $2.87 just two weeks ago, at 31% discount from the closing price of when the offering was announced, and 25% discount from last year’s public offering, despite the fact that the company is now much more valuable than it was last year and had a stronger cash position.

So now you see why the shareholder base is upset with this offering? Wait, there’s more.

Idera also proposed, subject to shareholder approval, to do a reverse stock split of 1-for 4 to 1-for-8. Vote is expected to take place during a shareholders meeting to be held in January. This reverse split, if the company chooses to go through with it, will likely be approved as they've got support of their two major shareholders, Pillar Investments and Baker Brothers. Management hasn't clarified why they're going through with this, obviously the stock hasn't violated the $1 Nasdaq rule. It's safe to assume that they're shooting to reduce the float and attract more institutional investors.

A member of the BOD resigned that same day. Idera states that the decision to resign did not result from any disagreement with them on any matter relating to operations, policies or practices.

Baker Brothers have indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $12M of shares in this offering...They did exactly that as you can see from the last Form 4 filed.

As an FYI, according to the latest 13D/A filed this past Monday, Baker Brothers hold 9.9% of the common stock and warrants to purchase up to 20.3M shares at an exercise price of $0.47 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 22.1M shares at an exercise price of $0.01 per share. Baker Brothers also hold 2 seats on the board.

On to the silver lining: blockbuster potential? Let’s take a look at the pipeline.

Starting with IMO-2125

The lead candidate IMO-2125 in the immune-oncology program, has the potential to being a huge player when it comes to addressing different types of cancer and solid tumors, including melanoma. This is arguably a blockbuster type asset. It’s a toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist that signals the immune system to create and activate cancer-fighting cells (T-cells) to target solid tumors in refractory melanoma patients. Currently, approved immune-oncology treatments for patients with metastatic melanoma, specifically check-point inhibitors, work for some but not all, as many patients’ immune response is missing or weak and thus they do not benefit from the checkpoint therapy making them so-called “refractory”. The combination of ipilimumab(Yervoy®), manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and IMO-2125 appears to activate an immune response in these patients who have exhausted all options. Intraturmoral injections with IMO-2125 are designed to selectively enable the T-cells to recognize and attack cancers that remained elusive and unrecognized by the immune system exposed to checkpoint inhibitors alone, while limiting toxicity or impact on healthy cells in the body.

The FDA granted IMO-2125 an orphan drug designation for the treatment of Melanoma Stages IIb to IV. For those of you not familiar with orphan drug designations, the FDA grants this status to drugs intended for the treatment of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the US. This designation provides certain incentives, including eligibility for federal grants, research and development tax credits, waiver of PDUFA filing fees and a seven-year marketing exclusivity period, once the product is approved and as long as orphan drug designation is maintained.

Here’s a shot of where Idera stands with IMO-2125.

Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Refractory PD-1 Metastalic’s anticipated completion of enrollment in ipilimumab combination arm of the Phase 2 portion of the trial by the end of 2018.

Anticipated initiation of planned Phase 3 trial is in Q1 of 2018.

Phase 1 monotherapy trial in multiple tumor types is ongoing. Phase 2 trial in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors in multiple tumor types is anticipated to start in the second half of 2018.

Rare Diseases and IMO-8400

The company is pretty far along with a Phase 2 trial with IMO-8400 Dermatomyositis, an inflammatory muscle disease with skin involvement. Enrollment is complete. Data is anticipated in the first half of 2018.

IDRA-008

As part of their 3GA compound (Third Generation Antisense), there are research activities underway for an undisclosed liver target as the first clinical focus and are expecting to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2018. An Investigational New Drug (IND) submission is planned in the first half of 2018.

Existing Partnerships

Idera already has a few partnerships on-hand. They have collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2015, for their 3GA compound when it comes to renal diseases. There’s a potential of as much as $100M in development milestones of undisclosed renal targets. They could also receive up to a 5% in royalties if the products exceed $500M in sales annually. A single candidate target selection by GSK is anticipated in 2018.

Late last year, Idera also partnered with Vivelix Pharmaceuticals to develop and market IMO-9200, an antagonist of TLR 7,8, and 9, for non-malignant gastrointestinal disorders. Idera has also agreed to create and characterize potential back-up compounds for Vivelix. In addition to the $15M upfront payment that Idera received, they also have the potential to receive payments up to $140M in regulatory and sales milestones, and another $52.5M and escalating royalties (mid-single to low double digits), when it comes to the back-up compounds.

Potential partnering opportunities

Back to IMO-8400, but for B-Cell Lymphoma this time. Last September, Idera has chosen to suspend the clinical development of IMO-8400 for B-Cell lymphomas and will explore strategic options in these indications. This indication was based upon the prioritization of the clinical development plans for IMO-2125. No safety concerns have been observed with IMO-8400 in the B-cell Lymphoma program. This one is in the Phase 2 stage.

Possible Near term Catalyst

The company is presenting at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting, Nov 8 through 12, where an abstract highlighting translational findings from the IMO-2125 trial has been accepted as an oral presentation.

Risk

As you can see, Idera is still a development stage company with a very promising pipeline. They still don’t have an approved product and are not generating revenue, so there’s the inherent risk of investing in a microcap, development stage biotech company.

From this point forward, the stakes are higher. Management's execution is more critical than ever, especially that they're taking on continuing development of IMO-2125. While they're now well funded to go forward, the stock has been very volatile such that, any piece of bad news, even if it has less material effect, could send the stock south. This which would make it harder for the company to raise money again. They need to continue to produce positive clinical results. Fortunately, the opportunities for that are numerous in 2018.

Summary

With all things considered, Idera is setup to be delivering lifesaving treatments to patients. Of course they could have signed a partnership for IMO-2125 and gotten some up front cash that would have eliminated the need for this offering, but then they'd be giving up on the full revenue potential, in exchange for some low royalty. Therefore, choosing to further develop IMO-2125 on their own could be much more rewarding for shareholders, in the long run.

Despite the massive hit that the share price took, the good news is that it’s now trading around levels that proved to be support multiple times in the past 18 months. Long shareholders, like myself, are expected to be patient and hold on for the wild ride that Idera has proven to be. I have been trading around my core position and will continue to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.