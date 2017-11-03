AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Buy The Dip

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the stock should purchase a pilot position or add to their stakes in the near term.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) have fallen by over 10% since I initially highlighted the stock and promising lead asset tivozanib received approval in the European Union for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

I also note that the ROTY 10 stock model account holds a full position, which is in the red by 5%.

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

EU approval for FOTIVDA was a significant milestone with a $600 million commercial opportunity being targeted in 1st line RCC alone. The approval decision was based on very promising data from a pivotal trial (TIVO-1), in which superior progression-free survival (PFS) was observed (11.9 months vs. 9.1 months, p=0.042). PFS in treatment naive patients of 12.7 months versus 9.1 months (p=0.037) also compared favorably.

Tivozanib 's favorable side effect profile appeared to be a significant differentiator, with only 14% of patients requiring a dose reduction due to adverse events (versus 43% with sorafenib). This bodes very well for future use in combination with other promising treatments. Incidence of diarrhea (23% vs. 33%) and hand-foot syndrome (14% vs. 54%) were also somewhat significant points of differentiation.

AVEO stands to receive significant milestone payments ($394 million) in addition to tiered royalties from low double digits to mid-twenty percent range on net sales from EU partner EUSA Pharma. Management believes impressive efficacy coupled with the favorable tolerability profile could lead to significant market penetration.

As for catalysts, I pointed to data readouts from the TiNivo study utilizing tivozanib in combination with Opdivo in RCC (near term) as well as the TIVO-3 pivotal US results expected in the first quarter of 2018. Management estimates a market opportunity in the United States of over $1 billion in 1st line and around $250 million in 3rd line RCC with an important differentiator being that the generated dataset will be the only one stratified by prior PD-1 exposure.

Also, I pointed toward key institutional investors positioning themselves to profit as adding credibility to the story. RA Capital had a new position (8.4 million shares), VenBio was aggressively adding (6.6 million shares total), and other well known names such as Point 72 and Perceptive Advisors also had been adding or establishing initial positions.

Lastly, I used the case study of Exelixis (EXEL) as showing the kind of profits that are possible when getting in on these stories on the ground level. Exelixis was once considered a risky small cap stock with significant debt and an unproven asset in RCC as well.

In mid-September the company announced receipt of a $4 million research and development payment from EUSA Pharma, which was related to the approval of FOTIVDA in Europe. The two companies also announced that EUSA Pharma decided to opt into the phase 1/2 TINIVO study.

At the beginning of October the company announced the completion of a pre-planned futility analysis of the TIVO-3 study. Based on results (reviewed by an independent statistician), investors learned that the trial would go on as planned without being modified. Management continues to guide for readout of the data in the first quarter of 2018- results could be utilized with the TIVO-1 study data to support regulatory approval in the United States as a first and third line treatment for renal cell carcinoma.

Figure 2: Strategy in RCC and upcoming material events (source: corporate presentation)

The next key catalyst is the presentation of data from the first portion of the TiNivo trial in an oral presentation at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium on November 3rd at 5:25 PM Eastern Time. 6 patients were enrolled in the phase 1 portion, and it was previously announced that the combination of nivolumab and tivozanib was well tolerated at the full dose with no dose limiting toxicities. Enrollment continues for the second portion of the study and I remain optimistic on tivozanib's chances in this setting, where its high selectivity could be a key advantage and differentiator versus other tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Combination of other TKIs with PD-1 has seen obstacles in the form of challenging toxicity (grade 3 and grade 4 adverse events), even as response rates have been encouraging.

Figure 3: Early data for combination of PD-1 and VEGF TKIs (source: corporate presentation)

Unlike our recent loser Summit Therapeutics (SMMT), this stock appears to have found support. We will need to see further stabilization and follow through in the coming weeks to confirm this.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $40.1 million, while net loss came in at $33.3 million. As I stated in my prior piece, management has guided for an operational runway into the fourth quarter of 2018, which doesn't take into account milestone payments from partners (or payment of licensing milestones) nor equity or debt financings.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the stock should purchase a pilot position or add to their stakes in the near term. After the presentation of the TiNivo results, readers should pay close attention to share price movement in the following weeks. We are looking for continued stabilization and hopefully strength in the chart- marked weakness would be a warning sign. The stock remains a likely acquisition candidate as well, with several big pharmaceutical companies looking for bolt-on acquisitions.

One risk to thesis is competition, as tivozanib is entering very crowded RCC markets where novel agents such as cabozantinib are stealing market share from oral TKIs. One strategy that management can utilize to differentiate their asset will be to initiate larger combination studies and targeting subsets of patients with specific biomarkers. Other risks include dilution in the medium term and the possibility of disappointing data for the TIVO-3 and TiNivo trials. Even if data is positive for the pivotal study, regulatory risk is a concern as approval by the FDA is never certain.

