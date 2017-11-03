Own The Bots With These 2 ETFs

Two ETFs hold specialized portfolios in this arena and provide an investor with broad global exposure to robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.

The next phase of industrial change is upon us and it will be driven by innovations in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.

We are in the midst of a major change in industry. Sometimes referred to as Industry 4.0, it encompasses the next phase in the computerization of manufacturing.

Robotics and automation is a large part of this but it goes beyond the advances in these fields to address the rise of smart factories using a full range of information technologies: IOT, the Internet of Things, and cyber-physical systems; big data and powerful analytics; and security on the scale required in major industry.

Industrial Robotics

A 2017 study of the US domestic market showed that from 1993 to 2007 the number of industrial robots quadrupled. By 2025 the number is expected to quadruple again. And this is industrial robots only, not all robots and, more importantly perhaps, not AI. And it’s only what is happening in US industry. Nor does it include the rest of the world's use of industrial robots. The International Federation of Robotics forecasts +13% annual increases in the worldwide supply of industrial robots through 2019.

Greatest growth in industrial robots is expected in North America and China, which have lagged Japan and Germany.

Barclays projects increases in robot penetration of manufacturing on the order of 4- to 7-fold in the next eight years.

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Robotics and AI are independent categories but there is an increasing area of overlap with the development and installation of artificially intelligent robots.

Artificially intelligent robots do not merely do repetitive tasks. They can make decisions based on inputs. Consider the self-parking cars on the market now as a case of an artificially intelligent robot. Sensors read the conditions and the robot takes that set of conditions and maneuvers the car into the parking space. Of course, the fully self-driving car is the more complex case. Estimates vary but self-driving cars are inevitably going to find their way to our roadways in the near future. Industrial use of artificially intelligent robots will be the truly explosive growth arena. This will encompass advances in artificial intelligence software development, sensor technologies, and, of course, the mechanical engineering of the robot itself.

Investing in Robotics, Automation and Artificial Intelligence

Two ETFs provide the investor with dedicated exposure to these trends:

Robo Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO) is the older and larger of the two. It has an inception date of Oct 21, 2013, assets under management at $1.64B, and a portfolio of 83 holdings.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) has an inception date of Sept 12, 2016, $1.07B AUM, and 28 equity holdings.

ETF Performance

This chart shows price performance since BOTZ’s inception, comparing the ETFs to the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ 100 ETFs (QQQ).

And here is ROBO's return since its inception. The chart shows us that the ETF didn’t take off until 2016, but since that time its performance has bettered broad market index funds by more than two fold in the case of the S&P 500 and by 75% for the NASDAQ.

ETF Portfolios

As I noted, ROBO holds a larger number of positions. ROBO is also more diversified in terms of market capitalization size of its holding. Its largest cohort is mid-cap companies (42.76% of the portfolio) while BOTZ holds 46.45% of its assets in giant caps.

Data from Morningstar

The funds differ in their geographic compositions as well. ROBO is 46% each in US and developed market ex-US, and 9% in emerging markets. BOTZ is 72% developed markets ex-US with the remaining 28% in US holdings. By region, the portfolios breakdown as seen here:

Both portfolios are dominated by US and Japan. For ROBO the two total 71% of holdings, and for BOTZ the make up 75%.

Top Holdings

The top 25 holdings for each of the ETFs are shown in the next tables. I’ve bolded the ten funds that are common to the top 25 in each: ABB Ltd (ABB), AeroVironment Inc (AVAV), Daifuku Co Ltd (6383:JP), Fanuc Corp (6954:JP), Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), iRobot Corp (IRBT), Keyence Corp (6861), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR), OMRON Corp (6645:JP), YASKAWA Electric Corp (6506:JP).

The portfolios are dominated by companies in the Industrials and Technology sectors, which, taken together, account for 86% ROBO and 89% BOTZ of the portfolios.

Of course, adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence in industry go well beyond manufacturing. Healthcare is an important and rapidly growing arena for both, and a large component of that overlap in the Venn diagram where the artificially intelligent robots are found. Both ETFs have about 10% of their portfolios in healthcare equipment. Intuitive Surgical, found in both ETFs and a top-five holding for BOTZ, is a leader in minimally invasive robot-assisted surgery. Mazor Robotics, also in both ETFs, is the leader in robotically effected spine surgery.

From Mazor Robotics

Perhaps more interesting are the holdings the two funds do not share. Nvidia (NVDA) is a prime example. It’s BOTZ’s top holding at 8.3% but lacking from ROBO’s list. Nvidia is a leader in artificial intelligence, which is a key priority for BOTZ and destined to be a major driver for Industry 4.0 advances.

Why ETFs and Which One?

One could, of course, choose stocks in the category, and by picking winners outperform the ETF. My own preference is for the diversifications of scale, global spread and sectors that the ETFs bring.

Exposure to the international companies is particularly appealing as this is truly an international industry. The International Federation of Robotics reports “the strongest growth in the robotics industry is in Asia – lead by China as the world´s number one marketplace. In 2017 robot installations are estimated to increase by 21 percent in the Asia-Australia region. Robot supplies in the Americas will surge by 16 percent and in Europe by 8 percent.”

Reviewing those lists of top holdings for the ETFs I find several that would be difficult for the typical small investor to research and purchase. This is an area where the ETFs can usually do a better job.

While there is a lot of overlap, each of the two ETFs have something to offer. ROBO’s emphasis on smaller cap sizes can be an important edge in this rapidly developing area. BOTZ’s more global outlook better reflects the full scope of the industry worldwide.

Both have strong performance records over the last year or two.

BOTZ’s 0.68% expense ratio makes it cheaper to own than ROBO’s 0.95%. Neither is priced out of line with the levels of management their portfolios would seem to justify.

My decision was to go with both. I've weighted BOTZ higher than ROBO but I could have easily made a case to go the other way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOTZ, NVDA, ROBO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.