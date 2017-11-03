Oclaro Falls Off A Cliff

However, the company is in vastly better financial shape compared to only a few years ago, and this softness is likely to be shallow and fairly short.

On the one hand, this is understandable as there is little in the way of a visible catalyst in the immediate future.

The first quarter results from Oclaro (OCLR) were actually pretty good, but they were completely overwhelmed by the near-term projections, which include trouble in many of the pillars that support Oclaro. Let's go through these.

China

Yep, it's China again. Still no recovery, which is why they guide Q2 China results as flat to slightly down and refuse to call a bottom in the Chinese market. Here is what management said during the Q1CC:

we're not prepared to call bottom for revenue in China. As a result, we continue to expect revenue from China to be flat to slightly down in Q2. We currently believe that revenue growth will resume during the second half of calendar 2018 driven by a 100 gig and beyond coherent products, our QSP28 and our industrial temperate range 25 gigs transceivers used in 5G applications.

Second half of calendar 2018, that's rather disappointing. They also mentioned that what they hear from their customers doesn't confirm what some others are hearing, that is, that there are signs of a recovery in China. Here is for instance management of Lumentum (LITE) during their recent Q1CC (our emphasis):

China has been reducing inventory levels for several quarters now. As inventories decline to targeted levels, demand should increase. However, the timing of this recovery is uncertain. We are seeing increased demand from our Chinese customers on certain product lines. These include ROADMs and CFP2 datacom transceivers. Demand for other product lines, notably coherent components remains muted. But I do think they are doing a good job of reducing the inventories and I would expect that calendar 2018 to be up from 2017.

The upshot is that it really seems to depend which type of market you serve in China. Management sees inventories worked off by the second half of next (calendar) year, and also 5G will be in the first phase of architecture build up and there will be DCO build up.

An analyst argued during the CC that Oclaro had been better at predicting the China situation compared to competitors, but we're not aware of many predicting any imminent upswing in the past 6 months or so.

Client-side CFP

Another part that is misfiring, this is mostly a legacy issue. Here is management:

The other anticipated head wind encountered last quarter was the continued reduction in demand for our client-side CFP portfolio. We expect this trend to continue, as a result we project CFP family revenue to be down by about $10 million in Q2 and lower by 30% to 40% sequentially in the March quarter, as China also begins to shift to QSFP platforms.

Data centers

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the softness in demand from data centers. Again, here is management during the Q1CC:

In particular, I would like to highlight our near-term lesser visibility and the lumpiness of orders within any given quarter. A new wrinkle is that we expect demand for QSFP28 LR4, which currently accounts for the majority of our QSFP sales to be slower over the next few quarters as select data center customers work off inventory. We're also seeing some customers adopting CWDM4 as an alternative approach to LR4. This development creates added uncertainty and some downward pressures on revenues for Q2 and potentially Q3.

The company is working on its CWDM4 solution though. They have inventories in LR4 to work off and should shift towards CWDM4. More importantly perhaps, they weren't sure there was any general softness in the data center market, although they couldn't exclude the possibility:

we're seeing a combination of the inventory build, shift in architecture meaning going from LR4 to CWDM4 has some impact but I also think that there's been maybe some slowdown there may be a bigger inventory correction as the web scale guys don't want to make the mistake they made at 40 gig which was being caught short on parts that -- there's a possibility they've gone a little overboard.

This looks like a pause at worst, to work though some inventory and it's hitting Oclaro much harder as the inventory is mostly on the LR4 side. This is more pertinent for data centers, which tend to control both sides of the line:

when you, you don't need to worry about a IEEE standard or an interoperability with somebody else's equipment then you use CWDM4 and so you see that shift and there it's not -- it replaces applications for LR4.

Management also mentioned they didn't see competition from silicon photonics producers like Intel (INTC).

So the demand tapering or lumpiness really is in LR4, not in CWDM4 and all of their revenue from data center is in the former.

Silver linings

There are some silver linings, that is, some areas of growth for the company, like their strong ACO, driven by the metro market although even there is a pause at the moment in the part where Oclaro has little or no competition. The company is basically waiting for follow up orders from India.

But there is a large market evolving for the next generation of technologies at 400G:

it'll be very large at 400 gig. So much, much bigger for 200 and 100... I think we shouldn't forget that 100 and 200 gig is going be around for a very long time, there is distance limitations as you go to 400 gig and so, the question is do you move from transceivers that are specific to 100, 200 gig or do you move to multi rate 400 gig that can handle, for example the CNF, DSP handles 100, 200, 400 you can go thousands of kilometers in a few 100 at 400. So, the market will bifurcate that way but we think the ACO opportunity and platform is going be around for quite some time for 100 and 200 gig.

They also see a new opportunity in the cable space and 400G products for both client and line side are also moderately growing

Finances

Also financially, things are not nearly as bad as during previous downturns:

We believe that we'll be able to maintain our gross margins in the high 30s to 40% and deliver operating income in the teens.

Indeed, margins have been much worse in the past:

Margins are holding up so well (although even this remains to be seen, in the end) despite the disappointing revenue guidance for Q2 because each $10M sales decline produces just a ten basis point gross margin hit.

Management was positively boastful about their operating margins:

But we're not going to cut R&D. I mean 15% operating income is better than pretty much anyone in this space so we're not apologizing for investing in our future Mark so we're generating cash and performing better than I think anyone has ever performed in this space in terms of operating income consistency, so we're very positive about where we sit right now and we see great product portfolio looking in front of us.

So we had a look:

They certainly gain the price for the biggest improvement over time, no doubt about it. Applied Opto's (AAOI) operating margins are likely to fall in their upcoming Q3, given the extent of the revenue shortfall from their biggest customer Amazon (AMZN). So yes, they could have the highest operating margins in the business, at least for now.

The company is still guiding a positive operating income for Q2 to the tune of $19M-$23M. Compare that to yesteryear:

They are also much more financially healthy:

That's now $280M at the end of Q1 2018 (the graph is a couple of quarters behind), increasing $22M in the quarter. You might have noticed this is 28% of their market cap. The company doesn't have any debt.

Capex is going to taper off also from $18M in Q1 to $10M in Q4 and the financial results are also marred a bit by their investment in a new ERP (enterprise resource planning) system ($2M in transitional cost and $0.6M per quarter covering depreciation and expenses).

Valuation

The expectations are for an EPS of $0.60 (Yahoo has that at $0.74 but we doubt whether that includes any downward revisions after the poor Q2 guiding).

These projected numbers don't mean all that much as this is an industry that is liable to sudden surprises, as we've just seen. So they're only very roughly indicative.

What's more, price/earnings multiples are perhaps not the first metric one should look at. At just under $6, we feel that much of the headwinds are priced in from a valuation point of view.

Basically Oclaro is a different company compared to a number of years back. Yes, it's experiencing another downturn but this downturn isn't likely to have anywhere near the impact compared to the last one.

What to do?

Sell-off is brutal, the company has large buffers to deal with this and the couple of soft quarter that are likely might still even add to these. On the other hand, there doesn't seem to be any immediate catalyst pulling the shares up, at least not a visible one.

Oclaro doesn't have any exposure to the VCSEL market that are keeping Lumentum (LITE) and Finisar (FNSR) afloat, although the 'sympathy' sell-off in these was also pretty brutal nevertheless.

We probably have to wait a couple of quarters before they make any material inroads into the CDWM4 side of the QSFP28 market and the Chinese to work through their inventories.

Asset prices have the habit of overshooting, both on the upside as well as on the downside. Starting to accumulate shares at these depressed levels isn't likely to yield immediate big returns, but in half a year or so things are likely to look a lot brighter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.