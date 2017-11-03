Market Volatility Bulletin: Shifting Trading Parameters Based On Low Vol

Contango steepens on the VIX rather quickly, but hinges at the second month maturity to higher vol levels as compared with the last week or so.

Equities staged a reasonably impressive comeback on Thursday; NFP number not priced by weekly ES options contract to result in a big move.

Thursday was a big news day for both tax reform and the Federal Reserve, as Congress released details on proposed tax cuts and President Trump announced Jerome Powell as his nomination for Fed Chairman. The S&P (SPY) ended up closing a measly .02% higher, but with quite a comeback from the morning session. Generally equities (DIA, QQQ, IWM) closed mixed but without much strong movement in either direction.

Broken up by sector, there was actually some pretty significant price action:

The financial sector (XLF) was up nearly a percent despite yields dropping slightly following the Fed Chair nomination and tax reform news.

After weakening Wednesday evening, the Dollar (UUP) appreciated Thursday against the basket of currencies that comprise the Dollar Index. The most significant movement was in the USD/GBP pair (FXB -1.41%) following the Bank of England's first interest rate hike in over a decade.

Despite many market commentators warning of bubblish behavior, Bitcoin continues its run higher, now up about 67% on the month. Perhaps the CME announcement of a pending creation of bitcoin futures has the cryptocurrency running higher?

Potential market movers to keep an eye on for Friday include data releases for both International Trade and the Unemployment situation.

Shout Out

Today we feature a Bloomberg article written by Ben Emons:

"Rule-Based Monetary Policies Will Keep Volatility Low"

The article examines the impact of data-driven central bank policy juxtaposed against approaches that are more discretionary. The subject is quite timely as President Trump just announced Jerome Powell as his choice for Fed Chairman. Of the two most likely candidates leading up to the President's announcement, Powell tends to be thought of as less rules focused than was his competitor John Taylor.

The position Mr. Emons takes in the article is that rules based policy works better in some economic environments, while a discretionary approach works better in others. In the words of the author:

When economies are stable and growing, prescriptive policy rules..could work to foster growth because monetary policy becomes predictable.

In addition, Mr. Emons expects that central banks becoming increasingly data driven will contribute to the regime of low volatility we have been experiencing as of late:

..central banks are moving toward a rules-based playbook, and when policies are guided by rules there tend to be fewer surprises. And when policies are predictable, volatility drops..

Finally, he does offer a warning against strictly following data driven policy, even in a growing economy:

Although markets have responded positively to what they see as predictable monetary policy, that could change if rule-based policies result in too much tightening.

A comparison is drawn to the tightening cycle of the mid-2000's in order to illustrate the risk of tightening too quickly:

We appreciate insight from readers on this topic. Do you agree with Mr. Emons that increased data dependency would result in lower volatility (HVOL=2 maybe)? In all seriousness, is there anything (monetary policy or otherwise) that you see taking realized and/or implied vol a leg lower?

Please do share your thoughts in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

We have really seen a steeping of the front end of the VIX term structure over the past several days:

Given that we are not so close to the front month expiration, where contango tends to be highest, this push was a pretty important nail in the coffin for near-time higher vol. This was the November contract giving up on the prospect for nearer term movement higher.

As can be observed, the orange line (Nov 2) is the highest of the lines after M2 and quickly becomes the lowest of the lines pre-M2. Essentially M2 has acted as a hinge point for shifting possible outcomes for the VIX in the upcoming months: higher VIX further out, lower VIX closer in:

Over the course of the past week, we have seen a generalized increase in the contango pattern of the term structure. This is glaringly obvious for M1-M2, but to a lesser extend true also of every other pairing with the minor exception of M7-M8.

So what does this mean? We take it to mean that any upcoming lift-off in implied volatility, favoring long-vol products as (VXX, TVIX, UVXY, VMAX) will have to wait for sustained increases to the index. We see the repeated failed breakout attempts to add support to playing a range, where initiating positions in short vol products (XIV, SVXY, VMIN) are more solid near the high-ten range for spot, as the M1 is now fully willing to dive should VIX decide to remain range bound.

Before moving on to organic vol, we'd like to share a truncated comment from DJ Thompson ('Vol_Trader') offered up on yesterday's MVB:

Actually this was part of a longer response, and the whole comment is worth a read. But the bottom portion was quite interesting.

It is somewhat paradoxical to consider the ongoing SPX rally to be both 'momentum' and 'fundamental', but what he says does make sense. There have been good earnings figures, especially out of Big Tech. But the response has been quite heightened, to the point where "momentum" really does seem to explain a great deal of the movement.

DJ also shares that, due to the very low historical vol ('HV30') we're seeing, he has moved down his threshold for taking VIX trades, so that he can put more capital to work. We appreciated him sharing these details, and ask if other volatility traders have modified their systems over the past couple months, specifically based on the all-time low realized vols out there?

My partner Phil has slowed down on his ES futures trading, moving to oil and gold of late: he's just not liking the ranges and the lack of failed breakout attempts (at the daily level) on ES. As for me (Adam), I'm trading ES options tighter in terms and working to make adjustments quicker than I normally like to on any momentary downdrafts.

Organic ATM vol has steepened considerably (compare columns 2 and 3) over the past couple sessions. In line with what we discussed above with the M2 "hinge point", the weekly and monthly contracts have dropped off rather mildly, while the quarterly contract has not only held its own but decided to break ranks and move higher! We've been writing these MVBs coming up on a year now and this may be the first time we can remember where the quarterly decided to just stoutly move markedly and opposite the other two contracts, especially in light of multiple failed breakouts.

Just a week ago we were seeing about a one-point vol spread between weekly and quarterly: now 2.7. It's difficult to know what to make of this, but it suggests to us that those trading organic ATM vol, short or long, might want to consider contracts more in the middle (three to eight weeks), as the short and long ends appear to be offering conflicting verdicts on the state of vol.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

We'll leave you with a link sent to us via e-mail (thebalanceoftrade@gmail.com) by frequent reader 'toombsb' on the new Fed pick, Mr. Jerome Powell. The piece is highly complimentary of Mr. Powell, and we're quite interested in what readers have to say on the matter.

For our part, we're working to keep an open mind and learn what we can about him in order to get a better sense of how he may lead the Federal Reserve in the upcoming years, and what (if any) impact he will have on volatility markets. We welcome any links or personal commentary you'd be willing to supply on the matter.

As a closing matter of interest, we leave you with the clip of the official announcement of a Powell Chairmanship.

President Trump announces Jerome Powell as next Fed chair nominee from CNBC.

