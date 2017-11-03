Can Abercrombie & Fitch Turnaround?

Main Thesis

I believe that Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is undervalued due to a few reasons; the market not understanding that the company’s repositioning is likely to yield great benefits if successful, high short interest leading to supply demand imbalance and consistent decline in profitability leading to lack of investors' confidence. However, this is a turnaround situation, so considerable risks is involved and much of the burden is placed on the management to execute the turnaround successfully. This article will focus on evaluating the management's turnaround strategy and what might happen if the turnaround is successful. This is more of a qualitative piece than quantitative piece and it will explain the current qualities of the business that makes a turnaround possible since possibilities of a successful turnaround is tied mostly to existing and future events rather than historical events.

Business

According to their 10k:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (“A&F”), a company incorporated in Delaware in 1996, through its subsidiaries (collectively, A&F and its subsidiaries are referred to as “Abercrombie & Fitch” or the “Company”), is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct ­to ­consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements.

Revenue breakdown



(source: 2017 10k)

Abercrombie contributes to 44.7% of their revenue, and Hollister contributes to 55.3%. it should be noted that Abercrombie only has 335 stores in total while Hollister has 543 stores in total which is the main reason why Hollister contributes to a bigger percentage of the total revenue.

What makes it interesting

Strong balance sheet which means that the company will likely have enough resources to manoeuvre the turnaround. This also indicates that the chances of insolvency in the near future is rather slimy.

Net income decreasing consistently. I believe that decline in market capitalisation is mostly due to this factor.

Management team is likely aligned with OPMI (outside passive minority investor) as evidence from the company stock repurchase program in 2015 and CEO buy-in at close to current price. This also means that the management team is confident of their execution.

High short interest of >20%. If the company's share price turnaround, it will likely lead to a potential boost in share prices since short sellers eventually have to buy back the shares they shorted.

Recently, Jp Morgan cuts its ratings from neutral to underweight after meeting with its management. This has led to double digit decline in the share price, but I feel that ratings has little bearings on the long term prospects of the company. If an investor is focused on the long term rather than short term prospects, the cut in ratings should be seen as an opportunity and not a sign of permanent impairment.

Notable statistics

High gross margin ~60%

High cash balance ~$8/share, and very little total debt

Why does this opportunity exist

The company’s profitability has been suffered 14 months straight of decline and there is an absence of CEO until the last quarter of 2016. This is a double whammy for a company that was suffering from strong industry headwinds and losing profitability. I believe that this has led the market to be overly pessimistic, leading to the company selling at ~0.8x book value.

What the market doesn't see

Despite the decline in profitability, the net income is still positive, which is a good sign as it means that the situation is likely salvable. However, it should be noted that Hollister is tanking Abercrombie's losses.

The company has a pretty strong international brand and I say this as a non-US resident. In my country at least, Abercrombie can charge a high premium for their products and people still buy them, this is what led me to believe that there is a case for the turnaround or revitalising of the Abercrombie brand.

The company's other brand, Hollister is doing well on its own, and remains a popular brand amongst teens. This means that the company's main focus will be on revitalising the Abercrombie brand and if they succeed in doing so, the payout is likely to be huge.

Repositioning strategy

Let’s evaluate the current repositioning strategy. The way that I see it, the main focus for this company is to improve comps. The company came up with 4 strategies that could potentially achieve that, most of which are taken from 2016 Q3 conference call.

Aggressive in closing underperforming stores. Changing brand positioning from being exclusive to inclusive Direct to customer business and omnichannel focus Loyalty program ~9million members

The aggressive closing down of underperforming stores is a rather common but effective way that turnaround specialists use to return companies in distressed back to profitability. In this case, the company has an advantage because the bottom line is still positive and there is still a lot of room to work with. The closing down of underperforming stores may lead to a decrease in fixed costs and higher operating income and lead to improving comps.

Given the reputation that the company had under the leadership of Mike Jeffreys, I understand why that the company is trying to reposition itself in the public’s eye. However, I believe that there is still significant challenges in this arena because most people are accustomed to Abercrombie being an exclusive brand and that impression is unlikely to change without a lot of marketing which would burn cash. However if the reputation improves, overall comps could improve.

I feel that the decline of retail is overstated. I believe that consumers will still go to malls in the future and it is likely that the physical shopping experience will be integrated with online shopping experience and the brands that do this well will benefit most. Even Amazon has opened its first brick and mortar store. To that end, I feel that the company’s focus on direct to customer (DTC) business and on omnichannel retailing is a good strategy. This is apparent from the growth in DTC revenue over the past year. Which accounts for 24% of total sales. The key here is to focus on integration and it could lead to increase in profitability, though not necessary comps.

I do not know of the full extent of the benefits of the loyalty program, but this could be good for generating some brand loyalty and recurring income.

Scenario 1 (base case):

It is likely that if once the company's net income stops declining, or if comps improves there would be some appreciation of share price. However, if the company returns to profitability, there is likely to be > 100% upside or more for this company. However, the timing of when it might happen remains a major uncertainty.

ANF Hollister 2017 1487052780 1839687220 Gain In Revenue 350000000 0 20XX 1837052780 1839687220 Total Revenue 3676740000

I assume that the Abercrombie brand is revitalised and sales from the brand increases by ~350 million. This could be achieved by either one of their turnaround strategies above, but it is likely that it will be a combination of all four. As the main focus on their strategy is not on increasing the number of store front, I assume that the operating expenses will stay constant.

In Millions Revenue 3676 Gross margin 0.6 Operating expense (assumed constant) 2000 Interest expense 20 Tax 0.35 Net income 120.64 PE 17 Market cap 2050.88 Number of shares 68 Shares price 30.16

Total revenue goes back to ~3670 million in revenue, with much of the revenue driven by the brand repositioning of the Abercrombie brand and no growth from Hollister. Assuming that gross margin stays relatively constant at ~60%, and operating expense stays around 2000million (due to the closing and opening of stores cancelling each other out) and tax rate is at 35% (this may vary as the company operates in the international arena and not just the United States). Net income could be around ~130 million. Assuming that PE ratio is ~17x which is what the company was trading at a few years ago.

Total Revenue 3576 3676 3776 Share Price 20.41 30.16 39.91

This scenario is also very sensitive to the revitalisation of the Abercrombie brand with every 100 million change in sales, the valuation might change significantly.

However, if the company manages to turnaround, I believe that the upside is substantial.

It should also be noted that valuation of turnaround companies may vary significantly due to the amount of uncertainty involved.

Scenario 2(turnaround fails):

In the event that the turnaround fails and the company’s bottom line continues to suffer. The downside isn’t as bad as what other might thing. Given their strong balance sheet full of liquid assets and long term assets, it is unlikely that they will face insolvency in the near future. However if the turnaround fails, it could trade back down to $8/share. The worst case is that it trades down to its net current asset value which is around ~$1.50/share, but it is unlikely. One other possible scenario is that they get bought over by other companies at a premium from the stock price especially since it seems that the retail industry has been consolidating over the last 2 years.

Risk

However, since this is a turnaround situation, there is still significant risks involved. If industry headwinds were to continue, it is likely that the entire industry might be dragged down by it. Also, the company probably have to spend a lot more money on Capex and marketing to get people interested in the brand again, but given their strong cash position, it is very possible for them to be able to weather through it. However, if annual net income continues to decline for the next 2 or 3 years and revitalisation plans do not seem to be working, it might be a red flag that the brand is impaired. Another notable risk is that there are simply too many competitors in the market and if the company is unable to differentiate itself in time, it might be another red flag.

Strategy to adhere to:

Due to the dynamic nature of turnarounds and the uncertainty revolving the near term prospects of such situations, I feel that a strategy that an interested investor can adopt is to average down by buying the company's shares as the share price declines. Since "catching a falling knife" is notoriously difficult, this may be a good strategy to boost profitability for an investor who is focused on long term prospects.

Additional note:

I do not have all the information regarding the company's managerial accounting items (i.e. how much does it cost to open a new store), thus my valuation/projection may be significantly off. However, I have come to the realisation that valuation is probably not very reliable when it comes to turnaround situations simply because it is too dynamic and there are too many variables constantly changing. What is important, however, is whether the case for turnaround in terms of the management's plan (whether is it believable) and resources available (presence of strong balance sheet and available line of credit) are solid. To that regard, I believe that this company has a rather strong case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.