Appian: Lockup Expiration Headwind

With more and more of its revenue leaning into one-time service fees, Appian can't be valued like a SaaS company.

Much of the growth, however, was led by low-margin professional services, while subscription revenues showed meaningful deceleration.

Beat, raise, yawn. That's how investors should react to Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) Q3 print instead of buying shares on the basis of low-quality revenue growth.

Revenue isn't created equal, and most savvy investors (especially those dedicated to the technology industry) understand this. We saw an example of this with Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), when the social media giant's CFO noted on an earnings call two quarters ago that each dollar that Twitter generates from data licensing revenue is roughly 3x more valuable than advertising revenues, because of stronger margins on the latter.

Appian - which generates revenue from both self-service, SaaS software (the "good" kind of revenues) as well as service and implementation fees for basically consulting customers on how to use the software (the less profitable revenue stream) - is kind of in the same boat, with dual revenue streams of unequal true value. More on this later when we dissect Appian's results.

Appian has been one of the better-performing IPOs of 2017, which kicked off on the NASDAQ in May at a price of $12/share. Shares popped in their first day of trading and have rewarded investors handsomely in the past few months:

Appian, however, faces a major near-term headwind: the expiration of its lock-up period. With shares having doubled from their IPO price, insiders will likely be chomping at the bit to lock in some of their gains, creating selling pressure on the stock. According to NASDAQ, Appian's lock-up period will expire on November 21, and the stock will likely face some turbulence in the days and weeks leading up to it.

This quarter's earnings were only spectacular if you glossed over it - reading into the details, there's not too much to be excited about. Importantly, investors had a muted reaction to ServiceNow's (NASDAQ: NOW) earnings as well, a large-cap competitor to Appian, and some of this lack of enthusiasm could carry over into Appian as well.

Appian is a stock to be avoided. Its headline growth figures require a little asterisk, and its current trading valuation of 7x EV/FTM revenues valuation - well and above the average for software peers - treats Appian as if it's a pure SaaS company. With professional services fees comprising of half of its revenue base, Appian certainly isn't true SaaS.

Why the revenue mix matters

Not the right kind of growth. That's the key takeaway that investors should draw from Appian's earnings. Wall Street these days is pushing technology companies to become more self-service (aka, more "SaaS") and generate as much recurring revenue as possible from low-touch services. Appian - which derives half of its revenues from professional services fees - is in clear violation of this dictum.

In Appian's S-1 filing, it notes that:

Over time, as the need for professional services associated with user deployments decreases and the number of end users increases, we expect the mix of total revenue to shift more toward subscription revenue.

In the boilerplate "Risk Factors" section of the S-1, Appian even lists a failure to shift toward subscriptions and away from professional services as one of its key fundamental risks.

In FY16, subscription revenues of $70.0 million were only 53% of the total revenue pool of $132.9 million. In 3Q17, Appian reported subscription revenues of $22.7 million - or 51% of the total revenue base.

Instead of increasing the subscription mix, Appian has done the reverse and leaned in to services revenues.

Why does it matter - growth is growth, right? Well, not really. In Q3, Appian's gross costs for delivery of its SaaS subscriptions was only $2.3 million, indicating a subscription gross margin of 90% - a best-in-class margin. Professional services, however, carried a vastly inferior gross margin - only 36%. After taking into account operating costs, Appian is essentially giving away professional services for free.

The margin delta is clearly laid out in this chart, taken from Appian's earnings deck. Evidently, low professional services margins are dragging down the company's overall margins:

Figure 1. Appian margin differentials

Software companies trade at such high multiples of revenue because those revenues are essentially seen as profits. When revenues carry an 80-90% gross margin, after all, revenue multiples are very similar to standard profit multiples. Most software companies do include professional services as part of their product package and have it as a component of their revenue base. But most software companies still generate 80% or more of their revenues from self-service, high margin SaaS software - not just half.

With Appian so heavily anchored on low-margin services revenues, it doesn't deserve to trade at its ~7x multiple. It's only half a software company, and half a consultancy.

Q3: subscription revenues decelerate

Revenue trends went the wrong way in Q3. Total revenue of $44.65 million (+45% y/y) beat analyst consensus of $40.9 million, but in the wrong places (it's like adding weight - it can be good or bad, depending on where the weight is gained).

Figure 2. Appian revenue growth and mix

Appian's subscription revenues of $20.7 million grew 35% y/y, decelerating from 38% y/y growth in Q2. Professional services revenues, on the other hand, grew 68% y/y and accelerated over 40% y/y in Q2.

Let's be clear on one thing: professional services revenue isn't bad. It's still cash flowing through the door. It's just not nearly as valuable as subscription revenues. Based on the margin deltas between the two, growth in subscription revenue is 3x more valuable than growth in services.

Appian's revenue growth of 45% was an acceleration over Q2's 33%, though it was driven entirely by acceleration in services. The +6% earnings reaction to Appian's stock would have been completely justified if subscription revenue had driven the acceleration; instead, subscription revenues decelerated. This alone should have, in all fairness, made the earnings reaction flat or negative.

Subscriptions were 51% of the revenue mix in Q3, as previously discussed; and that's down from 57% in 3Q16 and 53% at the end of FY16. Clearly, the revenue mix is trending the wrong way.

This has real profitability implications as well - net losses widened to $6.3 million in Q3, greater than losses of $4.7 million in 3Q17. While this quarter's net margin improved y/y, driven by greater sales and marketing efficiency, companies at a 40%+ growth rate should typically be able to capture more operating leverage and improve margins more substantially. Appian, on the contrary, is held back by its revenue mix that translates into weaker overall gross margins.

Key takeaways

With the lockup expiration fast approaching toward the end of November, Appian's stock looks like it's teetering on a dangerous high. The +6% earnings reaction was a quick, gut reaction to a quarter that, on the surface, looked good. Fundamentally, however, Appian has not advanced toward its long-term goals (self-defined in its own S-1) of becoming a more self-service SaaS company, the kind that Wall Street values most.

With the company trading at ~7x EV/FTM revenues, there's no reason to be bullish now. Thematically, Appian is appealing - it brings the power of software automation, no coding expertise needed, to a wide swath of enterprises. It still has a lot of work to do, however, in becoming a true cloud SaaS company that can scale effortlessly through subscription expansions, instead of relying on headcount-intensive professional services.

