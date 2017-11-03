Tableau: Keep Calm

Softer perpetual license revenues were to be expected as Tableau continues to shift toward a cloud-first model. This quarter's miss is not indicative of future weakness.

This time, however, the revenue miss was driven by growth in cloud subscriptions as customers shift away from large, upfront perpetual license deals.

Its >10% stock drop in after-hours trading hearkens back to 4Q15, the last time Tableau missed earnings badly and drove the stock down from all-time highs.

Tableau reported Q3 earnings that missed analyst revenue expectations, one of the first software companies in the quarter to miss earnings.

Tableau's (NYSE: DATA) soft Q3 earnings sent chills throughout the software sector, as the majority of early reports in the sector had been the usual beat-and-raises. Tableau instead posted a surprise miss on the top-line, with revenue of $215 million relatively flat at 4% y/y growth. The stock dropped >10% in aftermarket trading in response to the soft results, interrupting a spectacular recovery this year.

DATA data by YCharts

Recall that Tableau is a company in transition, as I covered in a prior article. Tableau is still the leading provider of BI (business intelligence) software that allows users to process large datasets and create intuitive visualizations to make sense of their data. The space has seen many newer entrants recently - including rising competition from Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) newer Power BI offering; and as we saw in Microsoft's own earnings release, its front end cloud applications are seeing tremendous success.

A huge portion of the "new and improved" Tableau revolves around its shift to a cloud model - as its flagship product, Tableau Server, had been delivered on-prem for an upfront perpetual license fee for the majority of Tableau's lifetime. The "new" Tableau is attempting to move as much of its business as possible into recurring subscriptions, which hurts revenues in the short-term but increases long-term revenue stability as customers pay on an annual basis.

The company shouldn't be penalized for its flat top line - other companies transitioning to the cloud, such as Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), are experiencing the same trends. Tableau's pain will be temporary - short term revenue declines are an inherent part of the cloud transition. The revenue metric that really matters is the growth in subscriptions, which increased more than 2x this quarter.

Stay long on Tableau. Product superiority made Tableau one of the tech sector's favorite stocks in 2015, and it still hasn't lost its magic on that front, as major enterprises are still using Tableau to analyze their data, whether they choose to have Tableau deployed on-prem or in the cloud. Tableau can and will emerge from short-term pain, if investors are willing to see past the volatility in quarter-to-quarter earnings and focus on a future that rests on subscriptions.

Q3: all about those subscriptions

Tableau posted Q3 revenues of $214.9 million (+4% y/y), weaker than Wall Street consensus of $219.4 million (+6% y/y). This represents substantial deceleration from Q2, where Tableau posted 7% y/y growth.

Figure 1. Tableau revenue results The company's subscription revenues, however, were truly impressive. Tableau's recurring subscription revenues grew to $139.2 million, up 204% y/y. This represents acceleration from 175% y/y growth in Q2.

Let's take a step back and think about the implications of these results: total revenue growth decelerated relative to Q2, while subscription growth accelerated relative to Q2. It's always been clear that there's an inverse relationship between the two, as growth in subscriptions effectively "steals" near-term revenue from the on-premise license deals that generate much greater one-time fees.

Indeed, in the first line of Tableau's earnings release, CEO Adam Selipsky is quoted saying:

Customers are embracing our subscription offerings even faster than expected"

Analysts and investors alike have harped on Tableau to "get with the times" and hasten its transition to the cloud. It's done just that in this quarter. Clearly, investors wish they can have the best of both worlds - hypergrowth in subscription revenues along with continued growth in perpetual license - but these are somewhat unrealistic demands. As Tableau continues to shift more and more of its sales efforts to selling subscriptions, its license revenues are going to decline, and in some cases like this quarter, it's going to hurt the top line.

This is a temporary situation though. Tableau's ratable license bookings (a calculation of the percentage of revenues that are recurring) amounted to 45% of the total revenue base in 3Q17. This is up from 37% in Q2 and nearly triple from 3Q16's 16%. As Tableau moves the majority of its revenues into subscriptions, the declines in license will become less and less noticeable. Right now, license declines are masking the tremendous growth in subscription, but in the near future subscription growth will overtake license declines and return Tableau to accelerating total growth.

Recall that Tableau just began its transition to the cloud in full force just earlier this spring, and still has far to go in terms of subscription growth. Companies that have largely completed their cloud transitions, like Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), have ~90% of their revenue base as subscriptions. Investors have rewarded Adobe for its transition (as shown in the three-year chart below), and Tableau is on its way to mirroring Adobe's success, even if it fell short this quarter.

ADBE data by YCharts

Tableau's adjusted EPS of 8c (which adds back stock-based comp to net income) was essentially in-line with analyst consensus of 9c.

Cash flow remains strong

The Tableau bull narrative is as much about the bottom line as it is about the top line, as a transition to cloud not only brings in more long-term revenue, but is more inherently profitable as well. While Tableau has yet to post positive GAAP profits, it's been able to generate massive growth in its operating cash flow - as Tableau, like many other software peers, bear large noncash expenses due to stock-based compensation.

Figure 2. Tableau OCF

As shown in the table above, taken from Tableau's earnings release, the company has generated $180.2 million of OCF in the year to date, up a stunning 68% y/y.

With the company achieving meaningful margin improvements as well as sustaining top-line growth (even if growth is lumpy from quarter to quarter), it's close to having cash flow support for its valuation.

The company generate $175 million in OCF in FY16. If we assume 68% growth continues into 4Q17, Tableau will generate $294 million of OCF in FY17. This indicates an EV/OCF multiple of 28x, based on Tableau's aftermarket close post-Q3 earnings. When factoring in >60% growth, this is a reasonable cash flow multiple.

Quick take

Tableau didn't blow Q3 earnings - it's just heavily misunderstood. Without reading into the lines, Tableau looks like it badly missed analyst estimates - when in reality, it's just delivering the cloud transition ahead of schedule.

It's impossible for management to perfectly time the signing of deals and movement of customers from on-prem to cloud within any given quarter in order to puff up earnings. Cloud transitions invite lumpiness in quarterly results, and long-term investors have to be able to accept that. The end result, however, will bring a Tableau that has a much more sustainable revenue base, is much more price-friendly to new users wanting to try the software without locking in tens of thousands in initial expense, and has higher margins and greater cash flow.

Tableau's post-Q3 sell off is an excellent buying opportunity. With no bona fide indicators of fundamental weakness coming out of Tableau's Q3 earnings, the long term thesis remains intact and Tableau's stock is, temporarily, on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DATA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.