Navios Maritime Acquisition Inc.: Desperate Times, Desperate Measures

To prevent a default on the Note coupon, Navios Holdings announced it will prepay its credit line of $55.1 million in principal and interest. Holdings Unconsolidated Dry Bulk Segment Unrestricted Cash was only $67.3 million on June 30th.

Adjusted for changes in Related Party accounts, CFFO was $12.5 million, far less than the $22.37 million of Q3 principal payments, dry dock expenditures, and common stock dividends paid.

The $22.5 million Cash from Operations for Q3 trumpeted by Management was boosted by $10 million through favorable changes in the Due To and Due From Related Party accounts.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), and it owns a 59% economic interest in Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) through its GP and Subordinated Units. It is an affiliate and joint venture partner in Navios Europe I and II of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM). I have written a series of articles on NNA that serve as a primer for this article. They must be read (particularly "Time for the Life Jackets") to understand some of the analysis that will appear in this article.

Navios Maritime Acquisitions released disappointing earnings on November 2nd for Q3 2017. EBITDA was once again quite weak due to seasonally low VLCC rates and soft product tanker rates during Q3. The stock traded up 8% November 2nd based on an inflated Cash Flow From Operations ("CFFO") figure (see analysis below) and the announcement that NM will prepay its Credit Facility during Q4. The 8% price pop will be ephemeral as the market comes to understand that NNA faced a Q4 liquidity crisis and the prepayment of the Credit Facility was the only viable alternative to avoid a default on the $27.2 million November 15th coupon payment for the $670 Million of First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes Due 2021 ("Ship Notes").

The prepayment of the Credit Facility, estimated at $55.1 million by NNA, will provide sufficient funds to cover the $27.2 million Ship Note coupon in November, an estimated $10 million cash flow shortfall during Q4 (due to principal payments, drydock expenditures, and common stock dividends), the $10 to $15 million Backstop payment that will be due to NAP during Q1 2018, and a portion of the Q1 2018 cash flow shortfall. After that, barring a sustained recovery in VLCC and product tanker rates during the 1H 2018 (discussed further below), NNA will likely need to sell additional assets if it intends to continue to pay a $.05 per quarter common dividend.

Anemic EBITDA

EBITDA for Q3 2017 was $23.3 million, down from $24.57 million during Q2. The quarter to quarter decline was driven by the seasonal lows in VLCC rates and a soft product tanker market. EBITDA is likely to remain weak during Q4 as spot product tanker rates have trended down from Q3 levels. Although VLCC spot rates improved during October and NNA's three VLCCs operating in the spot market should enjoy higher average daily revenue during Q4, this will likely be offset by the six VLCCs that began rolling off charters in August: a VLCC with spot rate exposure and a floor of $27,156 (most likely redelivered in August due to the collapse in VLCC rates), a VLCC with spot rate exposure limited to a $19,750 floor with an August contract expiration, a VLC that came off a $37,250 per day charter, most likely in August, and two vessels on fixed charters in excess of $40,000 per day expiring most likely during October and November.

The following table puts NNA's Q3 EBITDA results in context by comparing it with cash interest expense, principal payments, drydock expenditures, and common dividends incurred for the quarter. In addition, an analysis of annualized EBITDA (based on 9 months actuals) is used to calculate a leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio.

Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc EBITDA Analysis Q3 2017 EBITDA $23.3 Cash Interest Expense $4.6 Drydock Expenditures $4.4 Principal Payments $10.0 Puttable Convertible Pref $0.75 Common Dividends $7.9 Subtotal $27.6 Shortfall $(4.3)

Cash interest is for the more than $300 million in Credit Facilities currently outstanding. Since coupon payments are made semiannually during Q2 and Q4, the $13.6 million in accreted interest expense for the Ship Notes during Q3 is not included as a cash outlay in the analysis. If included, it would increase the Shortfall to $17.9 million. The last of the Puttable Convertible Preferred was put to NNA during Q3, so this will not be a cash outlay during future quarters.

YTD EBITDA Annualized $117.1 Debt Outstanding $1,074.9 EBITDA/Debt Ratio 9.2x NTM Principal Payment 54 Annualized Int Exp Net of Fee Amort 72.58 Annualized Debt Service 126.58 EBITDA/Annualized Debt Service 0.92x

The annualized EBITDA is calculated based on the 9 month EBITDA at September 30th of $87.8 million. Debt outstanding and Next Twelve Months Principal Payments are from the Q3 Balance Sheet. The annualized Interest Expense is net of the origination fee amortization and principal premium amortization that is included in interest expense for GAAP purposes. The 9.2x leverage ratio is very high and the debt service coverage ratio shows that current EBITDA levels are insufficient to cover the NTM principal and interest payments.

Inflated CFFO Due to Related Party Activity

NNA trumpeted $22.5 million of CFFO in the second bullet point of its press release. Closer scrutiny, however, reveals that $10 million of the Q3 CFFO was due to a reduction in the short term Due from Related Party receivable and an increase in the short term Due to Related Party payable. It is illustrated in the following table.

Navios Maritime Acquisitions Related Party Accounts Q3 2017 Impact On June 30th September 30th Q3 CFFO (millions) (millions) (millions) Amounts Due from Related Parties $19.0 $15.4 $3.6 Amounts Due to Related Parties $5.9 $12.4 $6.4 Q3 Positive Impact on CFFO $10.0

NNA and NM "spruced up" the Q3 cash balance and improved the Q3 CFFO result through the Related Party accounts. I would not be surprised if a portion of the $55.1 million Credit Facility prepayment is immediately remitted back to NM to pay down the Q3 increase in Amounts Due to Related Parties.

Adjusted for the changes in the short term Related Party accounts, Q3 CFFO would be reduced to $12.5 million. The following table puts the Q3 CFFO results in context.

September 30th Adjusted CFFO (millions) $12.5 Principal Payments $10.0 Drydock Expenditures $4.4 Common Dividends $7.9 Q3 Shortfall $(9.85)

The results of the analysis are similar to the EBITDA analysis above. NNA is burning through cash at current adjusted CFFO levels.

Credit Facility Liquidity Test

NNA had unrestricted cash of $58.21 million at September 30th. Minimum liquidity required under the credit facilities covenant is $40 million, leaving NNA with a meager $18.21 million to fund a Q4 cash shortfall of approximately $10 million, the Ship Note coupon payment of $27.2 million due November 15th, and the 2017 Backstop true-up payment of between $10 and $15 million due early Q1 2018. NNA was clearly facing a liquidity crisis in the Q4. It really only had four options:

Sell the Navios Europe I and II notes. The only viable buyer would be NMM since the notes include a joint and several obligation to fund a Working Capital Facility to both entities.

Sell NAP Units. The NAP subordinated units owned by NNA will be converted in November after the next NAP common unit distribution (see articles regarding this here). The time constraints and the loss of future dividends eliminated this as an alternative.

Sell Vessels. Net proceeds after retentions for the repayment of secured debt would have been modest for the sale of an individual vessel. A multi vessel sale would have been required to generate sufficient proceeds. This would have had a deleterious impact on future revenues and EBITDA.

Repayment by NM of the outstanding Credit Facility.

None of the options were attractive and the liquidity situation was exacerbated by Angeliki Frangou's refusal to eliminate NNA's dividend to lessen the cash burn (NNA announced the payment of another quarterly dividend in the Q3 press release). The most likely of the four appeared to be the sale of the Navios Europe I and II notes to NMM, but Angeliki Frangou surprised with the prepayment of the Credit Facility.

Frangou has been rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic for the last 12 months as she shuffled assets and cash between various subsidiaries of NM and other related entities. She has been playing for time hoping that market conditions in Dry Bulk, Containers, and now Tankers will improve sufficiently so that NAP, NNA, and NM will not go under (NMM is not currently at risk).

The continued losses at NNA will make it increasingly difficult to pass the leverage covenant test at year end 2017. As illustrated in the table below, the results of the 75% Total Liabilities to Total Assets leverage covenant test have deteriorated each quarter and may require additional restricted cash at year end.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Total Liabilities to Total Assets Covenant Test March 31st June 30th September 30th Total Liabilities $1,141.7 $1,122.3 $1,131.1 Total Assets $1,713.8 $1,621.4 $1,613.7 Excess Vessel Carrying Value over FMV $(211.9) $(152.8) $(152.8) Adjusted Total Assets $1,501.9 $1,468.6 $1,460.9 Covenant Test 76.02% 76.42% 77.43%

Prepayment of the NM Credit Facility: Desperate Measure

The NM Credit Facility prepayment will result in $55.1 in cash, $50 million in principal and $5.1 million in accrued interest expense. At June 30th, NM had Unconsolidated Dry Bulk Segment Unrestricted Cash of $67.3 million. As discussed in several articles, NM is liquidity constrained itself and the prepayment of the Credit Facility has the air of a desperate measure. The need to prepay the Credit Facility is likely the reason why NM failed to close its acquisition of HSH Nordbank's 24.23% ownership interest in FSL Trust for $20 million (plus another $20 million in convertible financing secured by a 2nd mortgage that NM was required to provide). Read "Acquisition Failure Is a Warning Flag" in the articles referenced above.

NM will likely need to enter into a transaction to generate additional liquidity. By paying off the Credit Facility with NAP, NM will unencumber its ownership in Navios South American Logistics and its ownership in NNA (both of which secured the Credit Facility). This would allow NM to enter a sales transaction in whole or in part for NSAL.

Since NM does not currently receive any cash flow from NSAL and the contract with Vale for the Iron Ore Port expansion has commenced, this would be a logical transaction. It is also possible that NM may find a third party willing to lend money secured by the NSAL equity stake since the Iron Ore Port contract arbitration with Vale was resolved in NSAL's favor and operations at the Iron Ore Port have commenced. Since there are no cash distributions from NSAL currently, the lender would still need to come to grips with NM as a creditor.

Selling stock in NNA is the least likely alternative due to NNA's poor near term prospects. Frangou also appears loathe to part with the NNA stake as long as dividends and management fees can still be stripped from the Company.

Conclusion

The decline in VLCC rates combined with severe over leverage and an unsustainable dividend policy has been a near mortal blow for NNA. The prepayment of the NM Credit Facility will provide sufficient liquidity to survive through the end of Q1 2018. Barring an unexpected recovery in product tanker rates or VLCC rates or a sudden willingness by Frangou to eliminate the NNA dividend, NNA will be obliged to sell additional assets late Q1 or early Q2 2018. The choice will be between the Navios Europe I and II notes or the NAP units. My guess is that the Navios Europe I and II notes will be sold. Bad news for NMM common unit holders expecting cash distributions during 2018.

NNA's dividend yield at the close on November 2nd was 14.8%. The $55.1 million in cash from the Prepayment of the NM Credit Facility will barely be sufficient to cover cash needs through Q1 2018. The dividend is only sustainable if NNA continues to sell assets. The Navios Europe I and II notes are really only marketable to NMM due to the joint and several funding liability for the Working Capital Facility at both entities. The ability to sell a significant stake in NAP is questionable and a sale of vessels would risk triggering a death spiral. Given these risk factors, the dividend continues to be at risk and NNA should be avoided.

