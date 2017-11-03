My Mistake On HollyFrontier

While margins are at a good level again it is still a real possibility that they might decrease again due to overcapacity.

Thesis

While my performance so far this year has been terrific. My call on HollyFrontier (HFC) has been wrong since the market reaction to higher margins was a lot stronger than I anticipated. This strong reaction however also creates more room to contract when margins decline.

Recent results

HollyFrontier has a strong quarter due to hurricane Harvey and rising spread between Brent and WTI. Earnings per share increased from $0.42 to $1.53 Some of this was due to inventory adjustments but even excluding those EPS was $1.14. Petro-Canada boosted solid results but the primary reasons for the increased profitability was the refining gross margin which increased with 48% from $9.83 a barrel to $14.55. HollyFrontier also managed to get most out of these higher margins by refining 454,790 barrels in the quarter compared to 443,560 in the third quarter of 2016. This increase was partially made possible by delaying scheduled maintenance on the Tulsa refinery to February 2018.

Margins

Refineries earn their profit from the margins they earn between the cost of crude oil and the refined products minus the operating cost. An important metric for the profit of HollyFrontier is the spread between Brent and WTI.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

In normal situations the price of oil is set by the quality of the oil and the transportation cost. Management in the recent call mentioned that in the long term is expecting around a difference around $4 or $5 a barrel. This is less than it is currently and personally I think this difference in the long term it is quite aggressive given that historically the prices are more or less equal. Part of the difference is that management is estimating the cost of exporting abroad from the well while I think that only the cost of transporting to the Gulf coast is relevant which is approximately $2 or 3 a barrel.

My mistake

My reasoning to turn negative on HollyFrontier was based on the fact that I did not see a significant widening of the spread as a likely scenario. The effect of Hurricane Harvey and strong US crude production however pushed the spread up to very attractive levels. Now the spread is high again I am hesitant to change my opinion since I still think it is likely that the margins contract again. However it is also possible that the the spread is widen even further. Due to higher oil prices US crude production has increased again.

US Crude Oil Production data by YCharts

Since the oil price is recovering somewhat as can be seen in the previous graph this resulted in additional production by the swing producer which are the US Frackers. This increased supply might increase the cost of transportation due to lack of capacity. Higher transportation cost are good for HollyFrontier in two ways: directly because it has inland located refineries that have a larger advantage over Gulf Coast refineries when transport cost are high. Indirectly HollyFrontier benefits through Holly Energy Partners (HEP) which sees higher demand for its pipelines and more opportunities for growth.

Regulatory

Management is concerned that the good proposals on RIN's are taking a lot longer than expected. In general investors should not depend on regulatory change for success but if the situation is resolved this could still be a significant boost for HollyFrontier since RIN cost in the third quarter were $90M.

Conclusion

HollyFrontier is very dependent on the spread between WTI and Brent for its profitability. The stock can benefit positively from external shocks and enormous profits when those spreads are high. Currently however the company is already enjoying the benefit of a solid spread. The strong price increase that is tied to this higher spread might evaporate when the margins collapse. However when the spreads remain at current levels or increase even further, due to higher transportation cost and increased crude production. The stock is cheap at current levels and shareholders might face strong returns going forward. Estimating future spread margins however is difficult and prone to error because of the uncertainty related to the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.