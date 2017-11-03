ConocoPhillips: Here Is 'Why Bother'

And, while some analysts may ask "why bother" at the current valuation level, I'll take the other side of the argument.

ConocoPhillips has all been left for dead by many investors for the sin of a significant cut in the dividend back in 2015.

Conoco Phillips' (COP) Q3 EPS report showed continued progress and built on the momentum discussed in my June Seeking Alpha article COP: Why I Am Finally Upgrading My Rating. Yet some analysts apparently believe COP's stock has gone too far too fast and no longer represents good value. Consider Seeking Alpha contributor Josh Arnold's recent article COP: Why Bother? It's an excellent question. I respect Josh's analysis, and this is certainly not a "hit job" on a fellow SA contributor. But as a long-time COP shareholder, I am truly interested in answering that question: "why bother?".

Note that when I raised my rating on COP from HOLD to ACCUMULATE back in June, the shares were trading at $44.52 and are now changing hands at $52 and change. That's a hefty 17% gain in just five months and certainly lends credibility to the opinion that COP shares may no longer represent good value.

Source: Q3 EPS report

However, taking a look above at highlights from the Q3 report, there is a lot of good news going on at COP. Underlying production grew 19% on a debt-adjusted per share basis, while expectations for full-year 2017 capex has dropped to $4.5 billion. COP investors will likely remember that it wasn't too long ago that management, responding to non-stop questions about capex requirements to keep production flat, threw out a $5 billion figure. So, that's a $500 million drop in expected "stay flat" production capex while actually displaying underlying production growth.

And, as we learned on the Q3 conference call, the Q3 results were despite an estimated 15,000 boe/day hit in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey. Yet "better performance from our global portfolio allowed us to offset this loss and still exceed the midpoint of guidance by 12,000 barrels per day." All things being equal, that's a 27,000 boe/day production beat - pretty impressive in my opinion and due to:

Excluding Harvey impact, production from the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Permian unconventional plays would have been ~6% higher sequentially.

In Canada, Surmont achieved a record daily production of 141,000 bpd during Q3 and continues to ramp up toward full capacity.

In Australia, APLNG ran at 110% of nameplate capacity and demonstrated 98% up-time. 92 cargos were shipped through the end of Q3.

So, from an operations standpoint, COP is performing very well.

Meantime, the share buybacks are yielding rewards. Over the course of the quarter, COP spent $1 billion repurchasing shares - reducing the share count by 2% as compared with the end of Q2. Considering the rise in the share price, the buyback program is certainly benefiting shareholders. Meantime, COP reduced debt by another $2.4 billion, received a credit rating upgrade, and is on track for the year-end debt balance to be under the target goal of $20 billion.

Alaska

Another reason to bother with COP is its operations in Alaska, which are a cash-cow for the company. According to the Q3 supplemental data, YTD the Alaska segment has delivered $291 million in net income. And, the forward outlook in Alaska is quite bullish. From the Q3 concall:

Well, we have this pipeline of projects in Alaska, a lot of good news there on things that have been going well, everything from CD5 to GMT1 to 1H NEWS that are all going well. Just take CD5 for an example for a moment. When we took FID on CD5, we were projecting plateau volumes of 16,000 barrels a day gross and we're now at 26,000 barrels a day.

For more info on COP's Alaskan operations see COP: Big New Oil Discovery In Alaska Could Produce 100,000 BPD.

Contingency Payments

Another positive development is the potential for contingency payments from Cenovus (CVE) as a result of the big oil sands deal. Note COP negotiated a WCS price contingency into the oil sands sales agreement. Over the five years following the close of the deal (which closed in May of this year), COP will receive contingency payments whenever WCS exceeds C$52/bbl (~$39/bbl in US$ terms). Based on current FCCL volumes, the agreement says CVE will retain 80-85% of the benefit above $39/bbl, meaning COP will get 15-20% for WCS above $39/bbl.

Today, the CME WCS December futures show a $13/bbl discount to WTI, which closed today at $54.77/bbl. That equates to WCS at US$41.77/bbl or C$53.22/bbl, based on the current 0.78 currency translation factor.

So, today, the contingency payments look to be an estimated $1.22/bbl in the green. On the time of the deal, FCCL volume was 178,000 boe/d. So, that is an estimated $217,160/day of which COP gets 15-20%, or about $3.4 million on a quarterly basis. Not a huge windfall, but certainly better than nothing. In addition, the higher WCS goes, the higher CVE shares go, and as we all know, COP currently owns 208 million shares of CVE (16.9% of the company).

Exposure To Brent Pricing

Despite the often incorrect assumption that COP is a North American centric E&P (i.e. highly exposed to WTI), that simply is not the case. The company is much more highly sensitive to changes in Brent pricing:

Source: Q3 Presentation

And, Brent is currently trading at a two-year high of $60.77/bbl.

Summary and Conclusion

While there is a certainly an argument to be made that COP shares have run too far too fast and no longer represent good value, there is also an argument to be made that COP is in great shape and its fundamentals are improving. The company ended Q3 with a cash hoard of $9.6 billion - that despite the share buyback and debt reduction programs. The company has the highest free cash flow profile of all the independent E&P companies. And, while the near-term production growth profile is modest, the company's operations are exceeding expectation and are focused on shareholder returns, not production growth for growth's sake. So, there are certainly reasons to "bother" with COP. In particular, I think COP's operations in Alaska are going to surprise some folks to the upside.

One thing I would disagree with Josh Arnold on, and that is his opinion on Exxon (XOM). While I cannot argue about the safety of Exxon's dividend, I would argue that that is just about all investors can expect over the long term. Note that Exxon's stock is currently below where it was 10 years ago - despite 10s of billions of dollars devoted to share buybacks. That is because Exxon management appears to be focused on being big for big's sake as opposed to focusing on total returns for the ordinary shareholders. If energy investors are looking for a superior international integrated oil company, the choice is clearly Chevron (CVX). Chevron has in the past, and continues to, significantly outperform Exxon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!