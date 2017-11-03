Chesapeake Energy: Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) just released its financial results for the third quarter on November 2nd. In this article, I look to evaluate the company's current performance and financial health, along with providing my opinion on the company's outlook moving forward. While the company has made improvements to its operations and balance sheet, recent developments have reignited investor concerns and multiple factors continue to impede the company's success.

Year over year comparisons have been made in regards to Chesapeake Energy. For this article, I've placed more emphasis on current year performance, as I believe that Chesapeake Energy is no longer the same company it was one year ago, with asset sales heavily skewing comparisons.

Recent Decline in Stock Price

Following the financial results, the stock had another sharp decline of 7% with the perceived cause being management’s weak production outlook for 2018. Management currently expects flat to slightly higher production in 2018 when compared to 2017. As reported, this went against Wall Street's expectation for production to increase by 7%.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Third Quarter Production

Chesapeake Energy average daily production fell 15% from 656 mboe to 532 mboe year over year; however, some of the decline can be attributed to asset sales over time. For another perspective, we can look at production results in the current year.

(Source: Company's 10-Q Filings)

In reviewing the quarterly results, even when considering the fact that the company has sold off several assets throughout the year and that its Eagle Ford shale was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, production is up in current quarter when compared to previous quarters. The company has made it clear through its divestitures, debt refinancing, and management guidance, that its focus is on efficiency in its operations and restoring its balance sheet - the company is not specifically trying to increase production, although this is likely to happen over time as operations improve.

Recent Operating Results

In terms of operations, the company has been able to generate some modest operating income which has been a move in the right direction. However, the third quarter was not great for the company. As reported, the company missed the consensus estimate for revenue by about $130 million, $1.94 billion in comparison to $2.07 billion expected. In addition, operating expenses in the third quarter were only 1.8% lower than the previous quarter. This has caused a sharp decline in operating income to $94 million.

(Source: Select Information from Company's 10-Q Filings)

So, what exactly caused the decline in revenue and operating income for the current quarter? Besides Hurricane Harvey, in reviewing the company’s 10-Q filing, there were several other factors. For one, as opposed to the previous two quarters, the company had derivative losses of $70 million, $61 million in relation to its oil sales. Secondly, the average sales price for the company’s natural gas sales declined significantly to $2.52 per mcf. Natural gas sales made up 56% of the company’s total sales in the third quarter. Thirdly, the company experienced higher operating costs per boe, which included costs related to production, amortization, and interest expense.

(Source: Company's 10-Q Filings with annotations by Author)

Financial Health Leverage Concerns

In terms of company’s financial health, Chesapeake Energy remains highly leveraged. Some quick metrics for the current year are shown below.

(Source: Company's 10-Q Filings with further calculations by Author)

The company reduced its debt in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, but has subsequently increased its debt load from that point forward. The company issued additional senior notes in Q2, and had a modest increase in Q3 related to debt from its revolving credit facility.

This does not include the additional 8.00% notes that the company issued on October 12, 2017 for a total of $850 million, $300 million due in 2025 and $550 million due in 2027. Of the net proceeds received, the company retired $513.2 million of previously issued debt. With these transactions, the company has been able to further push out its debt maturities, but will incur larger interest expense associated with debt at a high interest rate.

Debt maturities were affected as follows:

(Source: Chart created by author derived from Company's 10-Q and Press Release)

However, in the earnings call transcripts, management indicated that it had reduced the principal amount of debt by $557 million, which would imply that $44 million has retired in addition to the $513 cited in the press release for the final tender offers. The above chart is based on readily available information per the recent 10-Q filing and press release, and may be excluding a further reduction of $44 million.

Per the earnings call:

In October, we refinanced various secured and unsecured debt with $850 million of longer-dated unsecured notes, resulting in a reduction of the principal amount of secured debt by $557 million.”

Cash Flow Situation

Cash flow neutrality remains one of the company’s primary focuses moving forward. As discussed, the company has made strides to push its debt maturities further out, with its most substantial principal payments coming due in 2021-2022. The company also had divestitures and sales of assets for $1.2 billion in the current year to generate cash. However, it is important to note that although these help the current cash situation, the company will experience the long-term effects of greater interest expense. Also, at some point the company will be limited in the assets it can sell, presuming that asset sales may start to negatively impact production and profitability.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents have decreased substantially from year-end. The company cash and cash equivalents balance was reduced from $882 million to $249 million at end of Q1, $13 million at end of Q2, and only $5 million at end of Q3.

(Source: Company 10-Q Filings, with further calculations by Author)

As shown above, cash from operating was positive and totaled $273 million for the nine month ended September 30, 2017. However, capital expenditures have greatly outweighed cash from operations, and were $531 - $669 million each quarter for a total of $1,835 million. In order to compensate for the cash shortfall, the company has had to issue new debt and sell assets. With an ending cash and cash equivalent balance of only $5 million at the end of September 30, 2017, it is easy to see why the recent debt issuance in October 12, 2017 of $850 million was necessary.

In the short-term, management indicated that it expects capital expenditures to be $500 million in the fourth quarter for 2017:

On the capital front, we have seen a high for the year with our third quarter CapEx and expect our fourth quarter CapEx to be approximately $500 million. As a result, we raised the bottom end of our total capital guidance to a midpoint of $2.4 billion, which is approximately where we expect to land for the year.”

Management also expects to reduce capital expenditures in 2018:

We anticipate reducing our capital expenditures during 2018 and still delivering a relatively flat to slightly increasing production profile for the year.”

On the earnings call, analysts did ask management if they could provide any specifics or estimates for capital expenditures in 2018. However, management did not provide any guidance as to what we can expect moving forward. This continues to be a concern for investors. Without clear guidance, it is questionable as to how much further the company can reduce its capital expenditures. Cash from operations need to at least meet and preferably exceed capital expenditures to prevent the company from having to issue new debt and/or sell assets. For example, if we consider capital expenditures to be $500 million per quarter moving forward, then cash from operations need to at least be $500 million per quarter as well. The company still seems to be a bit far away from achieving cash neutrality, considering that operating cash for the nine month ended September 30, 2017 was only $273 million.

Also, while the company has relied on divestitures as a positive cash flow, this is not sustainable. At some point, the sale of assets will negatively weigh on the company’s production and long-term profitability. In order to achieve cash neutrality, operating results simply just need to improve.

This then comes to the problem that management is predicting flat to slight growth in production for 2018. This implies that meaningful increases to operating income would only come from improved prices in oil and gas and/or reduction in operating expenses, as opposed to increased production. As we have seen above, operating expenses per boe have increased quarter over quarter during the current year, leading me to believe that the best chance for survival for the company is simply for prices of oil and gas to continue to improve. Oil recently reach $55 a barrel, and there are bullish sentiments for further rallies in oil and natural gas.

Concluding Thoughts

In reviewing the financial results in full, the company exhibits improvements in operations; however, there continues to be valid concerns related to the company's leverage, its reliance on both debt and asset sales to stay afloat, and now guidance from management that production is expected to be flat to slightly higher for 2018. Without substantial increases in production next year, and operating costs per boe to rise, it looks like the company's only saving grace will be for oil and gas prices to continue to improve. At this point, I'm not sure what prices would allow the company to attain cash flow neutrality. This is pending management guidance for capital expenditures in 2018, and the hedges the company may enter into. From my perspective, the company will continue to sell off assets, and issue more debt in coming year to cover its cash shortfalls. The company is in a tough situation, but has some room to breathe with only $52 million in debt coming due in 2018. Management has made the right moves to put the company in a position to succeed, but at this point, the company's success is hinging on oil and gas prices. The company can still turnaround, but the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be a little dimmer than before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.