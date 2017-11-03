Why Sturm, Ruger's Stock Didn't Crater Despite Missing Expectations

With plenty of cash on hand and no debt, RGR is poised to not only survive but thrive through opportunistically repurchasing undervalued shares and acquiring struggling competitors at value-creating multiples.

Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) has maintained its financial and business health remarkably well despite the challenges facing the firearms industry, positioning it to not only survive the downward phase of the cycle but also thrive if/once prices and demand trends normalize. This reality overshadowed the drastic year-over-year revenue and earnings declines reported for Q3.

While revenue and EPS declines of 35.1% and 48.5% year-over-year respectively are never a cause for rejoicing (CEO Chris Killoy acknowledged during the earnings call: "As the financial summary illustrated the third quarter was a challenging one for us"), big declines were already priced into the stock. Furthermore, despite the challenges, RGR maintained a pristine balance sheet and profitability while improving its inventory situation and continuing to return cash to shareholders through a solid dividend and repurchasing shares at value-creating prices.

According to the company's latest 10-Q, their current assets stand at nearly three times their current liabilities and they have no debt to go along with a current ratio of 2.8. Clearly, despite the plunging top and bottom lines, the balance sheet remains flawless. Additionally, the company still turned a GAAP and non-GAAP profit in the quarter, enabling it to pay out a solid dividend to shareholders while also maintaining its tradition of buying back shares at value-creating (well-below $50/share average) prices. In contrast, peer-competitor American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) has executed their recent share buybacks in the $18-$19 range, far above current share prices. In the earnings call Chris Killoy shed some light on how they are able to systematically effectively execute their buyback strategy:

We only do it through a 10b5-1 plan ... well in advance of the actual purchase of the stock. And we're trying to make sure that we're buying back, we think we're undervalued, we're going to buy stock back. And if we think we're fairly valued, then our goal is not to buy the stock back.

He went on to outline the company's methodology for valuating the company's shares:

We went back through and did some pretty specific modeling of historical trends on where we were with stock price, where we were with EBITDA levels, and that's what we based it on. We based it on historical look back, and we also with an eye to the future.

The company has already reduced float by 8.4% over the past year and management emphasized that its remaining $88M (10% of current market cap) on the buyback plan "remains part of our plan going forward." If share prices continue to stagnate over the next few quarters, RGR could make significant progress in further denting their float and creating shareholder value:

An additional way the heavy buybacks boost shareholder returns is that they automatically increase the dividend payout, since the company's dividend policy is to divide 40% of the company's net earnings by the total number of outstanding shares. Therefore by reducing the share count, the earnings are divided among fewer shares resulting in a higher dividend per share.

An additional positive from the earnings call was the impression given that, in contrast to many competitors, inventories are healthy and profitability remains solid at what is possibly the bottom of the cycle. A big reason for RGR's relatively healthy inventory is due to its refusal to fully partake in the massive promotions and rebates being offered by competitors. While this has resulted in shrinking sales, it has kept profit margins at a healthy level (an analyst even pointed out in the earnings call that many companies would love to have their margins even at the top of a cycle) and has also kept the company's balance sheet (i.e., accounts receivable) and inventories healthy.

We've got accounts receivable at 98% current. We don't - we haven't offered anybody the extended terms that we see some of our competitors doing. -- CEO Chris Killoy

Another interesting aspect that the company did not delve into too much detail on, but alluded to repeatedly was that they have shifted some of their production capacity to other niches/areas in order to mitigate some of the fixed cost effect on margins after decreasing firearms production during the down cycle. While it doesn't provide forward guidance, management also implied that normal seasonality was playing out as the end of the quarter did show signs of increased demand from hunting season and also highlighted that inventory levels were coming down while long term fundamentals and industry demand demographics look strong. If this trend continues, the worst could be over for the industry and RGR will have come through relatively unscathed while taking advantage of the opportunity to reduce float significantly at cheap prices.

Even if the tough sales environment persists, there could be an additional silver lining for RGR. Mr. Killoy repeatedly hinted at consolidation in the industry through acquisitions and smaller competitors going out of business due to pricing pressures. Towards the end of the call, he even acknowledged that the company is looking into possible acquisitions and is keeping some "powder dry" and kept the door open to even borrowing some money in case a good opportunity presented itself. Consolidation would certainly help reduce pricing pressures and would also enable RGR to capture more market share. If it could make a synergy-creating acquisition in the sector at a bargain price, it would help further cement RGR's position as a premier player in the firearms business and position it well for if/when demand returns.

Investor Takeaway:

Though the year-over-year results were obviously negative, this should come as no surprise given last year's politically-inflated results and guidance and comments made in previous firearms industry earnings calls. By maintaining a disciplined approach, RGR has managed its balance sheet superbly while continuing to create value for shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Its inventory situation, while still not normalized, has not exacerbated the company's balance sheet due to its refusal to offer extended terms in order to sell more products. Finally, if industry conditions persist and valuations remain suppressed, the company is poised to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding shares and/or make a synergizing acquisition which would position it well for if/when gun inventories and prices normalize. There is no reason to sell RGR shares right now. If anything, investors may be prudent to follow the company's example and purchase shares on dips into the $40s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.